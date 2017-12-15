Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Canadian Cellphone Bills Are Some of the Highest In the World, Says Report (straight.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the surprise-surprise dept.
Freshly Exhumed shares a report from Straight: A report released this week by the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development (ISED) confirms that Canada ranks among the top three most costly countries for mobile wireless plans. Comparing the U.K, Italy, France, Australia, Japan, and the U.S. on six tiers of pricing -- which looked at talk-time, texts, and data -- the document shows that Canada has the most expensive mid-range and higher-tier plans in the world. "It is unacceptable that Canadians continue to pay ever-rising prices year after year for something as critical as mobile communications services," said Katy Anderson, Digital Rights Advocate at OpenMedia.

  • That's why I know a lot of people without cellphones. Basic packages are around $15~$20 and only give you about 10 hours of voice calls. You can pay $10~$20 extra on top of that for something like 100~500MB of data. It's just insane.

    And there's basically monopolies on the coverage everywhere, you only have options if you live in or near the big cities. Get outside of Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal and your list of options gets really small, really fast.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kwerle ( 39371 )

      On the one hand, I feel bad for my northern neighbors.

      On the other hand, how the hell are you going to pay to cover that huge area with such a small population in most places?

      • On the other hand, how the hell are you going to pay to cover that huge area with such a small population in most places?

        That's the point. They don't. Most of Canada isn't covered by cell phone signal.
        Countries with similar population density such as Sweden and even Australia have better cell phone plans so Canada is getting ripped off no mater what excuse you can find.

      • They only need to cover the cities and the one road that goes west to east across the country.

  • I live in Canada and can't believe what people are willing to pay, but that's just it -- the phone companies charge it and they pay it. Myself, I have a pay-as-you-go plan where I can buy minutes in a $100 chunk which doesn't expire for 365 days, and for several years I've never maxed out that $100 so it keeps rolling over. I think I have about $250 still in there right now. That's the best deal I could find, as it's only $8.33 per month, but I only use it for a few phone calls and maybe about a dozen te

    • They passed laws that pre-paid credit cards and pre-paid store cards cannot expire anymore, so pre-paid phone cards should not expire too. You can be sure bribes were involved to exclude phone companies out of that law.

  • Anyone invested in Telus, Rogers, and Bell have had a good decade.

  • Cell phones are cheap in Saskatchewan. They have competition (sasktel) I just got new phones the other day and every fucking salesperson told me that there was no difference between carriers because "there's so much competition their pricing is identical" That's collusion.

  • ... is when enough people decide that they don't want to pay that much for it, and are willing to live without the service unless or until things change.

    After all, it's not ridiculous for a company to charge as much as people are willing to pay for a product or service, even if they pay it only because it is preferable to them than the inconvenience of not having it.

  • If you look at the actual report, you'll find the differences between the prices in the US and Canada are not that dramatic. And they don't take into consideration all the lovely fees and service charges that get added to your cellular bill.

    Here's a direct link to the report, because the article itself gives almost no useful data:

    https://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/... [ic.gc.ca]

