FCC Refuses Records For Investigation Into Fake Net Neutrality Comments

"FCC general counsel Tom Johnson has told the New York State attorney general that the FCC is not providing information for his investigation into fake net-neutrality comments , saying those comments did not affect the review, and challenging the state's ability to investigate the feds." Variety has more:One of the FCC's Democratic commissioners claimed that this response "shows the FCC's sheer contempt for public input and unreasonable failure to support integrity in its process... Moreover, the FCC refuses to look into how nearly half a million comments came from Russian sources ."