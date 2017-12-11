Bitcoin Fees Are Skyrocketing (arstechnica.com) 8
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The cost to complete a Bitcoin transaction has skyrocketed in recent days. A week ago, it cost around $6 on average to get a transaction accepted by the Bitcoin network. The average fee soared to $26 on Friday and was still almost $20 on Sunday. The reason is simple: until recently, the Bitcoin network had a hard-coded 1 megabyte limit on the size of blocks on the blockchain, Bitcoin's shared transaction ledger. With a typical transaction size of around 500 bytes, the average block had fewer than 2,000 transactions. And with a block being generated once every 10 minutes, that works out to around 3.3 transactions per second. A September upgrade called segregated witness allowed the cryptographic signatures associated with each transaction to be stored separately from the rest of the transaction. Under this scheme, the signatures no longer counted against the 1 megabyte blocksize limit, which should have roughly doubled the network's capacity. But only a small minority of transactions have taken advantage of this option so far, so the network's average throughput has stayed below 2,500 transactions per block -- around four transactions per second.
... as any.
The story makes no sense, payment in dollars for bitcoin exchanges. It doesn't seem accurate, I mean, how can an exchage demand real currency when dealing with the fake currency they are promoting. I assume the payment demand is in bitcoin and hence the need to load up the price because of hugely fluctuating prices of bitcoin. Likely the rate is really high because the exchanges are expecting a major crash in bitcoin but don't want to admit it and instead charging for bitcoin exchanges at a rate that reflec
Bitcoin fees are expressed as an average amount in BTC per kilobyte. A given transaction takes a particular amount of space in the block (owing to how many previous transactions are needed to express the exact amount to send plus the address to send the "change" to), and that transaction has a fee attached. The fee is a "bid" to place the transaction on the network.
No the reason is you need to bid to get your transaction processed. There are a max of 3.3 transactions per second. How do you get to be the transaction that gets processed? You bid to get your transaction included in the block-chain window. The ~$26 amount was the amount required to get your transaction into the processing window.
