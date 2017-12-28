People Who Know How the News Is Made Resist Conspiratorial Thinking (arstechnica.com) 172
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Conspiracy theories, like the world being flat or the Moon landings faked, have proven notoriously difficult to stomp out. Add a partisan twist to the issue, and the challenge becomes even harder. Even near the end of his second term, barely a quarter of Republicans were willing to state that President Obama was born in the U.S. If we're seeking to have an informed electorate, then this poses a bit of a problem. But a recent study suggests a very simple solution helps limit the appeal of conspiracy theories: news media literacy. This isn't knowledge of the news, per se, but knowledge of the companies and processes that help create the news. While the study doesn't identify how the two are connected, its authors suggest that an understanding of the media landscape helps foster a healthy skepticism.
[...] "Despite popular conceptions," the authors point out, "[conspiratorial thinking] is not the sole province of the proverbial nut-job." When mixed in with the sort of motivated reasoning that ideology can, well, motivate, crazed ideas can become relatively mainstream. Witness the number of polls that indicated the majority of Republicans thought Obama wasn't born in the U.S., even after he shared his birth certificate. While something that induces a healthy skepticism of information sources might be expected to help with this, it's certainly not guaranteed, as motivated reasoning has been shown to be capable of overriding education and knowledge on relevant topics.
[...] As a whole, the expected connection held up: "for both conservatives and liberals, more knowledge of the news media system related to decreased endorsement of liberal conspiracies." And, conversely, the people who did agree with conspiracy theories tended to know very little about how the news media operated.
People who understand that mass media is nothing more than a branch of some corporations PR department, tend to not believe the unverified B.S.spouted by mass media.
It's not quite that simple. It isn't that they are mouthpieces for corporate PR, so much as that they don't always look too carefully at the PR blurbs that corporations send out, nor apply a healthy enough dose of skepticism.
The problem fundamentally is that at the local level, journalism doesn't pay very well, and only a few people are lucky enough to make it to the top tier TV/radio/newspaper outlets where it does pay well. This means most of the best and brightest tend to avoid the whole field unless they are really motivated. You have to assume that most of the people doing the reporting and investigating did not double-major in anything, and have no deep knowledge of any other subject besides communications, lack solid grounding in statistics, and so on, which makes them easier to mislead. And by the time they get old enough to be cynical enough to distrust the corporate PR stuff, they're too expensive to keep on the payroll.
Of course, eventually even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while, and there are a lot of journalists out there, so in aggregate, mistakes tend to be self-correcting eventually, but it's a very real problem, and IMO is getting worse with each passing year.
Of course, eventually even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while, and there are a lot of journalists out there, so in aggregate, mistakes tend to be self-correcting eventually, but it's a very real problem, and IMO is getting worse with each passing year.
As of last week, CNN was continually bandying about this story, that the Trump administration had handed down a list of "banned terms" to the CDC.
Thing is, there is no such list, and no one ever said any terms were banned... but CNN has yet to announce any sort of retraction for the blatantly and demonstrably false claims they're perpetuating.... and they're far from the sole villian in this regard (looking at you, MSNBC and Fox).
Ergo, I don't expect much if any self-correction in the near future, any more
"News!"
So, being skeptical of mainstream media, because one understands how "news" comes into being, automatically makes a person a conspiracy theorist...
You didn't even read the whole summary, did you?
... and making smart ass comments that in no way contribute to the conversation... how would you characterize that behavior?
The birther arguement was started by aides within the Hillary campaign in 2008.
In North Korea, China, Russia, Turkey, Syria, Sweden, Iran, Germany what could go wrong?!
Even more so with socialism, globalism, immigration you didn't wanted and very large private media companies.
Citizens are wrong. Media is correct. Believe it!
Re:Yeah. Trust the media! (Score:4, Informative)
In North Korea, China, Russia, Turkey, Syria, Sweden, Iran, Germany what could go wrong?!
Sweden and Germany rank substantially better at press freedoms than the US:
https://rsf.org/en/ranking_tab... [rsf.org]
It's facile to put them in the same grouping as North Korea and so on.
Uh-huh, the NSA wasn't spying on us. Really. (Score:2, Insightful)
Sometimes the conspiracies are true and worse than we ever imagined.
All the craziest conspiracy theorists are part of the few conspiracies that are true.
They're acting like gibbering fools to discredit those telling you the world is flat.
Fake News!! (Score:2)
Bill Hicks 1992 - https://youtu.be/5uyCJKEMOx8?t... [youtu.be]
You know what also helps? Having a personality (Score:5, Insightful)
No. I'm being serious. Having a deep understanding of yourself, having an identity that goes beyond "I am for X" & "I am against Y" provides an bulwark against propaganda and conspiracies. Watch kids. They start out believing everything parents tell them. Once they take on traits that their parents don't have, you can see them begin the first phases of critical self-assessment.
All of this can be achieved in many ways. The best comes in the form of exposure. Exposure to philosophy. Exposure to culture. Exposure to other people and their lives.
You want to stop conspiracies and propaganda dead in its tracks? Get your kids out of your comfort zones and into the real world.
Having a 'full of shit' uncle is key to teaching bullshit detection. And it's great fun for the uncle.
Suggestions:
Rules to burping. If you burp and you're inside, with a girl, who's not a part of your family, then you should say 'excuse me'.
Say 'now' when mom is looking for 'please'.
They are made of cells, which are like tiny legos. (gotta sneak a truth that sounds like bullshit in)
Beer and chocolate cake is a balanced diet. The only reason they have to eat vegetables is because they are too young
It is so frustrating that you choose such a narrow scope to your logic. It makes me lose faith in you as a human being.
WHY do so many people have these superficial identities based on just saying they are X or Y? WHY are they not exposed to philosophy or culture? Are we not at the pinnacle of public education funding?
The only thing to think is that the people in control of education and media want to make people stupid. They want them to define themselves with superficial labels. This enables them to be con
Also, make lots of friends (Score:3)
Once you do that, you start to learn that we all have more in common with each other than differences.
Anybody that tries this is already a critical thinker. A vast majority of Republicans do want a simple truth and they do not care whether it is faked or wrong as long as they can believe in it. Incidentally, a lot of Democrats are not much better.
The problem with this type of advice is that it does not reach the people that need it.
Very interesting post. I remember as a child having a very firmly defined sense of right and wrong, truth and non-truth. It was binary and relatively uninformed, however as I began to read the encyclopedias at my house I developed a system of grading "truth" and knowledge that was no longer binary. There was true, false, told as true (or false) when it was known to bet the opposite, told as true (or false) by many but unsubstantiated, generally known as true (and it is not), generally known as false (and
People who believe in conspiracies (Score:5, Insightful)
When you look at the "conspiracy nuts" you will notice a pattern. It is usually people who feel that they are "left out", that they're not in an "in" circle in whatever way that may be defined. Usually, it means that they're left out of being one of the "knowing ones", the ones that share a secret or at least something that elevates them above the others, something that gives them an "edge", if only a perceived one.
And a conspiracy theory allows them to feel that they belong to the "knowing ones" for a change. Because they now know something, something "secret", that everyone else doesn't know. And they knew it first!
Funny enough, whether that's true or even possible doesn't really matter. What matters is that they know it, and they knew it before the "smart" people did.
This is a powerful motivator. Because it lets you feel superior. You "get" it, you understand, you are one of the knowing ones, and the others, those sheeple, they don't. They are clueless, they don't understand, they don't know.
If you're usually the clueless one who neither knows nor understands, this can motivate quite a bit. And it can motivate you to cling to it, no matter what. Because letting go would require you to admit that you've, as usual, been the clueless idiot.
Android and iPhone is a bit like Democrat or Republican. Everyone's taking sides and everyone's trying to convince everyone that their side is right and the other is the spawn of the devil when essentially both sides are just out to fleece you, don't really care about you but only care about the well being of their shareholders.
The main difference is that with Android and iPhone, that's basically the idea behind it. With Dems and Reps, it's mostly sad.
As a "neutral" non US-citizen observing from the outside, I think me and the rest of the world agree that it is not quite fair to compare Democrats with Republicans one to one.
The Republican party has a much greater affinity for science-denial, spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation among its supporters. Something like the Tea Party movement or an unqualified millionaire real-estate mogul like Donald Trump being president is only possible in an environment that the Republican party fosters.
If I li
Well, from where I stand, Android and iPhone are both pretty bad and an utter disgrace. All expensive phones are targeted at ripping of the buyer. The only thing here is that there are no cheap (new) iPhones, which tells you something about Apple or rather their cult followers.
Oh yes. Fuckups trying very hard to convince themselves they are not fuckups, but without actually doing anything to change their actual status as fuckups. These people are hugely dangerous and responsible for the majority of the evil in the world, because it is them that support and bring to power the ones that should never have gotten power in the first place.
informed electorate (Score:2)
If we're seeking to have an informed electorate, then this poses a bit of a problem.
Some people may want an informed electorate, but it's definitely not politicians, the political parties or their high-dollar supporters. They have a vested interested in keeping the masses ignorant, partisan, riled up and easily swayed by slogans and rhetoric.
Examples: Look at the masses of people at Trump rallies chanting "Lock her up!" about someone who has not been convicted of any crimes*. Or that, even as of December 2017, people still believe Obama was born in Kenya [newsweek.com]
Survey results released by YouGov Friday show that 51 percent of Republicans said they think former President Barack Obama was born in Kenya, compared to just 14 percent of Democrats. Perhaps unsurprisingly, respondents who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election were especially convinced of Obama's African origins: Fully 57 percent said it was "definitely true" or "probably true" that the 44th president came from Kenya.
[ * deferring any debate about
Examples: Look at the masses of people at Trump rallies chanting "Lock her up!" about someone who has not been convicted of any crimes*.
She committed a crime; it's illegal for her to do what she did running confidential information through her private email server.
Yes, people don't like it when high profile people commit crimes and get away with it. That's "conspiracy theory"?
Correlations (Score:2, Interesting)
Did you know that the rates of ice cream consumption and murder both rise at almost the same rate? That's because people get irritable when it is too hot for their comfort.
The entire basis for this article is meaningless, "While the study doesn't identify how the two are connected, its authors suggest that an understanding of the media landscape helps foster a healthy skepticism." Correlation DOES NOT EQUAL causation. The study basically discovered nothing at all.
Establishment media (Score:3, Insightful)
This "journal" is a McCune operation; the ultra wealthy widow of a banker that funds all manner of establishment approved non-profits and academics. In addition to being the ultimate paymaster of no end of well connected non-profits they fund lots of (D) campaigns in the North East [1,2].
1. https://www.followthemoney.org... [followthemoney.org]
2. https://www.followthemoney.org... [followthemoney.org]
Enjoy your establishment kool-aid. It's telling you want you want to hear so I'm sure the fact that it's 1% "bankster " funded "research" won't be an issue as it ricochets around the liberal echo chamber.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/JournoList
There are way more "conspiratorial thinkers" at wo (Score:4, Insightful)
They make much of (supposedly) a quarter of Republicans "willing to state" that Obama was born in the U.S. (citation needed).
However in the meantime 100% of Democrats seem to STILL think Trump has some kind of magical tie to Russia, even though it turns out Hillary paid for the report the FBI used [dailymail.co.uk] to make that claim. Even though Trump keeps doing things Russia does not like at all [cnn.com].
Someone still has a long ways to go before they shed "conspiratorial thinking", but it's apparently not the people who "know how the news is MADE" (Freudian slip emphasized).
They make much of (supposedly) a quarter of Republicans "willing to state" that Obama was born in the U.S. (citation needed).
However in the meantime 100% of Democrats seem to STILL think Trump has some kind of magical tie to Russia
No citation needed for that one though?
No citation needed for that one though?
No because everyone has the [townhall.com] countless cycle of Democrats [washingtonpost.com] claiming there is a Russia collusion [foxnews.com] on the news [washingtontimes.com].
I have helpfully provided many links for you as you appear too be too stupid to have ever followed the news, or to use Google. You poor bastard. Can't keep helping you though so you are on your own from here.
Wow, are you always so rude, or just to strangers on the internet?
Re: (Score:2)
That gave me a chuckle, thanks.
You mean other than the 2 sources he already cited, one of which being CNN.com?
Every partisan individual in the US is a conspiracy nutter. They have been hoodwinked into thinking that every person of the "other party" is out to get them.
In reality, the only people out to get them are the ones running the parties.
Indeed. Or rather the ones running the parties already have them and have managed to compromise any rationality they may have had completely. So these people are right about being victims, they are just completely delusional of who they are victims of.
Hey you know what's funny? That dossier was funded by Republicans first! Ha ha!
So those 4 grand jury indictments so far are just what? Imaginary? The emails? The meetings with known Russian operatives? I guess all that is just imaginary as well?
And let's not forget that Trump refuses to divest himself from his business and won't divulge his tax returns. I wonder what one would find. Maybe Mueller will shed some light after taking most of the Trump cabinet to the cleaners after digging through Deutsche Bank.
Clinton running a child sex ring under a DC area pizzeria (and then, on Mars) was a conspiracy.
No, the one on Mars is absolutey true.
The rational people, though, ARE focused on the web of connections between Fusion GPS, Clinton-machine money, employees at DoJ/FBI (and their spouses), and messages involving some of those folks who are on the record as partisan Clinton supporters and who are plainly talking about what they can do to prevent Trump from becoming president.
Re: (Score:2)
Some conspiracy theories aren't conspiratorial too (Score:1)
Critical Thinking (Score:2)
Sounds like in a roundabout way they're describing metacognition, or critical thinking. The latter can find the flaws in a conspiracy theory.
I think what happens is that the more you understand how the news media is made of flawed individuals who get it wrong sometimes, the less you take 'the news' as gospel handed down from upon high by the omniscient.
Russians conspired with Trump (Score:4, Insightful)
Fusion GPS, and what they provided was the basis by which the FBI went after Trump. Golden fucking showers!! Yeah, it's all bullshit. And yes, absolutely there is a "Deep State".
Trumps biggest mistake was the moment he mentioned "draining the swap". For one, it's an ocean and just as deep. Secondly, he's an outsider. If he manages to pull out of this, he's a messenger from God almighty himself!
You're retarded, there is no God, and Trump is one of the least capable leaders to which history has been witness.
Or any federal grand jury issuing indictments against high ranking members of the Trump campaign.
Facts Don't Matter (Score:2)
But a recent study suggests a very simple solution helps limit the appeal of conspiracy theories: news media literacy.
=
But a recent study suggests a very simple solution helps limit the appeal of free thinking: more brainwashing.
This story is the kind of brainless authoritarian feel-good piece that the chosen people of Slashdot lap up
Conspiracy? (Score:2)
Very much like capitalism conspiracy theories (Score:4, Insightful)
People who have actually run a business (or at least been involved in the higher-level management of one) are a lot less likely to believe that typical corporations make money hand over fist for doing next to nothing, are deliberately looking for ways to screw over their customers, and so on.
deliberately looking for ways to screw over their customers
Considering how many crazy cases we've seen over the years; it's hard to believe anyone wouldn't think a lot of multinational companies are doing this.
Just some examples off the top of my head. General planned obsolescence, Verizion getting caught nickel and diming people in lots of weird hidden fees, ISPs doing all kinds of throttling and misrepresenting speeds, Apple recently admitting they slow phones, computer breaking DRM, and probably some more that I just can't think of. This isn't a "capitalism conspiracy"
You're just proving my point. "Stuff I the customer don't like and I think looks bad" need not remotely be driven by a company deliberately trying to do bad by its customers, and the closer you are to the actual tough decisions that companies have to make on a day to day basis, the closer you are to understanding that.
Nearly any decision made by a sane person can be justified reasonably, from their point of view, with enough context, but very few of those decisions and very little of that context makes it to the consumer (for various reasons). I tend to take the stance that any sufficiently large organisation cannot communicate internally effectively enough to create a unified understanding of the challenges their customers face and how to solve them; this lack of unified understanding seems to lead to bold moves aimed a
less likely to believe that typical corporations [...] are deliberately looking for ways to screw over their customers,
Typical corporations? No. Sony? they relish the opportunity.
People who know (Score:1)
HEADLINE JUST ON TIME (Score:1)
Just on time to logically and scientifically refute the people noticing the "Bitcoin is for nazis" that is being pushed in every mainstream outlet.
What a coincidence. I guess they all detected at the same exact time that this is what all their readers really want to read and that they have to run this story to make money.
"Conspiracy theories" are clearly of no use here. There is clearly no coordination between power entities and if there is it's for the sole purpose to help YOU. Now let's all laugh at the
I don't recall this much effort to debunk... (Score:5, Insightful)
...the famed "Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy" in 1998?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Conspiracy? (Score:3)
But the Moon is Flat (Score:1)
We all know it was faked by Donald Trump, when he arrived here on a spaceship from Uranus.
Best summary of how journalism works (Score:2)
Is this
" My [disgust] for modern journalism is huge. [Almost] everything they do are hit pieces or playing defense for the side with money.ï "
Another one I liked was a Cold War era Russian remarking cynically "We know how to read Pravda. Do you know how to read the New York Times?". I.e. Pravda was a pack of lies but once you knew how to dissect it you could get some useful information. The US is effectively two one party states superimposed on each other. The Democrat media says only positive things about Democrats and negative things about Republicans. The Republican media says only positive things about Republicans and negative things about Democrats.
Great post. +1 for not being an idiot like the rest of us.
Hardly (Score:2)
"a very simple solution helps limit the appeal of conspiracy theories: news media literacy. "
Literacy.Period! would already help.
Journalist admits his anonymous source in the FBI was Soviet agent.
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/fake-news-russian-mole-robert-hanssen/
Overthinking (Score:2)
If we're seeking to have an informed electorate, then this poses a bit of a problem
Most adults are not ignorant due to a lack of ability - the amount of intelligence needed to read a birth certificate is minimal - even less than the amount needed to send a tweet.
The reason most adults are ignorant is because they want to be. They prefer it. Being uninformed makes life a lot easier. There are no weighty considerations to make - just vote for the candidate with the nicest hair, or the tallest, or the best
..... body.
And the same applies to most other choices. Grab the pizza with the brightest
If we're seeking to have an informed electorate, then this poses a bit of a problem
Most adults are not ignorant due to a lack of ability - the amount of intelligence needed to read a birth certificate is minimal - even less than the amount needed to send a tweet.
The reason most adults are ignorant is because they want to be. They prefer it. Being uninformed makes life a lot easier. There are no weighty considerations to make - just vote for the candidate with the nicest hair, or the tallest, or the best
..... body.
Actually, it's the dopamine rush - repeated studies have been conducted which strongly indicate that the human brain reacts the same way to defending a strongly held belief as it does when the body snorts a big fat line of cocaine.
So, really, the reason most adults prefer to stay in their personal belief bubbles isn't comfort, it's because they're getting high off it.
Obama's birth (Score:2)
There is lots of evidence he was born in HI, and no evidence he wasn't. Even if he wasn't born in HI, the law today would have granted him citizenship at birth (And yes, you can retroactively apply that to a birth before a law change). So, he was born in HI. All the evidence says he was. No evidence exists that he wasn't. And even if he wasn't, he'd still have been eligible to be president.
Exactly, He didn't even need to be born in Hawaii, born to 1 American Parent is all it takes. Obama could have been born in Kenya but it wouldn't have mattered.
What made it weird was people didn't know what a short form birth certificate was, why it took weeks to be verified, should have been an open and shut news article.
There is lots of evidence he was born in HI, and no evidence he wasn't.
Noting that (sigh), even as of December 2017, people still believe Obama was born in Kenya [newsweek.com]
Survey results released by YouGov Friday show that 51 percent of Republicans said they think former President Barack Obama was born in Kenya, compared to just 14 percent of Democrats. Perhaps unsurprisingly, respondents who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election were especially convinced of Obama's African origins: Fully 57 percent said it was "definitely true" or "probably true" that the 44th president came from Kenya.
Noting that (sigh), even as of December 2017, people still believe Obama was born in Kenya [newsweek.com]
You know, the really sad part is that since his mother is a known American citizen, none of that "where was he born" nonsense ever mattered in the slightest; yet, socially, we allowed the mass media to convince us that it did.
Noting that (sigh), even as of December 2017, people still believe Obama was born in Kenya [newsweek.com]
You know, the really sad part is that since his mother is a known American citizen, none of that "where was he born" nonsense ever mattered in the slightest; yet, socially, we allowed the mass media to convince us that it did.
True and I imagine the whole "he was born in Kenya" thing was/is actually code for "he's black" - which, if so, is, quite frankly, stupid - but let's not overestimate people...
True and I imagine the whole "he was born in Kenya" thing was/is actually code for "he's black" - which, if so, is, quite frankly, stupid - but let's not overestimate people...
What if it's just "code" for "he had a really strange upbringing"?
Anyway, he's not black; he's half black. And half white. It seems to be you guys who are obsessed with the black half.
That's not how conspiracy theories work. Conspiracy theories exist outside the realm of facts. You cannot use facts, reason, or logic to refute them -- because if someone has performed the requisite mental gymnastics to believe in one in the first place, any additional facts that come their way will be dealt with in similar fashion. Further, the more facts/arguments that are piled on, the more entrenched they become (because after all, if there wasn't something to the conspiracy, why would people expend so much energy to refute it?)
So, you can either argue till you're blue in the face (and get no where) or simply ignore them, and they'll fade away on their own.
and they'll fade away on their own
Or they elect the president of the United States of America.
Because Pizzagate. And Benghazi. And Kenya. And communism.
Huh, what difference could possibly explain the different reactions? I just can't think of anything...
what difference could possibly explain the different reactions?
Parental citizenship. But I know, you'd rather race-bait.
Re: (Score:2)
Also note the source, Breitbart had "exclusive" possession of an old bio with errors. How many bios were written about him in his life? That one has an error isn't "evidence" of anything.
Sure took him a long time to spit out that forged document. If it was legit, it would have been immediately released.
Is that how you know it's forged, or is there some other way you've been able to discern this?
Sure took him a long time to spit out that forged document. If it was legit, it would have been immediately released.
The short form was released in a timely manner. After complaints, and failed lawsuits, he released the long form.
When will Trump release his tax returns? When will Trump release his long-form birth certificate? One year in office, and neither was released.
How to tell if someone is trustworthy:
1) When they make a statement, for example that parts of a birth certificate were clearly modified, they back it up with specifics, ideally a copy of the evidence and another, comparison copy to show the difference between modified and not-modified.
The shmucks that don't provide this proof are either a) Morons, or b) paid to lie
2) They spend more time establishing their own trustworthiness, rather than simply claiming that other sources - such at 'the media' are not trustworthy. When they not only refuse to do this, but insist on their anonymity, then they are either: a) Totally paranoid or b) paid to lie. In either case, they are not trustworthy.
3) Being a citizen is fairly easy for most people to prove. It happens all the time in courts of law. Able to run for President is not supposed to be a harder to prove, it should be easier (otherwise the Constitution would have discussed it further). Genetic tests, established records, even newspaper announcements etc. are all considered proof. People reject them only if they are a) Morons b) being paid to lie.
Given these simple fact, there is the possibility that you are being paid to lie. But I don't think so. Frankly you did such a poor job of it, I can't think of anyone so desperate as to pay you to lie. If they did, they should get their money back.
That kind of leaves only one explanation for your post. Most states offer guaranteed employment for people like you, though usually they don't pay minimum wage.
Really? Then why was I Modded' up and you were modded down?
Maybe you were paid to lie. Idiots like short things that say what they want without evidence.
Normal people like longer statements that make sense, rather than insults.
Have you seen a few shops, and some of the pixels look wrong?
The Earth being flat is easy to disprove.
If the Earth is round, which way is down?
Some of us know that ending in s doesn't automatically make a word plural.
Shape of the Earth? Hundreds if not thousands
Antifa mostly only exists in right wing scare propaganda, but nice try. Maybe if you don't like anti-fascists, you shouldn't be a fascist.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the idea is that if more people were aware that the majority of "news pieces" are actually paid advertisements, they wouldn't be so apt to jump on the mainstream media bandwagon.
The bigger conspiracy is that of political partisanship. All of that bickering is based on the actions of people who aren't you, and aren't the person you argue with. You make politics mean something about yourself, when it doesn't, and are trapped into defending something that means nothing. Your ego tricks you into carrying water for a bunch of rich elitists that do not care one single whit about your life and/or your death. They only care for your money and your support so they can continue to ride h