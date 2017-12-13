Almost 45 Million Tons of E-waste Discarded Last Year (apnews.com) 46
A new study claims 44.7 million metric tons (49.3 million tons) of TV sets, refrigerators, cellphones and other electrical good were discarded last year, with only a fifth recycled to recover the valuable raw materials inside. From a report: The U.N.-backed study published Wednesday calculates that the amount of e-waste thrown away in 2016 included a million tons of chargers alone. The U.S. accounted for 6.3 million metric tons, partly due to the fact that the American market for heavy goods is saturated. The original study can be found here (PDF; Google Drive link).
Buy the simplest 'fridge possible. e.g.
https://www.amazon.com/Danby-D... [amazon.com]
They're meant for landlords with apartments putting a fridge in for a tenant. Mechanical thermostat, no fancy gizmos, easy to fix if broken. Unless you NEED two icemakers, a water dispenser, a camera, and an LCD on the front with WiFi.
I'm absolutely shocked that folks are throwing away refrigerators!
They must be Global Warming Deniers.
We will soon need all the refrigerators that we can get to fight the Global Warming!
The same as the poundage from accidently discarded BitCoins..
How to buy "green"... (Score:2)
Exactly:
(1) Buy a used car -- the best car, environmentally -- is one where the energy/materials used in manufacturing have already been spent.
(2) Keep your appliances 10-20 years, even if less efficient. Buy simple appliances (dishwashers/washers/fridges with dial electromechanical controls that can be easily fixed) so they last you a decade or two.
(3) Buy an upgradeable computer or laptop -- Lenovo and some Dells are great in this respect. Not stuff like Smurface or iPad that are sealed with glue and
I was lucky to buy an LCD monitor with two VGA inputs and one DVI input back in the day.
No DVI output? HMDI-to-DVI. Done.
Oh the long knives are coming out for you sir.
My favorite saying that makes the Greenies mad is when I tell them that my used Ford F-150 is more environmentally friendly than that Tesla... Not because it doesn't pollute, but because at this point, we don't have to build a new car, just run the old one...
Except only about a third or less of the lifetime energy consumption of a vehicle is in its production. If the Tesla is twice as efficient as your F-150 (and it is, and then some) then it's still a big win, environmentally.
EV's belch out so much smug that I can't believe they're any good for the environment.
That doesn't count the battery FYI. [theguardian.com] Tesla's are far worse on the environment then his old F-150.
Actually, a dishwasher wastes less water than hand-washing. I doubt a thin plastic shroud around a removable phone battery makes more e-waste than tossing the whole phone.
Actually, a dishwasher wastes less water than hand-washing.
But uses as much if not more detergent, creates pollution and waste during its manufacture and uses a shitload of electricity.
In general keep your stuff as longs as possible...
1. If you were to buy a new car, keep it until you drive it to the ground. Getting a used car is just offsetting someone else who is not fully utilizing their new car.
2. There isn't point in getting greener appliances every year, but when it is time, get the best one in terms of energy efficiency and good reliability.
3. Depending on how you use your laptop. The replaceable batteries are often not as efficient as the glued in ones. So you may be tossing ou
How about repair laws (Score:1)
Make it illegal to manufacture things that cannot be easily repaired by parts/modules/etc.
End laptops with soldered RAM, soldered and glued batteries, etc. This is built-in obsolescence and should be illegal. Upgrading hardware means a longer lifespan and utility for the hardware. This is good.
End impossibly thin smartphones. Thicker phones mean stronger phones, meaning less cracked displays, less waste.
End fridges with impossible-to-clean cooling coils, leading to burnt-out compressors. The cost to repair
On the same playing field, companies would innovate within these new constraints.
If they can do it for the "cult of thin", they can do it for repairability.
Lead free solder and shitty caps (Score:3)
They're probably responsible for half of this e-waste.
Nowadays Philips TV are rebranded aplliances made by obscure chinese firms that make
It will keep happening, too (Score:3)
My county landfill has an electronic waste recycling area. But they won't let anyone take anything away. I'll see tons of computers that are better than anything I have and probably only there because they're too loaded up with malware. This stuff could be fixed and sold, donated, whatever. At the same time, of course, their raising my property taxes to pay for new computers in the schools.
Maybe they could make some pudding [youtube.com].
I blame Microsoft for this. (Score:2)
This is what happens when Microsoft and big government collude [forbes.com] to put recycling company CEO's in jail.
Big industry LOVES selling new stuff, they HATE when people re-use old stuff. Can't make quarterly sales goals if everybody is re-using old stuff and not buying new.
He was given dominion over the various and sundry living things on the Earth. He was put in the garden of Eden to dress and keep it. That last would be the closest parallel. We've done a particularly poor job of "keeping it".
Old chargers sucked (power) (Score:2)
That's not necessarily all bad. Those older chargers (big wall warts that get warm when charging) wasted a lot of energy. The new small ones are much more efficient.