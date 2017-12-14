Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Lawmakers Are Fighting For Net Neutrality

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Lawmakers and public officials are responding to the FCC's decision to gut net neutrality with promises of action. In the hours following the FCC hearing, officials from around the country announced lawsuits and bills intended to counter the FCC's decision. In New York, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said that he's leading a multi-state lawsuit to challenge the FCC's vote, though he didn't give further details on the suit or who would be joining him. Calling today's decision an "illegal rollback," he described it as giving "Big Telecom an early Christmas present."

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson also announced he would sue alongside Schneiderman and other attorneys general across the country, saying that he held "a strong legal argument" and that it was likely the government had failed to follow the law with this vote. Other officials from Santa Clara, California, including county supervisor Joe Simitian, are also suing the FCC to block the decision. "We believe the depth of your ideas should outweigh the depths of your pockets," Simitian said at a press conference.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-CA) announced plans to introduce a bill to adopt net neutrality as a requirement in his state. He wrote in a Medium post, "If the FCC won't stand up for a free and open internet, California will."

Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) tweeted that he will be submitting net neutrality legislation, saying that this was a decision better left to Congress. Coffman was the first Republican to ask the FCC to delay the vote, citing "unanticipated negative consequences" on Tuesday. Furthermore, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) are supporting Sen. Ed Markey's (D-MA) plan to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution to undo the FCC vote. Even Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who had previously announced on Twitter her support for Ajit Pai and the FCC, tweeted a video, saying, "We will codify the need for no blocking, no throttling, and making certain that we preserve that free and open internet." We're likely to see many others express their disappointment with the FCC's decision over the next few hours and days.

Lawmakers Are Fighting For Net Neutrality

  • And sign an a worldwide agreement to never allow AT&T, Verizon, et al to connect to it.

  • So the democrats are going to run the midterms on restoring Net Neutrality... Good luck! (You are going to need it.)

    Let the demagogues on the issue continue!

    Um.. Word of advice, if you care to listen. You need something else other than "Trump Bad, we oppose" and this.

    • Wrong. Trump won because "Hillary bad, Trump good". I'm pretty sure that the internet is WAY more popular than Trump.

      • The bottom line is the democrats chose what might have been the only person that could possibly lose to Trump... I think Kim Jong-un might have been more palatable to a lot of voters than Hillary.

    • Um.. Word of advice, if you care to listen. You need something else other than "Trump Bad, we oppose" and this.

      If writing it only made it true. The sad truth is that democrats will definitely do well just going for the anti-Trump angle. Look at the man's approval ratings. In the dumpster. Opposing the Harasser-In-Chief is plenty to get votes.

      The really sad truth is, we could end up with some pretty shady democrats that don't need to run on issues, they can just say 'I hate Trump' and that's it. Done.

  • ***Some faith in our system of government restored*** We're not totally left swinging in the breeze on this one, there's some people with some fight in them that aren't willing to just sit back and let the Internet burn.

  • Why is this so misunderstood? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 14, 2017 @07:10PM (#55742847)

    This isn't about net neutrality mostly.

    This is largely about Title II of the Communications Act of 1934.

    The FCC in 2015 said broadband providers are common carriers under Title 2. This made 400 pages of onerous regulations applicable to all broadband providers, some of the regulations are ridiculous and very subjective. See this link: https://www.redstate.com/diary/freedomworks/2014/09/16/title-ii-regulation-internet-actually-means/

    So Title II fosters pointless litigation and excessive regulation.

    So, Title II was required for the FCC to implement net neutrality -- otherwise the FCC wouldn't have been able to mandate net neutrality because they can only do that to common carriers under Title II.

    With the FCC undoing the Title II requirement, broadband providers will now instead be regulated by the Federal Trade Commission instead of the FCC.

    So the Federal Trade Commission will be overseeing the business practices of the telecoms, just like before. Like when the FTC got on Comcast's case for throttling bit torrent back in 2009.

    Much ado about the wrong thing. This has little to do with Net Neutrality and a lot to do with Title II having hundreds of pages of regulations that didn't previously apply to broadband.

    • So, Title II was required for the FCC to implement net neutrality -- otherwise the FCC wouldn't have been able to mandate net neutrality because they can only do that to common carriers under Title II.

      This has little to do with Net Neutrality and a lot to do with Title II having hundreds of pages of regulations that didn't previously apply to broadband.

      Maybe you're right and maybe now we'll get a real bill that directly addresses net neutrality. I'm not going to hold my breath but it would be awesome if we got a clear cut law and/or constitutional amendment that clearly spelled out net neutrality and outlawed stuff like fast lanes, zero rating, bundling, port blocking, download/upload ratios, and all the other stuff that tries to screw with the open internet. It would be ironic if by caving to the ISPs and dropping net neutrality from the FCC we got a l

    • Pretty much this. The FCC tried Net Neutrality-lite regulations and it was shut down by the Supreme Court in 2005. These rules were the latest attempt to use the Communications Act to regulate ISPs but the problem is because the law is so outdated it cannot properly address the fact that an ISP is an telecommunications service provider (able to be regulated as Title 2) and an information service provider (not able to be regulated under Title 2).

      If NN is the answer through Title 2 then Congress is precisely

    • This is largely about Title II of the Communications Act of 1934.

      The FCC in 2015 said broadband providers are common carriers under Title 2. This made 400 pages of onerous regulations applicable to all broadband providers, some of the regulations are ridiculous and very subjective.

      Sigh. This again? How many times do we have to tell you? The FCC rules regarding Net Neutrality did indeed classify ISP's as Title II common carriers. Along with a whole slew of exemptions to that law, as to not apply silly telcom rules to ISPs. Everything was fine as it was.

      Quit with the stupid already.

      • Everything was fine as it was.

        No it was not fine as it was because the Supreme Court in 2005 said that ISPs couldn't be classified to be regulated under Title 2. These rules were the latest attempt to bypass that court ruling and get back to the precedent established by the Ninth Circuit that could classify the ISPs as Title 2. IOW, an attempt to ignore the Supreme Court.

        Congress is the only one that can fix the law to fix the problem.

        • Congress is the only one that can fix the law to fix the problem.

          This we agree on. Congress needs to pass new NN law, but this congress? Dunno about that. Let's hope the ISPs don't fuck everything up in the meantime, cuz they got a free hand to do whatever they want now. All they gotta do is tell us they're doing it.

  • Good news (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is the best that can happen actually. If lawmakers pass a law forbidding blocking, throttling, fast lanes, etc, then that's actually better than leaving the internet at the mercy and discretion of the FCC. It's the best thing one could ask for. Let's hope congress actually manages to do something. *fingers crossed*

  • This entire issue of net neutrality being repealed will end up being much ado about nothing. The mounting legal challenges will make this another failure of the Trump administration. Since net neutrality is now a bi-partisan issue, it will become codified into law and Ajit will shrink back to obscurity.

    • Those mounting legal issues won't accomplish much except for hot air and waste of time. Because the Supreme Court in 2005 has already ruled that ISPs cannot be regulated by Title 2 under the current law because the law is fundamentally flawed and outdated because it cannot properly classify modern ISPs.

        Congress is the only one that can do anything and rightly so.

  • Al Gore for President 2020 (or sooner). If he invented the Internet once, then by golly, he can do it again!

  • orly? (Score:3)

    by duke_cheetah2003 ( 862933 ) on Thursday December 14, 2017 @07:35PM (#55742967) Homepage

    State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-CA) announced plans to introduce a bill to adopt net neutrality as a requirement in his state. He wrote in a Medium post, "If the FCC won't stand up for a free and open internet, California will."

    Correct me if I'm wrong, but wasn't part of the new FCC rules to say that states can no longer implement their own NN rules? FCC covered their ass to ensure this atrocity can't be overturned by states?

  • If we as a people decide that it is a good thing to regulate these businesses, then it should be so. If these companies do not want to be in this business, they can all go somewhere else... or so by their logic, they would tell the people.

    The comment period was a joke, and the comments that were made were not taken seriously. The entire point of a government is for the people to come to some consensus, and when a leader of an agency blatantly doesn't care, the agency needs to have its feet held to the fi

  • Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is a moron.

    If he called the FCC's repeal of its own regulations an "illegal rollback" he needs to kicked the fuck out of his job for incompetence. You don't have to like Ajit Pai and his bullshit, but the FCC absolutely has the authority to do what it did today, just as it had the authority to put those regulations in place back when Obama asked them to.

    • It's actually a bit more complicated than that. There's numerous laws regarding how a repeal of a recently passed policy must be carried out, including having good cause and conducting a proper public comment period. Both of those are open to challenge, and the result is far from a foregone conclusion. The principal argument seems to be that proceding with the vote despite widespread organized fraud involving criminal identity theft, without investigating much, and blocking states' efforts to do so, violate
  • Time for some freedom and competition to return to networking and ISP.
    The NN status quo has provided political cover for:
    A search engine that deranks news and search results for US party political reasons.
    Social media that reports users for their free speech.
    Social media that removes comments and bans users thanks to SJW and governments.
    Protecting NN paper insulated wireline network monopolies.

    Time to allow new ISP and services to enter the internet marketplace.

  • Furthermore, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) are supporting Sen. Ed Markey's (D-MA) plan to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution to undo the FCC vote.

    Why don't they introduce a bill allowing the FCC to regulate broadband throttling? The FCC board's (and Patel's) issue with the previous legislation was it was introduced under common carrier requirements.

