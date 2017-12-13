Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Almost 45 Million Tons of E-waste Discarded Last Year

Posted by msmash from the concerning-patterns dept.
A new study claims 44.7 million metric tons (49.3 million tons) of TV sets, refrigerators, cellphones and other electrical good were discarded last year, with only a fifth recycled to recover the valuable raw materials inside. From a report: The U.N.-backed study published Wednesday calculates that the amount of e-waste thrown away in 2016 included a million tons of chargers alone. The U.S. accounted for 6.3 million metric tons, partly due to the fact that the American market for heavy goods is saturated. The original study can be found here (PDF; Google Drive link).

  • Really? Come on...

    • How else do you inflate the poundage in your numbers.... Ever tried to move a fridge? All that foam insulation is heavy..

    • Really? Come on...

      I'm absolutely shocked that folks are throwing away refrigerators!

      They must be Global Warming Deniers.

      We will soon need all the refrigerators that we can get to fight the Global Warming!

  • Exactly:
    (1) Buy a used car -- the best car, environmentally -- is one where the energy/materials used in manufacturing have already been spent.
    (2) Keep your appliances 10-20 years, even if less efficient. Buy simple appliances (dishwashers/washers/fridges with dial electromechanical controls that can be easily fixed) so they last you a decade or two.
    (3) Buy an upgradeable computer or laptop -- Lenovo and some Dells are great in this respect. Not stuff like Smurface or iPad that are sealed with glue and

    • I have had computer monitors I would still be using today if almost every vendor hadn't removed the VGA port in the name of being thinner and smaller.

      • I was lucky to buy an LCD monitor with two VGA inputs and one DVI input back in the day.

        No DVI output? HMDI-to-DVI. Done.

      • To be fair -- VGA is an analogue port. Converting digital (in the computer) to analogue (in the port) back to digital (in the LCD monitor) is silly in 2017. It made sense with CRTs where the analogue signal drove the electron beams (semi) directly.

    • Oh the long knives are coming out for you sir.

      My favorite saying that makes the Greenies mad is when I tell them that my used Ford F-150 is more environmentally friendly than that Tesla... Not because it doesn't pollute, but because at this point, we don't have to build a new car, just run the old one...

      • My favorite saying that makes the Greenies mad is when I tell them that my used Ford F-150 is more environmentally friendly than that Tesla... Not because it doesn't pollute, but because at this point, we don't have to build a new car, just run the old one...

        Except only about a third or less of the lifetime energy consumption of a vehicle is in its production. If the Tesla is twice as efficient as your F-150 (and it is, and then some) then it's still a big win, environmentally.

    • In general keep your stuff as longs as possible...
      1. If you were to buy a new car, keep it until you drive it to the ground. Getting a used car is just offsetting someone else who is not fully utilizing their new car.
      2. There isn't point in getting greener appliances every year, but when it is time, get the best one in terms of energy efficiency and good reliability.
      3. Depending on how you use your laptop. The replaceable batteries are often not as efficient as the glued in ones. So you may be tossing ou

  • Make it illegal to manufacture things that cannot be easily repaired by parts/modules/etc.

    End laptops with soldered RAM, soldered and glued batteries, etc. This is built-in obsolescence and should be illegal. Upgrading hardware means a longer lifespan and utility for the hardware. This is good.

    End impossibly thin smartphones. Thicker phones mean stronger phones, meaning less cracked displays, less waste.

    End fridges with impossible-to-clean cooling coils, leading to burnt-out compressors. The cost to repair

    • but then only outlaws will own soldering irons and glue guns. please think of the children.

  • Lead free solder and shitty caps (Score:3)

    by Z80a ( 971949 ) on Wednesday December 13, 2017 @11:49AM (#55732239)

    They're probably responsible for half of this e-waste.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by havana9 ( 101033 )
      I think also that because all the production is made in distant countries by unknown facories makes finding spares really difficult and costly. An '80 CRT TV set made by Philips had a schematic diagram and a spare part list, going down to bare PCBs. I have succesfully repaired myself a couple of Philpis CRT monitors, great for retrogaming with a RasPI or a real Commodore 64, because an elecronic shop still had some spares.
      Nowadays Philips TV are rebranded aplliances made by obscure chinese firms that make

  • It will keep happening, too (Score:3)

    by bhcompy ( 1877290 ) on Wednesday December 13, 2017 @11:50AM (#55732245)
    Without better disposal/recycling options, it's going to continue to be like this. People aren't going to put in the effort to search out methods of recycling electronics, hazardous waste like propane tanks, etc, and people don't have space to store that shit to wait for the once a month/quarter/whatever event for actually doing so. The fact that the trash and recycling service that we already pay for doesn't do this is astounding to me.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      My county landfill has an electronic waste recycling area. But they won't let anyone take anything away. I'll see tons of computers that are better than anything I have and probably only there because they're too loaded up with malware. This stuff could be fixed and sold, donated, whatever. At the same time, of course, their raising my property taxes to pay for new computers in the schools.

  • This is what happens when Microsoft and big government collude [forbes.com] to put recycling company CEO's in jail.

    Big industry LOVES selling new stuff, they HATE when people re-use old stuff. Can't make quarterly sales goals if everybody is re-using old stuff and not buying new.

  • The U.N.-backed study published Wednesday calculates that the amount of e-waste thrown away in 2016 included a million tons of chargers alone.

    That's not necessarily all bad. Those older chargers (big wall warts that get warm when charging) wasted a lot of energy. The new small ones are much more efficient.

