The UK Decides 10 Mbps Broadband Should Be a Legal Right (engadget.com) 56
British homes and businesses will have a legal right to high-speed broadband by 2020, the government said Wednesday, dismissing calls from the network provider BT that it should be a voluntary rather than legal obligation on providers. From a report: Ministers originally considered adopting BT's voluntary offer, which would have seen it spend up to 600 million pound ($804 million) giving 1.4 million rural residents access to speeds of at least 10 Mbps. However, in a statement today, the government confirmed that it now will go down the regulatory route as it provides "sufficient certainty and the legal enforceability that is required to ensure high speed broadband access for the whole of the UK by 2020." Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said: "We know how important broadband is to homes and businesses and we want everyone to benefit from a fast and reliable connection. We are grateful to BT for their proposal but have decided that only a regulatory approach will make high speed broadband a reality for everyone in the UK, regardless of where they live or work."
In fact as a cheap bastard I only just recently upgraded from a 10 Mbps to a 30 Mbps connection myself.
Don't feel bad... I have 16 at home and it works just fine considering what I use it for (browsing, VPN, the occasional tv stream, etc.)
Funny thing - When I lived in-town, I had a 50mbps connection, and comparing my experiences now with what I had then, I don't see any real difference (okay, it was a 50mbps Comcast connection, but...)
All said, I suspect that unless you routinely suck down multi-GB files all day long, or use it to watch like three 4k Netflix/Hulu/whatever streams all at the same time? Even 3
... I have 16 at home
... When I lived in-town, I had a 50mbps connection, and comparing my experiences now with what I had then, I don't see any real difference
For download speeds, anything over 10Mbps is fine for 99% of normal users, because they won't notice it as they stream or browse and don't download the latest Linux distro or something equally large or larger routinely. However, they will notice if they're posting larger photos or videos to any site, because upload speeds are generally terrible, and I'll bet yours are in the 1-3 Mbps in both locations, hence no effective difference. Now if you had a 50 Mbps up in town....
And if you lived in the UK, you wouldn't have to do anything anymore because you have the RIGHT to get someone else to buy you internet service. The entire framing of this topic is absurd. "Good for them" might be, say, making it clear that if you pay for 10Mbps, you actually GET that, or the vendor that promised that has to make it right or give you your money back. That's not the same as having a "right" to something. That word has no businesses being used in this context.
No, that is incorrect. This is the government deciding that, in the 21st Century, access to broadband Internet is a fundamental part of national infrastructure as the electric grid and telephone, and that there are minimum standards that must be met by providers as per the law.
You aren't getting a 10 Mbps connection fo
And if you lived in the UK, you wouldn't have to do anything anymore because you have the RIGHT to get someone else to buy you internet service. The entire framing of this topic is absurd. "Good for them" might be, say, making it clear that if you pay for 10Mbps, you actually GET that, or the vendor that promised that has to make it right or give you your money back. That's not the same as having a "right" to something. That word has no businesses being used in this context.
And you just might be a Trump voter.
Definition of civil rights for English Language Learners
: the rights that every person should have regardless of his or her sex, race, or religion
10Mbps isn't that bad, for most home use for 2017. You may not be able to stream 4k. But you can still stream 1080p video for a TV. while browsing a website.
That being said... My main concern is this speed is good baseline for 2017, however if it going to be country wide, it will probably need to be upgrade to faster speeds as time goes on, without major infrastructure redesign.
Having cable modems since 2001 My speeds have been constantly increasing.
2001 1Mbps
2004 2Mbps
2007 5Mbps
2010 10Mbps
2013 15Mbps
2016
10 Mbps isn't broadband (Score:1)
10 Mbps is a complete joke, you'd be lucky to get two Netflix streams on that without stuttering.
They're passing a law for legal rights to the modern internet here, not rights to pure luxury to allow you to torrent files 24/7 like a small independent nation.
Besides... https://help.netflix.com/en/no... [netflix.com]
Internet Connection Speed Recommendations
Below are the internet download speed recommendations per stream for playing TV shows and movies through Netflix.
0.5 Megabits per second - Required broadband connection
10 Mbps is a complete joke, you'd be lucky to get two Netflix streams on that without stuttering.
two stutterless netflix streams should be a legal right?
what this regulation really means,
1/ people,including poor, who live in areas where a connection is easily obtainable cheaply are forced to pay higher for faster connections to subsidize those who choose to live in remote hard to connect areas. maybe healthy countryside living in rural areas, with full facilities, should also be legal right?
2/ consolidate position of now regulate
Maybe it was broadband in 2010. Today you should be able to get at least 100 Mbps. Many of the areas we're bringing broadband to are receiving 1 Gbps symmetric.
10 Mbps is a complete joke, you'd be lucky to get two Netflix streams on that without stuttering.
Don't come to Canada then, because once you get outside of the big cities like Toronto, London, Ottawa, Vancouver and so on, or even on the outside edges of them? You're lucky if you can get 5Mbps/1Mbps service. In my own area, the fastest you can get is 25Mbps/1Mbps on cable, 3Mbps/512Kbps on DSL.
And more than that should be illegal? (Score:1)
after all how much can the government monitor?
and whats with the red TARDIS it the title?
I heard the next Doctor was going to be a female - does she change the colour?
snip...
and whats with the red TARDIS it the title?
I heard the next Doctor was going to be a female - does she change the colour?
It is red phone box, red was the default colour for the telephone boxes provided by what it now BT (formerly British Telecom and prior to that the General Post Office), the Tardis is a Police Box.
You'd be shocked at the number of people *PLEADING* for a 3-6Mb ADSL connection. In houses that *HAD* a 3-6Mb ADSL connection. And, when the ownership of the house turned over, AT&T (and other incumbents) said "Sorry, no more ADSL" (which equals... no internet).
https://arstechnica.com/inform... [arstechnica.com]
I'd survive today with a 3/1 Mb DSL connection. Enough to stream SD. Enough to adequately RDP to a cloud service, which is how I'd do all my development were I so unfortunate. But, for a lot of people, and we
Right... (Score:2)
I understand that the people who come up with stuff like this have good intentions in mind, but at some point they can just as easily start to argue that plantation owners ought to have a right to have a certain amount of cotton picked for them.
Also, since this is the UK, a right to broadband is pretty fucking useless considering you're only free to use it unless you want to look at por
Think harder... (Score:1)
You wrote: "I fail to see on a philosophical level how anything can be a right if it requires someone else to provide it for you."
Well, someone must provide you with freedom of speech for it to be a right. I can assure you that Chinese in China doesn't know a shit about the "right of freedom of speech".
Re: (Score:3)
Well, someone must provide you with freedom of speech for it to be a right.
This, as they say, is so wrong it's not even wrong.
He's talking about the difference between negative 'freedom from' rights like 'the government is not allowed to censor' versus positive rights - you have a right to get something.
Positive rights convey an obligation on someone else, in this case to BT to upgrade their exchanges. Negative rights do not.
Re: (Score:3)
Consider terminating electricity or natural gas utility in the middle of winter because of non-payment. Then consider what level of service utility is necessary to maintain a functional citizen that won't disrupt society.
No man is an island. If you think otherwise please stop taking advantage of all infrastructure for even 1 month and get back to us with your considered opinions afterwards (assuming you are even alive).
Sorry, but if I'm in the desert with one canteen of water, I am NOT required to share it with some moron who was stupid enough to go out there without any. Your scenario of kidnapping etc isn't really on point.
I will share, if it won't kill me to do it. But he doesn't have a 'right' to my water.
Legally in the USA, west of the Mississippi, he does have a legal right to access my _well,_stream_or_waterhole_ (not canteen), but not for a herd of cows, just for himself and his horse (old law).
If they can do 10 they can do 100 or even Gigabit (Score:1)
I mean seriously, they're going to have deploy all new equipment and replace parts of the aging copper line hauls with fiber. The cost difference would be negligible to make it Gigabit capable. The main difference is the optics used at the central offices and local pops.
BT blows goats (Score:2)
I'm enjoying my 150/150Mbit connection back here in the States, even though I am 16 miles out from the center of town at half the price BT charged me for their crap connection.
Rights and Entitlements are not the same thing (Score:1)
How can we be talking about government-mandated "legal" things and the conversation can't even approach getting right the distinction between rights, entitlements, regulations, and the like?
'Entitlements' is a word that is used pejoratively to denigrate those that actually need services. It's used by the wealthy and elite to keep us divided. The working class is indoctrinated to hate each other based on these services.
A Right? (Score:1)
How can something that costs other people money and time be a legal right? This talk is insane.
How can something that costs other people money and time be a legal right? This talk is insane.
Honestly, it really does not cost that much. ISPs love to exaggerate how much providing service actually costs them. They hem, haw, whine, and complain. It's about time someone stuck it to them.
I wonder... (Score:2)
I wonder if it will be a true 10mbps or if it will be like my service where I'm subscribed for 25mbps but get at most 8mbps (at 3am on a weeknight)
Good move! (Score:3)
10M is "high speed" ? (Score:2)
I recently upgraded to 1Gbps (symmetric) and I would say that is "high speed". But 10Mbps seems decidedly on the average-to-slow side. Is this some politically-motivated lie to make people believe the 2rd rate speed they will be getting in 2020 is "great"?