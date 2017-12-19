Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Coinbase Adds Support For Bitcoin Cash 15

Posted by BeauHD from the come-and-get-it dept.
Popular digital exchange Coinbase has announced support for Bitcoin Cash. "Bitcoin Cash was created by a fork on August 1st, 2017," a blog post reads. "All customers who held a Bitcoin balance on Coinbase at the time of the fork will now see an equal balance of Bitcoin Cash available in their Coinbase account. Your Bitcoin Cash balance will reflect your Bitcoin balance at the time of the Bitcoin Cash Fork, which occurred at 13:20 UTC, August 1, 2017."

The recent announcement has disrupted the markets. Bitcoin has dropped 12 percent, with the other two cryptocurrencies supported via Coinbase not faring too well either.

  • Coinbase is looking really weird today. Many times I've noticed the various offerings at odd numbers on an individual basis like $15,999.99 (bitcoin), $8499.98 (bitcoin cash), and $749.99 (ethereum). Just a few moments ago, I saw this kind of number, as if there is some effect causing them to trade at around two significant digits, on all three simultaneously. I don't know what to make of this but can't imagine it being random chance. Does anyone have some technical insight here?

