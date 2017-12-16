'The Gawker Foundation' is Crowdfunding a Bid To Re-Launch Gawker.com (savegawker.com) 29
"Gawker may soon return from the dead," reports TechCrunch. While Univision acquired most of Gawker Media's sites last year (and renamed them as the Gizmodo Media Group), the deal didn't include Gawker itself. In fact, BuzzFeed reported last month that a bankruptcy administrator has not been able to find a buyer for the Gawker site, and that lawyers for Peter Thiel (the billionaire venture capitalist who helped fund the lawsuit that led to Gawker's bankruptcy) were arguing that he'd been unfairly excluded from the process. Now a group of former Gawker employees calling themselves the Gawker Foundation has launched a Kickstarter campaign to buy the old domain and relaunch with a nonprofit, membership-funded model.
"The truth is often inconvenient, and Gawker's work isn't done," explains a mirror of their campaign site at SaveGawker.com. "We want to dig deeper." $10 pledges get you a laptop sticker, $250 pledges earn you an invite to their glorious re-launch party, and to solicit $10,000 pledges they're even asking wealthy backers to "Give us half of one bitcoin."
"By setting ourselves up as an ownerless, advertiser-less, non-profit media organization, the editorial team will be able to do what they do best. More than a dozen Gawker Media alumni are involved in this project..."
"The truth is often inconvenient, and Gawker's work isn't done," explains a mirror of their campaign site at SaveGawker.com. "We want to dig deeper." $10 pledges get you a laptop sticker, $250 pledges earn you an invite to their glorious re-launch party, and to solicit $10,000 pledges they're even asking wealthy backers to "Give us half of one bitcoin."
"By setting ourselves up as an ownerless, advertiser-less, non-profit media organization, the editorial team will be able to do what they do best. More than a dozen Gawker Media alumni are involved in this project..."
Do what they do best? (Score:2)
Show sex tapes of Hulk Hogan? Just what the world wants to see.
Re: (Score:2)
"By setting ourselves up as an ownerless, advertiser-less, non-profit media organization, the editorial team will be able to do what they do best.
Does that mean the editors can be sued individually?
It would be a special kind of Karma to turn that pond scum into homeless people.
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe Hogan can go after the Kickstarter funds. Dunno about the US but in the UK shutting down one business and starting up another under the same name but decrying the debts would be seen as very sharp practice, the sort of thing you'd expect from Lord Oswald Jacbootéd-Thugge.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
On July 29, 2016, in a meeting with the courts, Denton was chastised by the courts, who stated that Denton's valuation of the company had been inflated by him (Denton) to give the impression that the company was worth more than it actually was. In the court records, the judge stated that Denton had informed the court that the value of the stock he himself held was valued at eighty-one million dollars. This valuation was used to give the court and Hogan that the offer of turning over Denton's stock would cover the majority of the money owed by the company. However, the stocks were found to be valued at thirty million, and not the cited eighty-one million. In the wake of this revelation, the court ordered that Denton had not acted in good faith, and issued an order stating that Hogan could begin seizing assets from Gawker.
I know this isn't a popular opinion (Score:4, Interesting)
That said, people _hate_ Gawker. I can't see this working out. Funny though that a site that popular and profitable was that well hated. The conspiracy theorist in me wonders if that's not on purpose. Given that they were taken down by a very real conspiracy that's not too far fetched. What's that old Gore Vidal quote, "I'm not a conspiracy theorist - I'm a conspiracy analyst.".
Re: (Score:2)
No. Gawker did very little real journalism & only did the little they did so they could try and hide behind it.
Serious journalism does not need to be associated with muckraking excrement, in fact the opposite is true.
Re: (Score:2)
People who know what serious journalism is would never write a sentence like "Serious journalism does not need to be associated with muckraking excrement"; you can reword it as "Serious journalism does not need to be associated with investigative shit" and it'll literally mean the exact same thing.
Gawker's specialty was muckraking - investigating the powerful and revealing the stuff they didn't want you to know. On rare occasions, that was abusive, such as the infamous Hogan tape. In most cases, it was r
Re: (Score:2)
Many of the sexual assault stories now coming to light were actually published years ago in Gawker.
Gawker was, in some ways, shocking to Americans but not to the rest of the world. It's similar in some ways to British newspapers like The Mirror was in, say, the 1980s. Garish, populist, and often exposing things that shouldn't.... but... one of the few that also exposed stuff happening that absolutely needed an outlet, that "respectable" newspapers wouldn't because they're corrupt.
And by corrupt, I don'
Phew (Score:2)
Thanks Nick!
Re: (Score:2)
Exposure (Score:2)
So if they restart, and get sued again are all of the Kickstarter backers liable...
Let sleeping dogs lie.
Alright (Score:2)
I'm in for half a Dogecoin. What do I get?
Re: (Score:2)
Oh shit, this is for Gawker? I thought it was for 4chan, which is much more respectable.
Re: (Score:2)
If Thiel hadn't been a Trump supporter this wouldn't happen. There would also not have been a pathetic documentary on that subject on Netflix. What we're witnessing is morally bankrupt elements of the left who have lost touch with reality.
Name it? (Score:2)
PeterThielsMomma.com
I echo the sentiments of other posters on here -- they were railroaded because of their legit muckraking, not because of a tape of a has-been wrestler.