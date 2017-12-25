The Majority of Americans Prefer To Be Greeted With 'Merry Christmas' Over 'Happy Holidays', a Poll Finds 380
"Merry Christmas" is the preferred greeting of a strong majority of Americans. A survey carried in conjunction by news outlet Axios and SurveyMonkey found that 65 percent of the participants wish to be greeted with "Merry Christmas," while 28% prefer "Happy Holidays."
But the minority is willing to use violence [cbslocal.com], so we are all stuck with the neutered version.
It depends on which side of the political spectrum you are in. Some people say Merry Christmas in a tone to say. Most of us are Christians so deal with it, vs just a friendly well wishing of the holidays.
I tend to use Happy Holidays myself when dealing with people I don’t know. Not because I am trying to be PC or afraid they will be insulted for using a Christian holiday. But because I may not see this person for a few months so they will go then the holiday gauntlet thanks giving, Christmas and new years. And if they are celebrating some other holiday I hope they have a good time with it as well.
If it is someone closer to me then I’ll use Merry Christmas just because I know they are celebrating Christmas and I’ll probably see them for other holidays.
There is being PC then there is just being kind.
If someone says "Merry Christmas" in order to present themselves are holier than you are, then that's a very un-Christian greeting.
Goddamn Gallows - Y'all Motherfuckers Need Jesus [youtube.com]
And a Merry Christmas to all of you.
No. I'll not explain why because if you made that connection your don't grok logic.
One example does not a principle make.
Re:Preference vs. STRONG preference (Score:5, Insightful)
Maybe the constant begging and ringing of the damn bell caused that person to flip. I sure can sympathize.
This is an exaggerated story with details added that aren't there. The bell ringer was indeed beaten. There is no evidence whatsoever that he was beaten for saying "Merry Christmas", and no evidence that the beaten would have been averted if he had said "Happy Holidays".
Nobody really cares that much over this issue, and we've been saying Merry Christmas long before Trump claimed he was leading the charge.
Re:Preference vs. STRONG preference (Score:4, Insightful)
Saturnalia? (Score:3)
No sorry, I didn't hear : I was too busy celebrating saturnalia [wikipedia.org]~~
In all seriousness, people have been celebrating the period of the year with the shortest days for as long as they've been able to look up in the sky, and notice what a solstice is (provided they've moved far away enough out of the tropical region to actually have an easily observable solstice).
The fact the one specific small group decided to link this time of the year with some mythology about the birth of some dude who eventually ends up get
What makes the whole shit even more hilarious is that of all the things celebrated at this day, the birth of Jesus is the only one that certainly didn't happen at this day.
No it doesn't. Chanukah ended on December 20th this year. A full 5 days before Christmas day.
Ah yes, Christmas, the day when people of all religions come together to celebrate collecting gifts.
Re:Preference vs. STRONG preference (Score:4, Interesting)
Also, do you go around saying "Happy Columbus day"
Why yes, I do. Also Veterans Day and others too.
It's not just including non-Christians. It's including New Years. It's called "Happy Holidays" because there are many holidays within a short period of time. We said both Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas in my small town growing up that was predominately Christian. In a greeting card it's fine to be wordy and say "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year", but as a greeting it's a bit unwieldy.
Citation needed.
Re:Preference vs. STRONG preference (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm an atheist. And to me the difference between a delusion and a religion is basically the amount of people who share the delusion. Look up the textbook definition of delusion an tell me with a straight face that if it wasn't for the explicit exemption of religions from the definition that it would not fully, 100% describe basically any religion out there.
Still, if someone wishes me a Merry Christmas, I wish them the same. Not because or despite any religion but because I know how they mean it. It is a happy wish from someone who wishes you to be happy. And the very last thing I could think of in that moment is how offended I could possibly be because he assumes that I share his delusion.
At some point you just have to understand what people mean when they say something and not assume the worst. This is one of the occasions when it would be wrong to do so.
Nobody gives a fuck. (Score:2, Insightful)
Conservative snowflakes need to be reminded of Jesus Christ, the Liberal activist? Too bad they don't seem to know anything about his teachings.
Our leaders teach us (Score:2)
Worst slashdot article ever? (Score:4, Informative)
"Happy Holidays" was invented because 100% of Americans aren't Christian. But 65%? Congratulations! You just found a percentage of your sample audience that is Christian! Now you just have to ask yourself: Do you support tolerance of others?
Re:Worst slashdot article ever? (Score:4, Interesting)
No.
"Tolerance and apathy are the last virtues of a dying society."
--Aristotle
Re:Worst slashdot article ever? (Score:4, Insightful)
"The downward movement of a mass of lead or gold or of any other body endowed with weight is quicker in proportion to its size"
--Aristotle
Being a famous philosopher doesn't mean you're always right.
And yet Newton's second law still stands as incorrect and Aristotle was and is still wrong.
Appeal to authority is a logical fallacy and anyone using a single, out-of-context quote from an authoritative figure as the sole proof to back up their opinion should not be trusted.
"Newton's second law still stands as correct", that is
Goddamn voice recognition. Earlier it decided that "Merry Christmas, chum" was actually "Messy Christina's, chump."
I don't know if the gp quote is by Aristotle, but the fact that Aristotle was wrong on gravity does not mean that Aristotle was wrong on politics. In fact, Aristotle essentially invented political science.
He was shown to be wrong on gravity by Newton. Newton was did not account for relativity in his laws of motion. The fact that Newton didn't account for relativity does not mean that he was wrong on gravity.
The relativity was developed by Einstein. Which showd that Newton was only locally right (and glo
I guess you think NSDAP was the best thing ever then?
Bullshit quote, bullshit message, bullshit poster. Have a shitty holiday!
Re: Worst slashdot article ever? (Score:4, Informative)
"Our words are backed by NUCLEAR WEAPONS!" -Ghandi
Yes, but that's not the issue. (Score:5, Interesting)
Happy holidays is inclusive for everyone, and includes people who don't celebrate Christmas. Merry Christmas is fundamentally exclusionary. I'm Jewish, and I don't care much, but after living in Alabama for a while, I can see why people care. Let me tell a story that's relevant that occurred with a work colleague (who already knew I was Jewish based on earlier conversations) when I was in Alabama (this occurred about December 20th or so last year):
Colleague: So are you going anywhere for Christmas break? Me: Well, for break, I'll be spending time with my family who is going to be in Puerto Rico, and my wife is going back to visit her family back North. Colleague: So you won't be together for Christmas? That's sad! Me: Well, the relevant winter holiday for Jews is Channukah, which isn't a big family holiday for us. The big family holidays are Passover and the Jewish New Year. Colleague: Oh ok, have a Merry Christmas, Me: You too, NAME.
It was like he could not get in his head that someone didn't celebrate Christmas. Given that, it isn't at all surprising that some people find the repeated "Merry Christmas" really uncomfortable.
Re: Yes, but that's not the issue. (Score:5, Insightful)
But isn't wishing a Merry Christmas like wishing someone to have a great weekend? It feels odd when someone says it even though you're going to work all weekend, but it's just a custom and well intentioned.
I don't think they're equal because the weekend is the weekend, whether you're working or not. Is Christmas Christmas if you don't believe in Christ? Imagine an online conversation that went like "So what are you doing for Independence Day?" "Nothing, I'm not American and nor in the US so it's nothing to me" "Well okay, happy Independence Day then" and you wouldn't go a little WTF? I know we've done it with ancient religions because nobody bats an eye that Thursday is dedicated to the Norse god Thor and Sat
Re: Yes, but that's not the issue. (Score:3)
Great summary, but I'll add that in your example with week days it's not just Thursday and Saturday; it's pretty much the whole week.
Monday = Moon's Day / Roman Goddess Luna
Tuesday = Tiw's Day / Norse God
Wednesday = Wodan's Day / Norse God
Thursday = Thor's Day / Norse God
Friday = Frige's Day / Anglo-Saxon Goddess
Saturday = Saturn's Day / Roman God
Sunday = Sun's Day / A god in many religions
Our week is pretty goddamn multicultural, and very religious.
Great summary, but I'll add that in your example with week days it's not just Thursday and Saturday; it's pretty much the whole week.
Yeah and you could do half the months too, I just thought that would be over-explaining the point. You could also use Ramadan as example, if you live in a country that uses the the Islamic calendar it's a month whether you're a Muslim or not. It's not just not a special month.
But isn't wishing a Merry Christmas like wishing someone to have a great weekend? It feels odd when someone says it even though you're going to work all weekend, but it's just a custom and well intentioned.
Yes, I believe you're onto something there. Christmas may have begun as a Christian Holiday, that perhaps borrowed from earlier religious celebrations, yet it has evolved into a seasonal celebration with family and loved ones in which giving is emphasized.
In some respects, Thanksgiving has evolved into the same sort of family gathering, but being thankful for the blessings one has is the focus.
Neither are exclusive to devout, even irregular, church goers or god worshipers.
Re: Yes, but that's not the issue. (Score:4, Informative)
It's the merry part I object to. I am not a merry man!
Many of the same people who go on and on about the "War On Christmas" (there was never one) and getting everyone to say "Merry Christmas" again (you were never banned from saying it) are also the same people who insist on "putting the Christ back in Christmas." They want to return Christmas to its religious roots instead of it being a commercial holiday whose sole purpose seems to be to generate sales at retail shops and toy stores. Now, I can't say I blame these people for wanting to cut back on the commer
Re:Yes, but that's not the issue. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The problem with Christmas is that it's not just a religious holiday any more, it's a mandatory retail and work event.
For two months of the year, 1/6th of your life, it's hard to avoid. Every shop and public space has the same shitty Christmas music, all the stuff you want to buy was moved to stores to make way for red and white tat, and the car parks are full to overflowing because everyone wants to buy some crap to wrap up for their friends and family.
I've managed to stop any gift giving for a few years n
What response do you expect when you treat people like they're stupid. Pretty much all adults in the US know all about the Jewish holidays,
I'm guessing that you haven't spent much time in the South. I can assure you that this is very much not the case.
Greetings are from the greeter’s point of vi (Score:5, Insightful)
Frankly, I don’t see anything in that conversation showing that your colleague “could not get in his head that someome didn’t celebrate Christmas”. He heard you, and on his way out, merely wished you an enjoyable day on the day that he calls Christmas Day.
Seasonal greetings are not a reference to you, your culture and your lifestyle. They are a reference to those of the person greeting you (and, typically, of the larger community around you).
For example, on Thanksgiving day, people who were not born in America likely won’t care a bit. Does that mean that it’s not Thanksgiving Day for them? Don’t they have the day off like everyone else? Should we care that they aren’t going to celebrate it? We wish them a happy day, and that day is named Thanksgiving Day. So Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
Same thing for Christmas and any other holiday that’s massively followed by the larger part of the population. There’s nothing oppressive about it, unless one chooses to feel oppressed by it. Conversely, there is something oppressive about telling people that they may not name traditions that their community has long been widely following.
If a Jewish faithful said something like “Happy Hanukkah” to me, I would absolutely find it oppressive on my part to tell him that I feel harassed by it. Personally, I would find his greeting inclusive on his part. I’d feel that he was mostly expressing friendship, while sharing a bit of his faith and culture, in a welcoming way, without trying to force it on me: a greeting is not the same thing as proselytising!
Merry New Year to all, and to all, a good pint!
I couldnt disagree more. If you know some one doesnt celebrate a holiday then what are you doing wishing them have a happy version of the holiday? They arent participating so from the recipients point of view all you're doing is pointing that out and making them feel like they arent part of the heard.
In doing something like this you're either being an idiot (which is what the above scenario sounds like) or trying to put your own holiday onto people who dont want it.
Merry Christmas is fundamentally exclusionary.
Technically it's pagan in origin (Winter Solstice/Yule) but it has become entirely cultural.
Or, you know, people can very well celebrate the non-religious aspects of the civil holiday of Christmas like taking the day off work, exchanging gifts, eating too much ham, and getting tipsy on eggnog and port; without actually observing it religiously as christ's mass. After all, it's pretty well known and understood that the historical Jesus Christ, son of god or not, was definitely NOT born on December 25th, and that there early church moved just his birthday, in a PR campaign, so as to glom on to the
Re: (Score:2)
That response is still better than my "Merry Christmas" story. We were in a local Wal-Mart doing some shopping before the holiday season. We got in the elevator with another couple. (Yes, this Wal-Mart has an elevator... they converted an old Sam's Club downstairs/Wal-Mart upstairs into a 2 story Wal-Mart.) The couple asked my boys if they were excited for Christmas. My oldest son informed her that we are Jewish and don't celebrate Christmas. She then starts a pitch about how we can worship Jesus and still
Re: Yes, but that's not the issue. (Score:5, Insightful)
Jews killed Jesus so they probably don't really celebrate Christmas.
And Jesus if he existed was himself Jewish and one of Gods Chosen people. You aren't of the chosen people.
Read your Bible...
Then the leading priests and the older Jewish leaders had a meeting at the palace where the high priest lived. The high priestâ(TM)s name was Caiaphas. 4 In the meeting they tried to find a way to arrest and kill Jesus without anyone knowing what they were doing. They planned to arrest Jesus and kill him. 5 They said, âoeWe cannot arrest Jesus during Passover. We donâ(TM)t want the people to become angry and cause a riot.â
Re: (Score:2)
Too bad that the roman empire was a well structured one, one that deliberately stayed out of religious business as much as possible and one that documented almost everything. Those things were important for keeping a huge empire of many cultures together.
The Romans didn't execute a Jesus as described.
Events described in the bible can't have happened as described.
Some important events are complete fiction.
There are written texts mentioning other would-be messiahs but not THE one. At the same time, same place
It was Jew on Jew crime.
Provided the reports are accurate, the Romans killed Jesus. The Jews could not have killed him. Even if they wanted. Judea was a province of the Roman empire at that time and even though the Romans made it a habit to install puppet regimes that nominally kept the local nobility in place, the true power was in the hands of their governors, which were invariably Romans. And only they could hand out capital punishment.
If the Jews had killed Jesus, he would've been stoned to death. And, let's be honest here, do
Holidays? (Score:3)
I have to work tonight, You Insensitive Clod!
and I worked last night (Christmas Eve) as well
I used to volunteer to work on Christmas Day. I don't celebrate the holiday and I can get a lot of work done without people calling/e-mailing with little tasks that take "only two minutes." Sadly, my company decided to stop allowing this a few years ago so now I'm required to take the day off.
Majority (Score:5, Insightful)
The majority of Americans aren't hate-filled malcontents that actively seek opportunities to be offended by nothing little holiday traditions. The majority of Americans know there is nothing in "Merry Christmas" that needs to be fixed and have low regard the shitheels that think there is.
The majority of Americans aren't hate-filled malcontents that actively seek opportunities to be offended by nothing little holiday traditions. The majority of Americans know there is nothing in "Merry Christmas" that needs to be fixed and have low regard the shitheels that think there is.
Exactly. Most realize it is just to remind you of the impending holiday sales and after Christmas clearance sales. Merry Merchandizing just doesn't have the same ring to it.
Re: (Score:3)
For one thing, the mere idolization of Santa is an abomination that reflects poorly on the true sanctity of the spirit.
Wait, wait, wait, are you fat-shaming?
Loathing (Score:3, Interesting)
The only reason 'happy holidays' exists is because of people who are triggered by hearing 'merry christmas'. Unless the poll records how many people HATE 'merry christmas', then it won't reveal why 'happy holidays' exists.
Uh... no (Score:5, Insightful)
Through a lot of hard fought battles America became a secular nation, there are those of us who want to keep it that way. And then there are those among us who do not.
Fuck that. I'm not triggered, I just don't celebrate Christmas, so I wish people a "Happy Holidays" instead.
Re: (Score:2)
The only reason 'happy holidays' exists is because of people who are triggered by hearing 'merry christmas'. Unless the poll records how many people HATE 'merry christmas', then it won't reveal why 'happy holidays' exists.
It's not about triggering, it's about inclusiveness.
I personally feel a bit weird wishing Merry Christmas to someone whom I know is Muslim or Jewish. Not because I don't want to offend or trigger them, but because it implies that I didn't know their faith, or I didn't realize their culture didn't celebrate Christmas in the same way mine did. I usually use something like "enjoy the holidays" unless they lead with "Merry Christmas" themselves.
But it's a different issue for businesses, if the business says "Me
No. It's because it's a generic phrase that covers those that sees the holidays as religious (several religions), those that aren't religious and those that don't give a fuck. It is a generic well-wishing that applies to all.
The triggering is from the Christians that can't accept (or perhaps understand) that this isn't something only for celebrating the birth of a carpenter a long time ago. Reasonable people - including Christians - aren't triggered.
Re: (Score:3)
Happy Holidays exists not because people got visibly offended by the constant slights to non-Christians. And they do exist.
Instead what happened was that the majority of the world is not christian and enough non-Christians owned companies and these non-Christians started saying Happy Holiday because they are not christian, so why would they wish some one to have a Merry Christmas. It was simply what people that are not christian did.
But Christians also started saying it. Do you want to know why?
Because t
Happy Festivus (Score:5, Funny)
Welcome, newcomers. The tradition of Festivus begins with the airing of grievances. I got a lot of problems with you people! And now you're gonna hear about it!
Today I learned that every call to my parents starts Festivus!
slashdot totally misrepresents the poll (Score:3)
First, the poll was of "likely" greetings, not "preferred" ones. Huge difference there.
Second, the poll was of what greetings the respondents used, not received. Even bigger difference.
Bah... (Score:4, Insightful)
Humbug!
Happy winter solstice celebrations! (Score:2)
That would be my preference. But I'm not American, so I don't count. Also, I agree it doesn't exactly run off the tongue.
Happy Boxing Day Test, then.
It's The Ashes, where we remember a heroic piece of wood that was sacrificially burned to eternally honour the bond of Australia-English conflict.
And a happy midvinterblot to you! (Score:2)
Don't forget to paint your yuletree with the blood of a freshly slaughtered pig or Odin may get pissed.
No doubt (Score:2)
Most people prefer their own religion to the one of other people, especially if they're in the majority.
It's called 'bigotry'.
Re:No doubt (Score:4, Informative)
Sorry, but no.
Preference does not require intolerance, but bigotry does.
I prefer "Merry Newtonmas"! "Happy Halloween" also (Score:4, Insightful)
Sir Isaac Newton was definitely verifiably born on Dec 25, 1642. To be fair, that was under the Julian Calendar, which corresponds to Jan 4 on our calendar, but it's as good a reason for the season as any. (Well, after axial tilt, of course, and orbital eccentricity on certain planets.) Sometimes I get really mixed up and say "Happy Halloween" because, y'know, DEC 25 == OCT 31.
Aside: even ca. 200 AD, people were mostly guessing when Jesus Christ was actually born. The Church picked the date December 25 to align with the Roman celebration of the winter solstice, even though the date was "probably" wrong (and in fact some Eastern churches celebrate Christmas on Dec 25 in non-Gregorian calendars, and they definitely can't all be right), because the point of Christmas is celebrating Jesus's birth (and life, teachings, and death/resurrection^H^H^H^H bad weekend), not getting the exact dates right.
As to "Probably wrong"...
Luke chapter 2 says shepherds were sleeping outside overnight with their flocks when he was born so... yeah, it wasn't likely anywhere near Dec 25 by a large margin.
The fact that nobody even remembered the date makes sense when you consider that Jews and Christians of the first century considered birthdays a pagan custom and would have been somewhat repulsed by the idea. At the time both groups were hated by the Romans for refusing to join into the state religion and culture. Possib
Luke chapter 2 says shepherds were sleeping outside overnight with their flocks when he was born so... yeah, it wasn't likely anywhere near Dec 25 by a large margin.
I dunno, the interwebs tells me that weather in Bethlehem in December averages around 59 degrees Fahrenheit, with record temperatures of up to 83 degrees -- so it doesn't sound crazy. You live the shepherd life back then, you're probably sleeping outdoors a lot.
Moron doesn't understand reality. (Score:2, Informative)
I would love to be greeted by a oral sex from every single 20 year old woman that weighs less than 150 lbs. But that is not the issue. What is the issue is how the people that do NOT want to do that feel.
On Dec 24 and Dec 25th, I enjoy being wished a Merry Christmas. It's a great sentiment and I reply the same. So on Dec 24 and on Dec 25th, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
But I do not do that on Thanksgiving. Nor do I do it on New Year's Eve. Doing that would be obnoxious. I wish everyone a Happy Th
Re: Moron doesn't understand reality. (Score:4, Funny)
I would love to be greeted by a oral sex from every single 20 year old woman that weighs less than 150 lbs.
Why so picky?
I would love to be greeted by a oral sex from every single 20 year old woman that weighs less than 150 lbs. But that is not the issue.
The problem is not one over the other (Score:2, Insightful)
Io Saturnalia!! to all you Xtian asshats (Score:2)
and a Joyous Festivus for the rest of us
and (Score:2)
Survey Methodology? Statistical Margin of Error? (Score:2)
Merry Christmas (Score:2)
The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008
Obama didn't become President until 2009.
Funny how that article completely glosses over that fact. It's almost like the author might be biased.
Re: Happy Holidays! (Score:2)
I care enough to comment from the other side of the world and as it's Boxing Day I'm embarking on family roadtrip for summer vacation!
Based on my limited sample size of North American friends on Facebook, several atheists and a Jain are celebrating neo-Pagan winter solstice, a jewish friend, who earlier in the month had posted about Hannukah, has a witty Catmas post but even my Muslim friends from Canada are posting Christmas messages and don't seem that bothered by sectarian divisions.
Just maybe we're liv
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re:The US is a Christian nation (Score:4, Interesting)
You should check out the Constitution where the only references to religion is:
Article VI, subsection 3
....but no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.
Amendment 1
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof....
Both of those are explicit prohibitions on government from promoting any given religion over any other.
Or check out the Treaty of Tripoli....
Article 11
As the Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.....
The Treaty of Tripoli was signed 10 years after the Constitution, and was passed unanimously by congress. Over half of the members of congress at that time had also signed the Constitutional.
And the reasons for all of these were because:
1) The Deists and others who came to America were fleeing persecution back home in England. They wanted to ensure that the government they were forming wouldn't start persecuting them again for being the "wrong" religion.
2) The government WAS the church in England. The King was the head of the church and could make religious declarations. If the King decided that every Tuesday, people should walk around with a chicken on their head, that would be a religious edi
Several of the men known as Founding Fathers were either full on Deists (Thomas Paine, Ben Franklin) or had Deist leanings. The term "Nature's God" from the Declaration of Independence comes from Paine's book on Deism which was widely read at the time. Pastors who knew George Washington described him a significantly influenced by Deism. Thomas Jefferson spent a good amount of time in office cutting out the bible passages he agreed with and pasting them together into what is now known as the Jefferson Bible.
Re: (Score:2)
PS stop being an idiot asshole during the holidays - and that doesn't mean you _have_ to be on a holiday. Some people...
....is a holiday that has a focus on peace, good will toward others, welcoming strangers, and generosity toward others.
....Pope Francis had a lot a lot to say about being welcoming to refugees.
The people most likely to complain about "Merry Christmas" not being used are people who do not practice those things you mentioned. They call themselves "christians," but they live pretty much the exact opposite of Jesus' teachings. Their only focus is gay marriage and abortion, and not the things that Jesus teaches are important. IF (conservative) christians in the US actually lived as Jesus taught them to, instead of following their false prophets, this co
I'd prefer to be greeted by being given a hundred dollar bill. I'm not going to expect or demand that it happen.
You know which one I prefer? FUCK YOU, that's the one I prefer.
Merry fucking fuck you and happy fuck off.
