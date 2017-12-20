Coinbase Adds Support For Bitcoin Cash [Update: Disabled] 38
Popular digital exchange Coinbase has announced support for Bitcoin Cash. "Bitcoin Cash was created by a fork on August 1st, 2017," a blog post reads. "All customers who held a Bitcoin balance on Coinbase at the time of the fork will now see an equal balance of Bitcoin Cash available in their Coinbase account. Your Bitcoin Cash balance will reflect your Bitcoin balance at the time of the Bitcoin Cash Fork, which occurred at 13:20 UTC, August 1, 2017."
The recent announcement has disrupted the markets. Bitcoin has dropped 12 percent, with the other two cryptocurrencies supported via Coinbase not faring too well either.
Update: Coinbase said Tuesday evening users wouldn't be able to buy and sell bitcoin cash four hours after it said trading of the cryptocurrency would be enabled on its platforms. Chief executive Brian Armstrong said the company is looking into whether employees tried to profit from advanced knowledge of the news.
it's an investment rather than a functional currency
How is it not functionally a currency if I can buy things with it?
If people stop buying BTC it will not matter because there will always be some level of trade where people are buying things with BTC and thus exchanging BTC for real value. Again, a functional currency.
The reason it works is because people the world over back it, not just a single nation - which is why the valuation you noted is still quite low.
Cryptocurrencies are a massive Ponzi scheme. The last ones in will lose all their money. Exchanges like Coinbase should be shut down by the feds.
It sounds like you do not understand what a Ponzi scheme [wikipedia.org] is. Read up, my friend. It may be a bubble, but it's not a Ponzi scheme by any definition that I've ever heard of.
Its some hybrid of a ponzi/pyramid/mlm scam.
The only feature that supposedly guarantees value is the scarcity and, and thats just a joke since there are over 4000 types of 'coins' now, and I would bet that number is growing daily now.
Many people have pointed out that its already looking like some kind of 'investment' vehicle which is a near perfect reversal from what its claimed to want to do. Others have pointed out that as the perceived value rises more people will hold their coins rather than use them s
Speaking of that, note the update:
Seriously, is it even possible for there to be any new event related to cryptocurrencies without them turning into some sort of scam, hack, insider trading, or oth
Even "professionals" commenting market moves dream them up.
But yeah. This one seem retarded.
16000, 8500, and 750 at the same time? (Score:3)
Coinbase is looking really weird today. Many times I've noticed the various offerings at odd numbers on an individual basis like $15,999.99 (bitcoin), $8499.98 (bitcoin cash), and $749.99 (ethereum). Just a few moments ago, I saw this kind of number, as if there is some effect causing them to trade at around two significant digits, on all three simultaneously. I don't know what to make of this but can't imagine it being random chance. Does anyone have some technical insight here?
For those with their bets spread, this is an awesome day! It hurts not one bit for bitcoin to go down a bit if the net effect is positive. The total value of bitcoin and bitcoin cash for those who've held onto theirs since August is now at $24500!
People set the ask prices. People know other people are fairly stupid and think numbers like 15,999.99 sound a lot smaller than $16,000. Once the numbers are that big, I would be surprised to see prices that didn't end in 99 or 95.
Captcha: defraud
