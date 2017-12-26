China's Shanghai Sets Population at 25 Million To Avoid 'Big City Disease' (theguardian.com) 4
An anonymous reader shares a report: China's financial hub of Shanghai will limit its population to 25 million people by 2035 as part of a quest to manage "big city disease," authorities have said. The State Council said on its website late on Monday the goal to control the size of the city was part of Shanghai's masterplan for 2017-2035, which the government body had approved. "By 2035, the resident population in Shanghai will be controlled at around 25 million and the total amount of land made available for construction will not exceed 3,200 square kilometres," it said. State media has defined "big city disease" as arising when a megacity becomes plagued with environmental pollution, traffic congestion and a shortage of public services, including education and medical care. But some experts doubt the feasibility of the plans, with one researcher at a Chinese government thinktank describing the scheme as "unpractical and against the social development trend."
Re: (Score:2)
You are arguing a metaphor - not that which it describes.
I.e. "environmental pollution, traffic congestion and a shortage of public services, including education and medical care."
Which is something they predict they can still handle at 25 mil, but doubt that they will be able to at 30 mil.
And 25 mil is probably just another metaphor for "no bigger than right now" - as according to TFA "Shanghai had a permanent population of 24.15 million at the end of 2015, the official Xinhua news agency said last year."
