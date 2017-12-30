Kodi Media Player Arrives On the Xbox One (theverge.com) 35
The Kodi media player is now available to download on your Xbox One, making it one of the best Xbox One exclusives of the year. The Verge reports: Kodi is a very capable player that's highly expandable thanks to third-party add-ons like live TV and DVR services -- something Microsoft isn't going to provide. But Kodi is perhaps best known as the go to app for piracy due to a wide variety of plugins that let you illegally stream television shows, professional sports, and films from the comfort of your living room. This has led to a cottage industry of so-called "Kodi boxes," often built around cheap HDMI dongles like Amazon's Fire TV sticks. While the XBMC Foundation has attempted to distance itself from the illegal third-party plugins, it's also benefited from the exposure. In a blog post, Kodi warns that the Xbox One download isn't finished and may contain missing features and bugs. Fun fact: Kodi began life fifteen years ago as the XBMP (Xbox Media Player). The only way to get the open-source player running on an original Xbox was to hack the console. XBMP eventually evolved into XBMC (Xbox Media Center), which then became Kodi.
Is for pirates and brigands.
And even for that it's becoming useless now with so many sources requiring "pairing" your device. A doomed ecosystem.
I've used Microsoft Windows to view pirated content. What's your point?
Couldn't you use Kodi from a webbrowser like Plex anyway?
That would require you to have some server running on your network which XB1 users are not capable of.
My granny runs AmigaOS on her Xbox One. She said once she got the static binary translation running to get decent legacy 68K and PowerPC performance on the 'rather underpowered' Jaguar cores it was all pretty much plain sailing. As she pointed out it's 'not all that hard' to emulate the ECS on the XBox One's GPU once she'd reverse engineered the GPU instruction set.
I expect this was meant as sarcasm. However in 2017 a grandmother over the age of 60 could had been using such technology sense being a young adult and may be use to using such systems at a detail level.
Being the computer programmer or was called the computer operator back in the 70’s and 80’s was a woman’s job. Grandma in 2017 could be expected to have such skills.
A lot of the people who worked at Bletchley Park were women and some of them had mad skillz. Of course they swore not to talk about it and didn't break their oaths. Unlike some people I could mention.
The Kodi web client, called Chorus2 [github.com] technically supports web streaming, but because it just delivers the video to your browser without any transcoding, relies on your browser support for playing video. The web client also isn't anywhere nearly as robust
may contain missing features
I'd like to see the release notes to see just HOW MANY missing features it now contains. That list could be literally endless!
Yes because there are literally an endless number of features. -_-
The universe is fully featured, no missing features. Moreover, if the universe is a universal turing machine, any typical computer should be able to emulate the same fully featured system. Why is it then that Kodi is still not feature complete?!
Surely it contains none of them, otherwise they wouldn't be missing?
Does Kodi on the XBOX One support add-ons? And if so, does it support any add-on that you want to write or is it limited to those approved by Microsoft? I can't see Microsoft allowing just anyone to write and run code on a retail XBOX One via a Kodi add-on that could then lead to an exploit. I also can't see Microsoft allowing any add-ons on the XBOX One that let you pirate content.
Then again, Microsoft are not Sony and they may not be as worried about hacks (i.e. they dont think someone getting full native
I'm sure the Kodi code runs in userland, so at worst it'd lead to a userland exploit, which is unlikely to be interesting. It could theoretically chain to a kernel exploit, but there are likely other userland exploits out there (in the Web Browser etc.) that could be used instead. Microsoft let anyone run their own apps coded in XNA on the Xbox 360 and AFAIK that didn't lead to any kernel exploits. Besides, the retail Xbox One was intended to be usable as a dev box, so letting users run Kodi plugins is noth
Kodi has been on the PS3/PS4 for a while (Score:2)
Is Kodi just arriving on the Xbox One?!? It has been on the Playstation since the PS3.
https://kodiinstall.com/instal... [kodiinstall.com]
Lol, read the article I cited & it shows how to install Plex, not Kodi.
Anyone know if there are plans to port Kodi to the PS4?
Link deleted because it's just installing Plex and showing how to use that. A bit of brilliant SEO though - it mentions installing Kodi and only when you get to the actual instructions it says "You're going to use Plex because Kodi is not available".
The only real way to get Kodi on PS3 is hacked firmware, while Xbox One has an official you can install it right from the Microsoft Store app.
I initially came in to ask if there was a Kodi port to the Playstation as well, googled kodi+playstation, came up with that link, posted that & then read it.
I had to reread the article three times because I couldn't believe that an article on kodiinstall.com could NOT be about installing Kodi & was instead about Plex which is how you beat me to acknowledging that.
I don't have a Xbox or a PS anymore but am curious: Why no Kodi on PS? Is there a technical reason? Opposition from Sony who want's everyo
I'm actually surprised that Microsoft let them put Plex in the XBox store. Let's face it... most people use Kodi to install plugins for viewing pirated content, and that will likely cut into Microsoft's movie and show rental revenue.
Microsoft also has a bad history with these guys. Don't forget that Kodi started life as XBMC, an app that only worked on modded XBoxes. They tried block installation of this software for years!
MS will remove it.
Don't be silly, Microsoft have assisted Kodi in the conversion to UWP and then to XB1.
The same reason non-pirates don't: because the vast majority of playback devices do not have hardware acceleration for vp9 and opus.
And the savings in file size isn't worth the longer encode times and higher CPU use if you have to transcode on the fly (for instance, if your media server is streaming to a device that only supports h.264.)
Fun Fact: I helped XBMP become a dashboard (Score:3)
Back in the original Xbox homebrew days, I was the only one putting out an open source dashboard (Media X Menu, MXM), and the XBMP guys needed a quick and dirty FTP Server. I let them use my code, which got them by until they upgraded to another Open Source FTP Server that was a bit more robust than mine (I think they ended up with Filezilla).