Microsoft Backs Bill To Give Harassment Cases Their Day in Court, Waives Its Own Arbitration Clauses (geekwire.com) 21
Microsoft is throwing its weight behind a Senate bill that aims to ensure victims of workplace sexual harassment can make their case in court. In doing so, Microsoft has become the first Fortune 100 company to back the bipartisan effort to ensure that companies aren't able to keep such allegations from becoming public. From a report: The tech giant says it's also waiving its own arbitration requirements for harassment claims in the "small segment" of Microsoft employment contracts that contain them. Microsoft says it has never enforced an arbitration requirement in a sexual harassment case. However, the requirement does exist in employment contracts with some Microsoft corporate vice presidents, legal and corporate affairs employees, and company founders who joined Microsoft through acquisitions.
What is Microsoft's motive? (Score:2, Offtopic)
It's a cultural shift. More will follow. I suppose the true rational reason would be companies don't want to face the PR/financial backlash of anything that was held back being released.
Or this could be the rarely seen phenomenon of humans being of genuine human beings.
It's technically possible that MS is trying to be less evil.
Or maybe they're just afraid of what could happen if they went about this the WRONG way and got caught up with it. Sometimes doing the right thing applies to business and people decisions.
Why was this allowed in the first place? (Score:4, Interesting)
Why are companies allowed to prevent their employees from going to the court? Corporate law trumps state law?
Thank you, that was informative. I looked it up a bit. So in the case of DirectTV v. Inburgia the articles make it sound like the customers could not file a suit. But upon further reading, are you saying that they could file a suit, and they could enjoin in a class action, but they would have to pay $480 to DirectTV for the privilege?
Supreme Court says binding arbitration clauses in consumer contracts trump California law [latimes.com]
Contracts requiring forced arbitration (Score:2)
Why are companies allowed to prevent their employees from going to the court? Corporate law trumps state law?
Contract law is what we are talking about and companies are forcing employees to sign forced arbitration agreements as a condition of employment. State law is typically mute on the subject so because it isn't prohibited it is permitted. Naturally forced arbitration tends to heavily favor the companies which is a huge problem. Once enough companies insist on such clauses employees don't really have the option to seek employment elsewhere under less oppressive terms.
Personally I think forced arbitration as
How about protecting *ALL* employees? (Score:2)
I'm looking at you, government. Stop with the taxpayer funded slush funds to quiet your accusers. Let's treat every the same, regardless of their employer. What a concept!!!
