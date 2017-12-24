How Harvard Teaches CS Students How To Code (kqed.org) 94
Harvard computer science professor David J. Malan "is pretty amazing!" says long-time education-watcher theodp. And he's sharing a link to the online version of Malan's famous CS50 class, "if you can't pony up the estimated $63,025-a-year sticker price to take 'the quintessential Harvard (and Yale!) course' on campus."
KQED's education site "MindShift" reports: Malan's class attracts students who have never taken computer science before, as well as kids who have been coding a long time. His goal with this diverse group of learners is to create a community that's equal and collaborative. One way he does this is by asking students to self-identify by comfort level. Those groups become different section levels, and they sometimes get different homework, but harder assignments are not worth more credit. Malan said recently that the "less comfortable" group has dominated his 700-person course. "At the end of the day all students are treated with the same expectations," said Malan, speaking at the Building Learning Communities conference in Boston.
Students are graded based on each individual's growth; Malan and his team of teaching assistants don't use absolute measures when assigning grades. Instead, they look at scope, how hard the student tried, correctness, how right the work was, style, how aesthetic the code is, and design, which is the most subjective. When it's time to assign grades, Malan and his teaching fellows have lots of in-depth conversations about how each student has improved relative to where he or she started...
The course includes a tool that rewrites error messages to make them easier to understand, plus a code-checking tool which they're planning to open source. There's also a cloud-based IDE which "allows students to access their code from multiple locations," though students can also submit their code through GitHub. (The original submission complains that Harvard's students are "coddled.") But Malan says the class works partly because there's an intentionally social aspect to it -- including numerous teaching assistants holding office hours in public spaces and "the human structure within the course." Guest lecturers have even included Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Ballmer.
But all these technical details don't really capture the wild flavor of the course and all of its multimedia bells and whistles. Malan's fast-paced lectures often close with relevant clips from movies -- for example, a lecture on cryptography which ended with video from a movie you'd see "if you turn on your TV on December 24th."
""Just a warning. Expect a generation of condescending ass-coders full of themselves"
Too late. We were here decades ago.
Guest lecturers have even included Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Ballmer.
and some wouldn't have to waste the time on reading the whole thing
that was probably Stanford [wikipedia.org]
sorry my mistake
They likely provided relevant industry experience. Coding at university is very different to doing it in a commercial environment.
Don't let that stop you blindly writing the entire course off though.
When it's time to assign grades, Malan and his teaching fellows have lots of in-depth conversations about how each student has improved relative to where he or she started...
Because precious snowflakes can't handle the reality that computer programs are supposed to work?
asking students to self-identify by comfort level.
Comfort???? I think I'm going to barf.
If you pay 63k/year, expect an A.
You are part of the problem.
I lacks rigorous nature necessary to truly show someone was CS really is.
Because... rigor "(demonstrates) white male heterosexual privilege. [tandfonline.com]" STEM educators must "(look) to alternative conceptualizations for evaluating knowledge, welcoming diverse ways of knowing, doing, and being, and moving from compliance to engagement, from rigor to vigor."
This is why Western Civilization is collapsing.
sounds like off shoring
"This is why Western Civilization is collapsing" Don't worry the collapse is just in the beginning phase. Depending on your age you may not live to see the worst.
How does Harvard University claim to be a prestigious learning entity when they start grading people on everything except getting the answers right? Creating pretty code takes a backseat to creating code that fulfills it's designed functionality. And it doesn't matter how much effort or any other touchy feely factors were present during the coding
On the other hand, that's why it would be a terrible idea for people who are going to major in computer science. Using this grading scale punishes someone who always tried the hardest material from the beginning and struggled with it and rewards someone who eventually made the jump from using their own shit as a crayon to managing to turn out the computer and submit assignments. There's something to be said for measuring growth as a part of a student's potential, but if the starting point is so low, I'm not sure how much it matters.
This sounds like the kind of computer science class that everyone at Harvard has to take (given the class size of 700), so I think it's appropriate to build the class to get the maximum amount of student buy-in so that the students actually learn something. Grades at a place like Harvard are utterly useless since just having a degree already marks you as one of the elite, never mind the connections you'll make while attending. I'd also guess that most people who are going to major in computer science will test out of the course or take a much more rigorous course with a more stringent grading scale.
Using this grading scale punishes someone who always tried the hardest material from the beginning and struggled with it
Maybe one day these uncomfortable snowflakes will learn not to do that.
Perhaps they will take it to engineering and the construction disciplines. The building fell down, everyone died but everyone tried hard to do a proper job, so pass. Ohh how about doctors and dentists, getting their qualifications based upon comfort level, the little darlings, part way through a procedure they got a little uncomfortable with the difficulty and simply walked away from it, that's fine. We all know exactly what this is, a way to get women who are crap at coding a passing grade and that is all
There are a lot of classes like this (one example I remember was college vs university physics...)
Exactly - the reason we have two courses is because we need to have fixed learning outcomes for the course and fixed standards against which students are graded because there are two levels of physics required by different programs. When I teach either the calculus or non-calculus course I assess students against a fixed set of standards which are lower for non-calculus than calculus.
Having flexible standards based on how confident the student is when they start the course is utter nonsense. It's great
Subjective marking makes it easier to pass those students whose families give large donations to Harvard's endowment funds.
There should be two grading systems in parallel - one to mark whether a standard has been met, the other to mark progress.
That way you can evaluate both whether a student is ready to apply what they've been taught AND you can evaluate whether there is any point in continuing to teach them if they aren't.
Traditional evaluation is done purely on the basis of 'did they meet the standard', and if you're going to use just one method, that's the way to do it (because that's what the real world will use when you'r
It already has: https://slashdot.org/comments.pl?sid=11524955&cid=55801275 [slashdot.org]
When it's time to assign grades, Malan and his teaching fellows have lots of in-depth conversations about how each student has improved relative to where he or she started...
Because precious snowflakes can't handle the reality that computer programs are supposed to work?
Remember the actual objective of a 1-st year introduction to programming course, it's not to assign jobs or decide grad schools, it's to teach the kids to program, give them good fundamentals in CS, and help filter them into the appropriate academic program.
I don't care if they sing around a campfire or take kickboxing if it helps further those two objectives.
As to your great offence at the idea that they're being too cuddly in a 4-month introduction to programming course. Well I think there's a term for that, something that rhymes with tecious mowblake....
Remember the actual objective of a 1-st year introduction to programming course, it's not to assign jobs or decide grad schools, it's to teach the kids to program, give them good fundamentals in CS, and help filter them into the appropriate academic program.
Shockingly, though, it's possible to do that while "demonstrating white male heterosexual privilege". (I know, because a "Programming for Business Majors" class is what encouraged me to change into Comp Sci. Of course, I'm a privileged white male heterosexual...)
Indeed. That is no way to teach engineers. Even less so in a society that critically depends on the quality of its engineers.
Well, I don't know about *this* class, but I once took the online version of one of Harvard's algorithms classes. It was *hard*. In fact I'd go so far as to say it was *very* hard, even though at the time I had thirty years of programming experience and considerable knowledge of the topic already.
You're assuming this careful individualized evaluation of improvement is about raising the scores failing students. But what if it were about raising the bar for students who had prior experience -- as most peop
Typically, and for this very reason, there are "Intro to $FOO" courses targeted at majors, and "Intro to $FOO for non-majors".
Which at a place like Harvard means nobody (except legacies) will register for intro for non-majors.
Maybe Harvard students aren't as smart as they think they are. After all, Scientists Say that rich people aren't that wise... [slashdot.org]
Well, there's two distinct populations an Ivy League school: the well connected and the really, really smart. In fact arguably the whole point of the Ivy League is for the social elite to borrow some of the prestige of the intellectual elite. For that to work, though, you have to serve both communities.
It seems it's much more about taking teaching seriously. Where you don't just seek an easy way to assign grades but actually do all the hard work that is needed to truly get an insight of what the student has accomplished (or has not).
Grading programs has never been easy.
..thereâ(TM)s a real engineering school down the river.
I remember when I went to MIT that back then all the engineering classes were always graded on a curve. How hard you tried was secondary, how good you were on absolute level and vs. your peers was all that mattered. I think A+ was given to 5% of class, I believe no more than 20-25% of A grassâ(TM)s.
Once I took a class with a TA who was a Harvard economics post-doc. Two weeks into the class that he was teaching he said that we had just covered
IMO, grading on how well a student improves can be easily gamed. My son goes to a high school that does this, and he frequently gets lower grades, even if he performs better than others in the subject matter.
The problem is improvement is not linear. For those who are more advanced, it is likely levels of improvement is less because the more you know, the less there is to learn. Therfore, those with a higher level of initial competence will not show the same amout of growth as those newer to the subject matter.
Students aware of this method of evaluation can lie about there starting level to give the appearance of more improvement over the life of the course, therefore, getting better grades then those show more advanced knowledge and skills.
I am all for praising improvement, but those with lesser knowledge and skills should not get higher grades than those who are better for the same course.
I'm involved in hiring new programmers quite often. Way too many of them have absolutely no idea what they're doing, despite making it through some kind of program.
I guess maybe they made a lot of progress towards understanding the flavor of programming. Maybe they learned to leverage the "social dynamic" of programming to cobble together some garbage out of other people's code.
I think it would be better if they learned how to program, and had to prove they could do it before someone gave them a certification. You can learn programming the same way you learn anything else, and there's no reason to teach it or evaluate it differently. It's not magic, and I think with time and a sane approach you could teach most people how to do it in a couple years.
Oh, go fuck yourself, you sanctimonious prick.
Guess someone didn't get that job...
I'm involved in hiring new programmers quite often. Way too many of them have absolutely no idea what they're doing, despite making it through some kind of program.
I guess maybe they made a lot of progress towards understanding the flavor of programming. Maybe they learned to leverage the "social dynamic" of programming to cobble together some garbage out of other people's code.
I think it would be better if they learned how to program, and had to prove they could do it before someone gave them a certification. You can learn programming the same way you learn anything else, and there's no reason to teach it or evaluate it differently. It's not magic, and I think with time and a sane approach you could teach most people how to do it in a couple years.
It's a 1st year intro to programming course, they have 3.5 more years to learn proper software development.
Complaining that they aren't writing good programs after the CS50 is like complaining that grade 1 students are making derivative plots when they learn to write complete sentences.
I have also been involved in hiring new programmers. Once in a while we get a gem, fresh out of college, who can actually write code that solves problems they haven't seen before. They can figure it out, and they can make it work.
Most of the candidates, with Computer Science or Software Engineering degrees, freeze up when given a problem that requires them to create their own data structure and write an algorithm to traverse it, in order to solve a business problem. Every piece of the problem is straight
You can learn programming the same way you learn anything else, and there's no reason to teach it or evaluate it differently. It's not magic, and I think with time and a sane approach you could teach most people how to do it in a couple years.
Well, yes. On the level of a _technician_. Technicians are using known methods to solve known and well understood problems. That does not cut it unless it is really only simple business logic and generic web-applications the coder does. In actual reality, many coders work on the level of engineer and that is where you cannot teach things to everybody anymore, because actual, in-dept understanding is required. That is also the reason why so much code is so bad: Technicians doing the job of engineers and some
If someone is going into CS or EE they better be able to program by the time they _start_ college. They've had about 18 years at that point.
Schools wouldn't accept an English major that didn't already know how to write, at least a little.
A CS freshman that doesn't code is like a music major that doesn't play an instrument. Wasting his/her time.
A CS degree is not a 'How to program' degree any more than a Mechanical Engineering degree is a 'how to be a mechanic' degree.
"Programming" at this point is a voctech position.
If you are hiring CS majors for programming positions you're going to end up as ill prepared as hiring a physicist for a plumbing job.
...where you get hired and paid for ability, rather than commitment.
It's a bit of both, actually. There's the need to fit in to the company culture. And then there's technical ability. If you have only the former, you will run projects and climb the organizational ladder. If you have the latter, you will be the wizard, locked in the broom closet, that others come to in order to get the work done (but they'll get the credit).
No one cares about grades. In most cases they want drones who do what they are told. The exception is academia, and that mostly used for you first grad school application. After that it is research based. And there is a bit of conforming to the mold in academia as well, though it is not as bad as the private sector.
Best CS101 course ever!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Love it? You have the heart and mind to succeed in programming.
Confused by it? Go learn WordPress or pick something more in line with your talents.
I think that's going a bit too far. If this is a course designed for anyone to take as a first programming course, I think this approach is ideal, or at least much better than many alternatives.
You kind of went into this, but I think it's a real problem to have a base class that you can't use in any way to understand if you will be able to handle other classes. At the university I went to, they had a "programing for non-programmers" course but then also an intro to CS class. I think you really need someth
Was from a famous university with an over $50k/year price tag for tuition. Not Ivy League, but not far from it in prestige.
- Couldn't use Google to answer truly dumbass questions like "derp derp how do I run duh script." (Answer it was inter-name script)
- Couldn't pick up a new language to save his life.
Dude quit his job like 2-3 weeks after starting.
We could have gone down to a Northern Virginia Community College (very good CC, on par with most of Virginia's 4 year schools as much as a 2 year school can be), swung a dead cat into a filled CS room and every candidate it hit would have done better than this guy.
swung a dead cat into a filled CS room
I believe throwing a live cat into the room would have had more interesting results
English Comp is a good course, I hear.
Sounds like you hired a CS major when you wanted a code monkey.
The real purpose is to let privileged people connect with other privileged people so that they can get privileged VCs to fund their startups or hire each other. Harvard is just capitalist america's version of aristocracy.
Clearly not, and they state they're using subjective criteria in the grading.
"the human structure within the course." Seriously, what is the meaning of this phrase? The whole thing reads like babble.
Just keep looking over the best applicants from around the USA and fill the class from the very top % of exam results in the nation. Every student accepted had to pass their exams well and had to show they could study for years. No need to slow academic work down for a larger group of very below average students.
Stop with things that are "pretty c
A mish-mash of random topics with no proper introduction nor depth. It's a show, where Malan is the star and only performer, every night, as the whole course is presented as such.
Nobody who takes CS50 learns anything solid. It's just loose fragments of knowledge without any real theory or application to use it in.
I see lots of comments complaining about how this isn't a hardcore CS course, but it isn't meant to be. It's basically a survey course, and apparently is widely attended by non-CS majors. I haven't had time to go through the entire course on edX, but I've browsed a few units over the years. They do things like explain the absolute basics of sort algorithms, control statements, etc. in a very accessible way. It sure beats getting a textbook read to you by a TA who can barely string 2 words together...or bein
If people who have "never taken computer science before" want to really do computer science, let them take night classes or a correspondence school to catch up.
When they are finally ready to learn introduce them to a university setting with classes set to their educational standards as they enter university.
The smart students who got in on passing real exams and merit can advance with the very best.
The students who are new to study, lea