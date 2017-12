Republican's 'Net Neutrality' Proposal Called 'Bait and Switch'

Remember that net neutrality legislation introduced by Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)? TechCrunch is calling it "half-hearted" -- and suspect.In fact, Blackburn's legislation would deal a "fatal blow" to net neutrality, argues Evan Greer, campaign director at the nonprofit Fight for the Future, writing in Newsweek:A better solution, he suggests, is pushing Congress to overrule the FCC with a Congressional Resolution of Disapproval