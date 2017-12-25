Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


The Majority of Americans Prefer To Be Greeted With 'Merry Christmas' Over 'Happy Holidays', a Poll Finds 184

Posted by msmash from the to-each-their-own dept.
"Merry Christmas" is the preferred greeting of a strong majority of Americans. A survey carried in conjunction by news outlet Axios and SurveyMonkey found that 65 percent of the participants wish to be greeted with "Merry Christmas," while 28% prefer "Happy Holidays."

  • I'd prefer to be greeted by being given a hundred dollar bill. I'm not going to expect or demand that it happen.

  • Nobody gives a fuck. (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Conservative snowflakes need to be reminded of Jesus Christ, the Liberal activist? Too bad they don't seem to know anything about his teachings.

  • Worst slashdot article ever? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Happy Holidays" was invented because 100% of Americans aren't Christian. But 65%? Congratulations! You just found a percentage of your sample audience that is Christian! Now you just have to ask yourself: Do you support tolerance of others?

  • Yes, but that's not the issue. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @02:52PM (#55805485) Homepage

    Happy holidays is inclusive for everyone, and includes people who don't celebrate Christmas. Merry Christmas is fundamentally exclusionary. I'm Jewish, and I don't care much, but after living in Alabama for a while, I can see why people care. Let me tell a story that's relevant that occurred with a work colleague (who already knew I was Jewish based on earlier conversations) when I was in Alabama (this occurred about December 20th or so last year):

    Colleague: So are you going anywhere for Christmas break? Me: Well, for break, I'll be spending time with my family who is going to be in Puerto Rico, and my wife is going back to visit her family back North. Colleague: So you won't be together for Christmas? That's sad! Me: Well, the relevant winter holiday for Jews is Channukah, which isn't a big family holiday for us. The big family holidays are Passover and the Jewish New Year. Colleague: Oh ok, have a Merry Christmas, Me: You too, NAME.

    It was like he could not get in his head that someone didn't celebrate Christmas. Given that, it isn't at all surprising that some people find the repeated "Merry Christmas" really uncomfortable.

    • But isn't wishing a Merry Christmas like wishing someone to have a great weekend? It feels odd when someone says it even though you're going to work all weekend, but it's just a custom and well intentioned.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        But isn't wishing a Merry Christmas like wishing someone to have a great weekend? It feels odd when someone says it even though you're going to work all weekend, but it's just a custom and well intentioned.

        I don't think they're equal because the weekend is the weekend, whether you're working or not. Is Christmas Christmas if you don't believe in Christ? Imagine an online conversation that went like "So what are you doing for Independence Day?" "Nothing, I'm not American and nor in the US so it's nothing to me" "Well okay, happy Independence Day then" and you wouldn't go a little WTF? I know we've done it with ancient religions because nobody bats an eye that Thursday is dedicated to the Norse god Thor and Sat

        • Great summary, but I'll add that in your example with week days it's not just Thursday and Saturday; it's pretty much the whole week.

          Monday = Moon's Day / Roman Goddess Luna
          Tuesday = Tiw's Day / Norse God
          Wednesday = Wodan's Day / Norse God
          Thursday = Thor's Day / Norse God
          Friday = Frige's Day / Anglo-Saxon Goddess
          Saturday = Saturn's Day / Roman God
          Sunday = Sun's Day / A god in many religions

          Our week is pretty goddamn multicultural, and very religious.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Kjella ( 173770 )

            Great summary, but I'll add that in your example with week days it's not just Thursday and Saturday; it's pretty much the whole week.

            Yeah and you could do half the months too, I just thought that would be over-explaining the point. You could also use Ramadan as example, if you live in a country that uses the the Islamic calendar it's a month whether you're a Muslim or not. It's not just not a special month.

      • But isn't wishing a Merry Christmas like wishing someone to have a great weekend? It feels odd when someone says it even though you're going to work all weekend, but it's just a custom and well intentioned.

        Yes, I believe you're onto something there. Christmas may have begun as a Christian Holiday, that perhaps borrowed from earlier religious celebrations, yet it has evolved into a seasonal celebration with family and loved ones in which giving is emphasized.

        In some respects, Thanksgiving has evolved into the same sort of family gathering, but being thankful for the blessings one has is the focus.

        Neither are exclusive to devout, even irregular, church goers or god worshipers.

    • Re: Yes, but that's not the issue. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'm Jewish

      Every. Single. Time.

    • It's about as painful as when people refuse to understand why you don't want ranch or mayonnaise. WHY CAN'T I JUST HAVE MY SALAD PLAIN?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Jews killed Jesus so they probably don't really celebrate Christmas.

      • Jews killed Jesus so they probably don't really celebrate Christmas.

        And Jesus if he existed was himself Jewish and one of Gods Chosen people. You aren't of the chosen people.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by ChrisMaple ( 607946 )
        Assuming the various tales are true, then NO, the Jews did not kill Jesus. He was executed under Roman law by Roman authorities, and the religion of Rome was a polytheism based on Jupiter, Juno, Mars, Neptune, Pluto, et.al., and also involved the Romulus-Remus myth.

        • Re: Yes, but that's not the issue. (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Read your Bible...

          Then the leading priests and the older Jewish leaders had a meeting at the palace where the high priest lived. The high priestâ(TM)s name was Caiaphas. 4 In the meeting they tried to find a way to arrest and kill Jesus without anyone knowing what they were doing. They planned to arrest Jesus and kill him. 5 They said, âoeWe cannot arrest Jesus during Passover. We donâ(TM)t want the people to become angry and cause a riot.â

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Megol ( 3135005 )

            Too bad that the roman empire was a well structured one, one that deliberately stayed out of religious business as much as possible and one that documented almost everything. Those things were important for keeping a huge empire of many cultures together.

            The Romans didn't execute a Jesus as described.
            Events described in the bible can't have happened as described.
            Some important events are complete fiction.
            There are written texts mentioning other would-be messiahs but not THE one. At the same time, same place

      • Jews killed Jesus

        It was Jew on Jew crime.

    • Re:Yes, but that's not the issue. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by iNaya ( 1049686 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:12PM (#55805601)
      I don't celebrate Christmas, and I don't give a damn if someone says "Merry Christmas" or anything else. I also don't care if people celebrate other religious holidays. It's not exclusionary - they're not excluding anyone. What kind of self-righteous dickhead does someone have to be to be offended by someone saying "Merry Christmas" or "Happy Channukah", or spreading their joy of a Hindu holiday or whatever. Who honestly gives a fuck?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      What response do you expect when you treat people like they're stupid. Pretty much all adults in the US know all about the Jewish holidays,

      • I'm guessing that you haven't spent much time in the South. I can assure you that this is very much not the case.

    • Greetings are from the greeter’s point of vi (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Picodon ( 4937267 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:18PM (#55805633)

      Frankly, I don’t see anything in that conversation showing that your colleague “could not get in his head that someome didn’t celebrate Christmas”. He heard you, and on his way out, merely wished you an enjoyable day on the day that he calls Christmas Day.

      Seasonal greetings are not a reference to you, your culture and your lifestyle. They are a reference to those of the person greeting you (and, typically, of the larger community around you).

      For example, on Thanksgiving day, people who were not born in America likely won’t care a bit. Does that mean that it’s not Thanksgiving Day for them? Don’t they have the day off like everyone else? Should we care that they aren’t going to celebrate it? We wish them a happy day, and that day is named Thanksgiving Day. So Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

      Same thing for Christmas and any other holiday that’s massively followed by the larger part of the population. There’s nothing oppressive about it, unless one chooses to feel oppressed by it. Conversely, there is something oppressive about telling people that they may not name traditions that their community has long been widely following.

      If a Jewish faithful said something like “Happy Hanukkah” to me, I would absolutely find it oppressive on my part to tell him that I feel harassed by it. Personally, I would find his greeting inclusive on his part. I’d feel that he was mostly expressing friendship, while sharing a bit of his faith and culture, in a welcoming way, without trying to force it on me: a greeting is not the same thing as proselytising!

      • Nice post. Wanted to mod you up but you are maxxed already. It appears that 56% of /. agree with you.

        Merry New Year to all, and to all, a good pint!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      TL;DR Filthy goyim your culture is making me uncomfortable, please erase it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Muslims wish me "Id Mubarak", Hindus wish me "Happy Diwali" and Christians and Non-Christians wish me "Merry Christmas". I am an atheist so I celebrate none of those, and I have the right to celebrate any of those if I wish to. No, it does not bother me to smile and wish them back. If people include me in their festival greetings, that is being inclusive, and that is a good thing as 'being inclusive' is the point of a festival in the 1st place.

    • If you've got time to worry what words people use, you're life is easier than 99% of people.

      We're too busy trying to feed our children to give a shit whether your religion is inclusive of mine. People are different. That shouldn't surprise you. When someone says "Praise Allah" I don't lose my shit about how "exclusionary" it is to my Jewish beliefs.

    • Merry Christmas is fundamentally exclusionary.

      Technically it's pagan in origin (Winter Solstice/Yule) but it has become entirely cultural.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Quite frankly, I think you're just being really touchy about the whole issue with your work colleague. As someone else said, he just wanted to wish you a good day on what he considered a special day. You seem desperately needing to be offended in some way by someone who's only trying to inquire about your family and plans. I think that's a big problem in our society right now.

      Your colleague is certainly tolerate and accepting of your different religion. He's not particularly knowledgeable about yours, a

    • Or, you know, people can very well celebrate the non-religious aspects of the civil holiday of Christmas like taking the day off work, exchanging gifts, eating too much ham, and getting tipsy on eggnog and port; without actually observing it religiously as christ's mass. After all, it's pretty well known and understood that the historical Jesus Christ, son of god or not, was definitely NOT born on December 25th, and that there early church moved just his birthday, in a PR campaign, so as to glom on to the

  • I have to work tonight, You Insensitive Clod!
    and I worked last night (Christmas Eve) as well

  • Majority (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Tailhook ( 98486 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:03PM (#55805533)

    The majority of Americans aren't hate-filled malcontents that actively seek opportunities to be offended by nothing little holiday traditions. The majority of Americans know there is nothing in "Merry Christmas" that needs to be fixed and have low regard the shitheels that think there is.

  • Loathing (Score:5, Interesting)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:03PM (#55805537)

    The only reason 'happy holidays' exists is because of people who are triggered by hearing 'merry christmas'. Unless the poll records how many people HATE 'merry christmas', then it won't reveal why 'happy holidays' exists.

    • Uh... no (Score:4, Interesting)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @04:06PM (#55805811)
      it mostly came out of government functions. Schools, court buildings, etc. People were 'triggered' because a lot of non Christians get kinda nervous about the cult-like atmosphere of the evangelicals [youtube.com], the fact that many of our closest allies are still theocracies [wikipedia.org] and the thousands of years of recorded history of religion being used in conjuncture with government to oppress.

      Through a lot of hard fought battles America became a secular nation, there are those of us who want to keep it that way. And then there are those among us who do not.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      Fuck that. I'm not triggered, I just don't celebrate Christmas, so I wish people a "Happy Holidays" instead.

    • The only reason 'happy holidays' exists is because of people who are triggered by hearing 'merry christmas'. Unless the poll records how many people HATE 'merry christmas', then it won't reveal why 'happy holidays' exists.

      It's not about triggering, it's about inclusiveness.

      I personally feel a bit weird wishing Merry Christmas to someone whom I know is Muslim or Jewish. Not because I don't want to offend or trigger them, but because it implies that I didn't know their faith, or I didn't realize their culture didn't celebrate Christmas in the same way mine did. I usually use something like "enjoy the holidays" unless they lead with "Merry Christmas" themselves.

      But it's a different issue for businesses, if the business says "Me

    • No, it's because there are multiple holidays that almost overlap, and it is faster to say "Happy Holidays" than "Happy X, Happy Y, or Happy Z" to everyone. It really isn't any more complicated than that.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      No. It's because it's a generic phrase that covers those that sees the holidays as religious (several religions), those that aren't religious and those that don't give a fuck. It is a generic well-wishing that applies to all.

      The triggering is from the Christians that can't accept (or perhaps understand) that this isn't something only for celebrating the birth of a carpenter a long time ago. Reasonable people - including Christians - aren't triggered.

  • Happy Festivus (Score:5, Funny)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:05PM (#55805547)

    Welcome, newcomers. The tradition of Festivus begins with the airing of grievances. I got a lot of problems with you people! And now you're gonna hear about it!

  • slashdot totally misrepresents the poll (Score:3)

    by ysth ( 1368415 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:07PM (#55805563)

    First, the poll was of "likely" greetings, not "preferred" ones. Huge difference there.

    Second, the poll was of what greetings the respondents used, not received. Even bigger difference.

  • Bah... (Score:3)

    by Subm ( 79417 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:11PM (#55805599)

    Humbug!

  • That would be my preference. But I'm not American, so I don't count. Also, I agree it doesn't exactly run off the tongue.

  • No doubt (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:19PM (#55805635)

    Most people prefer their own religion to the one of other people, especially if they're in the majority.
    It's called 'bigotry'.

    • Most people prefer their own religion to the one of other people, especially if they're in the majority. It's called 'bigotry'.

      Sorry, but no.

      Preference does not require intolerance, but bigotry does.

  • I prefer "Merry Newtonmas"! "Happy Halloween" also (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ToTheStars ( 4807725 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:26PM (#55805663)

    Sir Isaac Newton was definitely verifiably born on Dec 25, 1642. To be fair, that was under the Julian Calendar, which corresponds to Jan 4 on our calendar, but it's as good a reason for the season as any. (Well, after axial tilt, of course, and orbital eccentricity on certain planets.) Sometimes I get really mixed up and say "Happy Halloween" because, y'know, DEC 25 == OCT 31.

    Aside: even ca. 200 AD, people were mostly guessing when Jesus Christ was actually born. The Church picked the date December 25 to align with the Roman celebration of the winter solstice, even though the date was "probably" wrong (and in fact some Eastern churches celebrate Christmas on Dec 25 in non-Gregorian calendars, and they definitely can't all be right), because the point of Christmas is celebrating Jesus's birth (and life, teachings, and death/resurrection^H^H^H^H bad weekend), not getting the exact dates right.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by CODiNE ( 27417 )

      As to "Probably wrong"...

      Luke chapter 2 says shepherds were sleeping outside overnight with their flocks when he was born so... yeah, it wasn't likely anywhere near Dec 25 by a large margin.

      The fact that nobody even remembered the date makes sense when you consider that Jews and Christians of the first century considered birthdays a pagan custom and would have been somewhat repulsed by the idea. At the time both groups were hated by the Romans for refusing to join into the state religion and culture. Possib

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PCM2 ( 4486 )

        Luke chapter 2 says shepherds were sleeping outside overnight with their flocks when he was born so... yeah, it wasn't likely anywhere near Dec 25 by a large margin.

        I dunno, the interwebs tells me that weather in Bethlehem in December averages around 59 degrees Fahrenheit, with record temperatures of up to 83 degrees -- so it doesn't sound crazy. You live the shepherd life back then, you're probably sleeping outdoors a lot.

  • Just because "most Americans..." doesn't mean it's right.

  • Moron doesn't understand reality. (Score:3)

    by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:49PM (#55805753) Homepage

    I would love to be greeted by a oral sex from every single 20 year old woman that weighs less than 150 lbs. But that is not the issue. What is the issue is how the people that do NOT want to do that feel.

    On Dec 24 and Dec 25th, I enjoy being wished a Merry Christmas. It's a great sentiment and I reply the same. So on Dec 24 and on Dec 25th, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

    But I do not do that on Thanksgiving. Nor do I do it on New Year's Eve. Doing that would be obnoxious. I wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving or a Happy New Year on those days.

    Similarly, on Hanuka I wish everyone a Happy Hanuka. It's kind of a dick move to wish someone a Merry Christmas on Dec 13th, the first day of Hannuka.

    The rule should be:
    If you know someone is christian, or today actually IS Christmas or Christmas Eve, again, wish them a Merry Christmas.

    But for all other situations, wish them Happy Holidays, so you don't do force your religion on them.

    • I would love to be greeted by a oral sex from every single 20 year old woman that weighs less than 150 lbs.

      Why so picky?

    • I would love to be greeted by a oral sex from every single 20 year old woman that weighs less than 150 lbs. But that is not the issue.

      Not really sure that's the best pool of candidates, but to each their own. Merry New Year.

  • prefer to be greeted with:
    Boas festas, caralho!

  • The problem is not one over the other (Score:3)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @04:55PM (#55805989) Journal
    The problem is when 1 of the many greetings are forced on ppl. Seriously, back in the 60s, we used both, but probably more merry Christmas. However, the far left started pushing out merry Christmas, then the far right tried to force it on everyone, and finally, the extreme far right runs around screaming that it is all about baby Jesus birth, hates santa, trees, etc and ignores the evidence in the Bible that proves, he was either spring/fall.

  • and a Joyous Festivus for the rest of us

  • and (Score:2)

    by meglon ( 1001833 )
    A Glorious Saturnalia to all.
  • Valid population sample? Useless opt-in survey?

