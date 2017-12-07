Bitcoin Nears $17,000 After Climbing About $4,000 in Less Than a Day 27
As economists attempt to make sense of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency rocketed above $17,000 for the first time moments ago, adding about $4,000 to its price in fewer than 24 hours. Security reporter Brian Krebs tweeted on Thursday, "Closing in on $17k per bitcoin now (mind you, it was almost at $16k less than an hour ago. This is totally fine." Late Wednesday, finance author Ben Carlson wrote: Bitcoin has achieved something I've always wanted to see in the stock mkt - a reverse 1987 (20% gain in a single day)
This is going to crash hard, and probably fairly soon, and people will react with "We could not have foreseen this at all!"
And I will be over here, laughing at them.
I still dont understand how anyone gives any value to that.
Is there a CryptoFraud For Dummies available?
Good introduction:
https://www.youtube.com/result... [youtube.com]
This is going to crash hard, and probably fairly soon, and people will react with "We could not have foreseen this at all!" And I will be over here, laughing at them.
The Winklevoss twins won't be fooled again!
This is excellent! (Score:1)
This is excellent to see! Now when it crashes out in the near future it will affect even more people, and it will be even more painful! This is exactly the kind of lesson that people need to experience to truly learn about the danger of speculative bubbles! They'll be better off for it.
IRS/Secret Service Crackdown (Score:2)
I believe NASDAQ plans on introducing trading on Bitcoin futures in the first half of 2018. That's assuming that Bitcoin doesn't crash and burn before then.
will doop when some trys to cash out a big chunk (Score:3)
will doop when some trys to cash out a big chunk also even just 1 coin will trigger lot's of IRS paper work.
Cue the Price is Right! (Score:2)
Investment advice (Score:2)
So I am going in now (Score:3)
As the increase is exponential, the moment I am going in is now. Just put all my belongings into it as well as maxed out my cards and took several loans. This is my ticked to become rich.
With my calculations it will reach 150.000USD in two weeks. There is no way I can lose money. Right?
Steam no longer accepts them (Score:3)
Well, yeah. I mean, according to https://www.coindesk.com/price/ [coindesk.com] it's gained over $2000 in value today. But it could just as easily drop $2000 in value tomorrow.
When it fluctuates that much in the short term, there's much less incentive for businesses to use it.
"Oh, I accepted this fraction of a Bitcoin as payment, but it just dropped so much that I lost money."
- or for the holders of Bitcoins -
"Oh, I just spent that fraction of a Bitcoin as a payment for this product, but it just jumped so much that I effe
Usefulness of Bitcoin? (Score:2)
How does one go about cashing in a bitcoin to collect said $17,000?
Someone gives you their wallet address. You transfer your bitcoin to that address, and they transfer the $17000 back to you.
Usually, this is done with an exchange as middle man, but the principle stays the same.
Putin is laughing... (Score:3)
Then the trust was exploited and misused for political gains by Republicans using long smears talk radio etc.
And the internet breached all barriers and allowed crooks who know how to exploit trusting people from all over the world to come in.
Did we win the cold war? Or is Russia having the last laugh?
With Russia hacking everything connected to the net in sight, who in the right mind would "invest" in bit coins? All this money is going to make the Russian hackers even more powerful.
Economists "attempt to make sense out of" (Score:2)
the latest tulip bulb variant. Good luck with that.
Yes, but at least if you bought tulip bulbs, you could point to them and say "Those are indeed tulip bulbs. They are physical. They exist. They're right there."
Idiot commentator (Score:2)
Late Wednesday, finance author Ben Carlson wrote:
Bitcoin has achieved something I've always wanted to see in the stock mkt - a reverse 1987 (20% gain in a single day)
Whoever wrote that is an idiot. No we do not want to see that kind of volatility in the market, positive or negative. That is NOT a good thing. Any time something skyrockets that fast in price it is pretty much invariably because something weapons grade irrational and/or criminal is going on. This is what happens with pump and dump [wikipedia.org] schemes and those rarely end happily.