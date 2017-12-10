FCC Refuses Records For Investigation Into Fake Net Neutrality Comments (variety.com) 38
"FCC general counsel Tom Johnson has told the New York State attorney general that the FCC is not providing information for his investigation into fake net-neutrality comments, saying those comments did not affect the review, and challenging the state's ability to investigate the feds." Variety has more: The FCC's general counsel, in a letter to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, also dismissed his concerns that the volume of fake comments or those made with stolen identities have "corrupted" the rule-making process... He added that Schneiderman's request for logs of IP addresses would be "unduly burdensome" to the commission, and would "raise significant personal privacy concerns."
Amy Spitalnick, Schneiderman's press secretary, said in a statement that the FCC "made clear that it will continue to obstruct a law enforcement investigation. It's easy for the FCC to claim that there's no problem with the process, when they're hiding the very information that would allow us to determine if there was a problem. To be clear, impersonation is a violation of New York law," she said... "The only privacy jeopardized by the FCC's continued obstruction of this investigation is that of the perpetrators who impersonated real Americans."
One of the FCC's Democratic commissioners claimed that this response "shows the FCC's sheer contempt for public input and unreasonable failure to support integrity in its process... Moreover, the FCC refuses to look into how nearly half a million comments came from Russian sources."
Re: Fraud detected. (Score:1)
"Who gives a shit?"
Apparently the NY Attorney General's office. If they consider it important enough to launch an investigation. Now, there might be nothing but, it sounds like there's already been enough evidence to show massive identity theft. Even though it is ID theft of FCC comments is relatively trivial, it is still ID theft and carries stiff penalties. These are the crimes that the attorney general wants to investigate and the current FCC chairman wants to bury.
Re: (Score:2)
DELETE FROM comments;
Whoops you meant a select? Well they're all gone now.
Re: (Score:2)
Undo, UNDO!!! Click! Click! Click!
Re: (Score:3)
It doesn't matter here. What matters is that the NY AG is investigating a criminal impersonation and the FCC is obstructing justice.
reality isn't cooperating (Score:2)
So they are making their own. Freedom for the few and higher cost for the masses.
Re: (Score:2)
And how many dozens do you think come from Canada?
And more importantly, how will you be able to detect those, eh?
Consequences or Endless Loop (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
>Either we break up the companies doing this
You need a new anti-monopoly law that doesn't depend on investigating complaints. I like the idea of raising their taxation based on their market share.
And then you have to nationalize common infrastructure, because it's really a bad idea to have every private company laying their own fiber or cable just like it'd be a bad idea if all roads were toll roads and different companies were not allowed to connect to each other.
Something tells me both those ideas run
He's not lying (Score:3)
The FCC guy is right, though. Millions of fake comments had no bearing on the outcome at all, which was preordained.
Re: He's not lying (Score:2)
Even if it had no effect on the outcome, evidence shows massive, organized identity theft, which is a crime regardless of how much impact it had on the process.
Re: (Score:2)
The FCC won't comply with FOIA. They just ignore it. The only way to get the comments is to subpoena them and have an injunction filed preventing them from moving forward with any new net neutrality changes.
scandal (Score:3)
Unscandal (Score:2)
It is a scandal that such a group can make such important decisions and that the congress is not taking action.
Except that congress stated explicitly that the internet not be regulated, and ditching NN brings the FCC in line with what congress wanted.
Lol (Score:3)
Not a vote (Score:2)
In case some of you missed it, the public input wasn't a vote. It doesn't matter who or how many said they wanted it or they should get rid of it. The public comment period was seeking novel legal arguments.
Sue them (Score:2)
all the way to the US Supreme Court and then see, what this whole system is worth...
The FCC is acting in accord with the law here (Score:2)
The FCC is pointing out the rules under which it's legally obligated to operate.
This notice and comment procedure is specified in law, and the FCC cannot legally deviate from it. Under the law, neither numbers of comments nor identities of commenters really matter. A regulatory body is required to address concerns raised in comments as they make their rules, but it doesn't matter who is bringing those concerns so long as they're addressed.
The FCC is merely pointing out that there is a legal process here, an