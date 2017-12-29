How Hotmail Changed Microsoft (and Email) Forever (arstechnica.com) 71
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Twenty years ago this week, on December 29, 1997, Bill Gates bought Microsoft a $450 million late Christmas present: a Sunnyvale-based outfit called Hotmail. With the buy -- the largest all-cash Internet startup purchase of its day -- Microsoft plunged into the nascent world of Web-based email. Originally launched in 1996 by Jack Smith and Sabeer Bhatia as "HoTMaiL" (referencing HTML, the language of the World Wide Web), Hotmail was initially folded into Microsoft's MSN online service. Mistakes were made. Many dollars were spent. Branding was changed. Spam became legion. Many, many horrendous email signatures were spawned. But over the years that followed, Hotmail would set the course for all the Web-based email offerings that followed, launching the era of mass-consumer free email services. Along the way, Hotmail drove changes in Windows itself (particularly in what would become Windows Server) that would lay the groundwork for the operating system to make its push into the data center. And the email service would be Microsoft's first step toward what is now the Azure cloud.
Former Microsoft executive Marco DeMello, now CEO of mobile security firm PSafe Technology, was handed the job of managing the integration of Hotmail as the lead program manager for MSN -- Microsoft's own answer to America Online. In an interview with Ars, DeMello -- who would go on to be director of Windows security and product manager for Exchange before leaving Microsoft in 2006 -- recounted how, right after he was hired in October of 1996 to manage MSN, he was summoned to Redmond for a meeting with Bill Gates. "He gave me and my team the mission of basically finding or creating a system for free Web-based email for the whole world that Microsoft would offer," DeMello said.
No. Microsoft neglecting the product to try and make $ off the user base is what killed Hotmail's reputation. And caused many of us to leave.
Hotmail was possibly the one product Microsoft purchased which was originally a *nix product and were able to still provide service once it was ported to their Windows OS. The purchase of Danger comes to mind. Half a billion dollars or so and they tried to make it run on Win
Microsoft actually has a case study up describing their Hotmail migration from FreeBSD to Windows 2000 [microsoft.com]
Your link is a somewhat sanitized version of what happened, and ignores the first three years of fiascos.
Prior to the acquisition, Hotmail worked closely with the FreeBSD devs to optimize their servers. This led to things like the "sendfile" system call, where a program could pass a filename and an open socket to the kernel, and the kernel would write the file to the socket with none of the bytes touching userspace. So when Microsoft took over, they got a lean, optimized, and efficient system, and tried to replace it with one of the worst server operating systems ever. Each FreeBSD system (a $200 motherboard sitting on a piece of cardboard), needed 20 Win-NT servers to replace it, each costing ten times as much as the FreeBSD boards. Since this was clearly unworkable, they waited another 3 years to do the transition, while both hardware and software improved. All of this was further complicated by many of the original Hotmail people quitting to go elsewhere (this was the height of the boom), leaving the remaining employees just treading water with little time to work on the transition.
Gates should have flown to England (iirc) and hand-delivered the ten dollar check personally - the dude saved Microsoft a fair bit of user embarrassment.
Itâ(TM)s been awhile. That was Christmas 1999, I paid it for them. You can search google to read more, including the original threads.
https://slashdot.org/story/99/12/25/114201/microsoft-hotmailpassport-service-interruptedupdated [slashdot.org]
https://slashdot.org/story/99/12/28/1729233/msft-thanks-linux-programmer-for-paying-35-fee [slashdot.org]
https://slashdot.org/story/00/01/18/1645224/microsoft-hotmail-domain-reward-check-on-ebay [slashdot.org]
And because those who don't learn history are doomed to repeat it:
https://slashdot.org/story/03/11/06/1540257/microsoft-forgets-to-renew-hotmailcouk [slashdot.org]
Bah. I had root@rocketmail.com and sysadmin@rocketmail.com.
We were a Solaris site from the start. Then a FreeBSD/Solaris site. And right after I left Hotmail was a Windows / Solaris site. A few years later, the last of the Solaris backend servers were retired.
Hey Bill,
That's not true. When the first real attempts to use Windows machines as Hotmail front end boxes was attempted, the Windows servers were within 10% for raw performance. However, managing them was a clusterfuck of the first order. We were ahead of our time with code distribution, being able to take bad servers out of production, get new ones provisioned and the like.
We'd have needed 20x more sys admins, not 20x more servers.
The Windows team was not responsive to this problem until my team and I lobbed a nuke to Gates about how a conversion wasn't going to happen until the Windows team got their shit in order.
When the first real attempts to use Windows machines as Hotmail front end boxes was attempted
...
The first "real" attempt? Why the weasel word? What you mean is the first successful attempt after three years of abject failure.
the Windows servers were within 10% for raw performance.
That is not my recollection at all. I have some "before and after" photos of the Hotmail's Sunnyvale datacenter. I will try to find them and post a link.
Microsoft actually has a case study up describing their Hotmail migration from FreeBSD to Windows 2000 [microsoft.com]
Thanks for posting this. It seems that Slashdot forgot their own news history yet again.
That was and is bullshit. It only talks bout the migration of the Internet-facing machines.
The back end servers remained running *BSD for a long time afterwards. When they did eventually transition, it required compiled binaries (instead of php or perl or whatever was used in the original iteration of Hotmail) and much newer, more powerful servers to achieve the same performance.
Re:Originally ran on Apache/FreeBSD (Score:5, Informative)
I was the first SysAdmin for Hotmail. Everything you said is wrong.
The backend servers and mail servers were Solaris. The front end servers were FreeBSD.
The original code was Perl. This was before FreeBSD was rolled out. By the time FreeBSD was introduced, pretty much everything was coded in C.
The Windows migration was my last straw. They didn't perform worse on the front end, but the management was miserable and MSFT's Windows team were completely unsupportive until there was a massive flame going from my team up.
Beware of the Passive Voice (Score:5, Insightful)
Mistakes were made. Many dollars were spent.
The most powerful weapon in the hands of the spinmeister is the passive voice. You can make reasonable sounding statements, keep who did the mistakes and who spent the dollars out of focus, lull the listener into some kind of mental lethargy,
... and then bham! Whack them before they know what hit them.
The most powerful weapon in the hands of the spinmeister is the passive voice.
This is one reason for the dominance of English in many fields. It provides so many opportunities for nuance, ambiguity, and evasion.
spam (Score:2)
"How about spam, eggs, long signatures and spam? That don't have much spam init."
I signed up shortly after it started. I told no one my Hotmail address and never used the account, even to send an email. I checked it a few months later and the inbox was FULL of spam (hundreds). Haven't been back there since.
I may be misremembering how advanced cyber-security was at the time. But how quickly would a brute-force SMTP attack be shut down back then? Would it be? Just sending to every combination of letters and numbers before the @ sign would be very quick when their servers were still fast and not overloaded.
hotmail serves a vital purpose (Score:3)
When ordering online requires an email address that the vendor can then spam the dickens out of, having some dummy hotmail spam collectors can be very useful.
Re:hotmail serves a vital purpose (Score:4, Informative)
Bingo. Works like a charm for me too. Add to that a custom Haraka server with a black/white list and no more spam problem.
When ordering online requires an email address that the vendor can then spam the dickens out of, having some dummy hotmail spam collectors can be very useful.
I always preferred Rocketmail, but they were bought out by Yahoo and the service sucked afterward. Though I still use a hotmail address for all the sites I don't really care about.
Hotmail (Score:1)
I left hotmail after Microsoft bought it
Wow. We’ve got quite the badass here folks.
I keep using it just so Microsoft has to renew the domain name and keep it working. I never use the "outlook" or whatever equivalent.
Hotmail is not awesome - but it's just good enough to keep me using it as my primary e-mail.
I've had my account since the early days. Way back then it was great to have an e-mail address which stuck with you when you changed ISPs or changed jobs. These days there's a lot of competition but all my friends know my Hotmail address so unless MS really screw up I'll keep on using it.
Microsoft Server in the data centre is horrible, but it's got nothing on Microsoft licensing. I'm in the process of moving our inf
Hotmail isn't email (Score:1, Interesting)
As long as Hotmail silently drops incoming, accepted mails without generating a bounce (blatantly ignoring SMTP RFC) it has absolutely nothing to do with email and should never be called that, the correct description is 'broken POS'. SMTP server admins should collectively blacklist them and move on into a better future.
Generating a bounce is just a way to allow spammers to know if they've found a valid address. I would agree that blocking IPs after X invalid email addresses across X minutes would be smarter - but it doesn't do much against a botnet either.
Our emails at least get a bounce message from Microsoft addresses, which I suppose is something
:-)
Earlier in the year, following WannaCry, we were getting a lot of bounces from UK government addresses as they tightened their filters. At the time, we were using the service providers webmail (1&1 as it happens), so everything went through their pool of SMTP servers. Not surprisingly, there are a lot of unsavory characters using these same servers, so blacklisting them wasn't unreasonable. The solution we
juno (Score:2)
was hotmail in that period tween BBS and webmail was a thing, successfully transitioned beyond that, lasted longer than hotmail in the picture of history, but yea hotmail, where every spammer I ever ran across got sent to a "eatmyass@hotmail, suckadick@hotmail, gofuckyourself@hotmail, fuckyourmamma@hotmail" response
hotmail was nothing special, in the sense that @aol.com was nothing special, unless you were 8 and completely clueless dumb fucks at the time
Was a hotmail user until they became retarded (Score:2)
I kept using hotmail even after MS bought it, I really didn't give it much tought.
Suddenly hotmail asked me to enter my cellphone number that they would verify with a message, and I could not log in without this verification.
That's how I lost years worth of emails and why I will never use Microsoft services again.
Yeah, had a very similar experience - set up my hotmail pre-Microsoft, and used it as a principal destination address for about ten years (my work and ISP based addresses changed quite often back then, so it was good to have a stable point of contact). Nowadays I use gmail for the same purpose, but I was still getting the odd email sent to the hotmail address, usually from old work colleagues or mates wanting to get back in touch - all autoforwarded to gmail.
Then earlier this year Microsoft decided that I n
2GB limit changed everything IMO (Score:1)
Oh wow! (Score:2)
"He gave me and my team the mission of basically finding or creating a system for free Web-based email for the whole world that Microsoft would offer," DeMello said.
Which sounds really impressive except 1) he got the idea from hotmail and other free services that already existed, this was obviously another "embrace, extend and extinguish" attempt and 2) the "whole world" meant people connected to the internet in 1996, not the billions we have today. The smartphone revolution wasn't even a fantasy in 1996 and even billy gates's wildest dream was only that we'd get as far as "a computer in every home" not one in every pocket.