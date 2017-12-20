Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Bitcoin The Almighty Buck

Coinbase Adds Support For Bitcoin Cash [Update: Disabled] 38

Posted by BeauHD from the come-and-get-it dept.
Popular digital exchange Coinbase has announced support for Bitcoin Cash. "Bitcoin Cash was created by a fork on August 1st, 2017," a blog post reads. "All customers who held a Bitcoin balance on Coinbase at the time of the fork will now see an equal balance of Bitcoin Cash available in their Coinbase account. Your Bitcoin Cash balance will reflect your Bitcoin balance at the time of the Bitcoin Cash Fork, which occurred at 13:20 UTC, August 1, 2017."

The recent announcement has disrupted the markets. Bitcoin has dropped 12 percent, with the other two cryptocurrencies supported via Coinbase not faring too well either.

Update: Coinbase said Tuesday evening users wouldn't be able to buy and sell bitcoin cash four hours after it said trading of the cryptocurrency would be enabled on its platforms. Chief executive Brian Armstrong said the company is looking into whether employees tried to profit from advanced knowledge of the news.

  • 16000, 8500, and 750 at the same time? (Score:3)

    by RhettLivingston ( 544140 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @08:45PM (#55772825) Journal

    Coinbase is looking really weird today. Many times I've noticed the various offerings at odd numbers on an individual basis like $15,999.99 (bitcoin), $8499.98 (bitcoin cash), and $749.99 (ethereum). Just a few moments ago, I saw this kind of number, as if there is some effect causing them to trade at around two significant digits, on all three simultaneously. I don't know what to make of this but can't imagine it being random chance. Does anyone have some technical insight here?

    For those with their bets spread, this is an awesome day! It hurts not one bit for bitcoin to go down a bit if the net effect is positive. The total value of bitcoin and bitcoin cash for those who've held onto theirs since August is now at $24500!

      People set the ask prices. People know other people are fairly stupid and think numbers like 15,999.99 sound a lot smaller than $16,000. Once the numbers are that big, I would be surprised to see prices that didn't end in 99 or 95.

