No One Makes a Living on Crowdfunding Website Patreon

Brent Knepper, writing for The Outline (condensed): Patreon is basically a payments processor designed like a social network. Every creator sets up a profile where they fill out a prompt about what they're making: "Oliver Babish is creating cooking videos," or "Hannah Alexander is creating Art and Costume Designs inspired by pop culture and Art Nouveau." Patreon encourages creators to provide a description of themselves and their work and strongly suggests uploading a video. [...] Today, successful Patreon creators include Chapo Trap House, a lefty podcast with 19,837 patrons at the time of writing paying $88,074 a month; the new commentator and YouTuber Philip DeFranco (13,823 patrons paying an amount that is undisclosed, but is enough to put him in the top 20 creators on the site); and the gaming YouTuber Nerd (4,494 patrons, $8,003 per month). But despite the revolutionary rhetoric, the success stories, and the goodwill that Patreon has generated, the numbers tell a different story. Patreon now has 79,420 creators, according to Tom Boruta, a developer who tracks Patreon statistics under the name Graphtreon. Patreon lets creators hide the amount of money they are actually making, although the number of patrons is still public. Boruta's numbers are based on the roughly 80 percent of creators who publicly share what they earn. Of those creators, only 1,393 -- 2 percent -- make the equivalent of federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, or $1,160 a month, in October 2017. Worse, if we change it to $15 per hour, a minimum wage slowly being adopted by states, that's only .8 percent of all creators. In this small network designed to save struggling creatives, the money has still concentrated at the top.
The story blurb makes it sound like Patreon is a scam or scamish because only a few people using it are making bank. But I think this is a pretty normal distribution for folks involved in earning money this way, and any "creative" endeavor where margins are thin and success stories few. There are acres of people YouTubing and Podcasting, and only a few make any substantial part of their income from them. The same is true for selling products on eBay, Amazon, Listia, whomever. Individuals - people not companies - can make a living that way, and some do - but very few. Is Patreon "overselling" what you can do with their platform? Perhaps, but it's up to *YOU* to create something people want to give you money for, not Patreon.
And with stuff like Patreon, most all it takes is your extra time doing something you likely would be doing for free as that you like it.
I am curious, however, how much the gun channels are making on Patreon. YouTube has apparently de-monetized most all of them (I guess YT has a political slant)...and it appears most of the larger ones are now using Patreon to try to regain some of that lost YT revenue.
No, advertisers have a political slant. And most of them, especially with all the mass shootings going on, don't want their ads (or brands) associated with guns.
Has it ever occurred to this submitter that not all content is created equal? If almost no one likes or even sees the content, then that's the system working as intended.
Patreon is only one revenue source. (Score:3)
Most people on Patreon have multiple things going on at the same time, and that adds up to a full wage.
Plus, they can monetize in other ways the stuff they create with the Patreon money; for example, a musician can get funded to create a music album, and then use the songs they created to tour and sell merchandise.
Article is knowingly deceptive.
FAR worse that that.. (Score:5, Informative)
They just slid the knofe in between the ribs of Jeph Jacques, the cartoonist who does "Questionable Content", http://questionablecontent.net... [questionablecontent.net]
See his article at https://www.patreon.com/posts/... [patreon.com]
Assuming it stays up!
The fees don't matter as Patreon bills you in a monthly lump sum. Now if I'm paying someone $1 per video four times a month Patreon will start billing me $1.37 four times. An extra $1.48 right there.
It does show that smaller donations cost more in processing than larger donations
Except they don't - that's the whole point of the uproar.
It's the same for music, painting, sculpture, film, etc. The art creation economy has always been that way, because it comes from an intrinsic property: When you need 100 000 people to give you money in exchange of something in order to survive, there is absolutely zero chance that more than a handful can live that way.
Why should it be different on the internet?
So what is your point? (Score:2)
An artist who has monthly revenue from Patreon is most likely being paid to produce art that can be sold and sometimes resold over and over again. It's a means to support your local artist to produce more of the material that you like.
Raising prices (Score:2)
Just got an email from Patreon today saying they are adding a service fee every month now. I guess they have to pay for whoever designed their new shitty logo. Plus their app gets more terrible with every update. Going the Snapchat route of meaningless buttons.
Dear patron,
Your support is truly changing the lives of creators around the world. You give creators a reliable paycheck that enables them to do their best work. Thank you thank you thank you.
In order to continue our mission of funding the creative class, we’re always looking for ways to do what’s best for our creators. With that, we’re writing to tell you of a change we’re making so that all Patreon creators take home exactly 95% of every pledge, with no additional fees.
Aside from Patreon’s existing 5% fee, a creator’s income on Patreon varies because of processing fees every month. They can lose anywhere from 7-15% of their earnings to these fees. This means creators actually take home a lower percentage of your pledge than you may realize. Our goal is to make creators’ paychecks as predictable as possible, so we’re restructuring how these fees are paid.
Starting December 18th, we will apply a new service fee of 2.9% + $0.35 that patrons will pay for each individual pledge. This service fee helps keep Patreon up and running.
We want you to know that we approach every change with thoughtfulness for creators and patrons. By standardizing Patreon’s fees, we’re ensuring that creators get paid to continue creating high quality content. If you have questions or would like to learn more, please visit our FAQ here.
Sincerely,
The Patreon team
What is the point of this story? (Score:2)
I pitch in $2 per episode for Philosophize This! and I know the guy isn't getting rich, I just feel better about it this way and I enjoy the lack of ads.
Definitions (Score:3)
Hey everyone, what does "No-One" mean to you. Would it mean a number that is zero instead of non-zero? Because the headline says "no-one" but the summary even says something like 0.8% of some non-zero number.
The reality is that there are also a lot of people who just want extra cash for something they work on part time or some base of fixed revenue they can work on top of through other funding means. Even just $1500 a month is enough to live in a lot of places and it would let you have plenty of time to work on other revenue streams, so you cannot really say who is or is not making minimum wage from what they do.
Looking at this wrong (Score:2)
Many of these people are using Patreon to SUPPLEMENT what they make from another platform like Twitch or Youtube.
Also, a lot of people bringing in the truly large amounts are hiding the total amount of their pledges out of the belief that if potential donors saw what they were already making they'd be less likely to donate thinking that already had "enough" support (ie, why should I "donate" to someone already bringing in $15k+ per month?).
When the barrier to entry is practically zero, of course you're going to get a lot of people joining Patreon to beg money for stupid shit. It is also understandable that few, if any, are dumb enough to fund them. That's point number 1, and it certainly explains why the distribution looks that way.
If you consider the ancient adage "those who can, do" you will also see why so few people are making career money off Patreon. Of those that can earn a living as entertainers, most are doing it in well established
Art can be tough way to make a living (Score:2)
I've often looked at the amount of money folks are charging for commissions on artwork on DeviantArt and considering the quality of work for the very little they can sometimes charge, it's amazing. When you work out the amount of time some artists spend to perfect their work, it doesn't usually work out to be a decent pay so the fact that so many of these artists are also on Pateron, maybe it shouldn't be surprising.
A lot of assumptions (Score:2)
0.8% making $15/hr.... assuming they're spending 40 hours a week doing what they're on Patreon for.
Assuming this is also their only source of income for what they do.
Video bloggers on Patreon also make a bunch of money from the videos they put on YouTube, which is money not counted here.
Their own websites are bound to have ads on them too.
It's supplemental income for things people are doing anyway, where their customers who want to provide extra support can choose to do so.
One of my favorite youTubers makes 20k per video from Patreon. Granted he puts out a video about every 6-8 weeks but he also has 2 podcasts (each is split with one other person)
minimum wage (Score:2)
Some thoughts from an online content creator (Score:2)
I'll echo what Slashdot user Frosty Piss said above, that's actually a pretty normal distribution of money for these types of endeavors, and Patreon is not going to magically change those numbers. It is simply another tool that works well for some people and not so well for others. Frankly, their fees are far better than any other site, even with the recent changes. You keep 95%? that's the fairest site of them all.
On YouTube for example your share of the ad revenue is about 45%, or $1 per 1000 views