San Francisco To Restrict Goods Delivery Robots

San Francisco officials have voted to restrict where delivery robots can go in the city, in a blow for the burgeoning industry. From a report: Start-ups will have to get permits to use such bots, which will be restricted to less crowded urban areas. Opponents are concerned about the safety of pedestrians, particularly elderly people and children. Walk San Francisco, a group that campaigns for pedestrian safety, wanted a complete ban. A range of companies have begun trialling small robots that can deliver food and other goods. They use sensors and lasers in a similar way to self-driving cars in order to navigate their routes. Robotics company Marble - which describes its machines as "friendly, neighbourhood robots" - began testing in San Francisco earlier this year.

  • Well no surprise here... (Score:3, Funny)

    by yodleboy ( 982200 ) on Thursday December 07, 2017 @11:44AM (#55695793)

    California, and SF in particular never came across something they couldn't restrict. Except wildfires apparently.

  • good job SF! (Score:4, Funny)

    by supernova87a ( 532540 ) <kepler1&hotmail,com> on Thursday December 07, 2017 @11:44AM (#55695795)
    One thing I love about SF supervisors and government offices! They focus on the important things that touch everyone, like food delivery robots. Not those pesky little problems that only affect a few people, like housing policies, transportation policies, tax policies. These are the things that matter, right on, good job!

    • You used the plural when referring to supervisors and government offices. This implies that there's more than one of each. This means that different people can focus on different things, and the government is not limited to dealing with the list of issues that have gotten under your particular skin.

      Given the current situation, is it wise to allow robots wander around busy streets without restriction? Or could there be possible undesirable consequences? How much experience do we have with these robots

  • Just keep them off the sidewalks (Score:3)

    by mspohr ( 589790 ) on Thursday December 07, 2017 @11:50AM (#55695837)

    Having a bunch of motorized wheeled vehicles driving around on the sidewalks is a bad idea. Even if they don't hit anyone, they will create congestion and confusion.
    Confine them to the streets.

    • I think they would have to use the streets anyways as the sidewalks in parts of the city are full of tents or other makeshift dwellings for homeless people. Some of them would have no issues with stealing from delivery robots and there isn't a lot the police would do about it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mspohr ( 589790 )

        I think the homeless would appreciate free deliveries of food from passing robots. Unfortunately, the robot pictured in the article looks like it would be difficult to get into without a crowbar. Probably need to outlaw crowbars.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      Having a bunch of motorized wheeled vehicles driving around on the sidewalks is a bad idea. Even if they don't hit anyone, they will create congestion and confusion. Confine them to the streets.

      Any more than strollers, walkers, wheelchairs, bicycles, skateboards, rolling suitcases, beggars, street musicians and so on? I think this sounds like a really premature ban on something that might become a problem one day if they become popular and clog up the sidewalks during rush hour. I know our local hospital uses somewhat similar bots for internal medicine delivery, food delivery, laundry delivery etc. sharing corridors and elevators with patients and staff. It doesn't seem to be a problem for neither

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mspohr ( 589790 )

        I don't think it takes too much imagination to see these as a problem in cities. Good suggestion on "cow tipping". Some people may take this "solution" on their own initiative. Cow tipping and a crowbar could be a new path to unlimited free food.
        I believe that bicycles and skateboards are already banned in congested areas. Strollers, walkers, wheelchairs, rolling suitcases, beggars, and street musicians are legitimate pedestrian non-motorized activities (I think we need to give motorized wheelchairs a pass.

  • Now that everyone on the streets seems to be an UBER [slashdot.org] driver, it takes forever to get anywhere in SF. With one person to a car, driving around aimlessly half of the time waiting for the fair that takes them home, the roads are completely packed.

    Robots are sure to fix this when everyone buys a personal robot for driving and picking up food. Who needs to leave their house?

  • Illegal Aliens (Score:3, Insightful)

    by beachmike ( 724754 ) on Thursday December 07, 2017 @11:54AM (#55695865)
    If San Francisco really cared about public safety, they would ban illegal aliens instead of welcoming them as an illegal "sanctuary city." But NO, technological innovation such as delivery robots are what these liberal/progressive knuckleheads are focused on.
    • Go back to Russia and tell Putin you failed.

  • âoeOpponents are concerned about the safety of pedestrians, particularly elderly people and children. Walk San Francisco, a group that campaigns for pedestrian safety, wanted a complete ban.â

    Yeah, theyâ(TM)ll be much safer with UPS and fedex trucks driving around.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PCM2 ( 4486 )

      Yeah, theyâ(TM)ll be much safer with UPS and fedex trucks driving around.

      Eh? UPS and FedEx trucks don't drive up onto the sidewalk.

  • Luddite
    [luhd-ahyt]
    noun
    1.
    a member of any of various bands of workers in England (1811–16) organized to destroy manufacturing machinery, under the belief that its use diminished employment.
    2.
    someone who is opposed or resistant to new technologies or technological change.

    • Yup, but Luddite is not a good term for a city that decided to allow potentially dangerous new things in less busy areas of the city.

  • Anybody who remembers "Segway will transform entire cities" (followed by ban) should have seen this coming.

    Delivery robots are an idiotic idea anyway. Imagine I'm a disaffected teenager and I see a delivery robot coming down the sidewalk. List my options.

  • Delivery bots use much of the same hardware and software as self-driving cars, but have market pressures toward lower cost. If they are mass-produced, this will bring down the cost of self-driving cars to the point where even economy cars can be self-driving. Also the AI problem that delivery bots face is arguably more difficult than a self-driving car, in that pedestrian traffic is much less regulated. So they might also drive advances in machine learning from which self-driving cars will benefit.

  • They may find that the robots will require protection from pedestrians. I can imagine irate people having been (almost) run over or shoved/scared out of the way might react somewhat aggressively towards a robot and any subsequent robots that they meet. After all, they're machines, not people with feelings and rights that can apologise and make amends.

