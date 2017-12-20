Bitcoin's Rise May Reflect a Monumental Transfer of Trust From Human Institutions Backed By Gov't To Systems Reliant on Well-Tested Code, Says Tim Wu (nytimes.com) 3
Tim Wu, a law professor at Columbia, writing for the New York Times: Yet as Bitcoin continues to grow, there's reason to think something deeper and more important is going on. Bitcoin's rise may reflect, for better or worse, a monumental transfer of social trust: away from human institutions backed by government and to systems reliant on well-tested computer code. It is a trend that transcends finance: In our fear of human error, we are putting an increasingly deep faith in technology (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled). What gives the Bitcoin bubble significance is that, like '90s tech, it is part of something much larger than itself. More and more we are losing faith in humans and depending instead on machines. The transformation is more obvious outside of finance. We trust in computers to fly airplanes, help surgeons cut into our bodies and simplify daily tasks, like finding our way home. In this respect, finance is actually behind: Where we no longer feel we can trust people, we let computer code take over. Bitcoin is part of this trend. It was, after all, a carnival of human errors and misfeasance that inspired the invention of Bitcoin in 2009, namely, the financial crisis. Banks backed by economically powerful nations had been the symbol of financial trustworthiness, the gold standard in the post-gold era. But they revealed themselves as reckless, drunk on other people's money, holding extraordinarily complex assets premised on a web of promises that were often mutually incompatible. To a computer programmer, the financial system still looks a lot like untested code with weak debugging that puts way too much faith in the idea that humans will behave properly. As with any bad software, it can be expected to crash when conditions change.
People are buying bitcoins because of the increase in price. However, bitcoin has a lot of similarities to a Ponzi scheme. When the value of bitcoins plummets, that trust will go away.
No. It represents the dreams of foolish cryptoanarchists, libertarians, gamblers, and scam artists. The mainstream financial involvement currently underway is the industry safely siphoning some money from the bubble.
Any techie who is a proponent of a cryptocurrency is one who should not be employed in any capacity
If anything, it's a testament of how much money is accumulated on the supply side and cannot be invested in anything sensible because there is no demand due to a lack of purchasing power. If there was an actual economy still going on, investors would probably gladly invest into something more stable, but given the choice, what else can they pump their money into?
So, what will happen to this "trust" when the bubble bursts?
And that comparison of the financial system to untested code is rather cringe-worthy. Car analogies are much more insightful anyway.
