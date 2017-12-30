In a Declining Comics Market, DC Beats Marvel (hollywoodreporter.com) 114
An anonymous reader quotes the Hollywood Reporter: Looking at the most-ordered comic books in the North American comic market, DC Entertainment had a particularly strong year, with seven of the top 10 issues of the year being published by the home of Superman, Batman and the Justice League... just three years ago, not one DC title made it to the list, with nine titles coming from Marvel alone. (By comparison, Marvel takes just three places this year, with one of those due to its inclusion in a subscription mystery box service)... Perhaps surprisingly, the big winner of 2017 looking at the top 10 list is DC's crossover between its DC Universe and Watchmen properties. The first issue of the Doomsday Clock series charted third â" and could end up higher on the final list for the year, depending on re-order numbers in December â" but all four issues of the prologue storyline "The Button," from summer issues of Batman and The Flash, also made it into the top 10.
it's worth noting that, across the board, order numbers for comics in the North American market fell 10 percent compared with last year. The market is shrinking, unless something turns it around soon... One last thing to note about the year's top 10, and also the comic market as it currently exists in general: It's probably time to stop pretending that mass media projects significantly impact comic book orders. In a year with Justice League, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Logan, Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming in theaters, there isn't a Justice League, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy, Wolverine, Thor or Spider-Man title in the top 10. Indeed, Marvel has just canceled the Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series.
Mavel had the most-ordered comic book of the year -- Marvel Legacy No. 1 -- though the article notes that all of its numbers are inevitably skewed by "ordering incentives put in place by publishers that require that a certain number of copies are ordered by stores in order to achieve a specific discount."
Yes, the duck comics were some pretty original stuff (and inspired the Indiana Jones films.)
But one of the benefits of mundane reboots in modern comics is they recontextualize the plot in a modern social context.
Like the Ducktales reboot is unnecessary, but without it, people will forget about the comics entirely. What has happened in the last 10 years is the introduction of social media where the previous decade introduced the Internet and prior to that computers.
Female Thor.
Black, female Iron Man.
They've also made established characters gay now, like Iceman.
War Machine was his own superhero. Superheroes may temporarily die or ask a friend to wear their costume; or a friend might wear a costume to keep a weakened superhero from danger. But, Tony Stark did not become Tanya Stark.
Changing Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Spiderman, The Flash, Aquaman, Hulk, etc. is just pandering. Create a new superhero and let the existing superheroes introduce them. That's how Dad did it, that's how America does it, and it's worked out pretty well so far.
Out of everyone you listed, I believe on Aquaman has been the same person from the beginning. There were 3 Captain Marvels (Mar-vell, Monica Rambeau, and Carol Danvers), at least 4 Iron Men (Tony, Rhodey, Riri, and Doom), about 5 Thors, 3 Spidermen that I can think of off the top of my head (and probably more), 4 Flashes, and at least 3 Hulks. But please tell me again how changing the character is something that just isn't done.
Glad you missed my point. Changing a superhero for the purpose of diversity is pandering. Changing them to tell a story (temporary death, friend wearing suit, etc) is not pandering. I do not actually care if Tony Stark is White, Black, Asian, Hispanic, Male, Female, Non-Binary, Straight, Gay, Disabled, etc. No cares at all. I only begin to care when it is clear someone is trying to pander to one group or another. Make a great story, I'm in. Pander to a specific group in an obvious way, I'm out. Period. This
That's an interesting point. Rhodes was much more acceptable because he had paid his dues, was a regular character, and made sense to drop in the iron man suit.
I had stopped buying comic books due to exploding prices by the time Riri Williams put on the suit so I don't know if she was a side character for several years first or not.
I kind of enjoyed NAZI Captain America. Can't imagine how that would turn people off the character.
Oh yeah? What about two nazis arguing against one another? What happens then?
You want minority or whatever characters? Make new ones. Don't destroy the good ones in the name of changing a superficial and, supposedly meaningless, characteristic.
What me? Nah, I think it's a crime against the white man to have hispanics being dressed up in white man hero's pajamas! How dare those SJWs! You and I should get together and form some sort of gang to hound these race traitors.
Nonsense! When the Fourth Reich arises, those pesky minorities will be put in their place, and the White Man will once again be pre-eminent, you know, sort of like he is now, when he's not sitting there sobbing like the delicate snowflake that he is because someone dared to make a black or gay superhero.
At least in America, the "white man" will become a minority in the not too distant future http://www.washingtonexaminer.... [washingtonexaminer.com] 2044 is the projected date.
The stories should reflect society as it is today. White men controlling everything is so 1950's.
The stories should maximize profit.
Tangentially, if the stories are riveting and artistically interesting or win awards for things (such as artwork or plot or character development), that will cause greater sales and thus greater profits.
Female Thor and black female Iron Man - those were seemingly *not* chosen to maximize profit.
This comes as a surprise?
How about America [marvel.com]? A comic that Marvel promoted the hell out of, written by an openly virulent man-hating anti-white racist? This was a comic from Marvel, mind you (not some indie company), which featured a superhero who attacked white people and men in every issue--a comic from Marvel that portrayed white men as the ultimate villains in society.
If you look at old superman comics, especially the ones devoted to Lois Lane. You would see lots of covers depiciting Superman physically abusing Lois in order to "educate her". You can say that these are "patriarchial" just as much as today's comics are SJW. However, I think that this is just part of a general trend. When art is done purely for big money, it will eventually try to satisfy big money by acting as a propoganda vessel.
...it will eventually try to satisfy big money by acting as a propoganda vessel.
"Big money" doesn't control the readers. Propaganda doesn't sell unless you're telling the readers what they want to hear.
-Who doesn't enjoy preachy fiction stories?
-Why wouldn't a story written to fill diversity quotas be as compelling as a story written to entertain?
-Don't comic book readers want to worship the latest designated victim class members?
-Why doesn't the regular comic book audience appreciate the new characters adaptations that are meant to appeal to a new, completely different audience who have never been much into comic books?
It sure is a mystery what's going on.
-Who doesn't enjoy preachy fiction stories?
Did you ever watch the old G.I.I Joe cartoon (amongst others)??
;-)
Lots of boys want to grow up to be a tough good-guy soldier dude. Not as many want to grow up to be a woman, or a diversity priest, or a social justice warrior.
I think captain planet was pretty popular with kids too.
I don't think it was the diversity itself, but the whining.
This "cult" is basically unable to make actually cool characters because the politics IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING EVER and must be hammered and forced down the throat, at a point there's this female thor comic that does very whiny references to the freaking gamergate.
Meanwhile, everyone, including the intended "minority audience" just move away to japanese mangas and anime, as they deliver the cool stuff.
By the way, I know this is an intensely unpopular opinion but am I the only one that finds it odd that social justice is a bad word? Yeah, yeah, the crazy feminist who runs your local community college's woma
Re:Spider Gwen is pretty popular (Score:4, Informative)
as such things go. And you'll find plenty of SJW [google.com] stuff in DC. I suspect it's more to do with the movie universe making it's way into the comics and turning off the more hardcore, which are generally the only ones that buy more than an issue or two or maybe a graphic novel when a new movie comes out.
There was a movie meme trend in recent years of the cute, tiny woman who gains super powers somehow, and goes off on a spree of killing men.
By the way, I know this is an intensely unpopular opinion but am I the only one that finds it odd that social justice is a bad word?
Actual social justice should ab a lofty goal. But the warriors are not necessarily about justice. Often it is revenge, or just another form of hate.
Yeah, yeah, the crazy feminist who runs your local community college's woman's studies program is pretty annoying, amiright? But then you've got Harvey Weinstein.
Ah, just the right place to start. Instead of properly attacking the problem of creepy fucks like Weinstein, the crazy feminists you speak of go the #metoo route. Which is making more problems than it fixes. A world where due process is thrown out with the pursuit of justice isn't going to be quite like most women want.
What young women shold be taught to do is turn the guy in immediately after he harasses you. And a much better defined version of what harassment consists of would be a big help. And she needs to understand that by not turning the guy in, she is enabling him to harass more women. The same can go fro men harassed by women. Yes it happens.
Instead, we have now entered a brave new world where men, as the target, are taking measures to protect themselves from claims of harassment. Measures as having a chaperone present to avoid any one on one meetings with women. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/1... [nytimes.com] https://www.theatlantic.com/po... [theatlantic.com] And some are trying to make this illegal! I kinda doubt that will work. Besides, who could object to having a chaperone for both parties protection?
Have you seen NBC's new gender interaction rules? No shared taxis. You will be fired if you do not report anything that you might consider sexual harassment, You will be fired if you do not report a suspected romance between employees. Any interaction between opposite sexes must be reported to Human Resources. And taking a vegan to a steak house is expressly forbidden. Aapparently some vegan was pissed because of a party at - you guessed it - a Steak House. There are very specific rules if you were to hug a person. Quick, and step away to avoid bodily contact. Seriously - I wonder if they have to have a reservation to hug, and a person with a stopwatch to time it? This is the new workplace, because in a world where an accusation from 20 years ago is sufficient evidence to destroy your career, it means that there is no due process, which means none is needed when she sues the company. So in that light, the rules make perfect sense. Google NBC's sexual harassment rules. And the problem is most women and men simply hate this - who wouldn't? But if you listen to the "Crazy feminist" who rather obviouly is a misandryst you'll end up with these sorts of rules as we abandon due process and the rule of law in order to protect women from all men. Most men and women can get along with each other. But in this brave new world, one cannnot be too careful lest they lose everything. I had this happen to me when I simply predicted what was goint to happen with the #metoo witch hunt.
Yeah, too bad people don't BUY diversity comic books in the real world.
1:3 in cities?
Which cities? Sodom and Gomorrah?
Ah, so that really happened? I thought South Park was just inventing shit again.
I guess they're still relevant then.
Marvel focuses on movies and does a good job there, leaving their second string people to work on the comics.
It's not all total crap. Wonder Woman was one of the more entertaining movies that I watched in the past year. But yeah, the rest were forgettable.
Why is it a nightmare scenario? It would allow new actors to tke center stage. Hell, I would be very happy if marvel and dc just disappeared of the face of the earth.
Marvel movies done well, screwed own comics (Score:5, Interesting)
80% women (and climbing - as they force out more men).
This reminds me of feminists complaining about silicon valley.
Re:Marvel movies done well, screwed own comics (Score:5, Interesting)
What you say could be true, but I think the SJW campaign is probably the biggest reason. It's not just Wolverine.
X-23 is wearing Wolverine's old costume and going by the name "Wolverine" now. Tony Stark is gone, and a teenaged black girl is Iron Man now. (Her name is "IronHeart" but the comic book is still named Iron Man.). Thor is gone and a woman picked up the hammer (she was worthy). Spider-Man isn't gone but there is a second, Hispanic Spider-Man, plus comics where Gen Stacy became Spider-Gwen. They killed Captain America and had Falcon (a black guy) become the new Captain America. There's even a new Hulk, an Asian guy.
In short, SJW Marvel seems to have had a policy of getting rid of the white male versions of their most popular characters, so they could swap in more diverse versions.
There are two huge problems. One is little kids seeing the movies and wanting to buy comics featuring the same characters; none are for sale. They have been walling off their own comics, preventing new customers from becoming fans! The other is that they forgot that their core mission is to tell good stories and entertain their customers... none of this diversity stuff was in service to the story, in fact the stories have been very poor.
There is a guy on YouTube whose channel name is "Diversity and Comics" and he has covered all this. He says that SJW Marvel has been hiring people based on who they are, not their experience making comics. The character of America Chavez is a lesbian female, and Marvel hired a lesbian female to write the comics. But she had no comics experience, and she has done a terrible job of writing comics that fans want to read.
It seems clear that the corporate overlords are out of patience with SJW Marvel. The editor-in-chief was recently replaced, and all signs are that the new guy is going to axe the SJW campaign and try to give the fans what they want. The SJW usual suspects are melting down over this. A half-dozen comics with extremely poor sales were cancelled and the blog coverage was all about the impact this will have on diversity.
If the new editor-in-chief can turn things around, 2018 could be a much better year for Marvel. Most of their problems were self-inflicted.
Marvel is focused on cutting out the middle man - those that sell comics. They want to make digital sales direct to a customer tablet. This way they can offer attractive prices and leverage one comic to advertise another. For this they have attractive mobile applications that works quite well. While developing this comic distribution system it is inevitable that the physical comic sales will decline. It is not a sign that the comics are bad but a sign that they are moving to a different distribution channe
Indeed, Marvel has just canceled the Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series.
Well, to be fair, the new movie kinda sucked balls. It's as if the director said "let's refilm the first movie, but simplify the plot, add more explosions, and make all the acting reminiscent of a middle school play".
I wouldn't have expected it to drum up comic book sales.
I was amazed at how surreal that movie was. The basic plot outline was OK. The sound and visual effects excellent. The acting wasn't bad. But the whole thing felt like no one was taking anything terribly seriously, all the way out to the credits. It was like they were a comedy troop or something, or like the actors themselves didn't even enter the suspension of disbelief. All that was missing were overt breakages of the 4th wall. Very strange way to spend hundreds of millions of dollars.
The corporatization of comics along with the yearly "big event" (bigger than the year before) in which heros, die, are reborn, lose powers (and maybe limbs), gain powers (and maybe limbs), are transported to alternative realms and the Earth, humanity or the universe is fundamentally changed in some way. These big events seem to be set up simply for having a movie that people can look forwards to down the line. Over the past 15 years or so, there's been a real loss of character driven stories and arcs whic
Judge Dredd is probably the most famous, long-running comic book hero who has an independent publisher.
Of course this is just a data point, but it goes with the general trend.
Kids are getting exposed to comic characters but not that interested in the comics themselves.
My kids were exposed to comic books at a young age. They're 11 and 14 now and love the trade paperbacks (but are not at all interested in getting individual issues).
Their friends, for the most part, just like the movies and TV shows and aren't at all interested in the back stories from the comics.
Why buy the individual issues when they're just going to come out with a trade paperback?
I remember back when I was a kid, that I got into comics because of Star Wars, and bought a lot of Star Wars comics.
Even more recently after watching Firefly, first the TV series then the movie, I was really happy to find the related comics.
That's why to me it's such a surprise the very popular movies are not driving comic book sales, at all, to the point where (as mentioned and a surprise to me) they are cancelling Guardians of the Galaxy comics!
So tired of a new comic book movie every fucking month.
So long as they keep making money, the studios will keep making them. If enough people feel as you do, the studios will move on to something else.
I feel the same way about vampire/supernatural hunter shows on TV. The number of these shows is incredible in this post-Buffy age, but the quality, at least of the ones I've seen, is pretty appalling. And yet the genre has a huge number of viewers, so as long as people are willing to tune in in the numbers they do, these shows will continue to propagate.
Pandering to a non existent market by destroying your core characters by replacing them with well intentioned morally improving replacements is not the solution.
You heard me, go read fucking Snagglepuss. This is why DC is kicking Marvel in the dick on sales.
Young females don't apparently buy comic books in large numbers.
And apparently minorities don't buy comic books in large numbers.
It is reasonable to say, "Well all the stars are white male so why would women and minorities buy the comics?" but shifting the focus drove away existing customers and hasn't resulted in enough extra sales to women and minorities.
... market USians still think "superhero comics" == "comics".
Meanwhile European, Franco-Belgian and Japanese comics still make up 95% of the total of all comics and are still doing perfectly fine.
There, FTFY.
In other news:
"Are marvel and DC fans finally discovering how shitty, bland, boring, overpriced and repetitive their favorite comics are?"
"DC comic readers head explodes from overload after catching glimpse of Franco-Belgian hardcover by Vance & van Hamme"
"Marvel enthusiast dies of heart attack and endorphine overdose after repeatedly masturbating to French Milo Manara album."
"US Superhero fan sells all belongings, moves to southern Europe after enchanting read of Coseys "A trip to Italy" comic"
"Euro comic shipment arrives at US borders. Marvel & DC stock plummets."
Yeah, those fucking lazy pervs, man-haters and potential suicide bombers in the Social Justice/Gender Pronoun/Feminism/ReligionOfPeace movements are really good at bringing social pressure and demanding change. They're good at proposing shitty ideas for deranging your current product lineups. And they'll beat on you long enough that, eventually, it might ALMOST sounds like a not-totally-bad idea!
And hey! You might break open a new market!
You know what they're all NOT good at?
BUYING COMIC BOOKS!
You must be new here.
Spoiler alert: it isn't, and I'd wager not very many people are too stupid to tell.
If they were still for boys they might not be in decline.