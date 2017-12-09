Google Glitch Took Thousands of Chromebooks Offline (geekwire.com) 28
Slashdot reader Bismillah was the first to notice stories about Chromebooks going offline. GeekWire reports: Tens of thousands, perhaps millions, of Google Chromebooks, widely prized by schools due to their low cost and ease of configuration, were reported to be offline for several hours on Tuesday. The apparent cause? A seemingly botched WiFi policy update pushed out by Google that caused many Chromebooks to forget their approved network connection, leaving students disconnected.
Google eventually issued a new network policy without the glitch -- but not everyone was satisfied. The Director of Technology at one school district complains Google waited three and a half hours before publicly acknowledging the problem -- adding that "manually joining a WiFi network on 10,000+ Chromebooks is a nightmare."
Quite true, considering that Chromebooks are aimed at users using other people's computers (students using school's computers, employees using company's computers, etc.), I'd say they pretty much cover the role.
manually joining a WiFi network on 10,000+ Chromebooks is a nightmare
Yep.
Bet you're happy they've quit putting Ethernet ports on everything huh? You know, with an Ethernet port, even if they almost never used them, you could dust it off, plug in a cable later and get the update that would fix your WiFi issue. If only you had the port.
I stay mad at Macbooks over the lack of Ethernet jacks these days, Chromebooks are a mixed lot, but one thing I do know, Samsung put out some really thin systems with a fold-
I've paid around $7 for a 10/100/1000 USB 3 dongle before. You just have to be willing to put your trust into cheap stuff from China if you do that. I have to say, it works rather well. For around $20 I bought a 10/100/1000 dongle with a three port USB 3 hub in it. That one is super handy.
Bet you're happy they've quit putting Ethernet ports on everything huh?
I bet they are. At $5 a pop, that would have added $50k to the cost of a 10k unit order. For what? An external USB-to-Ethernet dongle ($10 on Amazon) is far more economical, since you don't need one for every Chromebook (unless your router/server has 10,000 ethernet ports).
Adding hardwired ethernet to every computer "just in case" makes about as much sense as including an RS-232 and a parallel printer port. Those can also be done with a dongle.
You get what you paid for (Score:3)
In Education, they got a cheap gadget that pupils can use for their schoolwork. It should be possible for School Districts to host all the 'stuff' that a Chromebook needs on a local wifi based network. The Chromebook apps should all be pushed from the local network and it should be possible for the school district to unplug from the Internet as a whole, or strictly firewall it, to maintain an enclosed learning environment.
... and expect to use that as a PC.
Schools do NOT expect to use Chromebooks as PCs. They use them as thin clients, running everything in a browser. The kids can't mess them up, because, well, there is nothing on them.
The schools know what they want, and Chromebooks deliver it. Nobody is being deceived.
The schools know what they want, and Chromebooks deliver it.
Without a network connection, these Chromebooks weren’t delivering anything.
The dark side of the cloud you can't control (Score:3)
We were impacted by this glitch. We are a small school, so manually connecting 40 or so chromebooks was not a huge deal.
However, this is not the first time we have been impacted by a Google screwup. We've had outages where Google's authentication service failed and no one could login to their chromebooks.
We've since decided that we are walking back Chromebooks for staff members and putting them back on Windows laptops. Between the functional limitations of a chromebook, and the centralized parts we can't control, we've decided that an entirely cloud strategy for students and teachers is too risky.
Admin and teachers will be provisioned on on-prem systems. Students will be cloud provisioned. At least this way when Google's infrastructure shits the bed, the business side of the school can keep going.
We've since decided that we are walking back Chromebooks for staff members and putting them back on Windows laptops. Between the functional limitations of a chromebook, and the centralized parts we can't control, we've decided that an entirely cloud strategy for students and teachers is too risky.
So, out of the frying pan and into the fire?
Students will be cloud provisioned. At least this way when Google's infrastructure shits the bed, the business side of the school can keep going.
At least the business side can keep spending tax payer money eh?
Chromebooks are Linux based, aren't they?
The dumb children should learn to read the Man page. Right?
Or perhaps an info database should be made available. GNU info is a robust source of help, no?
Maybe, just maybe, they don't want the students to actually KNOW the WiFi password, with which they can connect unauthorized devices to the network. Thus, someone with the password has to go around to type it in on all the devices around the school when the network policy shits the bed.
Can't be that hard to change the wifi password to password1234 for the afternoon...
Lie with dogs, get fleas... (Score:2)
No School Today! (Score:3)
..because the vendor pushed out an untested update again. Now we are teaching children to accept being dependent on a single point of tech failure. Good old pen and paper is still better, your brain retains the info better too.
-Time to seed my lawn, get off.
Still better than Microsoft's KB4051033... (Score:1)
which hammered our Windows servers for more than a week since it was a 1.1 GB update, and they for some reason decided to save the update in 11 KB files with another about 10 KB index file for every one of those files.
What? (Score:2)