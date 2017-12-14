Almost 100 Million People a Year 'Forced To Choose Between Food and Healthcare' (theguardian.com) 40
Almost 100 million people are pushed into extreme poverty each year because of debts accrued through healthcare expenses. From a report: A report, published by the World Health Organization and the World Bank this week, found the poorest and most vulnerable people are routinely forced to choose between healthcare and other necessities for their household, including food and education, subsisting on $1.90 a day. Researchers found that more than 122 million people around the world are forced to live on $3.10 a day, the benchmark for "moderate poverty," due to healthcare expenditure. Since 2000, this number has increased by 1.5% a year. A total of 800 million people spend more than 10% of their household budgets on "out-of-pocket" health expenses, defined as costs not covered by insurance. Almost 180 million people spend a quarter or more, a population increasing at a rate of almost 5% per year, with women among those worst affected.
People dropping out of the insurance market and having no coverage won't solve this problem. The solution is to finally have our country behave like a modern industrialized nation and have a single-payer system. It's too bad nobody was willing to propose such a sensible thing. [berniesanders.com]
Single-payer would bankrupt the country. There will never be enough of anything to satisfy demand completely.
The solution is to relax regulations, not increase them. Remove the artificial limits placed on the number of doctors by the AMA, relax the burdens on licensing, etc. Cap malpractice payouts through tort reform.
Single-payer would bankrupt the country. There will never be enough of anything to satisfy demand completely.
Well, I just can't understand how most of Europe and Canada do it without actually going bankrupt.
Yet everyone gets their insulin in Canada. I can't say the same for USA.
There is limiting services through budget constraints that are applied broadly. And there is limited services by not providing any services to lower class people. Which model do you think we have in the US?
I'm not saying it isn't a problem, but if you divide out the CEO compensation by the number of insured people, you'll find it isn't going to be that significant. I'll do the math for you if you reply with the most egregious health care CEO salary you can find.
You get compensated for risk, responsibility, and skill. I'm generally OK with that, except that mostly we see that word 'responsibility' being seen as a perfect synonym for 'authority', which it is not.
And the risk? Well, your risk is that your obscene (to most people) income will be temporarily interrupted until your peers install you in the next available slot... and you get a big payout to cover your expenses until that happens. And even if it all somehow goes completely to shit, you still have so mu
Oh, and on the single payer aspect, it won't be the solution you are looking for. Currently the US subsidizes much of the world's healthcare costs. When we pay $50 for a pill that other countries pay $5 for, we are effectively keeping many drug companies afloat, and funding their R&D, etc. If the whole world only paid $5 per pill, then it would be a problem. Either all prices would go up, or R&D would cease, etc.
The other issue is that there is unlimited demand for healthcare, and limited supply. No
Currently the US subsidizes much of the world's healthcare costs.
No. The rest of the world does quite well without any such imagined subsidies.
When we pay $50 for a pill that other countries pay $5 for, we are effectively keeping many drug companies afloat, and funding their R&D, etc. If the whole world only paid $5 per pill, then it would be a problem. Either all prices would go up, or R&D would cease, etc.
Several things are wrong with that statement.
First, drug company CEOs are also disgustingly over-compensated.
Second, a very large part of the cost per pill goes in to advertising. Very few companies outside the US allow drugs to be advertised at all. In the US we see drug ads on TV, hear them on the radio, see them in the newspaper, on the sides of buses, on billboards, in magazines, etc. Few 8 year olds in the US haven'
Almost 100 Million People a Year 'Forced To Choose Between Food and Healthcare'
FYI, the article didn't talk about "starving to death..."
Read this article [nationalgeographic.com].
It will perhaps educate you.
