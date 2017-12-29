AT&T Sheds Thousands of Employees After Touting GOP Tax Plan, Giving Out Bonuses (appleinsider.com) 79
Prior to Christmas, AT&T and DirecTV gave layoff notices to a large number of landline, legacy service, and home installers spanning the country. "It is not clear if the firings relate to the pending AT&T and Time Warner acquisition, or how it specifically relates to the announcement that the company was giving $1,000 bonuses to 200,000 employees in commemoration of the tax overhaul signed just before Christmas," reports Apple Insider. Slashdot reader deadwill69 writes: Just more doublespeak after they announced their bonus program to justify the tax cuts. Seems they really didn't mean it after all. "Technology improvements are driving higher efficiencies, and there are some areas where demand for our legacy services continues to decline, and we're adjusting our workforce in some of those areas as we continue to align our workforce with the changing needs of the business," AT&T said in a statement to the Chicago Tribune. "Many of the affected employees have a job offer guarantee that ensures they'll be offered another job with the company, and we'll work to find other jobs for as many of them as possible." Let's hope they keep that promise. On a bright note: their service really couldn't get much worse?
Well I guess it's nice that they gave some bonus money to rank and file employees before the layoff, vs just the c-levels (per the norm).
So progress perhaps?
besides being factual
Oh, if only it was...
AT&T is shedding 600 employees, not 'thousands' - does anyone at
/. even read the title before publishing a post?
Six hundred employees out of 200,000 is what, about 3/10th of one percent of their workforce.
They are 'firing' 3/10ths of one percent of the workforce (600 out of 200K) - is AT&T giving it's workers a 3/10th of one percent raise?
I think not.
http://about.att.com/story/fir... [att.com]
And AT&T is what.. a cantaloupe grower? Last I heard they were in the tech business (telecom, which is the used car salesmen of tech, but still tech)
Just putting it out there before the inevitable posts about AT&T buying another ISP.
Trickle down economics doesn't work (Score:2, Interesting)
So you're asking for evidence about the GOP using their tax scam to attack social services (something that has been fully PREDICTED for decades) and THEN proceed to say "Democrats created a welfare state by telling black women to kick out their men." while not OFFERING any evidence....
Essentially you make up the "What's crazy is that 32% of the population still support this bill (I'm not counting the 1% of the 33%)"
Why are you ignoring the hiring? (Score:5, Insightful)
Over 200k people got bonuses (and also lower taxes), that's much better than a few thousand being laid off.
It also does not detract from the many other companies that gave bonuses also...
Meanwhile AT&T is also hiring into new positions, why is that not factored in? Some jobs will always be lost, and others gained. That has nothing to do with the tax bill - they will ramp up hiring as they already said [att.com]: "Every $1 billion in capital invested in the telecom industry creates about 7,000 jobs for American workers, research shows.". It's still a net gain of workers in the end.
Those two things aren't related (Score:3)
Similarly, AT&T isn't hiring because of the Tax cuts, their CEO admitted that already. They're hiring because they need workers. Again, Trickle down does
The system as whole includes the $1 *BILLION* increase in capital spending next year (which as mentioned will add about 7k jobs), what a shame you cannot read or you could have avoided beclowning yourself.
Re: Why are you ignoring the hiring? (Score:3)
Follow the link in the summary, AT&T is cutting 600 jobs, not 'thousands'.
The bonuses had nothing to do with the tax cut. That was part of a union negotiation from earlier this year. Needless to say, it was likely the firing of those employees that lead to the bonuses for the others.
And stop calling it a tax-cut. That's BS marketing. You don't call a cash advance on a credit card a paycheck do you? The tax scam borrowed a huge chucnk of money, gave most of it to the rich and corporations, and then limited the cuts on everyone else so that when the bill comes due it's the middle c
Letting people keep a few thousand dollars more each year that they would otherwise have to fork over to the government in taxes is "taking advantage" of them?
Then please take advantage of me in that way more and more....
Some people will go to extreme lengths to push a partisan agenda, including calling things the opposite of what they are.
Want to really blow your mind? In addition to the direct tax reductions 80% of Americans get as a result of the bill, economists estimate that most of the corporate tax
If government takes the money it will spend it in America. Even if it is a waste, white elephant boondongle bridge to nowhere, it is money spent in America. Every dollar spent by X is a dollar earned by Y. This will stimulate the economy.
Give a microscopic tax cut to the actual citizens and give billions to corporations (who are people), they will invest it in India, China, Taiwan and other places. We will be empowering economies to compete
You're deliberately twisting my words (Score:2, Informative)
Meanwhile we are borrowing money to give it away to the ultra rich. That borrowed money is being used as a threat to eliminate programs that benefit the middle class and working poor. It's a massive wealth transfer to the monied aristocracy.
You know this.
The expiration of some of the tax cuts is a budget rules gimmick to be able to use reconciliation in 2017. No one expects them to actually expire because there is bipartisan support for renewing them. That already played out once with the Bush tax cuts and Obama. The people reporting otherwise are those trying to come up with partisan talking points. It makes it pretty obvious where you get your opinions from.
The top 1% already pay more federal income taxes than the bottom 90% pay. If you're going to cut F
In terms of borrowing money, Federal government spending per capita in constant dollars [usgovernmentspending.com] has increased by 4x over the last 60 years. During the same time, federal government income per capita in constant dollars [usgovernmentrevenue.com] has increased by 3.5x.
The deficit is a result of government spending growing much faster than the increase in revenue has increased. It can't be attributed to less revenue because there is way more tax revenue over time. Saying revenue levels is why the debt is being added to is ridiculous. The gover
I call BS on that one. Right now, the US has the best economy ever. We have full employment, the Dow is at record levels, and only climbing. The people whining about work are the ones too lazy to actually go get jobs. With this tax cut, it means every American essentially has 15-20% more cash in their pocket, which only will further help things, as when people buy stuff, more workers are needed.
The "desperate situation" is one of entitlement and laziness. The jobs are out there, but it might actually t
More conspiracy crap (Score:3)
The Cable/Satellite TV market in the USA is dying on its feet, thanks to the big companies refusing to be flexible and alternative services like Netflix providing better options for less. The layoffs are all legacy/TV related and simply reflect this.
Standard business practice. (Score:2)
To act like this is some evil activity to fuck over the little guy is a level of stupid only found in academia (60-75% dead weight)
Short version: (Score:2)
"People aren't buying as many satellite dishes as we'd planned."
LMFAO 0.55% AT&T employees is "Large Numbers" (Score:1)
This article is laughable. Large companies are constantly, every single day, laying off employees somewhere, someplace. And if they are a growing company, as most successful companies are, they actually add more employees than they lay off. AT&T has 273,000 employees total and laying off 600+700+215 equates to 0.55% of their total workforce and no where near any definition of a "large number" of employees.
Cry me a River, snowflakes.
Any which way you measure it, the US economy is booming and every one of
A thousand out f 200,000 is a tiny percentage, and a number of them are being offered other jobs within the company.
GE famously cut the bottom 1% of employee's each year, twice as many (by percentage) as this one-time AT&T cut - I don't remember the economy collapsing after those ANNUAL terminations.
So-called Republicans are like that (Score:2)
Just adding my firsthand experience at AMD. I was working there in 1988 during the presidential campaign. There were lots of rumors that the company was in trouble and needed to start laying people off, but...
The owner of the company was a big supporter of Poppy Bush. Lots of "Don't worry, be happy" messages were distributed.
After the election and Poppy's victory, the message changed. "Off with their heads."
I actually survived those cuts, but the rise of Quayle contributed strongly to my decision to leave t
The season of giving (employees the finger) (Score:2)
AT&T and DirecTV gave layoff notices to a large number of landline, legacy service, and home installers spanning the country
the company was giving $1,000 bonuses to 200,000 employees in commemoration of the tax overhaul
Apparently those bonuses will be in lieu of paychecks. Sounds like a win-win for corporations and politicians.
Yep, just as I predicted! (Score:1)
https://www.reddit.com/r/econo... [reddit.com]
"Guaranteed Jobs" (Score:2)
I love that one. It's right up there with "trickle-down economics" and "tree pollution. [rationalwiki.org]"
Here's how that works:
1. You work for MegaCorp in City A. You've lived here for 10 years. You're settled in, and around 40 on the age scale, with a wife and two kids.
2. You're told you're going to be laid off, but they have a job for you in City R, some 700 miles away. The job is yours, if you're willing to move. They'll even give you a moving incentive? But no raise.
3. You pull up stakes, pack up your family, p