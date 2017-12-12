SEC Warns 'Extreme Caution' Over Cryptocurrency Investments As Many People Take Out Mortgages To Buy Bitcoin (qz.com) 31
The head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission has warned bitcoin and other cryptocurrency investors to beware of scams and criminal activity in the sector. In the financial regulator's strongest statement yet, SEC chair Jay Clayton said: "If a promoter guarantees returns, if an opportunity sounds too good to be true, or if you are pressured to act quickly, please exercise extreme caution and be aware of the risk that your investment may be lost." The warning comes at a time when many people have begun to take out mortgages to buy bitcoin. From a report: Clayton's statement was also issued the same day the SEC took regulatory action to halt an initial coin offering (ICO). "Recognize that these markets span national borders and that significant trading may occur on systems and platforms outside the United States. Your invested funds may quickly travel overseas without your knowledge," he wrote, in a sentence that was in bold. Clayton's statement referenced some of the crucial debates that have swirled around the rise and regulation of crypto-assets like bitcoins. Are these currencies? Commodities? Or securities? The statement notes in a footnote that bitcoin in the US has been designated a commodity. But the broader answer seems to be that while it depends from case to case, initial coin offerings, at least, are more likely to be scrutinized and held to the same bar as securities offerings.
Now (Score:1, Informative)
Now is when you cash out, if you were wondering...
Next month... (Score:1)
Re:Next month... (Score:5, Funny)
Pay off your mortgage with this one simple trick that banks hate!
The IRS won't tell you this one investment trick to pay off your mortgage.
Re: (Score:2)
Luckily there simply isn't enough money in Bitcoin to result in any political will to bail this greedy fools out.
In the meantime, some of the big players will get richer and just enough of the fools will time it right to inspire others.
Caveat emptor (Score:2)
Stupidity is never a good investment.
They should have done that when it was at 11 bucks, not 11.000.
Re: (Score:2)
Stupidity is never a good investment. They should have done that when it was at 11 bucks, not 11.000.
Unfortunately, the amount of stupidity in the universe seems to exceed the size of the universe. I read a quote to that effect on the internet so it must be true.
This has all the makings of the Tulip Bubble combined with a pump and dump scheme. Folks who have a lot of BitCoins from early on are in a position to cash out and can manipulate the market to avoid a crash and run on it. The lack of liquidity on the sell side means the suckers ^H^H^H^H^H^H^H investors buying in now won't be able to easily pull out
Bubble (Score:2)
Its crazy that 40 bux worth of bitcoins at the start could be worth millions today and the facebook twins are billionaries off their 11 million dollars of btc they bought. Its driving up litecoin and ethereum due to the trading frenzy.
But the exchanges are raking in the transaction fees right now. Can't imagine how much they are earning per day now.
I'm a UNICORN FART mogul! (Score:2)
the facebook twins are bitcoin billionaires
You left out a word...
Re: (Score:2)
It's OK... (Score:2)
those of us that bought homes in 2008 will be more than happy to
...
(1) take a HELOC
(2) buy their homes at sheriff's auction when BTC crashes
(3) rent them back to them (or evict them and rent to hard-working immigrants)
(4) profit
Every future crisis is just a path to profit.
More like a giant poker game (Score:3)
No, more like a giant poker game where a few people will win and a lot more will lose. Oh, and the game may or may not be fixed, but if it is, there's not a thing you can do about it.
Or more accurately, like the pyramid parties and pyramid letters that were so popular back in the early 1980s, where a bunch of people would pass money to the people at the top of the pyramid. You could make money at it, provided you brought in some greater fools to the next party to pass money to you.
Bitcoin is a zero-sum game. No one is walking away from the table with any money that didn't come from someone else's pocket. Or in some cases, from someone else's credit card, mortgage, retirement account, or college fund.
Bubble Indicator (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Well, that and people trying to convince you that "This time is different, $FINANCIALPRODUCTX is a new paradigm! The old rules do not apply!", where $FINANCIALPRODUCTX was
.com stocks in 1999 and spec home investing in 2006.
Not that I think what I say here will sway anybody. Don't say that you haven't been warned, though.
YCFS (Score:2)
No more need be said.
Re: (Score:2)
Collateral (Score:3)
My cynical bet is that it will be used as a pretext to start the next crypto war. You know, government backdoors, mandatory key escrows, and restrictions to what data at rest can be encrypted.
Not a big deal (Score:2)
I wonder what the collateral damage is going to be when bitcoin bubble bursts.
Probably fairly insignificant. A few people will lose their ass because they have no concept of risk. Bitcoin isn't a big enough deal to impact the wider economy to any meaningful degree.
This will not end well (Score:2)
This is where contagions start. People taking loans out to level up with cryptocurrencies are just asking to get hosed when the price drops.
All it takes are a small amount of losses for the knock on effect to hit.
As a Bitcoin fanboy who expects it go higher...... (Score:2)
If you are mortgaging your house to buy Bitcoin, you're a fucking idiot. You deserve the very real chance of losing everything, but your family doesn't.
IF Bitcoin succeeds, a value of $100k-$500k is almost certain (As a floor. No one really has a clue what value a successful Bitcoin will plateau at over the long term.) -- Too many people and not enough supply for it to be otherwise. But Bitcoin is not yet a sure thing. Crypto in general may end up a failed experiment. Bitcoin specifically could implode
Party like it is 2007! (Score:2)
Look at how much my House is worth! Everyone KNOWS that the old Economic principles don't apply anymore!
You cannot outlaw stupid, stupid... (Score:2)
Though here in the USA, the socialist utopia pushers do try.
Folks don't seem to realize what the 2000 and 2009 crashes were about or what caused them.
Students of history are condemned to watch while the ignorant repeat it.