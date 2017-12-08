About 40 Percent of Bitcoin Is Held By 1,000 Users. If a Few of Them Want To Sell, That Could Tank Values (bloomberg.com) 17
On Nov. 12, someone moved almost 25,000 bitcoins, worth about $159 million at the time, to an online exchange. The news soon rippled through online forums, with bitcoin traders arguing about whether it meant the owner was about to sell the digital currency. From a report on Bloomberg: Holders of large amounts of bitcoin are often known as whales. And they're becoming a worry for investors. They can send prices plummeting by selling even a portion of their holdings. And those sales are more probable now that the cryptocurrency is up nearly twelvefold from the beginning of the year. About 40 percent of bitcoin is held by perhaps 1,000 users; at current prices, each may want to sell about half of his or her holdings, says Aaron Brown, former managing director and head of financial markets research at AQR Capital Management. What's more, the whales can coordinate their moves or preview them to a select few. Many of the large owners have known one another for years and stuck by bitcoin through the early days when it was derided, and they can potentially band together to tank or prop up the market.
AC struck a nerve, so it seems.
Show of Hands! (Score:3, Redundant)
Show of hands if you are tired of the bitcoin stories?
I'm actually not... the responses to the stories are tiresome. It's the same over and over again from both lovers and haters of the coin. I am fascinated by how Bitcoin is doing though.
Gold and Silver.... (Score:1)
Gold and Silver are for maintaining wealth.
Bitcoin is for gambling with wealth. I think a lot of people are now viewing it as a get-rich-quick scheme. Sure, there are some serious investors in it, and some legitimate money gains by some people; but it doesn't create wealth. (Quite the opposite, since it takes wealth to mine). For one person to get $1,000,000 in bitcoin, other people must collectively give up $1,000,000.
All these people getting rich are doing so at the expense of other people who join la
By a select few with large amounts who can manipulate things to cash out together at a certain point. This will leave everyone else holding the bag so to speak and the cycle will repeat as large groups left over try to recoup losses from the first group by doing the same thing.
It's harder for the big guys to get out (with a large % of their money) than the little guys. If you've got one bitcoin, you can sell it at any time. If you've got a few thousand bitcoin, you have to sell them slowly over a long period of time, or your sale of them will cause the price to drop dramatically and you get less of your "value" from the coins.
Sounds Scary but.. (Score:2)
The whales could have much to gain from tanking Bitcoin: Hold the coins to keep the value up, wait for publicly traded companies to form specializing in BitCoin transactions, then (before governments clamp down on cryptocurrencies or any strong signs of a coordinated clampdown are apparent), short those companies and dump the coins. Quickly use the money from the coins to buy even more short orders, and laugh at the collapse all the way to the bank.
no, the size of the money supply is too massive compared to any billionaire dollar holdings. There are *countries* that could affect the dollar with their holdings, but no individuals
The people at the top of the pyramid (Score:2)
...because that's exactly what Bitcoin is. A pyramid.
An investment, but worse than any stock, because it's an investment in nothing.
And yes, it's also a "cryptocurrency" -- congratulations. Blockchain!