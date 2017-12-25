How Many Books Will You Read in a Lifetime? Around 4600, If You Read Fast (ft.com) 55
I once sneered at lifetime reading plans. Two decades later, I'm more aware that reading time, like all time, is precious, writes journalist Nilanjana Roy. From her column on the Financial Times (might be paywalled), shared by a reader: As the new year approaches, I sort my bookshelves and reboot my lifetime reading plan. Like a good road map, the plan makes the difference between dreaming of visiting 50 places before you die, and actually getting to 10 or 11 of those in the year ahead. In my twenties, arrogant with the faith of a speed-reader who had plunged recklessly into reading the classics of Bengali and Hindi literature alongside English, I sneered at lifetime reading plans. So earnest. So stuffy. Who wanted a map when you could freewheel down the highway, veering from JM Coetzee to Ursula K Le Guin, reading Stephen King alongside Beowulf or The Mahabharata, reading Tamil pulp fiction in translation one week, Japanese crime thrillers the next? Two decades later, I'm more aware that the years pass swiftly, that reading time, like all time, is precious. In a thoughtfully planned survey for Literary Hub, writer Emily Temple plotted the number of books an average reader in the US might finish in a lifetime. She analysed trends for women and men across different age groups, and broke down the results into three categories: the average reader (about 12 books a year), the voracious reader (50 books a year) and the super reader (80 books a year). At the age of 25, even a super reader with a long life expectancy will finish a mere 4,560-4,880 books before they die.
"Average Reader?" (Score:3)
Re: "Average Reader?" (Score:2)
Ditto.
Measured by reading speed and comprehensive ability, I would be considered a very above average reader (or at least so I was told in school). How many books per year do I read? A big fat zero. As with most millennials and xennials, I consume my content in much more bite sized chunks... I read A SHITLOAD of content but it is not in the form of novels... Most of the stuff I read is of the form of 15-30 page articles in The Atlantic or The Economist. I simply don't have the patience to dedicate a dozen h
Re: (Score:2)
If you add up the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL revenue for 2016 and multiply the total by 4 you've got about the value of the book publishing industry. They're approximately $10 billion, $8 billion, $10 billion, $4 billion and $121 billion respectively for 2016.
Even more impressive considering the big 4 sports have sweetheart deals with cable companies for revenue from people who never watch their content and a lot of people read library books
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sports fans on the other hand seem to do nothing but discuss it and assume everyone else shares their interest. So there's a perception that sports are a lot more popular than they are and books a lot less. But the finances don't lie.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm...immediate family - parents, brothers, wife, children...I think two of us (eldest brother may have stopped reading since I saw him last. Doubt it, but possible) are non-readers. The rest of us generally manage a book or more each a week.... I've done three since last weekend myself....
Re: (Score:2)
Citations?
They seem important here because I suspect you are comparing four very US focused things (the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL) to _all_ of global publishing. Children's books, newspapers, even books about sports, are being included in your total. If you were to compare them to just the more relevant adult fiction in the same market, it would not come out nearly as well for your case.
Anyway, back to my book . . .
Re:"Average Reader?" (Score:4, Insightful)
*Looks at iPad*
In the last 3 years I've bought over 500 books, most of them in the 600-1200 (thanks Brandon) page length. That's not taking into account the thousands of books I've read prior to realizing I could carry around a library instead of a book or two by going digital. I could stock a good-sized bookshop with the books in the attic...
4600 seems pitifully small to me - I'm only about halfway (hopefully) through life and I'm already well past that.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. I have a couple of thousand books in my library and I’ve read at least half of them twice. A smaller percentage more than three times like LotR/The Hobbit.
I do read a lot more than 12 books a year.
[John]
Re: (Score:2)
If you read, you read 12 books on average a year.
If you don't read, you're not a "reader".
Re: (Score:2)
Thinking the same here - I used to read hundreds of books a year (which got me to reading at an adult level and reading adult books by the time I was ten). I would burn through a few novels every weekend, and everyone bought me books for Christmas that were consumed by Boxing Day.
That pace could not be maintained after I hit my 20s, and it slowed down again when I got married and yet again when I had kids. I may well have had 2k books under my belt by age 20, but I probably will never double that over th
Re: (Score:2)
Like me.
:P
Re: (Score:2)
rock_climbing_guy mused:
I'd like to know what they were smoking when they said the average reader reads 12 books a year. How many people read even one?
I believe she says "the average reader" as distinct from "the average person". The average person - at least, the average person in the USA - barely reads at all. (Hardly surprising, given the American education establishment's devotion to the "whole word" approach to teaching new readers.) The average reader, by contrast, probably does read a book a month. They're the folks the Kindle store was created for.
Of course, half of those books are romance nove
Re: (Score:3)
As a teenager I used to go round all the second hand bookstores and pick up dozens of old sci-fi books, collections and anthologies. I could read a handful of short stories for a hour or two while in bed, or a novel over a week. Having to go to bed at 10pm because that's when my parents went to bed and turned off the heating to the rest of the house. One shelf on my wall was crammed full of sci-fi books.
Statistics (Score:2)
I'd like to know what they were smoking when they said the average reader reads 12 books a year. How many people read even one?
Very likely that statistics is hiding reality here. If most people read 0-2 books per year, but a small but not insignificant amount of people read 50 books per year, the average will be 12.
Parenting Changes This (Score:2)
Good Night Moon? Go the Fuck to Sleep (Score:2)
If you're a parent, it's a book you have to read.
Even better when Samuel L. Jackson reads it : https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Books are for wimps! (Score:2)
Half my Slashdot time got me a college degree (Score:2)
I used to read Slashdot a LOT. I cut my Slashdot time in half and used that time to read for school (WGU). I got my degree mostly in the time I used to be on Slashdot. Soon I'll start my masters from Georgia Tech online.
Re: (Score:2)
Only 50 a year? (Score:2)
over the last 3 years my count is like 125... And I've read like that since I was a kid... MANY decades ago.
That doesn't count the magazine (dead tree and electronic), technical articles, manuals for work and email lists I subscribe to.
And, yes, I do other things too.
I do NOT sit, drink beer and cheer clods smashing one another on large publicly funded grass fields or chasing small white balls through grassy parks.
I do throw heavy balls at harmless pins just to watch them fall down in fear and hysterical la
Re: (Score:2)
To reply to my own post is gauche, but I realized I needed to clarify... That's 125 a year.
Disturbing News. I already own more than that. (Score:2)
Most of them science fiction first editions [lawrenceperson.com].
I think you need... (Score:2)
...a new category above "super."
When I was a kid, I used to go to the library every week, checking out a book a day. By age 35, I had a library of over 4000 books. I read all of them. That's about 2.5 books a week, just for the ones I owned. I've slowed down a lot in my later years, only finishing two to three novels a week on the average. I've read at least 6,000 books in my lifetime, probably closer to 8,000.
I'm nowhere near the most obsessive reader I know of. I've had middle-aged friends who had librari
Could be (Score:2)
When I donated all my paper books after I got my first kindle, I counted around 4400 paper books. My back hurt for 2 weeks.
Plus I got a new empty room.
Planning? (Score:2)
Recreational reading is the one thing I don't plan. My reading list consists of whatever strikes my fancy at the library or bookstore.
Books I've bought but haven't read yet may constitute some sort of plan (as in 'I plan to read these on my next vacation'), but I'm not going to work my way down a list of 'books I should read before I die'.
I just read the dictionary (Score:2)
I just read the dictionary. All the other books are in there.
[ Apologies to the comedian I can't remember who said that first - though it sounds like something Steven Wright would say. ]
Merry Christmas to 65% of you [slashdot.org], Happy Holidays to 28% of you and What the Fuck is Wrong With You That You Can't Just Pick One to the remaining 7% -- which probably includes me, sorry. My wedding anniversary is Dec 23, would have been our 28th, but Sue died in Jan 2006, so I don't really feel festive this time of the year