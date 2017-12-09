Google Glitch Took Thousands of Chromebooks Offline (geekwire.com) 3
Slashdot reader Bismillah was the first to notice stories about Chromebooks going offline. GeekWire reports: Tens of thousands, perhaps millions, of Google Chromebooks, widely prized by schools due to their low cost and ease of configuration, were reported to be offline for several hours on Tuesday. The apparent cause? A seemingly botched WiFi policy update pushed out by Google that caused many Chromebooks to forget their approved network connection, leaving students disconnected.
Google eventually issued a new network policy without the glitch -- but not everyone was satisfied. The Director of Technology at one school district complains Google waited three and a half hours before publicly acknowledging the problem -- adding that "manually joining a WiFi network on 10,000+ Chromebooks is a nightmare."
Quite true, considering that Chromebooks are aimed at users using other people's computers (students using school's computers, employees using company's computers, etc.), I'd say they pretty much cover the role.
manually joining a WiFi network on 10,000+ Chromebooks is a nightmare
Yep.
Bet you're happy they've quit putting Ethernet ports on everything huh? You know, with an Ethernet port, even if they almost never used them, you could dust it off, plug in a cable later and get the update that would fix your WiFi issue. If only you had the port.
