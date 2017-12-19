Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Microsoft Backs Bill To Give Harassment Cases Their Day in Court, Waives Its Own Arbitration Clauses

Posted by msmash
Microsoft is throwing its weight behind a Senate bill that aims to ensure victims of workplace sexual harassment can make their case in court. In doing so, Microsoft has become the first Fortune 100 company to back the bipartisan effort to ensure that companies aren't able to keep such allegations from becoming public. From a report: The tech giant says it's also waiving its own arbitration requirements for harassment claims in the "small segment" of Microsoft employment contracts that contain them. Microsoft says it has never enforced an arbitration requirement in a sexual harassment case. However, the requirement does exist in employment contracts with some Microsoft corporate vice presidents, legal and corporate affairs employees, and company founders who joined Microsoft through acquisitions.

  • I am having great difficulty seeing any possible way that this action by Microsoft can harm Linux or other open source projects? So why is Microsoft doing this?

    • It's a cultural shift. More will follow. I suppose the true rational reason would be companies don't want to face the PR/financial backlash of anything that was held back being released.

      Or this could be the rarely seen phenomenon of humans being of genuine human beings.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Most likely Linux will not match Microsoft's actions, because the Linux community knows that historically it's always been very gender-biased and hostile towards women. If you pick any Linux usergroup at random anywhere in the world, odds are it's heavily skewed male. It's a very passive-agressive play on Microsoft's part to lock down the female share of the market which historically trends very heavily Apple.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by torkus ( 1133985 )

      It's technically possible that MS is trying to be less evil.

      Or maybe they're just afraid of what could happen if they went about this the WRONG way and got caught up with it. Sometimes doing the right thing applies to business and people decisions.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Probably because it's the right thing to do. Quit being such an asshole.

  • Retroactively cover Clippy abuse? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    If so I'll believe Microsoft is serious.

  • Why was this allowed in the first place? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by lucasnate1 ( 4682951 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @10:27AM (#55768545)

    Why are companies allowed to prevent their employees from going to the court? Corporate law trumps state law?

    • Why are companies allowed to prevent their employees from going to the court? Corporate law trumps state law?

      Contract law is what we are talking about and companies are forcing employees to sign forced arbitration agreements as a condition of employment. State law is typically mute on the subject so because it isn't prohibited it is permitted. Naturally forced arbitration tends to heavily favor the companies which is a huge problem. Once enough companies insist on such clauses employees don't really have the option to seek employment elsewhere under less oppressive terms.

      Personally I think forced arbitration as

  • I'm looking at you, government. Stop with the taxpayer funded slush funds to quiet your accusers. Let's treat every the same, regardless of their employer. What a concept!!!

    • Forget where I saw it, but the gist was "No due process for you, Senator. If the kangaroo court is good enough for college kids, it's good enough for you!"

  • Cortana sexually harassed me (Score:3)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @10:44AM (#55768657)
    https://i.imgur.com/g2qcX4p.jp... [imgur.com]
    so i got her back, i got her back real good

