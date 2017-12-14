Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Google and Facebook 'Must Pay For News' From Which They Make Billions (yahoo.com) 72

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Internet giants such as Google and Facebook must pay copyright charges for using news content on their platforms, nine European press agencies said. These giant platforms, news agencies said, make vast profits from news content on their platforms. The call comes at a time when the EU is debating a directive to make Facebook, Google, Twitter and other major players pay for the millions of news articles they use or link to. From a report: "Facebook has become the biggest media in the world," the agencies said in a plea published in the French daily Le Monde. "Yet neither Facebook nor Google have a newsroom... They do not have journalists in Syria risking their lives, nor a bureau in Zimbabwe investigating Mugabe's departure, nor editors to check and verify information sent in by reporters on the ground." The agencies argued, "access to free information is supposedly one of the great victories of the internet. But it is a myth."

  • Simple solution for Google & Facebook (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Thursday December 14, 2017 @11:06AM (#55738583)

    Stop linking to any news from the group(s) that don't want them "making billions" by linking news articles.

    Wonder how long those news agencies will take to change their minds?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bigpat ( 158134 )

      Stop linking to any news from the group(s) that don't want them "making billions" by linking news articles.

      Wonder how long those news agencies will take to change their minds?

      Therein lies the rub... Simple to link indexing terms of service to agreement to allow Google to provide links and first lines of text. Do news organizations really not want Google to link to them?

      • Do news organizations really not want Google to link to them?

        Of course they want Google to link to them! They also want Google to give them billions and billions of dollars, because, you know, those links are utterly priceless!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kiviQr ( 3443687 )
      That would be a blow to Google. Without good sources of news no one would go to google for news and they would loose traffic/ads/$$$. People would switch back to a couple online newspapers.

    • Other solution is for these agencies to pool funds together to create their own platform and then forbid the other ones from linking to their articles. In reality it only moves one almost monopolistic situation to another, but it gives them the freedom to fund it. If people like the new platform more than the old, happy days for them. Otherwise, they need to review their business model (and we lose the 4th branch of power)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lazarus ( 2879 )

      Right. But isn't this was robots.txt [robotstxt.org] is for? Perhaps we need to update the RFC to indicate that the page(s) are okay for search results, but not okay for aggregators? Seems like a simple fix that doesn't involve lawyers.

  • What a concept!

  • So then leave 'em high and dry (Score:5, Insightful)

    by halivar ( 535827 ) <bfelgerNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Thursday December 14, 2017 @11:06AM (#55738589)

    Let those new outlets get their own clicks the hard way, instead of having FB and Google funnel people straight to them. Spoiler alert: I won't see their articles anymore.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dj245 ( 732906 )

      Let those new outlets get their own clicks the hard way, instead of having FB and Google funnel people straight to them. Spoiler alert: I won't see their articles anymore.

      Is it good for healthy societies to have one or two giant for-profit companies controlling most of the news people see? There are three forseeable outcomes-
      1. The aggregator manipulates which stories are shown based on payments by the news organizations, or by 3rd parties
      2. The aggregator tries to show the user exactly what they want to see, and hides articles they do not want to see
      3. Combination of the above

  • Rule's always been: pay if you reprint. (See AP in the USA.). However, everyone's always been free to summarize and restate if they attribute, which is essentially what the link does.

    • And I agree that this is how it works in print. I think the sour grapes are that Google and FB are making 10x(?) more than the news agencies and they see all that money and want more for themselves.

      Specifically "it's not fair" comes to mind.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )
        Do they pay anything currently? Do they reprint? I'd say they at least partially reprint, so they should pay.

  • NOT a myth (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "access to free information is supposedly one of the great victories of the internet. But it is a myth."

    Access to free information has been a great victory of the internet. It is not a myth. People expect money in return for what they give freely (bits landing on my computer). That's a myth.

  • This is a problem on all sides. On one hand, Yes, the producers need the funding to keep producing high quality -and very expensive- reporting. If Google and Facebook simply stop linking to actual news then the revenue those orgs depend on will dramatically decrease. Further, then the only "news" most people will see will be cheap opinion pieces. News orgs have long loved opinion editorials because they are really, really cheap to produce -and are really quite popular. If this goes through, then you will se

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nasch ( 598556 )

      That's very true, but the solution will not be to try to force Google et al to pay for the news. Those guys don't really need the news, as most people are going to read whatever is put in front of them rather than go out of their way to find high quality news. As long as they can find something somewhat engaging to link to, that will be plenty good enough, so Googlebook will be willing to just cut off the press organizations if they need to (Google has done it before). Approaching them about some kind of

  • The solution already exists, and is already in use.

  • But don't double charge (Score:3)

    by hierofalcon ( 1233282 ) on Thursday December 14, 2017 @11:18AM (#55738705)

    If Google, Bing, FB and the rest are forced to pay for the news in the first place via their advertising dollars, then the link followed should always work and provide access to the complete text of the article they linked to. Drop the paywall for any reference from a search engine that has already paid for the content.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      That would make it pretty easy to always get free content; just fake the referrer header in the request for content. They would need some kind of shared token system in place and a piece of software running on all systems.

       

  • When a site such as MSN carries a news story - the whole text from perhaps the AP under an MSN link are they not paying for it at all? IS there some sort of revenue sharing from whatever ads are served up?

    I would think just copying their entire articles without permission would clearly violate copyright and would have been shut down long ago if that were the case.

    OTOH, if they're just linking to stories with only a sentence or two in a preview that seems like fair use to my untrained layman's eye. And bes

    • AP (and others, like CP in Canada) are collectives that everyone who uses them contributes to, based on the level of traffic on each site's pages that contain AP content. So a small site with 100K uniques a month might pay $10,000/year, a big site like MSN would be paying in the millions. Ad revenue is totally separate and is all kept by the websites themselves.
  • FaceBook and Google have an easy response to this: they can change their algorithms to prefer news sources that don't ask them for money. In fact, if I were a state-run "news service" such as RT or Xinhua, I would charge FB and Google nothing, and immediately become the loudest voice in the room.

    • Right now, I'd be happier if they'd up their ability to downrate sites that are misleading them with summaries that aren't visible to general web traffic.

  • I don't think... (Score:3)

    by PhantomHarlock ( 189617 ) on Thursday December 14, 2017 @11:27AM (#55738783)

    I don't they understand how the internet works. The articles are not reprinted wholesale, only linked to. Facebook and Google make money as an aggregator, and then you go to the media's site and see the full article, and their advertising. Everyone advertises on their own platform.

    As someone else noted, the American media largely understands how this works. The EU proposal is just some bizarre misguided rent seeking for the media industries there, which will end up blowing up in their own faces as they no longer receive the majority of their traffic.

  • Why don't the people that make news charge the ISP. Now that there are no Net Neutrality rules now you can try to squeeze out some euros from the ISPs. Or just better, why don't "news companies" get out of the Internet ?

  • https://arstechnica.com/tech-p... [arstechnica.com]
    I remember the French speaking ones trying before and when they closed the news sites down the publishers saw sharp decline in news.

  • They did this in 2015 (Score:4, Interesting)

    by vandon ( 233276 ) on Thursday December 14, 2017 @11:40AM (#55738901) Homepage

    https://www.techdirt.com/artic... [techdirt.com]

      Belgium was the first country to try it, and Google responded by removing complaining publications from Google News. In response, the publications then complained that Google News was being mean to them, even though they were the ones complaining. In Germany, a similar thing happened, whereby Google left the complaining publications in Google News, but without snippets since that was a key aspect of the law. Again, the publishers screamed "unfair" even though they were the ones who had pushed for the law in the first place.

    • The obvious answer is to shamelessly ask that the government require Google to link to these publications, while also requiring that Google pay for the pleasure of being forced to do so.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )
        Or, make the rules apply to enough prime consumers that Google/FB/et al can't avoid paying them to get access to their main product - consumers. 300+ million rich consumers is a big enough dent that they'll pay.

  • What "editors"? (Score:3)

    by Shotgun ( 30919 ) on Thursday December 14, 2017 @11:42AM (#55738917)

    FTS: "They do not have . . . editors to check and verify information sent in by reporters on the ground"

    Given the quality and bias of news that is passed on to the public, neither do these 'news' agencies.

  • Better not rock that boat too much... (Score:3)

    by OpenSourced ( 323149 ) on Thursday December 14, 2017 @11:47AM (#55738969) Journal

    Yet neither Facebook nor Google have a newsroom

    Don't start giving them ideas...

    On the other side, If they built a newsroom, no idea how much would that cost, but anyway if they did, and then they linked preferentially to that news source, the same outlets to complain now for being linked, would be crying illegal monopoly at the top of their lungs, and demanding to be linked on equal standing.

    I guess that the main lesson here is that seismic technological transitions always have somebody with the foot in the wrong place.

  • Useless whinning from dying dinossaurs.

    I'm not completely unsympathetic to what they are saying, but the perspective is all wrong, and it's not all that dissimilar than the whole discussion about piracy. Pointing fingers at all the wrong places will lead you to no results.

    See, no matter how much you cry about this, Facebook, Twitter and Google are not "stealing your content" themselves. It's the users. And no matter how hard you try, there are provisions in law that protects these platforms from their users

  • One of the things that people don't really know about how news is produced is that the large news outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and Fox are just glorified middle men. All they do is collect reporting from local affiliates, the Associated Press, and other more independent journalist to create glorified talk shows where well polished pundits comment open it. It's been that way since the major TV networks began to hand their news gather wings over to the entertainment departments.
  • Only some of the things posted on Facebook are news articles. Only some of your search results on Google are from news sites. But Slashdot? Every single story here comes from horrible people stealing content from news agencies! For shame! Down with all news aggregation sites!

  • To my knowledge, there is no way to read a news article on either google or facebook. They link to the actual site where the news article exists. If anything, the news site should be paying google and facebook for giving the newspaper free advertisement. If they demand that google and facebook not link to them then they will just lose the free advertisement that google provides. There is nothing that prevents the newspapers from getting together and creating a better portal than news.google.com but that

  • They are just begging for the Google and Facebook monopolies to put them out of business. All Google and Facebook have to do is threaten to open up massive news operations with field reporters for a community news portals on their site for each city and country (without aggregated links from outsides news agencies).

    If they did that it would be the end up these European press agencies. They should be thankful that these platform aggregate their links in this day and age.

