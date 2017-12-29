Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Twenty years ago this week, on December 29, 1997, Bill Gates bought Microsoft a $450 million late Christmas present: a Sunnyvale-based outfit called Hotmail. With the buy -- the largest all-cash Internet startup purchase of its day -- Microsoft plunged into the nascent world of Web-based email. Originally launched in 1996 by Jack Smith and Sabeer Bhatia as "HoTMaiL" (referencing HTML, the language of the World Wide Web), Hotmail was initially folded into Microsoft's MSN online service. Mistakes were made. Many dollars were spent. Branding was changed. Spam became legion. Many, many horrendous email signatures were spawned. But over the years that followed, Hotmail would set the course for all the Web-based email offerings that followed, launching the era of mass-consumer free email services. Along the way, Hotmail drove changes in Windows itself (particularly in what would become Windows Server) that would lay the groundwork for the operating system to make its push into the data center. And the email service would be Microsoft's first step toward what is now the Azure cloud.

Former Microsoft executive Marco DeMello, now CEO of mobile security firm PSafe Technology, was handed the job of managing the integration of Hotmail as the lead program manager for MSN -- Microsoft's own answer to America Online. In an interview with Ars, DeMello -- who would go on to be director of Windows security and product manager for Exchange before leaving Microsoft in 2006 -- recounted how, right after he was hired in October of 1996 to manage MSN, he was summoned to Redmond for a meeting with Bill Gates. "He gave me and my team the mission of basically finding or creating a system for free Web-based email for the whole world that Microsoft would offer," DeMello said.

How Hotmail Changed Microsoft (and Email) Forever

  • Beware of the Passive Voice (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Friday December 29, 2017 @06:52PM (#55831469) Journal

    Mistakes were made. Many dollars were spent.

    The most powerful weapon in the hands of the spinmeister is the passive voice. You can make reasonable sounding statements, keep who did the mistakes and who spent the dollars out of focus, lull the listener into some kind of mental lethargy, ... and then bham! Whack them before they know what hit them.

    • The most powerful weapon in the hands of the spinmeister is the passive voice.

      This is one reason for the dominance of English in many fields. It provides so many opportunities for nuance, ambiguity, and evasion.

  • "How about spam, eggs, long signatures and spam? That don't have much spam init."

    • From what I saw it was spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, and spam.

      I signed up shortly after it started. I told no one my Hotmail address and never used the account, even to send an email. I checked it a few months later and the inbox was FULL of spam (hundreds). Haven't been back there since.

      • I may be misremembering how advanced cyber-security was at the time. But how quickly would a brute-force SMTP attack be shut down back then? Would it be? Just sending to every combination of letters and numbers before the @ sign would be very quick when their servers were still fast and not overloaded.

  • When ordering online requires an email address that the vendor can then spam the dickens out of, having some dummy hotmail spam collectors can be very useful.

    • Just get your own domain and create throwaway addresses that you rotate on a regular basis. As a bonus, you don't have to change your actual email address if you switch providers or if your online email service provider goes under. Been doing that since '97.

    • When ordering online requires an email address that the vendor can then spam the dickens out of, having some dummy hotmail spam collectors can be very useful.

      I always preferred Rocketmail, but they were bought out by Yahoo and the service sucked afterward. Though I still use a hotmail address for all the sites I don't really care about.

  • I left hotmail after Microsoft bought it

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Wow. We’ve got quite the badass here folks.

    • I keep using it just so Microsoft has to renew the domain name and keep it working. I never use the "outlook" or whatever equivalent.

  • Hotmail isn't email (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As long as Hotmail silently drops incoming, accepted mails without generating a bounce (blatantly ignoring SMTP RFC) it has absolutely nothing to do with email and should never be called that, the correct description is 'broken POS'. SMTP server admins should collectively blacklist them and move on into a better future.

    • Generating a bounce is just a way to allow spammers to know if they've found a valid address. I would agree that blocking IPs after X invalid email addresses across X minutes would be smarter - but it doesn't do much against a botnet either.

