Canadian Cellphone Bills Are Some of the Highest In the World, Says Report (straight.com) 25
Freshly Exhumed shares a report from Straight: A report released this week by the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development (ISED) confirms that Canada ranks among the top three most costly countries for mobile wireless plans. Comparing the U.K, Italy, France, Australia, Japan, and the U.S. on six tiers of pricing -- which looked at talk-time, texts, and data -- the document shows that Canada has the most expensive mid-range and higher-tier plans in the world. "It is unacceptable that Canadians continue to pay ever-rising prices year after year for something as critical as mobile communications services," said Katy Anderson, Digital Rights Advocate at OpenMedia.
Re: (Score:2)
Here's the three reasons why it costs so much:
Bell
Rogers
Telus
If you want more details, watch the video at this address:
http://theprovince.com/news/ca... [theprovince.com]
Re: (Score:2)
"Rogers’ $25 a month plan, for instance, buys 150 local minutes, 50 text messages and no data."
Does it sink it, yet?
150 LOCAL minutes.
Only 50 text messages.
NO data.
And that joke of a service costs $25 PER MONTH.
Well, duh (Score:2)
That's why I know a lot of people without cellphones. Basic packages are around $15~$20 and only give you about 10 hours of voice calls. You can pay $10~$20 extra on top of that for something like 100~500MB of data. It's just insane.
And there's basically monopolies on the coverage everywhere, you only have options if you live in or near the big cities. Get outside of Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal and your list of options gets really small, really fast.
Re: (Score:2)
On the one hand, I feel bad for my northern neighbors.
On the other hand, how the hell are you going to pay to cover that huge area with such a small population in most places?
Re: (Score:2)
On the other hand, how the hell are you going to pay to cover that huge area with such a small population in most places?
That's the point. They don't. Most of Canada isn't covered by cell phone signal.
Countries with similar population density such as Sweden and even Australia have better cell phone plans so Canada is getting ripped off no mater what excuse you can find.
Re: (Score:2)
They only need to cover the cities and the one road that goes west to east across the country.
Yes it's ridiculous (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They passed laws that pre-paid credit cards and pre-paid store cards cannot expire anymore, so pre-paid phone cards should not expire too. You can be sure bribes were involved to exclude phone companies out of that law.
On the upside (Score:2)
Anyone invested in Telus, Rogers, and Bell have had a good decade.
Re: (Score:2)
Rogers
In this context, is Rogers a verb?
Re: (Score:2)
They're not talking about the height of your mailbox you dumbass, they're talking about above-sea-level elevation.
Except Sask (Score:1)
The only way that things will change... (Score:2)
After all, it's not ridiculous for a company to charge as much as people are willing to pay for a product or service, even if they pay it only because it is preferable to them than the inconvenience of not having it.
Don't get too excited (Score:2)
If you look at the actual report, you'll find the differences between the prices in the US and Canada are not that dramatic. And they don't take into consideration all the lovely fees and service charges that get added to your cellular bill.
Here's a direct link to the report, because the article itself gives almost no useful data:
https://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/... [ic.gc.ca]