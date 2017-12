Coinbase Adds Support For Bitcoin Cash

Popular digital exchange Coinbase has announced support for Bitcoin Cash . "Bitcoin Cash was created by a fork on August 1st, 2017," a blog post reads. "All customers who held a Bitcoin balance on Coinbase at the time of the fork will now see an equal balance of Bitcoin Cash available in their Coinbase account. Your Bitcoin Cash balance will reflect your Bitcoin balance at the time of the Bitcoin Cash Fork, which occurred at 13:20 UTC, August 1, 2017 ."The recent announcement has disrupted the markets. Bitcoin has dropped 12 percent , with the other two cryptocurrencies supported via Coinbase not faring too well either.