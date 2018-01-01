Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education United States

Efforts Grow To Help Students Evaluate What They See Online (apnews.com) 30

Posted by msmash from the for-a-better-future dept.
Alarmed by the proliferation of false content online, state lawmakers around the country are pushing schools to put more emphasis on teaching students how to tell fact from fiction. From a report: Lawmakers in several states have introduced or passed bills calling on public school systems to do more to teach media literacy skills that they say are critical to democracy. The effort has been bipartisan but has received little attention despite successful legislation in Washington state, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Mexico. Several more states are expected to consider such bills in the coming year, including Arizona, New York and Hawaii.

Advocates say the K-12 curriculum has not kept pace with rapid changes in technology. Studies show many children spend hours every day online but struggle to comprehend the content that comes at them. For years, they have pushed schools to incorporate media literacy -- including the ability to evaluate and analyze sources of information -- into lesson plans in civics, language arts, science and other subjects.

Efforts Grow To Help Students Evaluate What They See Online More | Reply

Efforts Grow To Help Students Evaluate What They See Online

Comments Filter:

  • Parents need to as well (Score:3)

    by Mr D from 63 ( 3395377 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @09:07AM (#55843045)
    Don't count on the schools to do this. Parents need to spend a lot of time teaching these skills. An important concept is that just because many people/reporters say the same thing, it doesn't mean its true. I find examples of stuff that gets repeated in multiple news articles that is wrong, then show them how to figure out its wrong. My one kid is a natural skeptic, the other tends to believe everything. Personal traits are a big factor

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Most parents do not have those skills themselves.

    • I only believe stuff if it's on YouTube.

      • I only believe it if someone in the YouTube comment section thinks it's shilling for some conspiracy.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's even more fundamental than that. People just need to recognise simple things like only using anonymous sources for a story or separating the opinions from the facts.

      Stories in mainstream media are rarely outright fabrications, even rags like the Daily Mail usually have some small amount of truth to them. The bigger problem is that many people can't separate opinion and speculation from factual reporting, leading to them being mislead and screaming "fake news" in equal measure.

      • Anonymous sources aren't always a reason to distrust a story. The Watergate story was broken using anonymous sources and that's just one example of a high-profile story that was anonymously sourced. It is good to treat anonymously-sourced stories with some skepticism, though. FiveThirtyEight [fivethirtyeight.com] had a great article over the summer that gave some tips on when to trust an anonymously-sourced article and when to be more skeptical.

    • This has been a problem since the beginning of human civilization. Christians, Muslims, and everyone else who can't distinguish fact from fiction need to be enrolled in the first classes.

      • Edgelord Detected! Danger, Will Robinson! Seriously, why are most atheists so butthurt? Don't like church? Don't go. Don't associate with people who have beliefs different than yours. Just stay home in Mom's basement.

    • And grandparents. Especially grandparents. My mother-in-law is a wonderful 75 year old lady who believes everything she reads on facebook. She comes from a generation where broadcasting was expensive so if you saw it on TV it had a better chance of being true. This is an almost daily thing.

      She was eating garlic a couple of weeks ago because someone said it would help with blood pressure. When I say "eating garlic" I mean she was peeling the paint in the house when she breathed. Yesterday I couldn't fi

  • state lawmakers around the country are pushing schools to put more emphasis on teaching students how to tell fact from fiction

    Doesn't that violate the separation of church and state? Ba-dum-tsss...

Slashdot Top Deals

Lo! Men have become the tool of their tools. -- Henry David Thoreau

Close