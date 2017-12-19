A Small Fintech Stock Surged 2,600 Percent in a Week After Announcing It's a Crypto Company (bloomberg.com) 35
An anonymous reader shares a report: Fintech plus cryptocurrency equals about $7 billion. That's how much the value of LongFin surged to after the microcap's stock rocketed by as much as 2,600 percent since debuting Wednesday. Most of the gains came since Friday, when the company issued a press release saying it bought Ziddu.com, "a blockchain-empowered global micro-lending solutions provider" that transacts only in cryptocurrencies. LongFin joins a growing list of little-known companies that have seen their values soar after simply announcing plans to join the digital currency craze that's pushed the value of bitcoin past $300 billion. The microcap rallies are reminiscent of the height of the dot.com bubble, when virtually any company that put tech in its name found favor on the public markets.
We now have mainboards that ain't good for nothing but mining cryptocurrency.
That's even weird by my standards.
Cryptocurrency has taken over Slashdot (Score:1)
Yes. But it's not a proven bubble until we see on the cover of TIME magazine, or if that guy Mr. Allen starts pitching a book called "Multiple Streams of Cryptocurrency Income with No Money Down."
It's dot.com all over again (Score:5, Insightful)
Same shit as back then. A lot of people with more money than brains find something where they think for some odd reason that will generate money. How? They don't know. They don't understand it. But somehow that's gonna make money.
Everyone who DOES know also knows that this can't work. At least not in the long run. But there's idiots with money throwing it at me, should I really tell them?
I may be honest. But I'm not stupid.
You keep saying that and I keep making money... Litecoin is going to break $500 by the end of the week.
Go for it, find some MBA patsy and con him!
If I buy at $100, it goes up to $900 and then plummets, I might sell it at $400-500. Not at the peak, but I'd still make plenty of $$$.
A fool and their money (Score:2)
You keep saying that and I keep making money..
Sure you do. We'll all pretend we believe you are getting rich.
Litecoin is going to break $500 by the end of the week.
You sound like all the fanbois on yahoo finance message boards shouting "to the moon!" trying to pump up their investment.
You keep saying that and I keep making money... Litecoin is going to break $500 by the end of the week.
So...how much have you actually cashed out, and how much of your "wealth" is stuck propping up the value like in Bitcoin?
It doesn't have to make money in the long run if you are psychic enough, or lucky enough to predict when it starts to lose money and get out before then. Short term money gains are good enough if you're lucky enough or know something no one else does.
This is people who are clueless about cryptocurrency and don't even know how to buy BTC most likely but they WANT to invest in it through their broker,
AND they don't have the $$$$ or the ability to trade in futures ---- thus there's likely a huge demand for Cryptocoin-related stocks, but scant choices on the market to get the exposure.
As long as pensions, 401ks, corporate insurance budgets, hedge funds, and similar regulated money piles do not get direct or indirect exposure to this, I do not care.
Let the monies reallocate to the lucky and smart ones. They clearly will do much better investing with it than the losers.
In my short time on earth, I have seen a few bubbles and what I learned is that people NEVER learn. They have too much âoeIt will not be me.â Or âoeIt is different this time.â.
Honestly it is a cheap lesso
That is part of it, but mostly it is because they cannot find anything more worthwhile to invest in. Profits are way up but consumer income is not, so there isn't enough demand for investment in traditional sectors. So significant money gets thrown at anything which could be the next big thing, such as AI or crypto-currency. The only other substantive options are to buy back a greater percentage of ownership through stock buy backs or real estate investment.
Party like it's 1999 (Score:5, Insightful)
Fintech plus cryptocurrency equals about $7 billion. That's how much the value of LongFin surged to after the microcap's stock rocketed by as much as 2,600 percent since debuting Wednesday.
Wow, it feels like the dotcom boom all over again. Companies with shitty business models getting astronomical valuations because they put
.com after the name of the company. Too many greedy people chasing too few real businesses. If you need evidence that there is a bubble, here you have it. Only question is when will it pop.
Wow, it feels like the dotcom boom all over again.
Early dotCom, like 1993-ish. The first applications of cryptocoins have been emerging..... we still don't have our equivalent to Windows '95 yet that brought internet into the operating system as a default feature and launched a million ecommerce companies, many destined to fail.
Although it could start to get a bit wild: if Coinbase starts adds some of these altcoins.
Press Release (Score:4, Funny)
Porter Industries will henceforth be known as Porter Blockchain Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Litecoin Dogecoin Much Crypto Hype Very Wow Industries.
In the same way that Hal Porter is a nom de souris for me, Porter Industries is one for my company.
I only use CoinCashews (Score:1)
They were invented by CryptoCreimer so he could buy more vanilla lattes and powerbars since he only makes 50K$ in Silicon Valley....
Pump and Dump (Score:4, Interesting)
This is probably nothing more than a pump and dump [wikipedia.org] scheme in action. They happen all the time and they tend to happen a lot during bubbles. The dotcom bubble was positively loaded with them.