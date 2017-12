'The Gawker Foundation' is Crowdfunding a Bid To Re-Launch Gawker.com

"Gawker may soon return from the dead ," reports TechCrunch."The truth is often inconvenient, and Gawker's work isn't done," explains a mirror of their campaign site at SaveGawker.com . "We want to dig deeper." $10 pledges get you a laptop sticker, $250 pledges earn you an invite to their glorious re-launch party, and to solicit $10,000 pledges they're even asking wealthy backers to "Give us half of one bitcoin.""By setting ourselves up as an ownerless, advertiser-less, non-profit media organization, the editorial team will be able to do what they do best. More than a dozen Gawker Media alumni are involved in this project..."