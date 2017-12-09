Google Glitch Took Thousands of Chromebooks Offline

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Slashdot reader Bismillah was the first to notice stories about Chromebooks going offline. GeekWire reports: Tens of thousands, perhaps millions, of Google Chromebooks, widely prized by schools due to their low cost and ease of configuration, were reported to be offline for several hours on Tuesday. The apparent cause? A seemingly botched WiFi policy update pushed out by Google that caused many Chromebooks to forget their approved network connection, leaving students disconnected.
Google eventually issued a new network policy without the glitch -- but not everyone was satisfied. The Director of Technology at one school district complains Google waited three and a half hours before publicly acknowledging the problem -- adding that "manually joining a WiFi network on 10,000+ Chromebooks is a nightmare."

  • manually joining a WiFi network on 10,000+ Chromebooks is a nightmare

    Yep.

    Bet you're happy they've quit putting Ethernet ports on everything huh? You know, with an Ethernet port, even if they almost never used them, you could dust it off, plug in a cable later and get the update that would fix your WiFi issue. If only you had the port.

    I stay mad at Macbooks over the lack of Ethernet jacks these days, Chromebooks are a mixed lot, but one thing I do know, Samsung put out some really thin systems with a fold-

    • Bet you're happy they've quit putting Ethernet ports on everything huh?

      I bet they are. At $5 a pop, that would have added $50k to the cost of a 10k unit order. For what? An external USB-to-Ethernet dongle ($10 on Amazon) is far more economical, since you don't need one for every Chromebook (unless your router/server has 10,000 ethernet ports).

      Adding hardwired ethernet to every computer "just in case" makes about as much sense as including an RS-232 and a parallel printer port. Those can also be done with a dongle.

  • You get what you paid for (Score:3)

    by DogDude ( 805747 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @04:45PM (#55707985)
    You get a cheap gadget created a a giant corporation used for collecting and re-selling information about the "users" and expect to use that as a PC. What'd you expect?

    • In Education, they got a cheap gadget that pupils can use for their schoolwork. It should be possible for School Districts to host all the 'stuff' that a Chromebook needs on a local wifi based network. The Chromebook apps should all be pushed from the local network and it should be possible for the school district to unplug from the Internet as a whole, or strictly firewall it, to maintain an enclosed learning environment.

    • ... and expect to use that as a PC.

      Schools do NOT expect to use Chromebooks as PCs. They use them as thin clients, running everything in a browser. The kids can't mess them up, because, well, there is nothing on them.

      The schools know what they want, and Chromebooks deliver it. Nobody is being deceived.

      • The schools know what they want, and Chromebooks deliver it.

        Without a network connection, these Chromebooks weren’t delivering anything.

  • The dark side of the cloud you can't control (Score:3)

    by zerofoo ( 262795 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @04:46PM (#55707995)

    We were impacted by this glitch. We are a small school, so manually connecting 40 or so chromebooks was not a huge deal.

    However, this is not the first time we have been impacted by a Google screwup. We've had outages where Google's authentication service failed and no one could login to their chromebooks.

    We've since decided that we are walking back Chromebooks for staff members and putting them back on Windows laptops. Between the functional limitations of a chromebook, and the centralized parts we can't control, we've decided that an entirely cloud strategy for students and teachers is too risky.

    Admin and teachers will be provisioned on on-prem systems. Students will be cloud provisioned. At least this way when Google's infrastructure shits the bed, the business side of the school can keep going.

    • We've since decided that we are walking back Chromebooks for staff members and putting them back on Windows laptops. Between the functional limitations of a chromebook, and the centralized parts we can't control, we've decided that an entirely cloud strategy for students and teachers is too risky.

      So, out of the frying pan and into the fire?

    • Students will be cloud provisioned. At least this way when Google's infrastructure shits the bed, the business side of the school can keep going.

      At least the business side can keep spending tax payer money eh?

  • Chromebook -- a cloud-centric device that even the owner doesn't control. Basically, time-share computing updated for the 2000s -- should anyone be surprised that the people (Google) calling the shots occasionally screw up and screw their users? (I won't say "customers", since Google's real "customers" are advertisers and firms that buy customer data.)

  • No School Today! (Score:3)

    by Fly Swatter ( 30498 ) on Saturday December 09, 2017 @05:19PM (#55708123) Homepage

    ..because the vendor pushed out an untested update again. Now we are teaching children to accept being dependent on a single point of tech failure. Good old pen and paper is still better, your brain retains the info better too.

    -Time to seed my lawn, get off.

  • which hammered our Windows servers for more than a week since it was a 1.1 GB update, and they for some reason decided to save the update in 11 KB files with another about 10 KB index file for every one of those files.

  • Manually joining 10000 chromebooks? There are 10,000 students and their care givers. Teach them to join wi-fi. It is a school! Teach them!.

