France Passes Law To Ban All Oil, Gas Production By 2040 (cbsnews.com) 26
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBS News: France's parliament has approved a law banning all exploration and production of oil and natural gas by 2040 within the country and its overseas territories. Under that law that passed a final vote on Tuesday, existing drilling permits will not be renewed and no new exploration licenses will be granted. The French government claims the ban is a world first. However, it is largely symbolic since oil and gas produced in France accounts for just 1 percent of domestic consumption. The rest is imported. French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the approval of the law on Twitter, saying in part: "Very proud that France has become the first country in the world today to ban any new oil exploration licenses with immediate effect and all oil extraction by 2040."
When the resource wars start (Score:2)
France will be the first against the wall.
The encrypted bank payment for another ship load of LNG imports will always be accepted.
France has nuclear weapons to stop any invasion by Germany and the UK.
The metro is powered by nuclear power stations. Government workers will always get to work.
New subsidised electric 2CV and H vans for the rest of France.
what form of government is this? (Score:2)
making completely symbolic bans that will not provide alternative energy, nor curtail use of fossil fuels in any way....is there a name for government by marketing shitheads?
oh but France has decided they will reduce nuclear power to providing ony 50% of electricity by 2025, from the current 75%. maybe they better start working on real steps toward that goal instead of symbolic B.S.
Doubt it will happen
Indeed. They are already backpedaling [france24.com] after the marketing department had a talk with the engineers.
Poverty, greed, misery, injustice (Score:2)
Woohoo
Makes me happy i'm not a French Citizen (Score:2)
There's nothing like knowing your livelihood can be sacrificed to the whims of a mob.
Won't last... (Score:2)
You know, the European Union went into effect in 1993, 24y ago. I'm sure NOTHING has changed in France since that happened...
Tartuferie (Score:2)
This is very symbolic: french does not export much oil, and the law does not curb on oil importations.
A side note: France does not burn much oil because it uses a lot of nuclear power. However french cars still use fuel for the most of them.