Lawmakers Are Fighting For Net Neutrality (theverge.com) 63
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Lawmakers and public officials are responding to the FCC's decision to gut net neutrality with promises of action. In the hours following the FCC hearing, officials from around the country announced lawsuits and bills intended to counter the FCC's decision. In New York, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said that he's leading a multi-state lawsuit to challenge the FCC's vote, though he didn't give further details on the suit or who would be joining him. Calling today's decision an "illegal rollback," he described it as giving "Big Telecom an early Christmas present."
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson also announced he would sue alongside Schneiderman and other attorneys general across the country, saying that he held "a strong legal argument" and that it was likely the government had failed to follow the law with this vote. Other officials from Santa Clara, California, including county supervisor Joe Simitian, are also suing the FCC to block the decision. "We believe the depth of your ideas should outweigh the depths of your pockets," Simitian said at a press conference.
State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-CA) announced plans to introduce a bill to adopt net neutrality as a requirement in his state. He wrote in a Medium post, "If the FCC won't stand up for a free and open internet, California will."
Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) tweeted that he will be submitting net neutrality legislation, saying that this was a decision better left to Congress. Coffman was the first Republican to ask the FCC to delay the vote, citing "unanticipated negative consequences" on Tuesday. Furthermore, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) are supporting Sen. Ed Markey's (D-MA) plan to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution to undo the FCC vote. Even Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who had previously announced on Twitter her support for Ajit Pai and the FCC, tweeted a video, saying, "We will codify the need for no blocking, no throttling, and making certain that we preserve that free and open internet." We're likely to see many others express their disappointment with the FCC's decision over the next few hours and days.
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson also announced he would sue alongside Schneiderman and other attorneys general across the country, saying that he held "a strong legal argument" and that it was likely the government had failed to follow the law with this vote. Other officials from Santa Clara, California, including county supervisor Joe Simitian, are also suing the FCC to block the decision. "We believe the depth of your ideas should outweigh the depths of your pockets," Simitian said at a press conference.
State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-CA) announced plans to introduce a bill to adopt net neutrality as a requirement in his state. He wrote in a Medium post, "If the FCC won't stand up for a free and open internet, California will."
Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) tweeted that he will be submitting net neutrality legislation, saying that this was a decision better left to Congress. Coffman was the first Republican to ask the FCC to delay the vote, citing "unanticipated negative consequences" on Tuesday. Furthermore, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) are supporting Sen. Ed Markey's (D-MA) plan to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution to undo the FCC vote. Even Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who had previously announced on Twitter her support for Ajit Pai and the FCC, tweeted a video, saying, "We will codify the need for no blocking, no throttling, and making certain that we preserve that free and open internet." We're likely to see many others express their disappointment with the FCC's decision over the next few hours and days.
We need to start an Internet 2.0 (Score:2)
And sign an a worldwide agreement to never allow AT&T, Verizon, et al to connect to it.
Re: (Score:2)
GB2Bed ivan. I can't believe anyone bothers paying you to post here.
Re: (Score:2)
I read this in Boris Baddenov's voice. Gold.
Don't meme for money, meme for art my friend.
Re: (Score:2)
This is akin to removing anti-monopoly laws, you moron.
It is amazing how free-market loving Republicans are so happy to sign legislation that allows a handful of companies to control a gigantic market. See also: historical stance on debt and the new tax bill.
Re: (Score:3)
This is akin to removing anti-monopoly laws
No it isn't. This is akin to a poorly outdated law being interpreted in 2 ways that are both correct and wrong at the same time.
Congress fixing that poorly outdated law is the proper course of action instead of the FCC overstepping their authority and ignoring the courts.
Re:This is why we can't have nice things (Score:4, Insightful)
Bullshit. NN does absofuckinglutely nothing to address the real issue, namely local monopolies. You want to solve the problem, get legislation passed that eliminates anti-last mile legislation, blocks municipal exclusivity agreements, and forces prompt(within 72 hours) shifting of cable on public poles so that competitors can install theirs.
Re: (Score:3)
Yea, that's not how anything works. Regulations are there because if you let them, companies would just dump their waste into rivers and use lead in gas because it makes the engine run smoother.
The reason government exists is to protect the masses from whims and desires of monied interests.
Actually, you're wrong. Government exists so that there is some form of order and civility. Although, I am not sure about the civility anymore. Lawless civilizations usually degrade into violence and we're not quite there yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Funny that the internet cost less back when it was handed over from the government to private interests. Now I wish that the rest of you losers were stuck on MMS, compuserve, and aol where you belong. Sure I'd be on dialup having to beg and hack access from people but at least you wouldn't be there.
It's a Mid Term Campaign issue! (Score:2)
So the democrats are going to run the midterms on restoring Net Neutrality... Good luck! (You are going to need it.)
Let the demagogues on the issue continue!
Um.. Word of advice, if you care to listen. You need something else other than "Trump Bad, we oppose" and this.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The bottom line is the democrats chose what might have been the only person that could possibly lose to Trump... I think Kim Jong-un might have been more palatable to a lot of voters than Hillary.
Re: (Score:3)
Um.. Word of advice, if you care to listen. You need something else other than "Trump Bad, we oppose" and this.
If writing it only made it true. The sad truth is that democrats will definitely do well just going for the anti-Trump angle. Look at the man's approval ratings. In the dumpster. Opposing the Harasser-In-Chief is plenty to get votes.
The really sad truth is, we could end up with some pretty shady democrats that don't need to run on issues, they can just say 'I hate Trump' and that's it. Done.
Nice to see someone has our back (Score:2)
Why is this so misunderstood? (Score:4, Interesting)
This isn't about net neutrality mostly.
This is largely about Title II of the Communications Act of 1934.
The FCC in 2015 said broadband providers are common carriers under Title 2. This made 400 pages of onerous regulations applicable to all broadband providers, some of the regulations are ridiculous and very subjective. See this link: https://www.redstate.com/diary/freedomworks/2014/09/16/title-ii-regulation-internet-actually-means/
So Title II fosters pointless litigation and excessive regulation.
So, Title II was required for the FCC to implement net neutrality -- otherwise the FCC wouldn't have been able to mandate net neutrality because they can only do that to common carriers under Title II.
With the FCC undoing the Title II requirement, broadband providers will now instead be regulated by the Federal Trade Commission instead of the FCC.
So the Federal Trade Commission will be overseeing the business practices of the telecoms, just like before. Like when the FTC got on Comcast's case for throttling bit torrent back in 2009.
Much ado about the wrong thing. This has little to do with Net Neutrality and a lot to do with Title II having hundreds of pages of regulations that didn't previously apply to broadband.
Re: (Score:3)
So, Title II was required for the FCC to implement net neutrality -- otherwise the FCC wouldn't have been able to mandate net neutrality because they can only do that to common carriers under Title II.
This has little to do with Net Neutrality and a lot to do with Title II having hundreds of pages of regulations that didn't previously apply to broadband.
Maybe you're right and maybe now we'll get a real bill that directly addresses net neutrality. I'm not going to hold my breath but it would be awesome if we got a clear cut law and/or constitutional amendment that clearly spelled out net neutrality and outlawed stuff like fast lanes, zero rating, bundling, port blocking, download/upload ratios, and all the other stuff that tries to screw with the open internet. It would be ironic if by caving to the ISPs and dropping net neutrality from the FCC we got a l
Re:Why is this so misunderstood? (Score:4, Interesting)
You don't need a constitutional amendment. You just need to update the Communications Act to properly classify ISPs as a telecommunications service provider or an information service provider or set up framework for a new classification that is both.
Re: (Score:3)
Pretty much this. The FCC tried Net Neutrality-lite regulations and it was shut down by the Supreme Court in 2005. These rules were the latest attempt to use the Communications Act to regulate ISPs but the problem is because the law is so outdated it cannot properly address the fact that an ISP is an telecommunications service provider (able to be regulated as Title 2) and an information service provider (not able to be regulated under Title 2).
If NN is the answer through Title 2 then Congress is precisely
Re: (Score:2)
This is largely about Title II of the Communications Act of 1934.
The FCC in 2015 said broadband providers are common carriers under Title 2. This made 400 pages of onerous regulations applicable to all broadband providers, some of the regulations are ridiculous and very subjective.
Sigh. This again? How many times do we have to tell you? The FCC rules regarding Net Neutrality did indeed classify ISP's as Title II common carriers. Along with a whole slew of exemptions to that law, as to not apply silly telcom rules to ISPs. Everything was fine as it was.
Quit with the stupid already.
Re: (Score:3)
Everything was fine as it was.
No it was not fine as it was because the Supreme Court in 2005 said that ISPs couldn't be classified to be regulated under Title 2. These rules were the latest attempt to bypass that court ruling and get back to the precedent established by the Ninth Circuit that could classify the ISPs as Title 2. IOW, an attempt to ignore the Supreme Court.
Congress is the only one that can fix the law to fix the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Congress is the only one that can fix the law to fix the problem.
This we agree on. Congress needs to pass new NN law, but this congress? Dunno about that. Let's hope the ISPs don't fuck everything up in the meantime, cuz they got a free hand to do whatever they want now. All they gotta do is tell us they're doing it.
Good news (Score:1)
This is the best that can happen actually. If lawmakers pass a law forbidding blocking, throttling, fast lanes, etc, then that's actually better than leaving the internet at the mercy and discretion of the FCC. It's the best thing one could ask for. Let's hope congress actually manages to do something. *fingers crossed*
Re: (Score:2)
Given the mood of the country (in general, not just about NN), come 2018 a whole lot of congressmen with (R) after their name are going to be out, and more with (D) after their name will be in.
Should any new legislation WRT NN not wait until after 2018 to give it a better chance?
Mmmm. This is a beautiful catch-22 those (R)'s are in now. If they do nothing, they will be pistol whipped with repealing NN, in the midterms.
If they do something, they'll incur Trump's wrath. It's his goon that did the repeal afterall.
And Democrats have no motivation to act right now. Repubs just handed them more winning things to talk about in 2018.
The FCC and Ajit Pai (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Those mounting legal issues won't accomplish much except for hot air and waste of time. Because the Supreme Court in 2005 has already ruled that ISPs cannot be regulated by Title 2 under the current law because the law is fundamentally flawed and outdated because it cannot properly classify modern ISPs.
Congress is the only one that can do anything and rightly so.
Al Gore for President 2020 (Score:1)
orly? (Score:3)
State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-CA) announced plans to introduce a bill to adopt net neutrality as a requirement in his state. He wrote in a Medium post, "If the FCC won't stand up for a free and open internet, California will."
Correct me if I'm wrong, but wasn't part of the new FCC rules to say that states can no longer implement their own NN rules? FCC covered their ass to ensure this atrocity can't be overturned by states?
The people have a right (Score:2)
If we as a people decide that it is a good thing to regulate these businesses, then it should be so. If these companies do not want to be in this business, they can all go somewhere else... or so by their logic, they would tell the people.
The comment period was a joke, and the comments that were made were not taken seriously. The entire point of a government is for the people to come to some consensus, and when a leader of an agency blatantly doesn't care, the agency needs to have its feet held to the fi
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (Score:2)
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is a moron.
If he called the FCC's repeal of its own regulations an "illegal rollback" he needs to kicked the fuck out of his job for incompetence. You don't have to like Ajit Pai and his bullshit, but the FCC absolutely has the authority to do what it did today, just as it had the authority to put those regulations in place back when Obama asked them to.
Re: (Score:2)
NN is a temple of censorship (Score:2)
The NN status quo has provided political cover for:
A search engine that deranks news and search results for US party political reasons.
Social media that reports users for their free speech.
Social media that removes comments and bans users thanks to SJW and governments.
Protecting NN paper insulated wireline network monopolies.
Time to allow new ISP and services to enter the internet marketplace.
Legislation (Score:2)
Furthermore, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) are supporting Sen. Ed Markey's (D-MA) plan to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution to undo the FCC vote.
Why don't they introduce a bill allowing the FCC to regulate broadband throttling? The FCC board's (and Patel's) issue with the previous legislation was it was introduced under common carrier requirements.