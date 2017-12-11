Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Bitcoin Businesses The Almighty Buck

The Case that Bitcoin Is a Bubble (economist.com)

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from the Economist: It seems that every day, Bitcoin seems to hit a new high. But the reported price can move up and down by $1,000 or so within a few hours. This might have made it a great investment for those who got in at the right price and are nimble enough to get out in time. But it doesn't make it a useful means of exchange (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). When the price is rising fast, those who use bitcoin will be reluctant to part with it; when the price falls, those who sell goods will be reluctant to accept it.

The Case that Bitcoin Is a Bubble

  • Though not AS volatile, it's the same sort of problem that would come with trying to use actual gold or silver to buy stuff. The vendor would have to be constantly adjusting the price to reflect the day's pricing whims. Very inefficient.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Physical metal dealers introduce a spread that soaks up the second-by-second changes in gold price. Sometimes they just use a single gold price for the day.
      Gasoline sellers adjust their prices daily.
      You're going to run into the same "very inefficient" problem if you keep trying to buy items priced in USD with CAD because the exchange rate is subject to the day's pricing whims. Exchange rates can (and do) change at any second while trading is active, and on some days can move by 1% in a matter of minutes. Fo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      But that is only because stuff has been nominally priced in dollars. If we instead had stuff nominally priced in 10th oz gold units, or something you'd make the same argument about accepting dollars.

      The fact is gold and silver are stable enough in terms of total supply, liquidity ( in the sense people are willing to part with it ), and distribution, that either could probably work as medium of exchange either directly or backing some paper/electronic system. We can have a debate about if a gold standard w

  • News For Bitcoin.. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Stuff that matters?

    • Stuff that matters?

      Yes, if only to teach the less savvy not to get into a market at the peak of a bubble.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by arth1 ( 260657 )

        Yes, if only to teach the less savvy not to get into a market at the peak of a bubble.

        Don't get into a market before the peak either, unless you're an unscrupulous jerk who like to take money from others who don't understand as much as you do. Anyone with an iota of sympathy for fellow man will steer clear of anything that smells like a bubble.

    • It does matter. Like tulips, Beenz, and Flooz, this is history in the making. Bitcoin has a useful place, but where its value winds up stabilizing at... who knows.

  • The big boys aren't playing (Score:3)

    by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Monday December 11, 2017 @12:33PM (#55717087)

    I found this part of TFA a bit more illuminating than the summary:

    The arrival of bitcoin futures on the CBOE and the CME might have been expected to bring maturity to the market, and to establish a reliable price. But the FT reports that some of the biggest banks including JP Morgan and Citigroup are unwilling to act as market-makers. That is not too surprising. Any market-maker has to hedge its own positions and that looks very hard when the underlying market has such wild swings.

  • No more tulip bulbs as go-to example (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I think future economics textbooks are going to use bitcoin as the go-to example of a bubble. It's a currency that is not backed by the power and might of a government and not tied to a physical asset. On top of that, very few people are actually using it to buy goods and services and its trading is purely on speculation that there will be a greater fool to buy it at a higher price.

  • Bitcoin, with the limitation is has on the final number which can be issued, has no real future. Governments are reluctant to legislate it right now for several reasons. One reason is because of the lobby of exchanges who are currently making a killing off it. The other is that legislators, as stiff and out of touch as they may seem on the outside, are quite well aware of the ability of this to go underground and they don't want that. However, once bitcoin's ability to increase is exhausted, it has no r

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Baron_Yam ( 643147 )

      >Bitcoin, with the limitation is has on the final number which can be issued

      Also the incredible resource wastage, no way to adjust it to affect the economy, lack of mechanisms for consumer protection, impossibility to use securely in any practical way, the transaction rate limit, the transaction time problem, the transaction cost issue, the storage needs, and bandwidth requirements.

      But if you can get past all that, it's ALMOST as good as a debit card.

  • It doesn't even need to be argued; if you're not willfully blinded by greed or some bent philosophy, it's obvious.

    And I'm kind of happy regulators aren't doing much about it. There are people who know it's gambling and I don't care about them. So long as Bitcoin isn't big enough to harm the economy in general, the bag holders can suffer for their stupidity (it's not like they haven't been repeatedly warned).

    On the other hand, I'm not particularly keen on letting the scammers 'get away with it'. The peopl

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      You're right it doesn't need to be, because everything like this has a bubble of some kind. The real question is just what will the ripple be when this bubble pops. How many people have say mortgaged off equity in their house to try riding the bubble? You can bet your ass that people have. How many companies have sunk short-term possible high-loss futures into this as well?

      30 years ago people were selling equity in their homes at high interest rates to try cashing in on the condo bubble happening in maj

      • > they'll probably become suicidal.

        In which case I feel for their family, but I have an amazing lack of sympathy for them.

        "Ignore the world telling me this is a bad idea, I could get rich quick. If it fails, instead of taking responsibility I just kill myself and leave my dependents to suffer for my stupidity".

        I really don't miss people like that when they die.

  • Hat Trick (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Monday December 11, 2017 @12:47PM (#55717231)
    Please give us one more BitCoin story today. I want the hat trick.

  • Full disclosure: I dont invest in btc, but have seen some friends get in on the action and make some safe cash by exitting precautiously. I don't have any regrets not investing myself, as I don't have that much cash to gamble, even now that I knew it raised so much from the moments I considered it. I always saw it as gambling my family's future in a feeling, and being in IT, I like more deterministic ways of spending my hard-earned savings.

    Opinion: I think cryptocurrency is being the victim of professional

  • The fundamental problem with BitCoin is not its volatility. The volatility will eventually go away if the underlying technology turns out to be sound.

    The fundamental problem with BitCoin is that the number of transactions it can handle is orders of magnitude below what is necessary for a reasonably liquid currency with a total value in the billions of dollars. As it is, BitCoin only works as long as most of that money either sits still or moves around in huge transactions of at least thousands of dollars at

    • The world has $7 trillion worth of gold, most of it sitting quietly in vaults. Bitcoin could survive in a similar fashion.

  • The next time you're casting around for arguments against fixed-supply currencies, you can just reprint this line: "When the price is rising fast, those who use bitcoin will be reluctant to part with it; when the price falls, those who sell goods will be reluctant to accept it."

  • It's not a fiat currency. It's a matter of when it pops, not if.

    It is not backed by gold. It is not backed by the faith of a government (The US dollar is backed by the faith in the US government). This thing is backed by nothing. We don't even know who created it.

    It's going to tank and in splendid fashion. Just wait for the panic selling to start at some point.

  • Corollary: When everyone - usually including your neighbor or friend down the street, or your grandma - is trying to buy in and ride the wave, but they can't really explain how commodity X works or will make money, it's over. It's time to get out. You've missed the wave as an investor, and you're going to get burned joining too late.

    Bonus: If the "everyone" people wanting to buy commodity X can't even really explain how or why it will make money, it's going to get REALLY ugly.

    The following fit the pattern:

    M

  • The funny thing with BitCoin is that you have technology specialists mostly talking about it, instead of economists or historians. Some history is helpful: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

