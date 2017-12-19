Coinbase Adds Support For Bitcoin Cash 15
Popular digital exchange Coinbase has announced support for Bitcoin Cash. "Bitcoin Cash was created by a fork on August 1st, 2017," a blog post reads. "All customers who held a Bitcoin balance on Coinbase at the time of the fork will now see an equal balance of Bitcoin Cash available in their Coinbase account. Your Bitcoin Cash balance will reflect your Bitcoin balance at the time of the Bitcoin Cash Fork, which occurred at 13:20 UTC, August 1, 2017."
The recent announcement has disrupted the markets. Bitcoin has dropped 12 percent, with the other two cryptocurrencies supported via Coinbase not faring too well either.
Cryptocurrencies are a massive Ponzi scheme. The last ones in will lose all their money. Exchanges like Coinbase should be shut down by the feds.
It sounds like you do not understand what a Ponzi scheme [wikipedia.org] is. Read up, my friend. It may be a bubble, but it's not a Ponzi scheme by any definition that I've ever heard of.
16000, 8500, and 750 at the same time? (Score:2)
Coinbase is looking really weird today. Many times I've noticed the various offerings at odd numbers on an individual basis like $15,999.99 (bitcoin), $8499.98 (bitcoin cash), and $749.99 (ethereum). Just a few moments ago, I saw this kind of number, as if there is some effect causing them to trade at around two significant digits, on all three simultaneously. I don't know what to make of this but can't imagine it being random chance. Does anyone have some technical insight here?
