FCC Refuses Records For Investigation Into Fake Net Neutrality Comments

"FCC general counsel Tom Johnson has told the New York State attorney general that the FCC is not providing information for his investigation into fake net-neutrality comments, saying those comments did not affect the review, and challenging the state's ability to investigate the feds." Variety has more: The FCC's general counsel, in a letter to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, also dismissed his concerns that the volume of fake comments or those made with stolen identities have "corrupted" the rule-making process... He added that Schneiderman's request for logs of IP addresses would be "unduly burdensome" to the commission, and would "raise significant personal privacy concerns."

Amy Spitalnick, Schneiderman's press secretary, said in a statement that the FCC "made clear that it will continue to obstruct a law enforcement investigation. It's easy for the FCC to claim that there's no problem with the process, when they're hiding the very information that would allow us to determine if there was a problem. To be clear, impersonation is a violation of New York law," she said... "The only privacy jeopardized by the FCC's continued obstruction of this investigation is that of the perpetrators who impersonated real Americans."
One of the FCC's Democratic commissioners claimed that this response "shows the FCC's sheer contempt for public input and unreasonable failure to support integrity in its process... Moreover, the FCC refuses to look into how nearly half a million comments came from Russian sources."

  • So they are making their own. Freedom for the few and higher cost for the masses.

  • Either we break up the companies doing this, fine them, and punish the individuals (why isn't regulatory capture a federal felony?) - they will just keep attacking the foundations of the internet every chance they get.

    • >Either we break up the companies doing this

      You need a new anti-monopoly law that doesn't depend on investigating complaints. I like the idea of raising their taxation based on their market share.

      And then you have to nationalize common infrastructure, because it's really a bad idea to have every private company laying their own fiber or cable just like it'd be a bad idea if all roads were toll roads and different companies were not allowed to connect to each other.

      Something tells me both those ideas run

  • He's not lying (Score:3)

    by Impy the Impiuos Imp ( 442658 ) on Sunday December 10, 2017 @01:30PM (#55711453) Journal

    The FCC guy is right, though. Millions of fake comments had no bearing on the outcome at all, which was preordained.

    • Even if it had no effect on the outcome, evidence shows massive, organized identity theft, which is a crime regardless of how much impact it had on the process.

  • scandal (Score:3)

    by e**(i pi)-1 ( 462311 ) on Sunday December 10, 2017 @01:35PM (#55711485) Homepage Journal
    It is a scandal that such a group can make such important decisions and that the congress is not taking action. It is very likely that the vote on December 14 will just follow the recommendation of its chairman and that the comments of the public are completely ignored. Instead, there is a lot of PR: there was a recent comment by Ken Engelhart in the New York times with the title "Why Concerns About Net Neutrality Are Overblown" Well Engelhat had been a Telecom guy for 25 years. Well what ever helps old friends ... It looks not good. If one believes this article [thehill.com] then the only remaining hope would be the courts.

    • It is a scandal that such a group can make such important decisions and that the congress is not taking action.

      Except that congress stated explicitly that the internet not be regulated, and ditching NN brings the FCC in line with what congress wanted.

  • Lol (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Sunday December 10, 2017 @01:47PM (#55711549)
    There was never even a need to do more than have a period for public comments. A lot of the spam is from adversarial interests against the general American population, such as ISPs, Russia, etc. I've seen all the recent interviews with Ajit, the guy looks like a sociopath just dribbling brain diarrhea hoping to muddy the waters just enough to flee with the illicit billions about to be reaped from America. The man has stone cold glee in his eyes, there was never a sideways fart given about non legal tender arguments. The real damage, though, is the anti-competitive, anti-trust no consumer protection, content and provider monopolies, and freedom to censor anything nonsense that is likely to follow. It won't end until they are held accountable, so at this rate never.

  • In case some of you missed it, the public input wasn't a vote. It doesn't matter who or how many said they wanted it or they should get rid of it. The public comment period was seeking novel legal arguments.

  • all the way to the US Supreme Court and then see, what this whole system is worth...

  • The FCC is pointing out the rules under which it's legally obligated to operate.

    This notice and comment procedure is specified in law, and the FCC cannot legally deviate from it. Under the law, neither numbers of comments nor identities of commenters really matter. A regulatory body is required to address concerns raised in comments as they make their rules, but it doesn't matter who is bringing those concerns so long as they're addressed.

    The FCC is merely pointing out that there is a legal process here, an

