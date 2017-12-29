Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Star Wars Prequels Movies The Almighty Buck Entertainment

'Star Wars' Franchise Crosses $4 Billion, Eclipsing Disney's Lucasfilm Price (hollywoodreporter.com) 39

Posted by BeauHD from the empire-building dept.
Combined, Disney and Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Force Awakens have surpassed $4.06 billion in ticket sales at the worldwide box office. That's more than what Disney paid to buy George Lucas' Star Wars franchise. From the Hollywood Reporter: While an interesting benchmark, it doesn't, of course, account for the hundreds of millions spent to produce and market the trio of films, or the fact that Disney splits box-office grosses with theater owners. Conversely, Disney has minted additional money from lucrative ancillary revenue streams, merchandising sales and theme park attractions. Opening in North America on Dec. 15, The Last Jedi zoomed past the $900 million mark on Thursday, finishing the day with $934.2 million globally, including $464.6 million domestically and $469.6 internationally (it doesn't land in China until Jan. 5). The sequel to The Force Awakens was directed by Rian Johnson, and has dominated the Christmas corridor. The Last Jedi will jump the $1 billion mark over New Year's weekend on its way to becoming the top-grossing 2017 release, eclipsing the $1.264 billion earned by fellow Disney title Beauty and the Beast. In December 2015, filmmaker J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens shattered numerous records on its way to grossing $2.068 billion globally, including an all-time best $936.7 million in North America, not accounting for inflation.

  • A movie with a message (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "We can film whatever we want, slap Star Wars on it and rake in the cash."

    • it won't last forever. Eventually the mediocrity will catch up to them and folks just won't care. Did you see all those ads they did encoraging parents to share star wars with their kids? That was desperation. The product couldn't stand on it's own without nostalgia. When those kids grow up in 10 years and are movie going teenagers their remember star wars as that funny little movie dad liked.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mlyle ( 148697 )

        The product isn't bad. I've enjoyed the movies, and I was never a Star Wars dork growing up.

        And believe me, for my 8 and 6 year old, and the kids in their class, they are anything but "that funny little movie dad liked." Ditto for their older cousins.

      • Oh, c'mon! You think the occasional stinker (even if this was, I don't know, the numbers speak more loudly than the critics) is going to cause a panic in the boardroom? I doubt the new tax bill eliminated those deductions...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Apparently. I loved the original trilogy back when, but all this new, ahem, "stuff" leaves me entirely cold. No soul left, just bad storytelling, generic "Star Wars" decor and CGI demos. No, thanks.

  • Makes me wonder if Disney will reduce the amount of cash they put in from now on, while taking the profits from the next couple of movies.

  • i bet all that money has evaporated somewhere to show a loss on the balance sheet seeing as Harry Potter, order of the phoenix took $612m across all formats but apparantly made a $167m loss

    http://deadline.com/2010/07/studio-shame-even-harry-potter-pic-loses-money-because-of-warner-bros-phony-baloney-accounting-51886/

  • I'm 50 years old. In 1977 I saw Star Wars in the theatre 13 times ("Star Wars" NOT "A New Hope").

    I bought the comics. I had the toys. I read "Splinter of the Mind's Eye." I loved everything Star Wars.

    Nevertheless.

    People need to get over themselves. These movies are not the second coming of Christ. They are *never* going to be able to live up to fanboy expectations, so let those expectations go. See the movies, have a good time, enjoy the light sabers and the Falcon but stop getting so wo

    • Not worked up, just frustrated. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There was a whole universe of non-Lucas Star Wars that was what made it enjoyable to me. They shit all over the intricately woven story spanning dozens of authors that had been wrought over the 15ish years that Lucas had sat idle before crafting another film, and between him and now Disney, have managed to shit all over those stories such that a fictional schism is the only way to resolve it, much like with the TOS vs TNG trekkies, those who were into the FASA/Starfleet Battles Klingons and assorted races,

      • but for whatever reason, people seem to prefer to sheeple around the biggest assholes creative works, rather than banding together and forging their own

        Because I have a life. I have a family. Kids. A job. I loved Star Wars as a kid, and enjoy it as an adult, but it's just some movies - Not a hokey religion.

        Every year I go to a Star Wars movie and enjoy AT-ATs and Chewbacca and X-Wings and everything else and then I go back to my life. I few months later I buy the Blu-Ray and my kids enjoy it agai

    • It wasn't the plot that got me, it was the really bad (tactics/physics/etc) space battles. Star Wars practically defined impressive space battles. The latest one was... horrible. In ways avoided by earlier movies. Everything was done in 2D with spaceships effected by gravity. Dramatic concluding explosion with no forewarning that changed the in universe physics. The way that the bombs were released (in terms of the interior of the ship) made no sense.

      Also, some of the "jokes" they threw into the dialo

  • That's nice and all (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But that doesn't make these good movies.

  • The Last Jedi apparently died in Return of the Jedi.

  • If the recent movies have left you dissatisfied go check out some of the novels from the expanded universe. The new movies may ignore them, but they still exist. Some of them are absolutely fantastic. Maybe some day we'll see them made into films. We can hope at least.

  • or the fact that Disney splits box-office grosses with theater owners.

    How many times have I read that the reason for the very high food prices is that the theaters don't get keep revenue from the ticket sales? Is this not true? Have we been lied to and the reason the food prices are so high is simply that people will pay the absurd prices?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pots ( 5047349 )
      The revenue split is complicated. Studios take something like 90% of tickets sales for the first week, 80% for the second, etc. (I don't know the actual numbers, but it's something like this). I've been told that it averages out to something like a 50/50 split most of the time, but Disney has leveraged their position to force theaters to agree to something closer to a 60/40 split in some cases.

      This is one of the criticisms of the Disney/Fox merger, incidentally. It would give Disney control of roughly 40
  • Of Course, the fact that they have ABC to pitch SW in just about every show and segment doesn't hurt....
  • The key message of the last movie was the violent young white man learned the lessons of the brave older white women in the end. He was enlightened.

