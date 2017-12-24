Republican's 'Net Neutrality' Proposal Called 'Bait and Switch' (techcrunch.com) 31
Remember that net neutrality legislation introduced by Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)? TechCrunch is calling it "half-hearted" -- and suspect. It's not going to happen, it wouldn't help if it did and Blackburn isn't someone you want writing this kind of legislation. Among other things, she thinks it's the ISPs' job to police content, and voted to kill the Broadband Privacy Rule.
In fact, Blackburn's legislation would deal a "fatal blow" to net neutrality, argues Evan Greer, campaign director at the nonprofit Fight for the Future, writing in Newsweek: Already one of Big Cable's best friends in Congress, Marsha Blackburn, who has taken more than $600,000 from the industry, is pushing for legislation that would permanently undermine the FCC's ability to enforce open internet protections. This bait and switch has been in the works for months. The telecom lobby's end game is to use the crisis they've created to ram through legislation that's branded as a compromise but amounts to a fatal blow to net neutrality... We don't need legislation that's been watered down with kool-aid.
A better solution, he suggests, is pushing Congress to overrule the FCC with a Congressional Resolution of Disapproval.
Paid prioritization enables ISPs to increasingly oversell available bandwidth. Bandwidth won't be throttled, it simply won't be there.
I might agree to to paid priotization as long as key critical sites are not allowed to have priority. Such as ALL government agencies. All branches of the US government must be explicitly prohibited from having any prioritization of traffic, so as to be able to monitor the conditions of the network and ensure
Already one of Big Cable's best friends in Congress, Marsha Blackburn, who has taken more than $600,000 from the industry, is pushing for legislation....
That's how our political system works. You need bribes, -cough- I mean campaign contributions, to get elected. Once elected, you have to do what your donors want you to do, even if it's at odds with the best interest of your constituents or the well being of the country. Conversely, if you're a special interest group and want to enact your agenda, you need to bribe, I mean make enough campaign contributions, to get your agenda passed into law. Who's bribing politicians on the behalf of net- neutrality???
Both parties are doing this, so this isn't a Republican or Democratic thing.
Both parties are doing this, so this isn't a Republican or Democratic thing.
Funny that only one party seems to be trying to kill NN. And healthcare. And a host of other issues that affect people's lives in dramatic ways. But they're both the same, surely.
Having the FCC destroy the internet or let congress do it.
1) The differences between Title I and Title II?
2) Why the FTC and not the FCC should under current law handle internet regulation as such, and why no one is asking the FTC to do anything instead?
A better solution would be a bullet to Ajit Pai's head.
"A better solution would be a bullet to Ajit Pai's head."
Yes, we must rise up and MURDER anyone that doesn't do what we want them to do.
Fellow slashdotters, we must follow Dog-Cow in an open rebellion against the US Government! We must murder politicians, bathe in their blood, and kill, kill, KILL, until we get net neutrality.
Only when the opponents of net neutrality are dead will we put down our pitchforks and torches. Only then will we stop the bloodshed. We will make Auschwitz look like
The only reason the US government exists is because they did precisely that against the honourable ministers & servants of the divinely appointed King George about 250 years ago.
So no crying foul if somebody does it to them.
Among other things, she thinks it's the ISPs' job to police content
Already one of Big Cable's best friends in Congress,
Aren't these two at odds with each other? ISPs have widely resisted such proposals.
I call it flurghuzert.
And the concern is how to protect websites from being "down voted" out of existence, in respect to QoS priority, etc.
My concern is what is this going to do to VoIP providers. Aside from VoIP/SIP providers, I don't know what is latency sensitive. I actually don't give a rooty toot toot if a Facebook page takes a few seconds longer to load, or a video stream has to buffer a little longer before playing (as long as it doesn't buffer during the stream). VoIP prioritization, and video game lag are about the only things that concern me.
There are many high bandwidth uses of the web which are neither time nor latency sensitive. These services shouldn't be given priority over that which depends on latency, to satisfy greed.