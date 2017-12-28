Amazon's YouTube App on Fire TV Stops Working Ahead of Schedule (fastcompany.com) 63
Amazon has already deactivated its YouTube app on Fire TV devices, four days before a planned blockade by Google. Instead of opening YouTube directly, the app now encourages users to install Silk or Firefox, and will open a link to the site once either browser is installed. From a report: Google has said it will cut off YouTube access on Fire TV starting January 1, citing Amazon's unwillingness to support Prime Video on Chromecast, or to sell Google hardware (including Chromecast) on its website. The companies say they're having productive discussions, and Amazon now has a product listing up for Chromecast, but the YouTube app's deactivation suggests an agreement isn't imminent.
Whoever wins, we lose.
Amazon has the advantage: more Prime subscribers (with Prime Video) than Play subscribers buying videos. It's using one monopoly to try to expand power into another market (streaming devices). Using their online sales monopoly to tie to their streaming video product and simultaneously hobble a competitor's ability to sell streaming devices and stream video to their devices is
... a complex ball of violations of the Sherman Anti-Trust act.
Didn't Microsoft get bent over for this once or twice?
Didn't Microsoft get bent over for this once or twice?
MIcrosoft forgot to pay their dues to the politicians. As soon as they started contributing to national campaign budgets, their anti-trust lawsuit conveniently went away. Amazon pays [opensecrets.org], and so does Google [opensecrets.org].
Speak for yourself (and the sheeple)! My hardware (a NUC running Debian) still plays exactly what I tell it to! I was right to not rely on proprietary hardware and software!
Firefox (Score:2)
You can now install Firefox on Fire Stick and Fire TV and it is suppose to work with YouTube including fullscreen mode.
I installed it last week in anticipation. I will try it out when I get home.
Nice to have a browser on the Fire Stick anyway
Obviously never tried to use the YouTube app on Roku...
That's one incredibly unstable POS.
Better just to pave over the fire with standard Android.
When's the last time you used it? It's gotten a lot better in the last 6-10 months.
Junked my Roku about 5 or 6 months ago. YouTube app was unusable. 10 minutes maximum between crashes/lockups.
Google of Forums found this to be typical, slightly better on newer Rokus, but still shitty. Apparently leaking threads based on progressively decreased responsiveness.
Even still, it was almost certainly Google's developers that wrote the bad code - Roku provides help to big vendors, but they generally don't do the heavy lifting.
I never actually had issues with Youtube (Roku 3), though I never stay in the app for more than 2-3 videos before going to another app like Netflix. And even for those two videos, I prefer my phone UI for search and then just use the cast button to start playing directly. So I didn't have enough time to lose any real responsiveness.
I don't see this with my Roku 2, YouTube delivery is on-par with Google Play, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.
Our year-old Roku works fine with Youtube. No glitches no crashes, even when it is left on all night long.
Or you just get an AppleTV (Score:2)
An AppleTV is now one of the few places you can get Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, etc. No need to deal with the madness between Google and Amazon. Roku would also work, but even that does not have as many streaming options as an AppleTV.
I can't find any Apple TV on amazon.ca, so I guess the problem isn't only between Amazon and Google, although I did get PrimeVideo added to my 3rd-generation Apple TV a few weeks ago (Canada).
That's interesting because when Amazon delivered the Prime Video app, they also started selling the AppleTV again at Amazon - but I guess that was the U.S. store only? Hopefully that extends to other countries eventually.
I went the Nvidia shield route and I'm not regretting it at all. Seems to work for every use case I have, including Plex and Alexa integration which is awesome.
I'm far more likely to get a Fire, now that I know I can just install a browser and play videos from that. I recall trying those mini-Android HDMI plug in things, and (at least when I tried them) full screen in browser video didn't work. Since that's all I wanted...
Customers are NOT property. (Score:1)
Big Business doesn't know that, and may end up learning it the hard way.
A plague on both their houses.
I was able to chromecast amazon video... (Score:2)
There were some minor issues, making me stop and restart the cast, but it worked. What does Google mean by support chromecast in amazon prime?
What you did is stream to your computer and then screen capture a Chrome tab and pipe it to Chromecast. Very inefficient, clunky, problematic.
What Google wants is an Amazon video app. You use your phone to start a video on the Chromecast, and the Chromecast gets the stream directly from Wifi, decodes it, displays it. Your phone only does start/stop and title selection.
Here we see... (Score:2)
... how competition benefits the end user in this digital age!
I'm shocked! (Score:2)
Well, not that shocked.
when corporations act like petulant children.. (Score:2)
Awesome to see two very large, very influential companies act like this. Especially since these are the companies we're inviting into our homes to record us 24/7, And clearly have aspirations to influence every aspect of our daily lives.
(On an aside, it gives me a warm fuzzy feeling to see that the billionaires running these two companies are still human after all.)
So what would you have done differently? Alphabet(Google) is doing this because Amazon decided that they were not going to sell Chromecast or other Google devices on Amazon - nor would they allow Amazon Resellers to sell them. If a brick and mortar mall was owned by AT&T and they banned the sale of any non-AT&T telecommunications products from the premesis I imagine that would be inviting an antitrust lawsuit of some sort, correct? Amazon is the largest non-brick and mortar "mall" online by far.
T
Well, this is kind of the problem inherent to a large company with many different business units.
Should Amazon's core business (selling shit to people) be hamstrung by their other business units? At some point business A will have conflicting interests with business B.. Punishing your customers (which is what this boils down to really) is not the right answer -- we can call this pulling a 'Sony'. it rarely works out in anyone's favor.
Because really, if you run a store, and you turn a profit on items sold
> Because really, if you run a store, and you turn a profit on items sold, why voluntarily remove a popular item?
Rational actors wouldn't, but in this case Amazon thought they could promote their hardware at everyone else's expense - for a while they also weren't selling Apple TVs, though *that* was in retaliation to Apple not allowing the Prime streaming app for Apple TV... seems this behavior goes deeper, but the common denominator is Amazon.
> Apple can get away with it, because
.. it's Apple.
They
Just going to blame youtube (Score:2)
This will backfire and people will just end up blaming youtube, searching for another service on their device that will work
This will backfire and people will just end up blaming youtube, searching for another service on their device that will work
Maybe they'll stop buying FireTVs instead so they can get their fix of YouTube? It's not like the options aren't plentiful and cheap.
They can't unbuy something they own and use regularly, they can only supplement it
At this rate we'll need a separate device for each service we want to use... Amazon, Google, Netflix, Disney, HBO, Hulu, is this a ploy to drive people back to cable?
The Chromecast works for all of those but Amazon, but that's Amazon's choice.
The fire works for all of them but YouTube, but that's Amazon's choice.
I don't share your opinion, I think most people will blame Amazon.
Set top boxes... (Score:2)
How does "set top box now just runs FireFox, whatever website video in full screen" get distorted in your mind to "set top boxes are locking you in"?
It's actually the great unburdening of a special app for every website.
Gosh if only this website was full of people who could operate a search engine, using a single, easily-copied keyword to discover the answer.
It's Google's home video-streaming device. Press Chromecast button in compatible app, it finds Chromecast devices on your wireless network, which show the content out over their HDMI.
Amazon disabled a work app installed by ME. (Score:2)
Amazon deleted/disabled/broken an app installed by ME. Very rude, very rude indeed.
This is a problem.
Dear Amazon, I think there is a perceived ownership problem.
I own the device, not you.
I decide how to use the device, not you.
If you want to talk about shared ownership, we can potentially come to an agreement, but you just stepped over a line.
Don't mess with my stuff or how I have it configured.
