Can the FCC's 'Net Neutrality' Decision Be Overturned in Congress? (newsweek.com) 119
"Cancel the funeral and get ready to fight: Net neutrality is far from dead," argues Evan Greer, the campaign director for the pro-net neutrality group Fight for the Future in Newsweek: Our elected officials in Congress have the power to reverse what is swiftly becoming one of the U.S. government's most unpopular decisions ever. And if they don't, they'll pay for it come election season... 26 senators have already signed on to a Resolution of Disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a vehicle to overturn the FCC's net neutrality repeal with a simple majority vote in both the Senate and House. [UPDATE: 28 Senators have now co-sponsored the resolution]. It's not going to be easy, but it's increasingly within reach with Democrats in lock step against the FCC rollback and half a dozen Republicans already publicly criticizing the move.
Outside of Washington, DC, net neutrality is not a partisan issue. Voters from across the political spectrum overwhelmingly agree that they don't want their cable companies controlling where they get news, how they stream music and videos, or which apps they use to pay for things, get directions, or communicate with friends and family. Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T poured money into misleading advertisements, ghost written op-eds, and astroturf campaigns, to fool customers into thinking that they would voluntarily abide by the principles of net neutrality... But after all of that, they've completely failed to build any real grassroots support for their attack on net neutrality, from the left or the right. And every member of Congress knows that. 75 percent of Republican voters support the net neutrality protections the FCC just slashed... No matter how hard they try, telecom lobbyists will just never convince a meaningful number of Republican voters that killing net neutrality, and ending the internet as a free market of ideas, is a good thing. And that's what gives us a unique chance to get our normally gridlocked Congress to take action and overrule the FCC's politically toxic order.
Lawmakers in every state have been getting hammered for months with millions of phone calls, emails, protests, constituent meetings, media requests, and pressure from small businesses at volumes that just never happen. Net neutrality is becoming one of the most talked about political issues in recent human history... The FCC did something that a supermajority of people in this country oppose. Our elected officials have to decide whether to rubber stamp that betrayal or overturn it. The internet makes the impossible possible. If we harness our anger and direct it strategically, we can get the votes we need to restore the net neutrality protections that should never have been taken away in the first place. Any lawmaker who refuses to listen to their constituents will have to go on the record right before an election as having voted against the free and open web. They would be wise not to underestimate the internet's power to hold them accountable.
Outside of Washington, DC, net neutrality is not a partisan issue. Voters from across the political spectrum overwhelmingly agree that they don't want their cable companies controlling where they get news, how they stream music and videos, or which apps they use to pay for things, get directions, or communicate with friends and family. Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T poured money into misleading advertisements, ghost written op-eds, and astroturf campaigns, to fool customers into thinking that they would voluntarily abide by the principles of net neutrality... But after all of that, they've completely failed to build any real grassroots support for their attack on net neutrality, from the left or the right. And every member of Congress knows that. 75 percent of Republican voters support the net neutrality protections the FCC just slashed... No matter how hard they try, telecom lobbyists will just never convince a meaningful number of Republican voters that killing net neutrality, and ending the internet as a free market of ideas, is a good thing. And that's what gives us a unique chance to get our normally gridlocked Congress to take action and overrule the FCC's politically toxic order.
Lawmakers in every state have been getting hammered for months with millions of phone calls, emails, protests, constituent meetings, media requests, and pressure from small businesses at volumes that just never happen. Net neutrality is becoming one of the most talked about political issues in recent human history... The FCC did something that a supermajority of people in this country oppose. Our elected officials have to decide whether to rubber stamp that betrayal or overturn it. The internet makes the impossible possible. If we harness our anger and direct it strategically, we can get the votes we need to restore the net neutrality protections that should never have been taken away in the first place. Any lawmaker who refuses to listen to their constituents will have to go on the record right before an election as having voted against the free and open web. They would be wise not to underestimate the internet's power to hold them accountable.
No (Score:2)
But they can disband the FCC.
Tax cuts and gut regulatory agencies!
We need 100% net neutrality, not 43%. (Score:1, Interesting)
The problem with the 2015 approach is that it only covered the bottom 3 of the 7 layers of the OSI model [wikipedia.org] of modern networking. So neutrality only applied to about 43% of the layers.
What we need is 100% net neutrality, all the way up to the Application layer, where social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Hacker News, and even Slashdot would be classified.
Social media platforms like those aren't really any different from ISPs, conceptually. Both are just conduits for getting information from a
Re:We need 100% net neutrality, not 43%. (Score:5, Informative)
I give you the same answer I gave you before: Try this and watch Facebook, Twitter et al move abroad where you cannot control them. To them it does not matter where they offer their service, Facebook is just as useful to the average US citizen if it hailed from Iceland or the Philippines instead of the US. An ISP in Norway is kinda useless if you live in Albuquerque.
Also, if I don't like Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and so on, I can simply use the internet without even touching them. Now please tell me how to do this without an ISP. Note that most Americans can't simply move to another ISP because their ISP got the de facto monopoly, usually state sponsored.
So please excuse me if I say that these problems are not even remotely comparable.
Re: (Score:2)
If FaceBook hailed from Iceland, it would matter a lot. EU privacy laws for all! And just like the EU enforces its rules on US companies operating in the EU (at least, as they relate to EU citizens), the US can certainly do the same, regardless of where FB moves their corporate headquarters.
Re: (Score:2)
You know we could just do what China does (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Thatâ(TM)s the dumbest thing I ever heard.
This got nothing to do with OSI layers. What kind of idiot makes these kind of associations and start spilling bullshit?
Not dumb at all. Content filtering takes place at the Application level.
Re: We need 100% net neutrality, not 43%. (Score:2)
If you don't like the "filtering" at the application level, use a different web site. You actually have choice at that level.
Lower down the stack, there's only so many options for physical connection, and the routing that provider gives. Which is the problem.
You are essentially advocating compulsory content publishing in the hopes of "neutrality." That is just as bogus as the idea of mandating a 50/50 time split on news networks to cover "both sides" - on some issues this makes sense, but on others it is
Re: (Score:1)
Wolf in sheep costume.
Re: (Score:2)
That is a lie. They already pay an ISP for bandwidth. All it did was prevent double-dipping charges.
Re: (Score:2)
Hell no. Letting government control social media is fucking retarded, and completely at odds with the internet.
I get that facebook and twitter get manipulated by hostile forces and that theres good rea
Re: (Score:2)
I think you got OP backwards. He wants government to make sure Facebook can't censor your content. He's not talking about allowing government to control the content. If anything, this change would make it easier for foreign governments to manipulate it.
To say that there's a lot of gray area these days between communication channel, content provider, and aggragator is an understatement, however. We certainly don't want the government telling Google how to select stories for Google News.
Re: (Score:1)
Whatever the clever Anonymous Troll wants, you, quite obviously, want a resurrection of the infamous "Fairness Doctrine" [wikipedia.org]. Not that it was not obvious already [forbes.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, there is nothing worse than fairness in reporting, it stops billionaires from manipulating public opinion in their favour, poor things.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Congress should pass a real NN bill (Score:2, Insightful)
Iâ(TM)m as Pro net-Neutrality as anyone however Title II was the wrong solution. Pass a real bill in Congress that focuses on filtering and throttling without Title II garbage.
Dumb question (Score:5, Insightful)
Can the FCC's 'Net Neutrality' Decision Be Overturned in Congress?
Of course it can. Congress created the FCC, so it can make whatever law it wants to override FCC's decision. Will it is a better question.
Re:Dumb question (Score:5, Interesting)
Of course it can
Indeed. For one, Betteridge's Law of Headlines fails us. The FCC might have been over-reaching their congress-assigned power when the attempted net neutrality, and it was certainly in their power to stop doing that. But that was without any law to back them up. In fact, that was one reason libertarian opponents were worried about the whole thing - it seemed like such an extra-legal extension of their charter.
Pass an actual law, though? Totally different situation. Then the FCC would be unquestionably justified in enforcing that law, without the specter of unelected bureaucrats deciding how ISPs work.
Of course - the same is true about abortion. There's still nothing in the Constitution that remotely protects that right, total fabrication by the court to reflect the changing views of Americans. But not that long ago we had a pro-choice President, Senate, and House - where was the law protecting "a woman's right to choose"? Total lack of courage for a law that was certain to pass, and would end the worry about Justices that love the constitution overturning Roe v Wade.
tldr: do your damn job, Congress.
Re: (Score:3)
But not that long ago we had a pro-choice President, Senate, and House - where was the law protecting "a woman's right to choose"?
Both parties prefer to keep abortion as a wedge issue.
The wedge helps Republicans to get poor social conservatives to vote for tax cuts for the rich.
It helps Democrats to win over suburban soccer moms who may agree with the Republicans on economic issues.
Re: (Score:2)
Both parties prefer to keep abortion as a wedge issue.
While I agree with your cynicism, you'd think an actual bill would be more high-profile. I think the truth is: the Republican politicians don't actually want to vote pro-life in such an explicit way, as they don't actually care about the issue but they do care about the DC social scene.
Still pisses me off though, as I think a set of very pro-Constitution Justices is the only long-term hope for the US. Of course, then the right would have to confront the fact that the Constitution doesn't give the federal
Hmmm (Score:2)
So what you're saying is... there's no hope at all. I agree, at least for the next 50 years or so.
There isn't a single one of those justices that wouldn't tie themselves and their clerks into a sophist knot getting 'round what the actual, obvious intent of the constitution is, much less require an actual amendment to implement legitimate change.
Re: (Score:1)
I think a set of very pro-Constitution Justices is the only long-term hope for the US.
I think the only real hope is a very pro-constitution populace. That is about educating the masses... where things look bleak.
For example: Slashdot is chock-full of young retards that don't understand freedom and sing the praises of communism.
Re: (Score:2)
In this thread I see a bunch of "pro-constitution" posters ignoring the Ninth amendment.
Re: Dumb question (Score:2)
Well, because it's settled Supreme Court precedence, you would probably need a constitutional amendment, and that takes a 2/3 majority in both chambers of Congress, plus ratification by 2/3 of the states. That won't happen.
Any simple law passed would become a football being punted between passing and repeal as the results of each election becomes known, making the availability of abortion a year-by-year ridiculous situation through attaching riders and amendments to muss-pass legislation as the dinosaurs t
Re: (Score:2)
Well, because it's settled Supreme Court precedence, you would probably need a constitutional amendment, and that takes a 2/3 majority in both chambers of Congress, plus ratification by 2/3 of the states. That won't happen.
It needs no such thing. All that is needed is 5 justices agreeing with a state law that life begins at conception, or some point very soon thereafter.
Speaking of dumb... (Score:2)
Life, yes. But that's not the same as humanity. The grass you walk on is alive. Still, you mow it, crush it, kill it, doesn't rise to the level of any particular level of notice.
The reason that pre-birth humans matter is because - when - they're human... not because they're alive.
And humanity cannot be present prior to the development of a nervous system.
Somewhere during pregnancy th
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, life does not begin at conception, not even human life. Life began roughly 2 billion years ago, human life maybe 200,000, and has existed as a continuum ever since. The cell that leads to a new individual is formed at conception, and a new individual comes into existence at birth.
Whether it is right to impose legal restrictions on terminating a pregnancy is a valid question, but the discussion is not helped by defective definitions.
Re: (Score:1)
Well, because it's settled Supreme Court precedence, you would probably need a constitutional amendment, and that takes a 2/3 majority in both chambers of Congress, plus ratification by 2/3 of the states. That won't happen.
It needs no such thing. All that is needed is 5 justices agreeing with a state law that life begins at conception, or some point very soon thereafter.
There already are such laws: http://www.ncsl.org/research/h... [ncsl.org]
The difference between fetal homicide and abortion is very arbitrary.
Re:Dumb question (Score:4, Informative)
There's still nothing in the Constitution that remotely protects that right, total fabrication by the court to reflect the changing views of Americans.
The Constitution explicitly says enumerated rights are not meant to interfere with other rights retained by the people. Think about all our other non-enumerated rights; the right to vote, the right to privacy in the bedroom, the right to travel, and the right to certain medical decisions over our own body... are you really suggesting that the government has the authority to ban all of those outright, because we only have the rights explicitly mentioned? Ultra-authoritarianism is all the rage these days huh?
Re: (Score:2)
There is no right to privacy in the Constitution. But there really needs to be, and not just in the bedroom. Good thing there is a means to amend the Constitution. I remember when we used to use that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's right there in the PREAMBLE.
Specifically, the liberty not to be forced to bear a child.
Whether the mechanisms properly exist for the federal government to side one way or the other other on abortion is a different issue, and I have my doubts.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, this is exactly the kind of mental contortionism we need less of. You can justify anything as Constitutional if you're willing to twist that far, and thus the Constitution would offer the citizens no protection at all against the government.
Of course, there's a growing group of people in the US who are OK with that.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not "anything", it's a right. It's the inability of Libertarians to recognize rights beyond those explicitly enumerated that will strip away protection from the government.
The only conflict with abortion is the question of whether the fetus also has rights. It's indisputable that a woman has a right to privacy and a right to make her own medical decisions.
Re: (Score:1)
And then they'll use any opposition against the fake bill as justifica
Re: (Score:2)
Classifying ISPs a Title II common carriers is just the wrong approach, IMO. Just make the last mile a public utility. Just do that - it's that simple. Then ISPs have no natural monopolies and the market will work just fine to sort out any nonsense.
Not it cant (Score:2)
Congres does what people will pay it to do. On an issue that the public won't care one way or the other enough to turn an election this is strictly a quid pro quo issue for congressmen. Perhaps a few, like Rush Holt, will truly have some passion in these issues but to get enough to pass a bill without horse trading one other issues requires cash on the barrelhead. Netflix and google are not going to do that even if they offer sympathetic public faces because in the end they know they are now big enough
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Congress
... can make whatever law it wants [regarding ISP content neutrality].
Yeah, that was always the correct way to address the Net Neutrality question: have Congress pass a law. But that would require working out some sort of compromise between the interests of Google and Facebook and Netflix and the ISPs and everyone else. Do Net Neutrality advocates seem open to compromise?
Should government work to find solutions that are acceptable to all sides? Or should they steamroll opposition and forcibly impose the will of one group on another?
Re: (Score:3)
Can the FCC's 'Net Neutrality' Decision Be Overturned in Congress?
Of course it can. Congress created the FCC, so it can make whatever law it wants to override FCC's decision. Will it is a better question.
The key is to build bipartisan support for the effort. either side wants an ISP to decide how good the connection is to their site; the specter of an ISP deciding to slow down sites with "wrong" POVs should motivate all to unite for net neutrality; as should the potential for a political opponent to buy preferred access. All this talk about "rights" and "how the net should operate" is mere noise compared to a threat to a politician's reelection.get them to see a threat to their existence and to start counti
Re: (Score:2)
Well,
/. finally is reduced to quoting paragraphs of an editorial instead of trying to influence people with something pretending to be an actual news story.
Ignoring the people and arguments on the other side of the issue to assume everyone thinks in lockstep about something isn't how proponents are going to accomplish convincing them and create the bipartisan support you need this to have.
The two philosophical sides are in part:
1. We trust the FCC to benignly regulate Internet access to benefit people inst
Re: (Score:3)
That's a nice false choice between a straw man and just giving in to corporate control.
OTOH, opponents of Net Neutrality seem to think it means giving FCC control of internet access. It's a clue that they don't know what they are talking about.
Re: (Score:3)
Of course it can. Congress created the FCC, so it can make whatever law it wants to override FCC's decision
Couldn't Comcast then sue the government claiming it violates the rule of JOBSJOBSJOBS and then see the ruling get overturned by the conservative judges the GOP is filling the judiciary up with?
The GOP and corporations have been playing a long game to weaken the government, and they're aware they might not hold onto power forever, they're not stupid.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course it can. Congress created the FCC, so it can make whatever law it wants to override FCC's decision. Will it is a better question.
Absolutely this. Congress can disband the FCC entirely if they decide they want to, and never forget: even if Trump (or any POTUS, for that matter!) vetoes it, congress has the ability to override a Presidential veto. I know many (most?) of us are in doom-and-gloom mode over the general state of affairs in our country (world?) right now, but don't forget this fact: our Constitution is still in place, still 100% relevant, and the checks-and-balances of our system of government are still in place, preventing
Re: (Score:2)
Can the FCC's 'Net Neutrality' Decision Be Overturned in Congress?
Of course it can. Congress created the FCC, so it can make whatever law it wants to override FCC's decision. Will it is a better question.
Congress definitely will pass a law that overrides the FCC decision. Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon are writing one now as we speak.
FCC is Admin branch; Congress is legislative? (Score:4, Informative)
Isn't this a basic US Government question?
The FCC's operates under the Administrative branch, and it's charter was created by an act of congress in 1934. The net neutrality repeal is just a application of it's authority to make rules, not laws.
Congress can enact laws to direct it's behavior, so long as those laws are constitutional. Which, I imagine would be a pretty straightforward application of the interstate commerce clause?
Re: FCC is Admin branch; Congress is legislative? (Score:3)
Yes.
The administrative branch (usually) executes the laws Congress passes, as long as they are constitutional. The FCC, like all other pieces of the administration, derive their authority from duly passed legislation. Should the congress pass new laws (signed by the President, or with a veto override), the FCC must comply absent a court order from a Federal judge saying otherwise.
Re:FCC is Admin branch; Congress is legislative? (Score:5, Informative)
It doesn't need a law - actually a function of the Congressional Review Act. Basically, the Congress can pass a joint resolution that the regulation isn't the correct interpretation on the law and it's legally overturned.
Re: (Score:2)
Congress could pass a law saying your local supermarket can't sell a bag of apples without including one orange inside as well. It's a "pretty straightforward application of the interstate commerce clause".
Re: (Score:2)
If that supermarket operates across state lines, then, yea, annoyingly, that probably could pass. That clause can be used for evil or good
:(
Re: (Score:2)
No, they could do it for any company in the country. After all, the store buys electricity, phone service, or cleaning supplies from national companies.
So their internal policies, including selling apples with oranges, are subject to the interstate commerce clause.
Re: FCC is Admin branch; Congress is legislative? (Score:3)
WTFis the "Administrative Branch" - all there is are the Legislative (Congress, both House & Senate), Judicial (Court - SCOTUS & other courts), and Executive (President)... The FCC is part of the EXECUTIVE Branch.
Overturn? No. (Score:4, Interesting)
Congress can certainly pass law that makes the net neutrality decision illegal going forward, and thus FCC must replace it. That's not overturning it, though.
The problem is that congress has turned into a binary partisan farce where votes are cast not based on what the congressman thinks, but whether it opposes the adversary. So it won't happen. There's really no way out of this quagmire either, from within the system itself.
Re: (Score:2)
How much money does Verizon have?
Verizon probably does not have enough money to plug the hole in this dam. They ought to save their sheckles instead of investing them in a hopelessly lost cause.
Re: (Score:2)
And how is that different from US elections themselves?
Congress members do not think (Score:2)
They are in the business of campaign contributions. And as you point out those contributions tend to come from the hard right or left.
Re: (Score:2)
Congress can certainly pass law that makes the net neutrality decision illegal going forward, and thus FCC must replace it. That's not overturning it, though.
The problem is that congress has turned into a binary partisan farce where votes are cast not based on what the congressman thinks, but whether it opposes the adversary. So it won't happen. There's really no way out of this quagmire either, from within the system itself.
It's pretty much overturning it though.
You're spot on about the Congress. Until voters realize that gaming the system into a two-sided duopoly that constantly gridlocks the people's business ("because of the other side").
A similar sentiment in 2015 when Obama's team instituted the net neutrality rule:
Congressional committees have launched probes to determine whether the White House exerted “improper influence” on the development of the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) recently approved net neutrality rule. The FCC is an independent agency headed by five commissioners, one of whom is selected by the President to be the Chairman. Critics of the approved rule argue that it noticeably deviates from initial proposals put forth by the FCC and, instead, closely aligns with the approach the President publicly outlined in November 2014. Because of this shift, and reports that the White House was involved in “thwart[ing]” the FCC in its initial proposals, the committees question whether the President has overstepped his authority in a manner that threatens the independence of the FCC. It is generally thought that because the President cannot control independent agency action, such agencies are free from presidential influence; however, news of the events at the FCC has given rise to the age-old question—just how independent are independent agencies? This two-part post examines whether there are any legal limitations that prevent the President from influencing independent agencies.
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's not a partisan fight. It's a fight to keep psycopaths in check.
Let's take, for example, the Zadroga act. Out of all the legislation I can think of, this is about as no-brainer as you can get. It's not ideological. It's just basic human compassion and decency.
Now in case you don't know what this act is, it's about providing for the first responders of 9/11, many who have become sick or died as a result to various toxic materials.The compassionate and dare I say patriotic thing to do is to pass the m
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What!? I guess the comment above is from the lunatic fringe.
Why? Because he accurately points out that implementing NN by classifying ISPs under Title II puts them under CALEA compliance laws, the same as all other telecoms under Title II?
Why do you feel that ISPs *must* be placed under Title II when it is not necessary for implementing NN, and that anyone who disagrees is the "lunatic fringe"? Is it not sufficient that Congress pass laws implementing NN without placing ISPs under Title II and CALEA compliance requirements (and a bunch of obscenity and 'hate speech'
Re: YES. (Score:2)
But the Potus can choose to not enforce the rules and laws that Congress ratifies.
Just because previous administration did it doesn't mean it is legal, proper.
Evan Greer lives in a fantasy (Score:5, Insightful)
First, as several others have already pointed out, Congress can make any law it likes, subject to judicial review. So, they can make a law that requires the FCC to implement net neutrality, just like there are laws requiring all sorts of federal agencies to do specific things.
Second, this line is a real gem:
Our elected officials in Congress have the power to reverse what is swiftly becoming one of the U.S. government's most unpopular decisions ever. And if they don't, they'll pay for it come election season (emphasis added)
This statement makes it clear that Evan Greer is unwilling to accept reality. Please name one elected official that "paid for" their action or inaction on any of the following issues:
The system in the US has become one that so long as a politician adheres to a particular ideology, the voters who adhere to the same ideology will support the politician and those who oppose the ideology will oppose the politician. This is largely the case even in the face if criminal or other behavior which should make someone unsuited for public office.
Look at how many people still voted for Roy Moore in Alabama. Or how many people immediately called for the resignation or removal of a politician or high profile figure of an opposing political party while being silent or slow to speak out against those in their own party.
It is all a complete a mess and believing that net neutrality will be the thing that gets people to put aside their political apathy and vote some bums out of office is beyond laughable.
Re: (Score:1)
Please name one elected official that "paid for" their action or inaction on any of the following issues...
Implementation of Obamacare
Well, the Democrats implemented that huge new tax increase and entitlement program along strictly partisan lines, while lying non-stop about how it would work. They promptly lost control of the legislature. Nancy Pelosi was relegated to standing in the wings talking about how the other party is actively trying to commit genocide and how their legislation is the apocalypse.
Attempted repeal of Obamacare
The attempt lost narrowly, and considerable political capital was burned in the process. Lots of other agenda items got back burnered b
Re: (Score:2)
In 1986, right?
No, the ACA ("Obamacare"). The only reason the law wasn't struck down in court was because it was confirmed to be tax law. So those huge new costs foisted upon people, the requirement that they pay for gigantic premiums and enormous deductibles - those were only possible because those new requirements are framed as a tax. Blatantly unconstitutional, otherwise. Our family's premiums have now quintupled because of the ACA, and the deductibles have quadrupled. THAT tax increase.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Sorry, Scentcone, but the requirement was:
Please name one elected official that "paid for" their action or inaction on any of the following issues...
You only named two politicians, but Nancy Pelosi is still in the House, as minority leader(a position which gives her no real consequences to the failed actions of the majority party), and received almost 80% of the vote in the most recent election, and hasn't really "paid for" it with any substantial opposition developing, while Hillary Clinton received a 3 million popular vote lead in the most recent election, and only lost due to the Electoral College, not to any
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, when you have no defence play the but Hillary card, did you forget to mention the email none event? There is not one appointment made by cheetoh that makes any sense at all.
Of course, as you usually come across as a ranting RWNJ, little is expected of you.
Re: (Score:2)
This statement makes it clear that Evan Greer is unwilling to accept reality. Please name one elected official that "paid for" their action or inaction on any of the following issues:
Are you kidding? Senator Kennedy lost his life over that vote.
Yes (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Can we get real net neutrality? (Score:2)
You know, not Obama's version of monopoly carriers that bundle services or the post-Bell monopoly all-in-one carriers. We need to split up Spectrum, AT&T and cohorts, allow free access to any fiber/copper and poles that had government subsidies or land grabs involved (which is almost all of it) and split Internet from TV and phone carriers.
Yes (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This.
The FCC can only create regulations within the framework of the Constitution and federal Laws. If Congress mandates some sort of Net Neutrality, Tweedie Pai will have to comply.
But beware of the special interests heaping cash onto legislators in this next election cycle. In fact, the threat of legislation might just be a way for candidates to put out their hands with the suggestion that, for enough money, NN can be made to go away.
No - Presidential veto (Score:3)
The Congressional Review Act (CRA) needs to be passed in both the House and Senate, which both have Republican majorities (or to put it differently, Democrats do not have a definitive majority in either House or Senate). To get a perspective on the chances of this passing look at the 28 cosponsors of the bill NONE of which are republican. Suppose that somehow there are a few republicans do end up voting for this, then it heads to President Trump who can veto it.
Trump is the person that appointed Ajit Pai to head the FCC, and of course Trump knew that Pai would repeal net neutrality and undoubtedly they have discussed the issue in detail. Trump has praised Pai, so we know that Trump has no problems with net neutrality being repealed. It is virtually certain that if this reaches the Presidents desk, it will be vetoed.
Of course Congress can overturn a veto, with a 2/3 supermajority. While there is a slight chance in a republican congress that a simple majority can be found to overturn the repeal of net neutrality, there is *NO* chance that the hard line far-right will vote to repeal. Recent elections have purged moderate or "soft" politicians of both political parties. There aren't enough moderates to overturn a veto.
Is this ignorance or political crocodile tears? (Score:2)
Either the people asking this question failed "basic civics 101" or the idea of overturning needs more "juice" so they're asking it kind of like a strawman: they know what the answer is, but need to gin more fear.
Either way, *I* don't think I'd listen to them. They're either stupid or manipulating you.
Yes. (Score:2)
A bill, passed by Congress and signed by the President is *exactly* how Net Neutrality should have been implemented. If you remember at the time, the FCC Chairman said at the time the FCC was acting because Congress hadn't/wouldn't.
Obama Poson (Score:2)
The sad fact is the only way to fix this is to get corporate money out of politics. Til
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
OK,,,now does anybody doubt there's a concerted effort by the alt right to take over the Slashdot comments section?
Fuck you and fuck whatever white supremacist organization you're a member of, you Nazi-worshipping cocksucker.