The Case that Bitcoin Is a Bubble (economist.com) 75
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from the Economist: It seems that every day, Bitcoin seems to hit a new high. But the reported price can move up and down by $1,000 or so within a few hours. This might have made it a great investment for those who got in at the right price and are nimble enough to get out in time. But it doesn't make it a useful means of exchange (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). When the price is rising fast, those who use bitcoin will be reluctant to part with it; when the price falls, those who sell goods will be reluctant to accept it.
Makes stable pricing impossible. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Yes. Bitcoin does come with some risk associated with it. You can get hacked and lose everything. The value could drop. But why is Wallstreet and the traditional currency peddlers putting in so much effort to denounce it? Hmmmm...
That many are against it for their own greedy reasons does not constitute evidence that it isn't flawed.
If it looks like a tulip and smells like a tulip...
Bitcoin are not tulips (Score:4, Insightful)
From Twitter [twitter.com]:
Tulips are not durable, not scarce, not programmable, not fungible, not verifiable, not divisible, and hard to transfer. But tell me more about your analogy...
Re: (Score:2)
From Twitter [twitter.com]:
Tulips are not durable, not scarce, not programmable, not fungible, not verifiable, not divisible, and hard to transfer. But tell me more about your analogy...
The idea that bitcoin is scarce is the biggest lie there is. Every other item you list is something that all cryptocurrencies share. There are over 100 cyptocurrencies and that number is rapidly growing. A person could easily create their own cryptocurrency. All it takes is a handful of other people to also agree to settle debts with your new cryptocurrency and you've got a new currency. The only thing that makes bitcoin slightly unique is the first mover advantage so it has higher acceptance but there
The bigger lie is that all cryptocurrencies equal (Score:2)
The idea that bitcoin is scarce is the biggest lie there is. Every other item you list is something that all cryptocurrencies share.
Yes that is true, but just like plutonium also being rare does not diminish the value of gold, other cryptocurrencies being scarce does not diminish the value of bitcoin... bitcoin being scarce is just a necessary condition enabling a whole infrastructure that supports people using Bitcoin. It's not the entire REASON for value, it's what enables value to be held.
How many othe
Re: (Score:2)
Bitcoin is not valuable. Gold and silver are valuable because it has uses outside of money, but bitcoin does not. That is the difference between gold/silver and fiat currency.
Unstable is a matter of degree. Is the dollar unstable? relative to what? Relative to bitcoin it is one of the most stable things you can get. I doubt you will see a price swing of nearly 50% ever, as we have seen with bitcoin.
Re: (Score:2)
Only 10% of gold that's mined is going to industry. The rest is for investing. Explain why we are paying $1200 for an ounce that only cost $400 to get out of the ground, while supply is 10x bigger than demand, and we already have 50 years worth of above-ground stockpiles.
Let's get real, golds value is scarcity (Score:2)
The real uses gold has (for example, conductivity or ornamentation) pale in comparison to the value that gold holds in relation to other currencies.
The vast majority of value people place on gold is the same reason bitcoin is valuable - scarcity.
All of the digital aspects of bitcoin just enable you to give someone a piece of bitcoin the same way someone could give you a piece of eight, and to ensure scarcity is real. Otherwise the value proposition is remarkably similar.
Re:Makes stable pricing impossible. (Score:4, Insightful)
That's the insane rambling of someone who read Ayn Rand as an undergrad and never got over it.
Banks and governments could easily manipulate Bitcoin. Just because banks and the government can't print Bitcoin doesn't mean they can't manipulate its value. Have you ever heard of the forex scandal? The United States has manipulated the currency of Japan even though the US Mint doesn't print Yen.
All it would take is a well-placed government regulation here or a series of derivative trades there to destroy Bitcoin utterly. The only reason it hasn't happened yet is that there are some powerful people trying to see if they can make a fortune or two before they pull the rug out.
Re: (Score:2)
All it would take is a well-placed government regulation here or a series of derivative trades there to destroy Bitcoin utterly
If I hold one bitcoin, and someone starts messing with derivatives, I still have one bitcoin. What if I just simply choose to ignore the derivatives ?
Re: (Score:2)
What happens with derivatives affects the underlying value of instrument from which it is derived.
Remember the economic crash in 2007-2008? Look what the trading of derivatives in mortgages did to the value of a house. Yes, if you owned a house before the crash, you still owned a house after the crash. It was just worth a hell of a lot less.
Re: (Score:2)
I second this - almost.
If this is not a bubble yet, it may well become one. Even if there is a utility in this currency, there is a risk that the price goes higher than this utility dictates.
One day perhaps the pattern of usage stabilizes globally, and Bitcoin attains an equilibrium value. It's hard to say we have reached this point yet. As long as it's value is so volatile, it remains a vehicle of speculation, and that destroys it's stability.
Re: (Score:1)
Physical metal dealers introduce a spread that soaks up the second-by-second changes in gold price. Sometimes they just use a single gold price for the day.
Gasoline sellers adjust their prices daily.
You're going to run into the same "very inefficient" problem if you keep trying to buy items priced in USD with CAD because the exchange rate is subject to the day's pricing whims. Exchange rates can (and do) change at any second while trading is active, and on some days can move by 1% in a matter of minutes. Fo
Re: (Score:2)
But that is only because stuff has been nominally priced in dollars. If we instead had stuff nominally priced in 10th oz gold units, or something you'd make the same argument about accepting dollars.
The fact is gold and silver are stable enough in terms of total supply, liquidity ( in the sense people are willing to part with it ), and distribution, that either could probably work as medium of exchange either directly or backing some paper/electronic system. We can have a debate about if a gold standard w
News For Bitcoin.. (Score:1)
Stuff that matters?
Re: (Score:3)
Stuff that matters?
Yes, if only to teach the less savvy not to get into a market at the peak of a bubble.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, if only to teach the less savvy not to get into a market at the peak of a bubble.
Don't get into a market before the peak either, unless you're an unscrupulous jerk who like to take money from others who don't understand as much as you do. Anyone with an iota of sympathy for fellow man will steer clear of anything that smells like a bubble.
Re: (Score:2)
It does matter. Like tulips, Beenz, and Flooz, this is history in the making. Bitcoin has a useful place, but where its value winds up stabilizing at... who knows.
Re: (Score:2)
$2m at least. Then I'll pay my mortgage off and send my kid to private school because I'm no longer paying a house off. kthx.
Do you realize that if bitcoin reaches $2M/coin that the amount of electricity consumed by mining would be more than double the total amount of electricity currently used in the USA?
Re: (Score:2)
Are you taking into account the regular halving of the reward ?
Re: (Score:2)
It is infinitely divisible, but each blockchain transaction can be expensive, especially if you want to see it posted anytime in the next few days. Things like the Lightning Network are trying to help with that... but stuff like that is still alpha quality.
Re: (Score:2)
It is infinitely divisible, but each blockchain transaction can be expensive, especially if you want to see it posted anytime in the next few days. Things like the Lightning Network are trying to help with that... but stuff like that is still alpha quality.
And to the point, the more people use bitcoin for actual purchases, fragmenting it more and more while adding to the chains, the longer the transactions are going to take. Large scale speculation where people primarily sit on the bitcoins and don't make a large amount of purchases is what keeps it from collapsing completely.
If panic breaks out, the system will likely collapse to the point that even if you find buyers, they can't buy, because the transaction time is so long that the value changes significa
Re: (Score:2)
If panic breaks out, the system will likely collapse to the point that even if you find buyers, they can't buy,
Most of the trade is done on exchanges, not on the blockchain. They just update their internal database when someone is doing a trade, just a bank does when you transfer money. You only need the blockchain if you want to move your coins to the exchange to sell. The buyer just needs to transfer fiat money, so there's plenty of liquidity on the buyer's side.
Re: (Score:2)
It's infinitely divisible, so if the transaction fees are small enough I can still use bitcoin to buy a pack of gum.
Not if it takes an hour for the transaction to be verified.
Re: (Score:2)
You can buy a pack of gum... However after a year it would be the cost of a nice lunch. After an other year a fancy dinner, Then a oversea trip. The growth rate it too fast be buy stuff with it.
Re: (Score:2)
However if you were the guy who bought a Pizza for 20 bitcoins a decade ago, I expect you are kicking yourself.
As I have stated over and over... BitCoin prices are rising too fast for anyone to intelligently trade them for a goods and services. It isn't a case like other commodes like Gold, if you traded something for a goods and service then the price went up 5% over a year, you would be kicking yourself so hard, sure the value of your purchase + inflation is less then what selling gold would had been, bu
Re: (Score:2)
the guy who bought a Pizza for 20 bitcoins a decade ago
It was 10000 bitcoins.
But he got 2 pizzas.
Do you mean a method of transmitting dollars? (Score:2)
You can't possibly mean "medium of exchange" in the normal sense of that term, can you? This is what "medium of exchange" normally means:
Someone wants a car and has firewood.
With BARTER they'd have to find someone willing to trade a car for firewood. That would suck.
Instead they look at Craigslist and find the kind of car they want sells for $8,000
They make arrangements to sell $8,000 worth of firewood.
After the people come pick up the firewood and payments clear, they contact Craigslist sellers and buy a
The big boys aren't playing (Score:3)
I found this part of TFA a bit more illuminating than the summary:
The arrival of bitcoin futures on the CBOE and the CME might have been expected to bring maturity to the market, and to establish a reliable price. But the FT reports that some of the biggest banks including JP Morgan and Citigroup are unwilling to act as market-makers. That is not too surprising. Any market-maker has to hedge its own positions and that looks very hard when the underlying market has such wild swings.
No more tulip bulbs as go-to example (Score:1)
I think future economics textbooks are going to use bitcoin as the go-to example of a bubble. It's a currency that is not backed by the power and might of a government and not tied to a physical asset. On top of that, very few people are actually using it to buy goods and services and its trading is purely on speculation that there will be a greater fool to buy it at a higher price.
Re: (Score:2)
The fact that it's not backed by a government is a good thing. Name a government right now that isn't being run like shit?
Regardless of your personal opinion, the US generates a GDP of $18.5 Trillion (with a big T) per year. No amount of mismanagement is going to change that value overnight or even over several decades. The USD's ups and downs are like a straight line relative to bitcoin's. So why should anyone trust bitcoin? Because that's all money is, trust in solid form, even bitcoin. Why should any retailer take bitcoin as payment? Where is the guarantee that they can take that currency down the street and buy food
No future as it stands now (Score:1)
Bitcoin, with the limitation is has on the final number which can be issued, has no real future. Governments are reluctant to legislate it right now for several reasons. One reason is because of the lobby of exchanges who are currently making a killing off it. The other is that legislators, as stiff and out of touch as they may seem on the outside, are quite well aware of the ability of this to go underground and they don't want that. However, once bitcoin's ability to increase is exhausted, it has no r
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
>Bitcoin, with the limitation is has on the final number which can be issued
Also the incredible resource wastage, no way to adjust it to affect the economy, lack of mechanisms for consumer protection, impossibility to use securely in any practical way, the transaction rate limit, the transaction time problem, the transaction cost issue, the storage needs, and bandwidth requirements.
But if you can get past all that, it's ALMOST as good as a debit card.
Re: (Score:1)
Chaos. Don't be giving Bakunin a bad name.
The CASE? (Score:1)
It doesn't even need to be argued; if you're not willfully blinded by greed or some bent philosophy, it's obvious.
And I'm kind of happy regulators aren't doing much about it. There are people who know it's gambling and I don't care about them. So long as Bitcoin isn't big enough to harm the economy in general, the bag holders can suffer for their stupidity (it's not like they haven't been repeatedly warned).
On the other hand, I'm not particularly keen on letting the scammers 'get away with it'. The peopl
Re: (Score:2)
You're right it doesn't need to be, because everything like this has a bubble of some kind. The real question is just what will the ripple be when this bubble pops. How many people have say mortgaged off equity in their house to try riding the bubble? You can bet your ass that people have. How many companies have sunk short-term possible high-loss futures into this as well?
30 years ago people were selling equity in their homes at high interest rates to try cashing in on the condo bubble happening in maj
Re: (Score:2)
> they'll probably become suicidal.
In which case I feel for their family, but I have an amazing lack of sympathy for them.
"Ignore the world telling me this is a bad idea, I could get rich quick. If it fails, instead of taking responsibility I just kill myself and leave my dependents to suffer for my stupidity".
I really don't miss people like that when they die.
Hat Trick (Score:3)
My non-investor view (Score:2)
Full disclosure: I dont invest in btc, but have seen some friends get in on the action and make some safe cash by exitting precautiously. I don't have any regrets not investing myself, as I don't have that much cash to gamble, even now that I knew it raised so much from the moments I considered it. I always saw it as gambling my family's future in a feeling, and being in IT, I like more deterministic ways of spending my hard-earned savings.
Opinion: I think cryptocurrency is being the victim of professional
The Great Bitcoin "Bubble" (Score:1)
http://thegreatbitcoinbubble.c... [thegreatbi...bubble.com]
Right conclusion but wrong reasoning (Score:2)
The fundamental problem with BitCoin is not its volatility. The volatility will eventually go away if the underlying technology turns out to be sound.
The fundamental problem with BitCoin is that the number of transactions it can handle is orders of magnitude below what is necessary for a reasonably liquid currency with a total value in the billions of dollars. As it is, BitCoin only works as long as most of that money either sits still or moves around in huge transactions of at least thousands of dollars at
Re: (Score:2)
The world has $7 trillion worth of gold, most of it sitting quietly in vaults. Bitcoin could survive in a similar fashion.
Gold standard (Score:2)
The next time you're casting around for arguments against fixed-supply currencies, you can just reprint this line: "When the price is rising fast, those who use bitcoin will be reluctant to part with it; when the price falls, those who sell goods will be reluctant to accept it."
It's not backed by anything !!!! (Score:1)
It's not a fiat currency. It's a matter of when it pops, not if.
It is not backed by gold. It is not backed by the faith of a government (The US dollar is backed by the faith in the US government). This thing is backed by nothing. We don't even know who created it.
It's going to tank and in splendid fashion. Just wait for the panic selling to start at some point.
The case that Bitcoin is a bubble is simple (Score:2)
Corollary: When everyone - usually including your neighbor or friend down the street, or your grandma - is trying to buy in and ride the wave, but they can't really explain how commodity X works or will make money, it's over. It's time to get out. You've missed the wave as an investor, and you're going to get burned joining too late.
Bonus: If the "everyone" people wanting to buy commodity X can't even really explain how or why it will make money, it's going to get REALLY ugly.
The following fit the pattern:
M
The history of currency (Score:2)