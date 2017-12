Kodi Media Player Arrives On the Xbox One

The Kodi media player is now available to download on your Xbox One , making it one of the best Xbox One exclusives of the year. The Verge reports:Fun fact: Kodi began life fifteen years ago as the XBMP (Xbox Media Player). The only way to get the open-source player running on an original Xbox was to hack the console. XBMP eventually evolved into XBMC (Xbox Media Center), which then became Kodi.