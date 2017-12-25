UK Companies Facing Cyber Security Staff Shortage (theguardian.com) 52
Bruce66423 writes: According to a recent survey of recruitment agencies, 81% expect a rise in demand for digital security staff, but only 16% saw that the demand would be met."
Resorting to 'neuro-diversity' [...] "We were originally plucking people from IT and bolting skills on but we changed our entire recruitment policy including targeting different kinds of people," said Rob Partridgeat BT Security. "One area we've looked at is neuro diversity. We know, for example, that some people with Asperger's are highly suited to cyber but don't always have good communication skills so we changed our approach to the way we source and interview candidates.
Why cant the UK and Ireland educate their own students to some "different kinds of people" standards and fill the few advanced Cyber Security jobs and many technical support jobs?
For the very average Cyber Security work just use vocational education so people can swap out server hardware, use the GUI and enter the command lines they are told.
Cover both the top end and ow end of computer education rather than early computer education. Support the people who wa
> vocational education so people can
... use the GUI and enter the command lines they are told.
The PROBLEM is that admins and programmers follow a set of instructions that might have been okay for one situation, without understanding and carefully considering the ramifications for *their* situation, on *their* network, considering *current* threat trends. Often they get the commands to enter or the GUI buttons to click from sites like Stackoverflow or Serverfault. The answers on Stackoverflow might mor
Leaving the EU wasn't about stopping all immigration. It was about the UK regaining full control over its immigration policies, rather than letting distant, unaccountable EU bureacrats control such matters. The citizens of the UK are fine with letting certain people into the nation, if these people can contribute positively. What isn't wanted are third-worlders who want to leech off of the UK's social programs without contributing anything of value, for example. I know your kind on the political left want t
Some type of points system before the guest worker is allowed into the UK to work on cyber security?
Speak english? Get some points.
Educated? Get some more points.
Healthy and can pass a medical examination? Get more points for not been a burden to the UK medical system on the first day. No transmitting infections.
Can do the job they get offered? Get more points for having an educa
No later than
Understand they go back to their own country after that job ends.
you'd get a "LOL, no". From pretty much anyone capable of doing an IT security job.
Unlike most other jobs, we're talking about something where you have about a tenth of the people capable, willing and able to do the job that would be required. And I mean worldwide.
In other words: You don't get to set the conditions.
For that they get to enjoy everything the UK has to offer a for a few years as a guest worker.
London, the Lake District , castles, Exeter, shopping, Victoria and Albert museum.
A wage and savings they can put towards something of real value back in their own country when they return.
Pay people what they are worth! If you only offer people peanuts then you aren't going to get a warm reception.
Posting AC. I worked with a developer who told me the following:
"There is a reason why you don't find people interested in cyber security. Companies don't want them, because security has zero ROI."
"After years in DevOps, I will happily have my code run as root or require admin rights on Windows, if it gets the job done. Security isn't something I will give a care about, ever. Mainly because if a company gets sued for my insecure code, their lawyers handle it. If I don't make my deliverables, I get fire
The private sector can use a lawyer like person to cover for many random workers globally with no loyalty to the UK.
Why hire 50 people from the UK to work on a project who can pass UK security when 1 UK person can sign for the work of 49 low cost foreign workers?
The paperwork is done to some needed lev
You want to know why people don't want to work in cyber security and why you can only get autists with zero interpersonal skills? Because anyone with interpersonal skills wouldn't stomach working in that field for long.
If you come into a packed cafeteria and on a table there are two people sitting by themselves and they, too, don't even look at each other, you found internal audit and itsec. You're about as well liked as athlete's foot. And if your coworkers could shoot their boss who drives them from crunc
The GCHQ had to study staff problems from the 1950-70's. It took the GCHQ two decades of intensive study to finally work out how to get and keep the best experts.
A really good wage, nice location for living in UK and the best working conditions.
The rate of sale of UK secrets to the Soviet Union and Russia also decreased with better wages and conditions. Troublesome activist union membership was reduced for the better too.
Security and cyber sec
With so much money put into the early use of computers, generations should be computer ready by 2018?
Did the education system discover that very average students stay very average even after using a computer for many years?
That money could have been put into university math and CS. The very best coul
The below average people tested to the same level after years of "using" new computers.
More new computer, robot kits, GUI robots, different OS, laptops and more computers a decade later resulted in no more experts and a staff shortage.
Think of what that extra money could have done for a few top university campuses.
All that engineering, physics, math and engineering at a university level that could have
The results would have had a large pool of work ready computer ready workers.
The below average and uneducable students stayed at their same level of education even after years of computer related education.
All that educational budget was wasted on students who could not be educated.
The same computer spending could have been given to a few top UK univers
You haven't heard of the company called ARM? The money invested by Acorn into the BBC Micro and the associated training programs, helped to develop ARM CPU architecture that went into mobile CPU's, GPU's and the entire ecosystem.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"The Tube interface allowed Acorn to use BBC Micros with ARM CPUs as software development machines when creating the Acorn Archimedes. This resulted in the ARM development kit for the BBC Micro in 1986, priced at around £4000."
You must be at least this autistic to work here.
...then you aren't really demanding anything. This is Econ 101.
If demand isn't being met, it's not because you aren't willing to pay exorbitant rates, it's because you are legally prohibited from paying those rates to get what you want.
What is legally preventing companies from hiring security professionals? The article doesn't say.
Move on, folks. This is just propaganda to try to get the government to solve the private sector's problems at taxpayer expense!
People with IT skills don't interview well. Film at 11.
As soon as people wake up and realize that capability based security can fix all of this, "computer security professional" will be about in demand as much as "computer operator" or "system administrator". I wish these folks so employed a nice 10ish year ride until it's over.
So the prophecy is written, again.