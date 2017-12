Apple Says Apps Must Now Disclose Odds For Loot Boxes

Apple has revised the guidelines for its App Store, including a provision that loot boxes must be transparent about their odds . "Apps offering 'loot boxes' or other mechanisms that provide randomized virtual items for purchase must disclose the odds of receiving each type of item to customers prior to purchase," reads the new rule, which will affect the most popular games on iOS, including Hearthstone, The Simpsons Tapped Out, and Clash Royale. Kotaku reports: