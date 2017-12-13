Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Avast Launches Open-Source Decompiler For Machine Code

Posted by BeauHD
Greg Synek reports via TechSpot: To help with the reverse engineering of malware, Avast has released an open-source version of its machine-code decompiler, RetDec, that has been under development for over seven years. RetDec supports a variety of architectures aside from those used on traditional desktops including ARM, PIC32, PowerPC and MIPS. As Internet of Things devices proliferate throughout our homes and inside private businesses, being able to effectively analyze the code running on all of these new devices becomes a necessity to ensure security. In addition to the open-source version found on GitHub, RetDec is also being provided as a web service.

Simply upload a supported executable or machine code and get a reasonably rebuilt version of the source code. It is not possible to retrieve the exact original code of any executable compiled to machine code but obtaining a working or almost working copy of equivalent code can greatly expedite the reverse engineering of software. For any curious developers out there, a REST API is also provided to allow third-party applications to use the decompilation service. A plugin for IDA disassembler is also available for those experienced with decompiling software.

  • PIC32 and MIPS!

    It's like a PIC32 isn't actually a MIPS based MCU.... oh wait, it is.

    • Re: Wow! So many architectures! (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Get over yourself and stop complaining about things being given away to you for free. It's a shame that people complain about open source software when it's being given to them for free. The decompiler could have never been released to the public or released as a closed source program. Your complaint about the architectures it supports or doesn't support totally rings hollow.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by J053 ( 673094 )

      ...but no x86_64.

  • Back in the late 70's I loaded TRS-80 games into my debugger, it also let me dump the results into a text file. Finding things like "jump to label_foo" helped, but was not the be-all end-all.

    The killer was when I debugged my TRS-80 BASIC interpreter in ROM. You'd have some 3 byte instruction, "jump here", then somewhere else you'd have a 3 byte instruction "jump into the middle of this 3 byte instruction to do something completely different". My understanding is Bill did those, but for all the evil he

  • Perhaps if you built a fingerprint based on the structure of calls across functions, you could map it back to source code from github. Not that malware is generally posted to github, but I'd be surprised if they didn't use a TON of third_party libraries, and factoring all of those out would make what's left easier to understand and also let you focus better.

  • One of the big issues with decompilers is that compilers do not generate the same output for the same input. In addition, multiple versions of a compiler and different flags yield different results as well. After some thought, I've come to the conclusion that the only viable solution is to build a neural network that can detect and compensate for all the idiosyncrasy using many different test cases (and their binaries) as training data. Ultimately be able to return not only the most likely version of the

  • Probably also helpful when searching for vulnerabilities?

