Kodi 18 'Leia' 64-Bit For Windows Is Finally Ready To Replace the 32-bit Version (betanews.com) 44
BrianFagioli shares a report from BetaNews: Earlier this year, we shared with you that a pre-release version of Kodi 18 "Leia" 64-bit for Windows was available. There was a big catch, however -- it was not up to par with its 32-bit brother. And so, many people just stuck with the 32-bit version, because, well... why not? It is finally time to make the jump to the 64-bit variant, however, as according to the Kodi team, it is now identical to the 32-bit version from a feature perspective. "The 64-bit Kodi version for Windows is now feature complete and on the same level as 32-bit. From now on the 32-bit installer will include a warning to ask you to install the 64-bit instead. This upgrade from 32-bit to 64-bit version is seamless and you just need to install on top of the old version," says Kodi.
It's good because folks get to watch shows/movies on the cheap...bad if you ask the movie studios or the likes of ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox etc...etc
Yeah, theft is both good and bad.
Please tell me how theft would be good. As we're talking about copyright, the only theft (deprivation of property) here happens when one of the companies GP listed issue fraudulent DMCA/equivalent takedowns, not letting authors share and benefit from their own work, while the company claims the rights with impunity.
How does that work where a TV license is concerned?
Not everyone uses it to watch pirated content. I use it as a "jukebox" to play my (legally purchased) collection of FLAC audio files from about 2500 CD's I purchased over the years and piped through my home theater audio system. Tucked all on a cheap Intel NUC with all the content stored on an internal M.2 SSD. It works great!
Why the fuck does this link to some hearsay on a third party site? The only link needed is the link to the official announcement on the official Kodi site.
Brian Fagioli really is a fagioli.
Plex? (Score:2)
I thought people were using Plex now?
Some people, sure, but Kodi has a shitton more features and Plex is kinda like a toy in comparison. I mean, with Kodi you can adjust audio/video sync on-the-fly, subtitle-sync on-the-fly, enable/disable audio-passthrough and the format it uses and all sorts of equalizer-settings and whatnot, you can do 3D-playback and oh so much more. Personally, I really happen to like the Trakt-plugin to it, too, so it automatically tracks all the movies and TV-shows I've watched on there.
I don't know, most of my friends are using Plex now in their media setups and are using it to share their collections with each other too. I personally just use a PS3 with Netflix and Amazon Prime video for the most part.
I thought people were using Plex now?
I use PLEX and KODI. I found that the music libraries were easier to manage on PLEX, but KODI serves my video library needs. I use the PLEX app inside Kodi for music playback, one reason because no other PLEX client approaches have gapless playback.
Is There No Adult Supervision Here at All? (Score:5, Insightful)
There is always the reject table (for 8th grade and under they were 2, one for the boys and one for the girls).
Where there is often a set of regulars, and the occasional person who had fallen outside the clique where they at least sit down, eat their food, and usually semi-respectful communication.
Re:Is There No Adult Supervision Here at All? (Score:4, Informative)
The linked article doesn't say what Kodi is either. Welcome to the future, where "news" apparently is only used to tell people things they already think they know.
Re:Is There No Adult Supervision Here at All? (Score:5, Interesting)
I refuse to click read the article, or read any follow up comments to help gain context.
I think it is some sort of Imaging editing software from Kodak.
This is very common on Slashdot, unfortunately. Where some lesser known product gets some attention, and is posted about it like this product is known and used by everyone.
For the most part as a rule of thumb, in order to not give a summary on what the product does...
1. It will need to be 1st, 2nt, or 3rd most popular product in its class. (Windows, OS X, Linux) or (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime) or (Android, iOS, Windows (10 years ago we could had used WebOS or PalmOS))
2. Explain what the product does if it belongs to a class that isn't available to consumers even if it the top used product.
3. If Slashdot had articles which had explained it within the last 3 days, it is fine to use the name without explanation, otherwise rehash it.
4. Assume a High School level of education and experience. Not to dumb it down, but after that point adults separate and specialize in things, so you can be talking about things that others have paid no attention too.
5. Explain the product if the Acronym is similar or the same as a different products Acronym or Name. Eg. If there is a story about the Dodge Ram truck line, While people in the industry may just call it a Ram, on Slashdot it would be confused about RAM (Random Access Memory). So if the article covers how the Ram has been increasing in prices, we are thinking back to the day where RAM was expensive due to illegal actions from Memory maker Samsung.
Because I am interested in Cross-compatibility programming designs. And compared to Sun Micosystems, Apple and most other vendors. Microsoft transition to 64bit is very rocky. I originally though the initial push to
.NET other then competing with Java, however running slower then a normal compiled app + only running on windows (in short taking the worst parts of Java and C++ and putting them together) was the fact that the .NET run-time would be 64bit upwards compatible. Which is wasn't because you will n
Ok, I googled it. A home theater solution. I guess I need to add an other condition. It needs to be a technology that is popular within 5 years.
Home Theater software has been old-news for a long time. And Kodi wouldn't be high in this class. We have Apple TV, XBox and Chrome cast (in no particular order) as the top 3 in this.
However for the most part Home Theater media software hadn't really gotten to much attention.
This. A thousand times this. The title and summary assume that EVERYONE a) uses Windoze and b) uses Kodi.
Re: (Score:3)
It used to be called XBMC, i.e. Xbox Media Centre, a media player. It seems like it does illegal streaming too
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The original announcement for the 64 bit version says
https://betanews.com/2017/06/0... [betanews.com]
If you intend to use Kodi with add-ons to stream potentially illegal content, you may wish to consider a VPN.
Or look at this
https://www.engadget.com/2017/... [engadget.com]
Apparently there are third party plugins which allow you to stream stuff for free, though the MPA/MPAA-led Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment etc are on the case.
What is the Kodi? (Score:4, Informative)
Kodi wants to entertain you
Kodi spawned from the love of media. It is an entertainment hub that brings all your digital media together into a beautiful and user friendly package. It is 100% free and open source, very customisable and runs on a wide variety of devices. It is supported by a dedicated team of volunteers and a huge community.
Kodi (formerly known as XBMC) is an award-winning free and open source (GPL) software media player and entertainment hub that can be installed on Linux, OSX, Windows, iOS and Android, featuring a 10-foot user interface for use with televisions and remote controls.
It allows users to play and view most videos, music, podcasts, and other digital media files from local and network storage media and the internet. Our forums and Wiki are bursting with knowledge and help for the new user right up to the application developer.
https://kodi.tv/ [kodi.tv]