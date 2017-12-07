Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin The Almighty Buck

Bitcoin Nears $17,000 After Climbing About $4,000 in Less Than a Day 27

Posted by msmash from the topsy-turvy-world dept.
As economists attempt to make sense of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency rocketed above $17,000 for the first time moments ago, adding about $4,000 to its price in fewer than 24 hours. Security reporter Brian Krebs tweeted on Thursday, "Closing in on $17k per bitcoin now (mind you, it was almost at $16k less than an hour ago. This is totally fine." Late Wednesday, finance author Ben Carlson wrote: Bitcoin has achieved something I've always wanted to see in the stock mkt - a reverse 1987 (20% gain in a single day)

Bitcoin Nears $17,000 After Climbing About $4,000 in Less Than a Day More | Reply

Bitcoin Nears $17,000 After Climbing About $4,000 in Less Than a Day

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"I say we take off; nuke the site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure." - Corporal Hicks, in "Aliens"

Close