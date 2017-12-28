There's No Evidence Comcast's New 'Network Investment' Is Because of Net Neutrality Repeal or Tax Cuts (vice.com) 115
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Comcast issued a statement last week claiming that the government's new tax plan and the end of net neutrality will directly result in a dramatic spike in Comcast's network investment and job creation plans. If you look at Comcast's capital investments over the past 12 months and calculate continued investment growth at current rates -- you'll find that Comcast was already on pace to spend more than $50 billion on investment over the next five years.
Journalists that could be bothered to take a closer look at Comcast's earnings discovered that the company's promise of $50 billion in investment over five years is something that would have occurred regardless of the net neutrality repeal or Comcast's shiny new tax cut. "In Q3 2017, the most recent quarter, Comcast's capital expenditures were $2.4 billion," noted Ars Technica's Jon Brodkin. "Continuing to spend at that rate, even if Comcast doesn't increase spending to account for inflation, would push Comcast to $9.6 billion a year or $48 billion over the next five years." Indeed; if you look at Comcast's capital investments over the past 12 months and calculate continued investment growth at current rates -- you'll find that Comcast was already on pace to spend more than $50 billion on investment over the next five years.
Should we make up stories and believe those instead?
Yeah, Comcast is generally a lame company, but to say an official announcement by the decision maker about the reasons for a particular decision equals "no evidence" is quite a biased stretch, especially when the counter evidence is a guess by someone who wasn't involved in the decision.
So sure, Comcast was going to spend some money on infrastructure anyway. The article stretches to get $48 Billion and the press release says "spend well in excess of $50 billion" with more announcements coming in their January earnings report, so even at the most generous, there is still a gap there. The part of the same press release they skipped over of course was that Comcast also announced "special $1,000 bonuses to more than one hundred thousand eligible frontline and non-executive employees." in the same press release. If you read the press release [comcast.com], that's the part most specifically attributed to the tax cuts and the FCC rule change. The infrastructure plans read as an add-on, so this is mostly much ado about nothing. But hey, these "reporters" will do just about anything to be able to publish something they can cast into an anti-Trump narrative of some sort.
Large tax breaks to corporations generally equate to those companies spending between 10 and 20% of the initial take on employees wages and bonus's. This is already known. The larger portion goes to dividends for stock holders and the rest is company cash assets. The fact that Comcast is claiming that the investment they have already been making is now due to the end of net neutrality is absurd at any level. I can claim that I'll pay my electric bill for the rest of the year because of net neutrality, so what.
Comcast is in business to make money. The tax "reform" and the repeal of NN mean that Comcast's activities are likely to lead to higher profits and higher ROI, so it is rational for them to invest in expanding their business.
However, that investment is probably better spent buying up competitors rather than rolling out new infrastructure.
Large tax breaks to corporations generally equate to those companies spending between 10 and 20% of the initial take on employees wages and bonus's. This is already known.
[citation needed]
Large tax breaks to corporations generally equate to those companies spending between 10 and 20% of the initial take on employees wages and bonus's. This is already known.
[citation needed]
Correct, nowhere near 10-20% of large tax breaks goes to employees. Of the $300 billion companies saved from the 2004 Homeland Investment Act, about 92% of it went to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends [nytimes.com]. The top 15 companies, who accounted for half of the repatriated money, cut 20,000 net jobs in the three years following the tax break. [usnews.com]
But the remaining 8% didn't even all go to employees. I couldn't find exact figures, but some of that also went to capital purchases. At best you could s
Re:If we don't believe Comcast (Score:4, Informative)
Yeah, Comcast is generally a lame company, but to say an official announcement by the decision maker about the reasons for a particular decision equals "no evidence" is quite a biased stretch,
No, it is not even a short stretch. Only a compleat idiot (look it up) would believe something because there was a press release about it. The rest of your comment is thus utterly invalidated by simple common sense, and not just that you shouldn't listen to anything said by anyone who just said something so blatantly false, but that the rest of it is predicated upon trusting the words of corporate PR flacks and officers. Lying to you is literally part of their jobs. Looks like it's working brilliantly on you.
If you read the press release, that's the part most specifically attributed to the tax cuts and the FCC rule change.
AT&T says the same thing, while cutting 2,000 jobs. I wonder how many jobs Comcast will cut? And I further wonder how many employees will actually get those bonuses. Comcast is literally known for not keeping their word.
Re:If we don't believe Comcast (Score:5, Interesting)
So no actual evidence, just holding your hands over your ears and shouting "I don't believe you!"
It is literally the opposite. There is no actual evidence that these corporations will do what they say they will, and ample [historical] evidence that they will not. In fact, the available evidence says that when they say they will do something, they will do something else. You know, like when we paid them hundreds of millions of dollars to build out the last mile, and they gave the money to their executives as bonuses instead.
Seems pretty desperate, there.
You seem pretty desperate to support their narrative. Shareholder, or employee?
There is no evidence yet because it hasn't happened yet.
What are you talking about? Do you think this is the first tax break for corporations, or the first repatriation attempt? We repatriated $300 billion in 2004, and we know what the companies did with it. The top 15 companies, which repatriated half of that $300 billion figure, cut 20,000 jobs in the next three years. 92% of the total repatriated money was simply given to shareholders in stock buybacks and dividends.
As for Comcast's specific case, the article shows how Comcast is already on pace to invest ove
Re: (Score:3)
The consent decree imposed on Comcast for the NBCUniversal merger is set to expire soon. However, there is a lot of risk the federal government may extend it. [nypost.com] Since Trump seems susceptible to flattery/buttering up, giving him credit for things seems a cheap way to curry favor.
Certainly, their statement should be taken with a grain of salt.
Birinyiâ(TM)s ruler
If a company spent $x the past 5 years, obviously they will spend $x the next 5 years!
Outcome (Score:1)
- Comcast executives make even more money to spend snorting cocaine and partying.
- Comcast customers keep getting screwed at least as much as they were before.
- Conservatives cheer at the top of their lungs.
I'm a conservative, and I hate Comcast, support net neutrality. However I also support tax cuts for corps. I don't have any illusion that all their tax saving will help the CEO's more than the employee's or their customers. But the bottom line is that we have the highest corporate tax rate in the world. If you want to compete we need to lower that.
The USA ranks number 1 in prison incarceration, debt, and taxes. This is not a good thing.
I notice you were quick to snipe on Conservatives, but were you abl
The person you replied to appeared to have their own brain. Why are you spouting off standard partisan talking points? Perhaps they aren't in favor of military spending? After all, it's not a fiscally conservative thing to do.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Outcome (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm a conservative, and I hate Comcast, support net neutrality. However I also support tax cuts for corps. I don't have any illusion that all their tax saving will help the CEO's more than the employee's or their customers. But the bottom line is that we have the highest corporate tax rate in the world. If you want to compete we need to lower that.
The USA ranks number 1 in prison incarceration, debt, and taxes. This is not a good thing.
I notice you were quick to snipe on Conservatives, but were you able to criticize your buddy Obama when he gave a huge bone to the corporate CEO's of the insurance companies under the pretense that he was helping poor people. The honest to god truth is there is no difference between Republicans and Democrats. they all support their corporate campaign donors. Conservatives and Liberals need to ban together, find common ground and stop supporting the party oligarchs.
I've never understood the Conservative stance on the US's place in the world regarding taxes.. We're told socialism is teh evil, because high taxes.. but by your constant harping Democratic Capitalism has led to the highest taxes in the world. Yet most socialist countries seem to have universal health care and a pretty enviable quality of life in exchange for their high taxes compared to the US where we get more prisons, economic serfdom to a new Oligarchy and a forever war. And before anyone tosses out Venezuela or another failed dictatorship that cloaked itself in socialism, there's plenty of failed democracy's to pair that against, so don't even bother.
As for the tax breaks for insurance companies, nobody liked it then either, but it was the only way to get wide spread health care without the Republican nuclear explosion that expanding Medicare universally and having single payer would have done, so we accepted it as an at the time necessary mess. Thank a deity of your choice that Republicans are saving us from that, by doing even more to destroy health care accessibility and likely imploding Medicare at the same time, to pay for their cuts to the wealthy.
Starting with Reagan, Republican philosophy started being divorced from relevant statistical data. It only got worse during G. W.'s tenure. Then the Demos decided they too wanted some of that, so we had Obama. Now we have...well...you can see the results.
Re: (Score:1)
There is one problem with your statement on taxes, that many seem to gloss over. Constantly glossing over the number that the rate is stated. However, does anyone actually bother to look at the actual rates that are being paid.
It is dishonest to keep saying that we have the highest rate, without actually accounting for what the corporations actually pay. That second part is important and is in financials for publicly traded companies. The amount of loopholes and skirting around (tax avoidance) is quite
Re: (Score:3)
"Lowering taxes" isn't going to do anything
That's not quite true. Lowering the nominal tax rate will reduce the differential in actual rate between companies that engage in active tax avoidance and those that don't. That may end up making smaller businesses (that can't afford armies of accountants and lawyers to figure out the loopholes) slightly more competitive.
Re: (Score:2)
There was an interview on NPR where NPR's expert said the Kansas thing with pass through corporations wasn't going to happen with this tax bill. They discussed at some length, including interviewing an econ professor from Kansas.
I don't understand why the tax code even has "pass through corporations". I can see some consideration given to corporations with 5 or fewer employees to acknowledge that its a legal structure minus most of the economic structure of a corporation, but past that it just seems like
But the bottom line is that we have the highest corporate tax rate in the world.
You might want to look up the corporate tax rate in the UAE before you repeat talking points that you heard from Fox news and the GOP.
The bottom line is that you're repeating lies.
I'm a conservative, and I hate Comcast, support net neutrality. However I also support tax cuts for corps. I don't have any illusion that all their tax saving will help the CEO's more than the employee's or their customers. But the bottom line is that we have the highest corporate tax rate in the world. If you want to compete we need to lower that.
Except that corporate taxes are specifically designed to encourage reinvesting profits (tax deductible) instead of shoveling them straight to the shareholders (not tax deductible). Comparing the tax rate to the rest of the world is irrelevant. The original tax rate was reasonable so lowering it will only hurt the economy in the long run.
Vice will however be using their corporate tax savings to pay off more women they harassed.
NBC making fake news for Trump administration (Score:1)
NBC making fake news for the Trump administration... Fascinating.
(Comcast owns NBCUniversal)
Fascinating... the fake news is coming just as the Trump's Department of Justice is deciding if Comcast lived up to the negotiated antitrust terms it agreed to when it purchased NBCUniversal.
Re:These numbers cannot be correct (Score:5, Insightful)
Conventional Slashdot wisdom dictates that Comcast, and all monopoly internet ISPs, have not, do not, and will not invest money in infrastructure upgrades. The monopoly status means they can coast in a non-competitive environment with current network technology while nickel and diming everyone to death. So obviously wherever they got their information that Comcast is spending money on infrastructure is complete BS. It just doesn't fit the narrative.
Keyword being monopoly. Comcast has always done upgrades....in areas where they don't have a monopoly. I've got 3 choices for cable providers, and comcast has always done a good job of providing upgrades to have the fastest speed options available. But the problem is when they DO have a monopoly. I remember one of the stories that was here on slashdot years ago. Some town only had Comcast as an option, but Comcast wouldn't upgrade them beyond 10Mbps (this was a while ago, and I don't recall the exact numbers, so forgive me if it's off). Then the town decided to setup a community ISP with 100Mbps service and.....oh, what's that? Comcast is now busting ass to offer 100Mbps service in that area much sooner than the community ISP can be up and running? Wow, what a surprise!!!!!!
Re:These numbers cannot be correct (Score:5, Interesting)
To be fair, Breitbart catches way more flak than they deserve simply because they're right-wing. Doesn't help with they sensationalize many things that they should just shut up about.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Doesn't help with they sensationalize many things that they should just shut up about.
Are you sure that's not why they get flak in the first place? They make Fox News look like a fair and balanced media source - and they literally have shows with talking heads ranting about things.
Just this week, did you catch the fake news about cutting down a 200 year old tree at the White House?
I did [bbc.com]. Didn't look particularly "fake" to me, what with the reasons for the removal being stated right there in the article and all.
How in the world did you manage to confuse the BBC with CNN?
I don't think anyone should be questioning whether the monopolies will grow... they obviously will, with as much certainty that they won't be implementing obvious net neutrality ending measures right away.
That's not the issue at hand, the issue is the cost of all that.
Here's the thing: now thatbthis administration has completely bent over backwards to the likes of Comcast, signaling just how much they are willing to fuck consumers over in favor of their lobbying, any shitty corporation would be able to pros
You're, of course, getting it exactly backwards. Companies like Comcast (which you're oddly confusing with being a "monopoly"
... despite the fact that are only one provider of such services out of multiple) - especially the big ones like them, Verizon, etc - LIKED Obama's rule. Because it made things harder on smaller, competing providers. Stop pretending you actually believe the crap you're spewing, and stop being a phony troll who's actually shilling for companies like Comcast. They wanted the more complex regulator environment in place, not stripped away. And you know that, and are simply lying with your childish-sounding theatrics.
No, you have it backwards. When Comcast is the only cable provider and high speed internet provider in your county/state, they are a monopoly. It doesn't matter that people in the next county/state have Cox. Multiple providers in the country isn't competition if they don't actually compete for each other's customers. Also they don't want a complex regulatory environment. A regulatory environment gets reviewed by experts in the field and can be changed fairly rapidly in response to abuses. They want law
Begone troll! Your foul astroturf is no use here!
It isn't just the monopolies, it is the biggest fish eating the smaller fish. Amazon getting into just about any business with a decent cash flow is an example. The result is that there are now a dearth of small companies being built from the ground up. They get nipped in the bud before being allowed to blossom.
Explanation can't be real because ... (Score:1)
"Continuing to spend at that rate, even if...
So quoted snarky 'analysis' provides us with extrapolation and no evidence of whether the company's expenditure were going to match some past pattern, and provides no insight into exactly what the money would have (if indeed it would have been) spent on.
/. were silenced by evil ISPs whenever the conversation turned to bashing I
Using this poster's approved logic, we can also say that since Obama's NN rule wasn't in place back in the horrid, unusable internet days of 2015 when everyone's postings here on
But sure, keep repeating it in hopes people don't notice that you have already been utterly disproven before you even wrote anything this time around.
Re:Explanation can't be real because ... (Score:4, Interesting)
They also lacked specifics as to how Obama's NN rules made things worse.
Case in point... Comcast's bandwidth cap. 1 terabyte. You go over and you pay quite a bit for overages. Or for $50/month (at least in my area) more, you can have the cap removed. Already paying for the faster 'blast' speed tier? That just means you will hit the cap faster than those who don't.
Worse, this cap actually creates an environment beneficial to them and hostile to non Comcast streaming services... despite the rules.
Remember, the rules only covered internet traffic, on which Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, YouTube all traverse. The dirty little secret of the latest generation of Comcast boxes, is that they are pretty simple boxes with a cable modem inside which streams all but live shows. Even the latest generation of DVRs don't have a hard drive inside, they just stream from a private cloud. While your binge watching of something on Netflix traverses the public internet and counts against your bandwidth cap... you binge watching something via the X1 platform and your Comcast provided set top box doesn't. Sure, both use DOCSIS to communicate to the head office... one exits to the public internet, the other remains on a private network.
This means that as data usage increases due to higher degrees of consumption, cord cutting, or 4k video from streaming services, your use of Comcast's services is essentially 'free', while you only have a limited capacity for the external providers.
Welcome to the world which NN created.
We could call him a 'grammar Nazi', to satisfy your ask... however I imagine he is more of a 'grammar Marxist'
My favorite example of this (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
And if they have a tax rate payday coming, it's much more profitable to write off a one-time bonus when the corporate rate is higher than to raise wages during a tax cut.
You don't honestly believe that, do you? (Score:5, Insightful)
And if you're going to post so much, why the hell don't you sign in?
What's this fallacy called? (Score:2)
Another NN article? (Not moaning) (Score:3)
What amazes me is how long we are already fighting this. And once it is gone, we will never be able to get it back.
Here an article about it : https://www.dailykos.com/story... [dailykos.com]
Not so much the content is interesting, but the date. December 26th, 2010. twothousand-fucking-ten. And even if it won't happen now and the next two precidency terms are Dems, the one after that will be Rep again and they will go for it again. They only need to succeed once. We can never fail.
So I am actually a bit happy to see those articles. It means there is still a bit of hope.
Time will tell (Score:2)
I just read that Foxconn is getting another billion in incentives in WI to come there. And for the almost 5 billion in incentives, they are only guaranteeing they will hire 3000, but up to 13000. So if it is 3000, WI would have been better off opening the factory themselves and becoming state owned.
Comcast is Playing a Larger Game Here (Score:1)
The important thing is to expand that infrastructure....Odin knows they could use it.
Ferret