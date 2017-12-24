Should Plant-Based Meat Replace Beef Completely? (pbs.org) 351
Long-time Slashdot reader tcd004 writes: Is beef still "what's for dinner?" Plant-based meat substitute startups say they could provide enough protein to feed the world using only 2% of the land on Earth, dramatically reducing the resources required to create beef products. And adopting plant-based burgers could help reduce heart disease, protect water resources, and stop deforestation. But Beef producers say no laboratory can beat a steer's ability to turn plant-based nutrition into tasty protein, and animals are the best source for natural fertilizer to grow crops. There's a coming war for your dinner plate. Who will prevail?
But so far there has NOT been a good substitute in terms of taste, texture, and nutritional value.
I'd pin my hopes on vat-grown beef before a plant-based option.
Exactly. I question the ability to produce a lot of other nutrients beside just the meat proteins.
But reading the transcript, that was a 100 percent vegan mutual masturbation session. Worse than the people that come on and bleat about how awesome it is to eat insects
Hey man how about you stop ridiculing people that like insects and instead maybe bother to TRY ONE. The insects are very tasty and are better than hormone containing beef which *will* make you hit puberty sooner and *will* make you have clogged arteries sooner. I find it telling that people like you are so quick to judge without ever trying first basically like you have a notion of what something is just by guessing at it.
Hey man, eating insects is starvation food. Why don't you try giving a person a choice between a nice steak and a bunch of dried crickets. See what they choose if they are a person that ordinarily eats meat.
That cricket or ant did not give you permission to eat it, so you are evil, right? That is morally wrong, right?
It is a universally accepted fact that meat is "evil" in many ways. You are killing a living orgasm just to have something that is pleasurable to eat.
Probably depends on what universe you live in.
That animal, whether it be a fish or a cow or a river otter or a chicken (each culture has its "tastes") has feelings and knows it's about to die
All life is precious you insensitive clod, and you do not live unless you kill something. Plant? You killed, animal? You killed it.
Jains only eat parts of plants that can be harvested without killing the plant.
Hey man how about you stop ridiculing people that like insects and instead maybe bother to TRY ONE.
I've tried bees, ants, grasshoppers and larvae. Neither is something I'd want to eat again, unless it's to be polite. There's an earthy bitter taste I just can't bring myself to like, any more than I can like green tea or broccoli. I'll eat it if hungry enough, but it's not enjoyable for me.
Give me meat, and preferably heart, bone marrow and liver. Tastes and textures that make me salivate. Insects just don't do that.
There is not (yet) a good substitute for beef, but fake chicken is pretty good.
I was given a sample of an incredibly ok faux meat at whole foods a few months back. I don't remember the name of it, because, well, I eat real meat, but it was a very decent beef imitation, and if they can bring the cost down to less than real meat I could see myself eating faux-burgers from now own. (Unfortunately it was like 1.25 times the cost of actual ground beef FROM WHOLE FOODS, which is already an inflated meat price compared to other grocers)
Just remembered, it was called a Beyond Burger. And according to the googles it's actually a lot more expensive than I remembered, so fuck that. $12/lb is not a good price point for competing with beef, although I think it's probably tolerable for catering to the vegans.
$6/lb, sorry. I could have sworn there was an edit post button here back when...
Replacing beef with plants will do *nothing* for the starving nations of the world, because we can already feed them three times over. Source. [worldhunger.org]
World hunger is not a production problem, it is a distribution problem. It will not be solved by eliminating meat from anyone's diet.
Re:If it's a good substitute, it should replace be (Score:4, Interesting)
There's grass-fed beef. It won't satisfy people who don't eat meat for ethical reasons, but it does have less environmental impact than feedlot fattened beef.
On the other hand it's leaner, and the flavor is different and takes some getting used to. It also take somewhat more land to grow a set number of pounds of beef -- although that land isn't cultivated. Also the USDA has stopped attempting to police the term "grass fed" so you can't quite be sure whether you're actually getting grass-finished beef now. All beef cattle forage for grass at some point in their lives so you could be getting anything.
That means going with meat from a local farmer -- which is terrific in terms of quality and environmental impact, but costs a lot more on a per-pound basis.
On the other other hand consuming less of higher quality meat is probably a good thing. You don't really need that much protein. Practically everyone could probably manage an upgrade in culinary quality, healthiness and environmental impact at the same time, but it would take some thought and adjustment.
I for one, consume our bovine overlords.... (Score:5, Interesting)
Assuming that moral views of meat doesn't change, and that science doesn't invent a way to just grow protein in a vat using only sunlight, the cost of the resources required to grow the animals will likely put a hamburger out of reach for a lot of people. So, change is coming one way or another.
Re:If it's a good substitute, it should replace be (Score:5, Informative)
... Plant base diet is much more adapted for human...
Vitamin B12 says otherwise.
The diet requiring less supplementation (or ideally none at all), i.e. naturally providing all necessary nutrients, would logically be the one most adapted for humans.
Re:If it's a good substitute, it should replace be (Score:5, Informative)
How can vegetarianism persist in India?
You do know that vitamin deficiency is a big problem in India, right?
https://timesofindia.indiatime... [indiatimes.com]
Honey garlic venison sausages. Absolutely divine.
Educational thing (Score:2, Interesting)
Give children plant-based meat, and they wouldn't live lone enough to become an adult.
Fixed that for you. Humans require meat.
Veganism/vegetarianism is a viable dietary strategy for humans, but it requires a lot more knowledge of nutrition in order to get all the amino acids we require than is required by just eating a steak every once in a while. It also has much less calories by volume than a diet with animal derived proteins and fats.
The only non-meat complete protein I can think of off the top of my head is the native American combo of corn beans and squash, and even with that the corn has to be nixtamalised in order to free n
Re:Educational thing (Score:4, Informative)
It's not just the amino acids. There's a whole bunch of stuff in animal products that are lacking in plants. Vitamin B12 is the major example, but also vitamin D and EHA/DHA oils.
Panda: Habitat: Global
Global Zoos, you mean.
Re:Educational thing (Score:5, Informative)
Nope, only some populations are genetically equipped [cornell.edu] for a vegetarian diet. For the rest, lack of meat causes brain shrinkage [couriermail.com.au] and mental disorders [blogspot.com]. And populations that originated from Europe tend to lack such genes -- and some, like the Inuit, are even more extreme.
That's vegetarian -- vegan diet is far more harmful. Especially for children [independent.co.uk], to the point of proposed bills [dailycaller.com] that outlaw feeding children vegan.
Re:Educational thing (Score:5, Interesting)
Nope, only some populations are genetically equipped [cornell.edu] for a vegetarian diet. For the rest, lack of meat causes brain shrinkage [couriermail.com.au] and mental disorders [blogspot.com].
This. There is a long out of print book by Mark Vonnegut called "The Eden Express" Mark suffered from Schizophrenia in the early 1970's, and much of his problems were based on a vegetarian diet. After stabilizing him with Thorazine and shock treatments, he went on a normal diet, and with vitamin supplements, became a normal productive person.
I tried vegatarianism in the early 1980's, and while I didn't go any crazier than I am now, it severely fucked up my digestive system. Fortunately, going back to a normal diet reset my intestinal flora.
That's vegetarian -- vegan diet is far more harmful.
I have always thought that a vegan starts out with trying to define everything in life as good or bad (this is a bad thing to do, and leads to bad mental outcomes) So they embark on a journey to try to ensure that everything they do is good.
Killing animals is bad, especially the cute ones, so eating their "corpse meat" is likewise bad. So they stop. That Chicken didn't give you permission to eat it's eggs, or that cow it's milk or the honey we callously steal from the innocent bees. So that is verboten.
So they embark on this completely irrational and artificial and un-natural diet of only things they have determined are ethically "good".
My reply to them is that just who are they to set themselves up as arbiter of what is good and bad.
All life is precious, from the lowest bacteria to yeasts, to plants, to animals. And unless a human being somehow becomes a chemoautotroph, and can surgive by directly taking minerals and digesting them, the human does not live unless the human kills another life form. No way around it. The vegan is no less a killer than the meat eaters they consider below them.
What does it taste like? (Score:5, Insightful)
This is what I was about to say. I don't care if it's real meat, lab-made meat or completely fake plant-meat as long as it tastes and feels like real meat. Though, obviously, if the fake plant-meat cost more than real meat, then I'd still stick with the real stuff.
Obviously, but whoever said that what people choose to put in their own bodies is generally going to be determined by objective criteria in the first place?
If it is good enough... (Score:2, Informative)
Absolutely if it is equal in taste and nutrition.
Impossible Burger and Beyond Burger are growing rapidly, and might well end up capturing huge amounts of the US beef market.
https://www.fooddive.com/news/impossible-burger-making-its-way-to-foodservice-venues/507812/ [fooddive.com]
Eggs will likely be replaced by plant based artificial eggs in most of the food industry.
http://www.collective-evolution.com/2015/11/06/the-worlds-first-plant-based-egg-is-putting-the-egg-industry-in-a-panic/ [collective-evolution.com]
Hopefully most stuff made of meat will
Maybe vegan 'nog' will stop tasting like crap, once they put imitation egg in it.
Whatever you do.... (Score:2)
Whatever you do, please call your "plant based" beef "Soylent Beef". That brand name has some marvelous associative name-recognition positives in the marketing data.
FTFY
One must learn to always view these things first as a marketing/branding campaign, as that's typically how they are eventually perceived, if not viewed that way right from the beginning.
It seems insane, true. Keep in mind, however, that we are descendants of Golgafrincham hairdressers, telephone sanitizers, and marketing executives. "We'll have to burn down all the forests to prevent inflation."
Strat
No to designed diets. (Score:3)
A generation of smart people who can study, do sport and who are on average healthy.
Consider a population over a generation who was on a more restricted diet?
Stunted, weak, effeminate, sick. Lacking in the nutrition to grow strong and to an average normal level given good nutrition.
Ensure your population gets good food. Beef, fruit, vegetables, clean water. Access to education and sport.
Why weaken and force a generation of healthy people into malnourishment if a nation has a normal food production system?
Go to a shop, buy some vegetables, fruit, some beef and enjoy a varied and balanced diet.
Farmers are able to and happy to fill shops with a wide variety of quality organic food and meat. Enjoy all kinds of different nutritious food without been told what to eat.
If a person wants to be vegetarian or reduce their beef consumption, great for them. Share the recipes and the lifestyle.
No need to change food laws and ban beef.
No enviro food taboos (Score:4, Insightful)
People should eat what they want. They want beef, they pay for beef, they should get beef.
What kind of world asks people to accept a sad substitute for real food? Why should we all agree to lead impoverished lives, generation after generation, forever?
So we can go to environmentalist heaven? I'd rather not.
the benign and omniscient government officials know better, what you should eat
Ruling from atop their sacred food pyramid?
Veggie burgers suck (Score:2)
If you're satisfied by vegetables pretending to be meat, you must be one of those people who think sex robots can replace a real human woman. How pathetic!
Go ahead. Settle for second best, almost good enough, and substitutes. I won't.
I have to agree, the frozen veggie burgers aren't the greatest. Bean Burgers, like Hummus need to be made fresh, and they also need a little bit of raw egg to hold them together.
If you are ever in the neighborhood, stop here for a Homemade Black Bean Burger [weebly.com], made fresh (with a little bit of egg), they bean burgers are amazing and as good as a hamburger. There are nothing like the frozen bean burger ilk. Try making them yourself and see how good they can be.
Re: (Score:2)
Ok, but being better than a frozen veggie burger is a very low bar, and hamburgers have a huge range of tastiness. What I want to know is, are they better than the best hamburger you've ever had?
Sexbots have more stamina than any human, and don't get headaches.
I'm holding out for slig! (Score:2)
I still prefer a NY steak, medium-rare please. (Score:2)
This headline is a joke. If you think yes, then go ahead and eat your tofurky, but don't teach others what to eat.
Try this, it's good... (Score:5, Informative)
So for health reasons, I have had to change my diet. If you haven't tried this meat substitute, it is amazing....
Seven Grain Chicken Tenders [target.com]
and you can get them at Target.
Even fast food is becoming plant based. As meat prices go UP UP UP and fast food prices stay at $1.99, they need to use filler in the meat. That filler is SOY bean, which incidentally, had the largest crop ever last year. [usda.gov] Also, don't fear the SOY, you won't grow breasts or start singing alto.
Eat less meat, more plants. You will feel better, look better, and cut your cancer risk.
I would (Score:2)
I for one eat animal products because they provide complete proteins more readily and make it easy to consume lower calories. My focus is on protein intake and convenience. If there is a plant substitute, I would be all for it. I understand that I am in the minority though. I am one of those that are not wired to get a lot of excitement out of food. If it is cheap, nutritious and is versatile - I would take it. Meat should be an occasional indulgence, rather than staple.
Trouble is, things like this should c
Beans and Rice are compliments that give complete proteins. They are among the cheapest foods that you can get a hold of and have numerous recipes for them.
That can replace any animal protein and budgetary concerns you have.
Oxymoron (Score:2)
A fine solution to explore eventually... (Score:2)
...once we have consumed all of the vegetarians, having stood in for the role of âoeCowâ converting plant life to (presumably) tasty protein.
My Punch List on the Subject (Score:5, Interesting)
* It is likely your last cucumber sandwich killed as many animals as your last hamburger.
* Humans were evolved to eat meat. To be fully vegetarian you would need a much longer digestive tract in which you could ferment plant matter like a gorilla or cow.
* Zinc, B12, and about a dozen other micro-nutrients that are NOT optional are hard to get for a vegetarian and impossible for a vegan. Popping a bunch of dietary supplements is a poor substitute and no way to live.
* There has never been a sustained human population that was fully vegetarian.
* The way we treat food animals is cruel, horrific and unconscionable. This is one area where the militant vegans and I see eye to eye. It has to stop.
* Cattle and other food animals can be easily raised on land that is not farmable. Too rocky too steep or soil where only grasses grow. The animal secretions help the ecosystem build more fertile topsoil. Other species live with cow pastures whereas plant agriculture tends toward monoculture where everything but the desired crop is poisoned and killed.
That's off the top of my head. I have a couple dozen more points but I am done for tonight.
Re:My Punch List on the Subject (Score:4, Informative)
Naked bullshit.
It's not like there are millions of Indians who are vegetarian, is it? Oh wait, there are.
Bullshit. Cattle live on land that is suitable for arable farming and take massive amounts of water. Sheep, or goats, maybe, but how many people in the USA eats sheep or goat?
Re: (Score:3)
The guy you're replying to forgot that typical vegan don't count anything smaller than a bird as a living thing. They judge which forms of life are OK to kill and which are not. So all sort of bugs that get killed, dislocated or whatever when the harvest season begin - don't matter. They cannot see them, hence they're not important ( in the eyes of the vegans ).
> It's not like there are millions of Indians who are vegetarian, is it? Oh wait, there are.
Yeah, let's look at the
I like and agree with your list.
On the micronutrient front, it's possible to breed the bacteria that produce B12 and other meet derived vitamins. There are vegan B12 and Omega 3 supplements available. I don't think this will be a barrier in the future.
I will continue to eat meat until and alternative I like exists. I think mince, burger and sausage will the first thing we replace with modern plant alternatives. I think we need to just to be able to be sustainable in the future. With modern technology though
Beef producers are wrong about fertilizer (Score:5, Insightful)
So I'm a farmer, but I must confess that the beef producers are wrong about the natural fertilizer thing. The fact is that all food (human or animal) removes nutrients from the soil in which they grew. Cattle concentrate some nutrients in their manure which can be placed back on the land, but the nutrients that go into the beef itself end up in human waste products. If those are not recycled, they are removed from the farm land, and must be replaced with nutrients from another source, usually mined in the form of minerals like phosphate.
Either way you look at it, to get sustainable food production, we must recycling all organic waste, even human waste, back into farms and fields. If this loop is closed, then obviously plant-based proteins are going to be our best, most efficient bet.
I for one have no problem with replacing meat with plant proteins if we can get the taste and texture somewhat good. I'm in favor.
Re: (Score:3)
2) "Nutrients" do not necessarily survive cellular processes. The catalyst-type nutr
Seaquest DSV - prediction came true (Score:2)
Meat was outlawed and replaced by a plant based surrogate.
But according to the series due to production of methane which carries a high impact on global warming due to being 25 times as potent as CO2.
Next there are fusion powered atmospheric converters catching CO2 and producing O2 because mankind has reduced the forest and cut off that O2 source.
Ohh wait
.. the swiss are going to trial that minus the fusion powered and O2 regeneration.
Should? Who is Making this Decision, for Whom? (Score:2)
I read this transcript, and like most well meaning generalizations, it fails to provide specific actors other than "we", "us", "the United States" and "the rest of the world."
So no, in general, without a specific actor, plant-based meat should not replace beef. That is because:
1.) There is no such thing as plant based meat. It does not exist, despite how much anyone wants it to exist.
2.) For whom should this replacement apply? I think this should be up to individuals to decide. If the costs to the planet ar
Obesity linked to excess meat in diet (Score:5, Interesting)
Personally I don't eat meat any more but you just have to look at the trends of the last few decades and the increasing availability of cheap mass farmed meats and the death of the traditional butcher shop to see the impact our current eating habits have on us. If we returned to meat being more of a treat we would be a lot healthier than we are but the meat industry has convinced everyone that they must eat far more meat than they actually should and worse, they have scaled up production to appalling levels inflicting terrible short lives on the animals people are eating.
I visited the USDA-MARC in Nebraska some years back and they are busy breeding animals to produce more meat with less food input and in shorter time because that's what the farmers want. The product of this intensive farming doesn't taste good compared with grass fed animals but people want (or have been convinced they want) a lot of cheap meat. Whatever technology can do to improve our diets and reduce the mistreatment of animals has got to be good. I wouldn't go so far as saying people can't eat meat, but I have to say that the amount of abuse I get from people who do eat it because I won't shows that they clearly know they're the ones on the wrong side of the fence.
Were the issue solely protein (Score:2)
There MIGHT be a point. Unfortunately that's not the case.
Meat, in it's various animal forms, provides nutrients beyond just protein.
For those interested in a somewhat thick read, have a look at The Big Fat Surprise by Nina Teicholz
When we run out of Beef... (Score:4, Funny)
Meat (Score:2)
No To Bug Burgers (Score:2)
Plant-based meat? Ok. Synthetic meat? Why not.
But I am never, ever, touching patties made from insect meat, no matter how many "grasshoppers are the next big superfood!" articles are written.
Never gonna forget that scene from Snowpiercer. No. Thanks.
Farm animals have it better than wild ones, (Score:5, Insightful)
At the headquarters of Denali National Park, there is an exhibit on caribou. They do not have an easy life. Four fifth of the calves never make it to adulthood, mostly falling to predators who rip them apart and eat them alive. The survivors are plagued by swarms of biting flies and parasites that burrow tunnels in their haunches before they are weakened by age or disease, and ripped apart by a predator.
This contrasts with responsibly raised farm animals, who have room, board, and medical care, live much longer than their cousins in the wild. They certainly die more humanely than being eaten alive, in fact they die more humanely than most of us do hooked up to machines.
I grew up in the country and saw how wild animals lived. I suspect that most animal rights people’s experience with animals is limited to dog, cats, and zoos.
While on a bus at Denali, we saw a fox walk by with a bloody squirrel dripping from his jaws This was a revelation to my wife who was raised in a genteel suburb. From the oohs and aahs it caused it seemed to be a revelation to most of the passengers.
While I certainly back humane treatment of captive animals,. I think at the further end, animal rights people, isolated from nature, are projecting their human selves on animals.
Meat is amensalism, at worst. Cannibalism is murder.
Article is manipulative (Score:5, Insightful)
The author wants us decide for the world what they should do.
How about those who want artificial beef eat that, and those who want genuine beef eat that.
Let's not make rules for others, because bit by bit it will erode our freedoms.
How about those who want artificial beef eat that, and those who want genuine beef eat that.
Sounds good, as long as the omnivores keep all the methane in their own private atmosphere.
Exactly.... if the Artificial beef is a good substitute and its less-resource-intensive AND less expensive to produce and sell, then let it win the marketplace on its own..... first step: Is it good enough for Fast Food Restaurants like McDonalds to pick it up and use it as beef substitute without their customers noticing a deteoriation in the taste?
Re: (Score:3)
Possible, I suppose. But they'd be pretty much like falafel.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re:Article is manipulative (Score:5, Insightful)
Let me know next time you see a cow performing brain surgery or correctly answering any question in a 5th grade class.
We are animals, just a different species from bovine. In nature one species preys on another. That's life, that's death, that's nature - too bad.
Secondly, this is a capitalistic economy - if I want to eat meat and I can afford it, I'm going to buy meat and enjoy the hell out of it. Someone else makes a living preparing my steak and someone else makes a living growing my steak. The minute you tell me what I can and can't do, that's a dictatorship, and you're going to be at the angry end of a revolution.
And by the way, I also love venison. I shot a moose this year and it's some of the best meat I've ever eaten.
Re: Article is manipulative (Score:3)
We are not animals.
"A preference test is an experiment in which animals are allowed free access to multiple environments which differ in one or more ways."
You must learn to speak the cow's language before your test is valid.
Re: Article is manipulative (Score:3)
I'm fluent in Mooiese. The cows say they're perfectly fine with it, and they wish that the concern trolls would just piss off.
I lived for years among free range cows. They are intelligent, curious, gentle creatures. I promised them I would speak up for them every chance I get. They use their ears to communicate and it is terrible to put tags on their ears.
Re:Yes (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Meat is the most calorically efficient food on the planet.
Look around at your fellow humans. Dense calories was a benefit in the stone age, not today. Even in poor countries, obesity is more common than hunger.
Re:Yes (Score:5, Insightful)
There are very good arguments that the state of our fellow humans today isn't due to available calories, it's due to the way we've messed with the form of those calories.
The drawback of plant-based substitute meat is that you have to put all your faith in corporate food engineering, and that industry has demonstrated on more than one occasion that they will not only take a casual attitude to towards the health of their customers, but will also actively cover up known concerns with their products.
Re: (Score:3)
You are outnumbered by vegetarian lifeforms.
Yes, the food that my food eats.
Re: (Score:3)
Additionally, we only engage in coprophagia to correct digestive deficiencies.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I can't eat grass though, so converting grass into cow at a 10% efficiency is far still better than the 0% efficiency you get from, say, licking a lawnmower blade. There's lots of land that's suitable for growing grass and not much else. Why not raise herds of cattle on it? Tasty, renewable, full of calories and nutrients!
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I suppose you're right in a sense. Meat is murder. Tasty, tasty murder. Mmm..
Re: (Score:2)
The meat needs to eat those plants
:(
If meat is murder, then lions are mass murderers. Who will bring justice to the savanna?
If lions aren't evil, then no carnivore is evil.
Not interested in your silly hairsplitting. A hungry man and a hungry lion have the same motive, they take the same action, they have the same guilt for their actions.
If a lion isn't evil for eating an animal, a man isn't.
Lions don't know better, nor do they have any other food options, being obligate carnivores with smallish brains and massive teeth and claws. Humans do know better and are not obligate carnivores.
Using a double standard to judge is unjust.
Judging can be though. A benevolent judge wouldn't condemn a hungry lion, doing what comes naturally to thrive and sustain himself and his family.
Re: (Score:2)
Most vegans i've met don't look healthy...
You should see their vegan pet wolf
Which is exactly the point being made, and needs explaining to those who call themselves vegetarians but still eat fish.
The proper term is pescatarian.
"the Holy Gospel according to Luke:"
Who is gonna take any notice of what he said, after watching The Last Jedi
and he destroyed all the books
Then what was in the drawer on the Millenium Falcon?
Re: (Score:2)
It is stupid to put forward an argument that you don't even believe yourself.
And yet Hillary Clinton still won the popular vote.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, they don't have central nervous systems, but there is some evidence that plants do feel pain [howstuffworks.com].
Its not a beef problem.
Just support the water and power networks again and water will flow again as it did in the past.