There's No Evidence Comcast's New 'Network Investment' Is Because of Net Neutrality Repeal or Tax Cuts

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Comcast issued a statement last week claiming that the government's new tax plan and the end of net neutrality will directly result in a dramatic spike in Comcast's network investment and job creation plans. If you look at Comcast's capital investments over the past 12 months and calculate continued investment growth at current rates -- you'll find that Comcast was already on pace to spend more than $50 billion on investment over the next five years.

Journalists that could be bothered to take a closer look at Comcast's earnings discovered that the company's promise of $50 billion in investment over five years is something that would have occurred regardless of the net neutrality repeal or Comcast's shiny new tax cut. "In Q3 2017, the most recent quarter, Comcast's capital expenditures were $2.4 billion," noted Ars Technica's Jon Brodkin. "Continuing to spend at that rate, even if Comcast doesn't increase spending to account for inflation, would push Comcast to $9.6 billion a year or $48 billion over the next five years." Indeed; if you look at Comcast's capital investments over the past 12 months and calculate continued investment growth at current rates -- you'll find that Comcast was already on pace to spend more than $50 billion on investment over the next five years.

  • If we don't believe Comcast (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Should we make up stories and believe those instead?

    • Yeah, Comcast is generally a lame company, but to say an official announcement by the decision maker about the reasons for a particular decision equals "no evidence" is quite a biased stretch, especially when the counter evidence is a guess by someone who wasn't involved in the decision.

      So sure, Comcast was going to spend some money on infrastructure anyway. The article stretches to get $48 Billion and the press release says "spend well in excess of $50 billion" with more announcements coming in their January earnings report, so even at the most generous, there is still a gap there. The part of the same press release they skipped over of course was that Comcast also announced "special $1,000 bonuses to more than one hundred thousand eligible frontline and non-executive employees." in the same press release. If you read the press release [comcast.com], that's the part most specifically attributed to the tax cuts and the FCC rule change. The infrastructure plans read as an add-on, so this is mostly much ado about nothing. But hey, these "reporters" will do just about anything to be able to publish something they can cast into an anti-Trump narrative of some sort.

      • Re:If we don't believe Comcast (Score:5, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, 2017 @11:54PM (#55826393)

        Large tax breaks to corporations generally equate to those companies spending between 10 and 20% of the initial take on employees wages and bonus's. This is already known. The larger portion goes to dividends for stock holders and the rest is company cash assets. The fact that Comcast is claiming that the investment they have already been making is now due to the end of net neutrality is absurd at any level. I can claim that I'll pay my electric bill for the rest of the year because of net neutrality, so what.

        • Comcast is in business to make money. The tax "reform" and the repeal of NN mean that Comcast's activities are likely to lead to higher profits and higher ROI, so it is rational for them to invest in expanding their business.

          However, that investment is probably better spent buying up competitors rather than rolling out new infrastructure.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Cyberax ( 705495 )
            Why is it rational? Repeal of the NN means that they actually don’t need to invest more, as they can extract bigger profit from existing infrastructure.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Large tax breaks to corporations generally equate to those companies spending between 10 and 20% of the initial take on employees wages and bonus's. This is already known.

          [citation needed]

      • Re:If we don't believe Comcast (Score:4, Informative)

        by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Friday December 29, 2017 @03:41AM (#55826935) Homepage Journal

        Yeah, Comcast is generally a lame company, but to say an official announcement by the decision maker about the reasons for a particular decision equals "no evidence" is quite a biased stretch,

        No, it is not even a short stretch. Only a compleat idiot (look it up) would believe something because there was a press release about it. The rest of your comment is thus utterly invalidated by simple common sense, and not just that you shouldn't listen to anything said by anyone who just said something so blatantly false, but that the rest of it is predicated upon trusting the words of corporate PR flacks and officers. Lying to you is literally part of their jobs. Looks like it's working brilliantly on you.

        If you read the press release, that's the part most specifically attributed to the tax cuts and the FCC rule change.

        AT&T says the same thing, while cutting 2,000 jobs. I wonder how many jobs Comcast will cut? And I further wonder how many employees will actually get those bonuses. Comcast is literally known for not keeping their word.

        • If you disregard the official statement, then what? What makes a reporter's naive assumption about Comcast's investment trends any more meaningful?
      • Payroll expenses are exempt from corporate taxes and investments are tax-deductible over an extended period of time. So explain to me how exactly do tax cuts help you pay for something that's tax-deductible anyway?

    • The consent decree imposed on Comcast for the NBCUniversal merger is set to expire soon. However, there is a lot of risk the federal government may extend it. [nypost.com] Since Trump seems susceptible to flattery/buttering up, giving him credit for things seems a cheap way to curry favor.

      Certainly, their statement should be taken with a grain of salt.

  • If a company spent $x the past 5 years, obviously they will spend $x the next 5 years!

  • Outcome (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    - Comcast executives make even more money to spend snorting cocaine and partying.

    - Comcast customers keep getting screwed at least as much as they were before.

    - Conservatives cheer at the top of their lungs.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'm a conservative, and I hate Comcast, support net neutrality. However I also support tax cuts for corps. I don't have any illusion that all their tax saving will help the CEO's more than the employee's or their customers. But the bottom line is that we have the highest corporate tax rate in the world. If you want to compete we need to lower that.

      The USA ranks number 1 in prison incarceration, debt, and taxes. This is not a good thing.

      I notice you were quick to snipe on Conservatives, but were you abl

      • Re: Outcome (Score:3, Informative)

        by Pop69 ( 700500 )
        You have to pay for all that military spending somehow. Did you think the money grew on trees? It comes from taxes and deficit spending.

        • The person you replied to appeared to have their own brain. Why are you spouting off standard partisan talking points? Perhaps they aren't in favor of military spending? After all, it's not a fiscally conservative thing to do.

          • He doesn't have a brain at all. "If you want to compete we need to lower that [the corporate tax rate]." Is he saying American corporations aren't competitve???? The American corporation is doing VERY VERY WELL. The market has been going through the roof. Corporate income is at an all time high. The tax money is going to come from somewhere, because the "conservatives" are going to spend more and more. Where do you think the tax money is going to come from? Increased corporate profits? You better hope so,

      • Re:Outcome (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Daemonik ( 171801 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @11:50PM (#55826379) Homepage

        I'm a conservative, and I hate Comcast, support net neutrality. However I also support tax cuts for corps. I don't have any illusion that all their tax saving will help the CEO's more than the employee's or their customers. But the bottom line is that we have the highest corporate tax rate in the world. If you want to compete we need to lower that.

        The USA ranks number 1 in prison incarceration, debt, and taxes. This is not a good thing.

        I notice you were quick to snipe on Conservatives, but were you able to criticize your buddy Obama when he gave a huge bone to the corporate CEO's of the insurance companies under the pretense that he was helping poor people. The honest to god truth is there is no difference between Republicans and Democrats. they all support their corporate campaign donors. Conservatives and Liberals need to ban together, find common ground and stop supporting the party oligarchs.

        I've never understood the Conservative stance on the US's place in the world regarding taxes.. We're told socialism is teh evil, because high taxes.. but by your constant harping Democratic Capitalism has led to the highest taxes in the world. Yet most socialist countries seem to have universal health care and a pretty enviable quality of life in exchange for their high taxes compared to the US where we get more prisons, economic serfdom to a new Oligarchy and a forever war. And before anyone tosses out Venezuela or another failed dictatorship that cloaked itself in socialism, there's plenty of failed democracy's to pair that against, so don't even bother.

        As for the tax breaks for insurance companies, nobody liked it then either, but it was the only way to get wide spread health care without the Republican nuclear explosion that expanding Medicare universally and having single payer would have done, so we accepted it as an at the time necessary mess. Thank a deity of your choice that Republicans are saving us from that, by doing even more to destroy health care accessibility and likely imploding Medicare at the same time, to pay for their cuts to the wealthy.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gtall ( 79522 )

          Starting with Reagan, Republican philosophy started being divorced from relevant statistical data. It only got worse during G. W.'s tenure. Then the Demos decided they too wanted some of that, so we had Obama. Now we have...well...you can see the results.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        There is one problem with your statement on taxes, that many seem to gloss over. Constantly glossing over the number that the rate is stated. However, does anyone actually bother to look at the actual rates that are being paid.

        It is dishonest to keep saying that we have the highest rate, without actually accounting for what the corporations actually pay. That second part is important and is in financials for publicly traded companies. The amount of loopholes and skirting around (tax avoidance) is quite

        • "Lowering taxes" isn't going to do anything

          That's not quite true. Lowering the nominal tax rate will reduce the differential in actual rate between companies that engage in active tax avoidance and those that don't. That may end up making smaller businesses (that can't afford armies of accountants and lawyers to figure out the loopholes) slightly more competitive.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by gtall ( 79522 )

            Yes, and it will also lead to everyone and their uncle's dog declaring themselves to be a pass-through corporation. The stupidity of putting this in the tax code can be seen with Kansas. Brownback recently skated out of the state to he didn't have to view the carnage he created.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by swb ( 14022 )

              There was an interview on NPR where NPR's expert said the Kansas thing with pass through corporations wasn't going to happen with this tax bill. They discussed at some length, including interviewing an econ professor from Kansas.

              I don't understand why the tax code even has "pass through corporations". I can see some consideration given to corporations with 5 or fewer employees to acknowledge that its a legal structure minus most of the economic structure of a corporation, but past that it just seems like

      • But the bottom line is that we have the highest corporate tax rate in the world.

        You might want to look up the corporate tax rate in the UAE before you repeat talking points that you heard from Fox news and the GOP.

        The bottom line is that you're repeating lies.

      • I'm a conservative, and I hate Comcast, support net neutrality. However I also support tax cuts for corps. I don't have any illusion that all their tax saving will help the CEO's more than the employee's or their customers. But the bottom line is that we have the highest corporate tax rate in the world. If you want to compete we need to lower that.

        Except that corporate taxes are specifically designed to encourage reinvesting profits (tax deductible) instead of shoveling them straight to the shareholders (not tax deductible). Comparing the tax rate to the rest of the world is irrelevant. The original tax rate was reasonable so lowering it will only hurt the economy in the long run.

  • oh fuck off (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    vice.com

    really...

  • NBC making fake news for the Trump administration... Fascinating.

    (Comcast owns NBCUniversal)

    • Fascinating... the fake news is coming just as the Trump's Department of Justice is deciding if Comcast lived up to the negotiated antitrust terms it agreed to when it purchased NBCUniversal.

  • I don't think anyone should be questioning whether the monopolies will grow... they obviously will, with as much certainty that they won't be implementing obvious net neutrality ending measures right away.
    That's not the issue at hand, the issue is the cost of all that.
    Here's the thing: now thatbthis administration has completely bent over backwards to the likes of Comcast, signaling just how much they are willing to fuck consumers over in favor of their lobbying, any shitty corporation would be able to pros

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      It isn't just the monopolies, it is the biggest fish eating the smaller fish. Amazon getting into just about any business with a decent cash flow is an example. The result is that there are now a dearth of small companies being built from the ground up. They get nipped in the bud before being allowed to blossom.

  • "Continuing to spend at that rate, even if...

    So quoted snarky 'analysis' provides us with extrapolation and no evidence of whether the company's expenditure were going to match some past pattern, and provides no insight into exactly what the money would have (if indeed it would have been) spent on.

    Using this poster's approved logic, we can also say that since Obama's NN rule wasn't in place back in the horrid, unusable internet days of 2015 when everyone's postings here on /. were silenced by evil ISPs whenever the conversation turned to bashing I

    • In previous Slashdot postings on the subject, many people have given real world examples of the difference Obama's NN rules made.

      But sure, keep repeating it in hopes people don't notice that you have already been utterly disproven before you even wrote anything this time around.

      • Re:Explanation can't be real because ... (Score:4, Interesting)

        by DaHat ( 247651 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @01:24AM (#55826619) Homepage

        They also lacked specifics as to how Obama's NN rules made things worse.

        Case in point... Comcast's bandwidth cap. 1 terabyte. You go over and you pay quite a bit for overages. Or for $50/month (at least in my area) more, you can have the cap removed. Already paying for the faster 'blast' speed tier? That just means you will hit the cap faster than those who don't.

        Worse, this cap actually creates an environment beneficial to them and hostile to non Comcast streaming services... despite the rules.

        Remember, the rules only covered internet traffic, on which Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, YouTube all traverse. The dirty little secret of the latest generation of Comcast boxes, is that they are pretty simple boxes with a cable modem inside which streams all but live shows. Even the latest generation of DVRs don't have a hard drive inside, they just stream from a private cloud. While your binge watching of something on Netflix traverses the public internet and counts against your bandwidth cap... you binge watching something via the X1 platform and your Comcast provided set top box doesn't. Sure, both use DOCSIS to communicate to the head office... one exits to the public internet, the other remains on a private network.

        This means that as data usage increases due to higher degrees of consumption, cord cutting, or 4k video from streaming services, your use of Comcast's services is essentially 'free', while you only have a limited capacity for the external providers.

        Welcome to the world which NN created.

  • My favorite example of this (Score:5, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @11:13PM (#55826263)
    is AT&T is going around telling everyone the bonuses they're giving out are due to their tax cut. Turns out the Union fought for a pay raise, lost, and took a one time bonus in lieu of a raise. The amount of gall on display there is stunning. It's a lie up there with Orwell's chocolate rations.
    • And AT&T was willing to GIVE that one-time bonus under those conditions because they knew they'd be getting some of that promised tax relief. The maneuver was also calculated to make sure that they weren't conspicuous by their absence when several other very large employers were doing exactly the same thing.

      • And if they have a tax rate payday coming, it's much more profitable to write off a one-time bonus when the corporate rate is higher than to raise wages during a tax cut.

      • You don't honestly believe that, do you? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday December 28, 2017 @11:59PM (#55826409)
        you simply can't be that naive. Nobody is. The bonuses were already decided on long before the tax bill (which was surprisingly uncertain, but in the end passed because the Republican's donors made it clear that if it didn't they weren't getting any more money). They'll use the $1.5 trillion in new debt as an excuse for entitlement 'reform', meaning they'll pocket our social security and medicare money. We got sold out. All of us. Unless you've got a silver spoon in your mouth you're in for a rude, rude awakening when you're 65 and dying of a completely preventable disease.
  • They're making a very naive assumption about the continuation and linearity of a trend over the next 60 months based on the last 12. The reasoning is fallacious, and I'm pretty sure there is a name for it, I just don't know what that name is.

  • Another NN article? (Not moaning) (Score:3)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @08:15AM (#55827615)

    What amazes me is how long we are already fighting this. And once it is gone, we will never be able to get it back.

    Here an article about it : https://www.dailykos.com/story... [dailykos.com]
    Not so much the content is interesting, but the date. December 26th, 2010. twothousand-fucking-ten. And even if it won't happen now and the next two precidency terms are Dems, the one after that will be Rep again and they will go for it again. They only need to succeed once. We can never fail.

    So I am actually a bit happy to see those articles. It means there is still a bit of hope.

  • I just read that Foxconn is getting another billion in incentives in WI to come there. And for the almost 5 billion in incentives, they are only guaranteeing they will hire 3000, but up to 13000. So if it is 3000, WI would have been better off opening the factory themselves and becoming state owned.

  • If they credit the tax cuts, whether they "really" are the reason or not, it doesn't really matter. it's an easy way to make themselves look good with or without the tax cuts.

    The important thing is to expand that infrastructure....Odin knows they could use it.

    Ferret

