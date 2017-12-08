November Jobs Report: Economy Adds 228,000 Jobs; Unemployment Steady (npr.org) 29
An anonymous reader shares an NPR report: The U.S. economy added 228,000 jobs in November, according to the monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1 percent, unchanged from October. "Employment growth has averaged 174,000 per month thus far this year, compared with an average monthly gain of 187,000 in 2016," the agency's Acting Commissioner William J. Wiatrowski said of the report. The number of unemployed people was "essentially unchanged at 6.6 million," the bureau said. Of that number, 1.6 million are considered to be long-term unemployed -- workers who have not had jobs for 27 weeks or more. "Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rate for teenagers increased to 15.9 percent in November," the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Other groups saw little change from the previous month. As for wages, the agency says, "In November, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 5 cents to $26.55. Over the year, average hourly earnings have risen by 64 cents, or 2.5 percent."
The U.S. economy added 228,000 jobs in november (Score:1)
Compared to the size of the population, isn't that a rounding error at best?
Not for 228,000 those people. Besides, not all people work. You have retirees, permanently disabled & children that don't participate in the workforce, so the impact is more significant that you might think, especially since it's just one month.
No, at that rate if we didn't have new people entering the workforce we'd be at full employment in just under 2.5 years (6.6M/228k=29 months). Full employment is not really a good thing for the economy as it means that employers seeking new employees to meet any rise in demand are unable to find them and it means virtually nobody is looking for a better job. If labor force participation was closer to the norm from the last 30 years I'd say 4% unemployment is just about perfect. Whta's odd though is that une
Sorta like a 0.1-0.2mm/month rise is a "rounding error at best" compared to the depth of the ocean, I suppose. Yet we still try to measure it and draw conclusions about the long-term aggregate effect.
These days it only takes about 100k/month to keep up with population growth [nytimes.com], so a year at a rate like this and you'd end up with about 1.5 million net new jobs. That's not insignificant.
This has been the rate of growth for about 8 years now, with most of it being under Obama.
Don't hide from numbers just because the party that you don't like is in power, and they are showing good numbers that will make elections tight for next year.
We know that voters will vote with their wallet as the prime consideration. Now we have real problems, that are not being reflected by the economy. However ignoring the numbers, will not help push the agenda, you need to recognize the truth and work with it.
So why are we trying to kick people out of the US? (Score:1)
There is a dark side to full employment. This means we cannot have growth because companies will not be able to hire new people even if they wanted to. Kicking out people and focusing on these people who are different will hurt the economy. Because without these companies growing, there will be a point where all the people who wanted their stuff will have it, and stop buying it.
Re:And this is news for nerds how? (Score:4, Insightful)
To make a note, manufacturing jobs have been on the rise for a few years now. Just because it is a manufacturing job, it doesn't automatically make it a good one.
Having done IT for manufacturing companies, there is an hierarchy for job.
Machinists and Welders are at the top.
Floor workers are in the middle
Dock and shipping are at the bottom.
Seriously. Why the fuck should I give a shit about the job market in the US? Especially if 99% of those "created" jobs include the phrase "Hello, welcome to Walmart".
There's a link to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report in TFA; here it is again. [bls.gov] I believe this is what you might be looking for, since those Walmart jobs you disdain are almost exclusively part-time: "The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons (sometimes referred to as involuntary part-time workers), at 4.8 million, was essentially unchanged in November but was down by 858,000 over the year. "
How many government jobs were added? (Score:2)
This is the number we should be looking at. Did the number of government jobs grow or shrink? You can't fire these people easily and they get a pension for life Public sector jobs will always be a net drain on the economy because they produce nothing of value that can be exported.
This is the number we should be looking at. Did the number of government jobs grow or shrink? You can't fire these people easily and they get a pension for life Public sector jobs will always be a net drain on the economy because they produce nothing of value that can be exported.
Well, then look at it. From the Bureau of Labor Statistics report (the subject of TFA): Employment in other major industries, including mining, wholesale trade, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, information, financial activities, leisure and hospitality, and government, changed little over the month.
This is a rather glib remark. I work at Georgia Tech. Everyone here is a public sector employee. Yet we, like MIT, Caltech, etc, are a huge engine for growth. Do we manufacture things? No. Do we spawn companies that do? Most certainly.
Not Georgia Tech or any of the major research universities. If you want to look at destructive debt creation look at private for profit colleges, they're almost universally a drag on society.
