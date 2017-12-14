Wine Glasses Are Seven Times Larger Than They Used To Be (theguardian.com) 63
An anonymous reader shares a report: Our Georgian and Victorian ancestors may have enjoyed a Christmas tipple but -- judging by the size of the glasses they used -- they probably drank less wine than we do today. Scientists at the University of Cambridge have found that the capacity of wine glasses has ballooned nearly seven-fold over the past 300 years, rising most sharply in the last two decades in line with a surge in wine consumption. Wine glasses have swelled in size from an average capacity of 66ml in the early 1700s to 449ml today, the study reveals -- a change that may have encouraged us to drink far more than is healthy. Indeed, a typical wine glass 300 years ago would only have held about a half of today's smallest "official" measure of 125ml.
Humans weren't 7 times smaller back then. More likely this is a result of mass production, and demand.
Must we take it there? Politics in this place have already encroached into every discussion, relevant or not.
I think it may be more due to the ability to make huge amount of this stuff so it is more affordable.
A glass of wine made the traditional way (with the quality of a cheap $10 wine) adjusted for inflation would probably be $225 a bottle. Where with mass production we can make a better quality $25 bottle of wine. So today a bottle of wine isn't a trade-off of a week worth of groceries.
How full? (Score:3)
This story reminds me how on our high school road trip a friend of mine was only drinking from small glasses, so as not to get drunk.
Or was that me? It's all a bit fuzzy.
I am certain I was the one running through the hotel halls shooting a staple gun and wearing a lampshade on my head.
Which is something you want to be wearing when shooting staples at walls in a cramped space. Those staples will ricochet all around.
0.5l (Score:1)
Could it just be those are “designer” glasses, that you aren’t supposed fill to the brim.
449ml? Where?!? (Score:3)
$12.99 for a 4-pack of 20 oz (591 mL) wine glasses at Target right now. The smallest red wine glass I see there is 12 oz (355 mL).
Virtually all of their white wine glasses are 12 oz (355 mL) or larger. They have a couple of smaller glasses, mostly champagne flutes. The average wine glass I see for sale in Target is 15 oz (443 mL).
Head over to IKEA and their standard white wine glass is 8 oz (237 mL), red wine glass 10 oz (295 mL). Those are the smallest they sell that aren't small novelty glasses. Their ran
That's crazy, I'm in the UK and I've never seen a glass that size outside of a novelty catalog. I'll concede that wine glass sizes have increased (they used to be sold in 125ml measures, nowadays it's usually 175ml or 250ml) but I've never seen a restaurant or pub selling a measure larger than 250ml, and I drink a lot of wine!
As well, this study seems to conclude that people couldn't figure out how to refill their glasses back then. Even with that bit of brilliance, today's wine glasses are pretty specifically designed. different type glasses for different things. We don't often drink Cabernet out of a champagne glass. I suspect that the glasses were the sizes they were because they were the sizes they were, and that refills were easy to procure.
Get it right (Score:1)
449ml is 5.8 times larger than 66ml, not seven times.
Wrong (Score:2, Informative)
I was in Itally recently, and their wine glasses are still pretty small.
I think this is an american thing.
I think this is an american thing.
False, otherwise it would have been reported in oz (ounces). Really the glass just grew to match the ego of a wine snob.
-"Buttery with an undertone of charcoal."
False, otherwise it would have been reported in oz (ounces)
And what is the volume of a wine bottle?
Glassmaking (Score:5, Informative)
The summary has it wrong - it was a technological (and tax!) limitation, not an indication of portion size. From the actual study:
And to emphasize the point, the study says:
where's James Burke when you really need him? (Score:2)
Nor can we infer that reducing glass size would cut drinking.
Heh - here's your legally approved thimble size glass of wine sir.
Screw that - gimme the bottle!
Oxidation bad! You're letting the wine degas when you let it 'breath', not oxidize.
You can rush degas reds with vacuum stoppers. Pour out a glass, put in the stopper, pull a vacuum. Shake gently, remove stopper, it will be, more or less, ready.
The real breakthrough has been in testing the grapes in the fields to select ideal harvest time. That's why cheap wine is so much better. 100 years ago, the only consistently good wine came from France. Germany and Italy has some hit and miss, but the rest of the
Now, glasses... (Score:3)
Who used glasses back then? Not any serious drinker. French kissing the bottle was the absolute minimum. Anybody serious bathed directly in the wine barrel head first.
Aromas (Score:1)
Today's wine glasses about snob appeal? (Score:2)
I've been to a couple of wine tastings and there's always a few minutes spent on the variety of wineglasses in use and on display.
A part of wine snobbery seems to be sloshing around the wine in the glass. OK, I know this has some practical purpose if you're way into wine. But it also seems to lead to ever larger glasses as a kind of way of demonstrating you (or some restaurant you're eating in) is super serious about wine.
This seems to me to lead to a wine glass arms race, as everyone gets more eager to m
If wine snobbery never became a thing, would we still be drinking out of smaller glasses?
Oh yeah, there are wine snobs. They are the adult beverage analogy of audiophiles.
That being said, there are some differences in the wine types that do lend themselves to different type glasses. Some glasses taper in at the top to let you catch the smell, some are more open, like champagne. Personally, I think that's a good thing, since the bubbles are fun popping all over, besides, the worst part of champagne is the smell.
I'm guess I'm well aware of the practical rationale for the various wine glasses (nose, aeration, etc etc).
The funny thing is, if you're ever around an old-world wine drinker, they often just use a juice glass. My sense is that for 99% of the population for most of history, wine was just a beverage, not something with a huge amount of snobbery associated with it.
The Romans regularly diluted it with water to make it less alcoholic, something that would make your ordinary wine snob have a stroke.
Wine Does Not Equal Alcohol Consumption (Score:2)
The article cites one reason why this wine glass size increase is less surprising - the practice of letting red wines "breathe". You aren't doing that in a two ounce glass. And is is not a common practice to fill a balloon-bowl wine glass close to the rim, especially with the aforementioned red wines. Looking at examples of properly served wines on-line I see such bowls never more than half full, and often as little as a quarter full.
Then too, consider that this may simply be to a shift in the role of wine
Then too, consider that this may simply be to a shift in the role of wine as a beverage. Perhaps wine in 1700 was viewed similar to a cordial today, something consumed in small volumes for its flavor, part of social ritual perhaps.
Don't forget that the less alcoholic beverages were often used as a substitute for water, given that many water supplies were pretty skanky. Beer probably more often, but weak wines wer also a good water substitute.
Bull (Score:2)
Wine bottles have 75 cl of content because a couple of hundred years ago people thought that was the right amount for 1 person to drink with their evening meal.
litre of beer is the common size in Germany usa is (Score:2)
litre of beer is the common size in Germany usa is half of that or less.
One liter is not common in Germany.
The normal sizes are 0.4 or 0.5 for a big glass and 0.2 or 0.33 for a small glass. Smalers do exist.
Some beers are served in traditional glasses, which implies 1 liter in Bavaria or 0.2 in Cologne and Duesseldorf.
I blame Trump... (Score:2)
I need another drink to deal with this!
Heck.. Just give me a bigger glass next time!
Huh? (Score:2)
What non-alcoholic drinks a full 449ml class of wine? My bet is that the glasses are mostly larger for esthetics. The glasses are typically much less than half full when the wine is poured.
But people (Score:2)
Glass Size (Score:2)
As one of my professors told us, you have to volatize your esters...swirl the wine around. I'm betting that that didn't used to be common practice, and thus there was no need for larger glasses.
purple drank (Score:2)
My sippy cup is also much bigger today than in the past.
Scientific Consensus (Score:1)
Wine sucked ... (Score:2)
...back then and wasn't a multi-billion dollar industry.
Marketing basics calls for increased vessel size, like saying, "apply liberally."