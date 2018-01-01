2018 Is the Last Year of America's Public Domain Drought

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Happy Public Domain Day, every-some of you! In New Zealand and Canada, published works by artists who died in 1967 -- Rene Magritte, Dorothy Parker, John Coltrane, and many others -- have entered the public domain; Kiwis and Canadians can now freely distribute, perform, and remix a wealth of painting, writing, and music. In Europe, work published by artists who died in 1947 are now public domain. In the United States, well, we get nothing for the 20th year in a row, with one more to go. Our public domain drought is nearly old enough to drink. American copyrights now stretch for 95 years. Since 1998, we've been frozen with a public domain that only applies to works from before 1923 (and government works). Jennifer Jenkins is a clinical professor of law at Duke Law School, which hosts the Center for the Study of the Public Domain. In an email she explained what changed and why nothing has entered American public domain for two decades. "Until 1978, the maximum copyright term was 56 years from the date of publication -- an initial term of 28 years, renewable for another 28 years," she wrote. "In 1998, Congress added 20 years to the copyright term, extending it to the author's lifetime plus 70 years, or 95 years after publication for corporate 'works made for hire.'"

  And suddenly...

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @01:13PM (#55844333)

    And suddenly, legislation will appear that will extend the Public Domain timeout period by another 20 or 50 years.

    Watch and see if this doesn't happen before the end of the year.

    Re:And suddenly...

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, 2018 @01:16PM (#55844353)

      And some wonder why there's so many who don't respect copyright.

      The original deal was reneged upon and the public got nothing in return on each extension.

      Re:And suddenly...

        by tepples ( 727027 ) <tepples.gmail@com> on Monday January 01, 2018 @02:07PM (#55844729) Homepage Journal

        The original deal was reneged upon and the public got nothing in return on each extension.

        Not exactly "nothing". The 1978 extension codified the fair use factors from case law into statute. The 1998 extension gave the owners of restaurants the right to play the radio or unmute the TV.

        • Wow yep that completely makes it worthwhile!

      • Worse. Stuff that had *already entered the public domain* was RETROACTIVELY CLAWED BACK!

      One word: Disney.

        by OzPeter ( 195038 )

        One word: Disney.

        Two words .. Darth Mickey

      Disney and protecting the Mouse

        by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @02:24PM (#55844845)

        For those who don't get the Disney reference, the implication is that the 1998 Copyright Extension Act [wikipedia.org] (sponsored by Hollywood-owned Congressman Sono Bono), was really the brainchild of Disney, as part of an ongoing effort to keep their earliest cartoon and cartoon characters (most notably Mickey Mouse) from ever entering the public domain. Disney was also suspected by many to be behind the Copyright Act of 1976 [wikipedia.org], which had extended the term previously. Steamboat Willie, the first cartoon featuring Mickey Mouse, was created in 1928 and, with each of these new laws, always stays just outside of ever entering into public domain.

        Here is an interesting article on the subject [orangenius.com].

          Yes, I suspect Disney, but aren't the characters created by Disney also trademarks of Disney, and thus still have protection even when copyright runs out? So you'd still be able to copy Sleeping Beauty, but you wouldn't be able to use Mickey Mouse as a character in your own video, nor would you be able to use "his" likeness in other products.

            by Twanfox ( 185252 )

            Given I'm no copyright lawyer, I'm no expert. That said, my understanding is that the literal cartoon 'Steamboat Willie', copyright 1928, with Mickey Mouse in it would no longer be under copyright protection and anyone in possession of a copy of that work could begin to make their own copies of it for resale without Disney's permission. This may not cover derivative works that Disney (may have) released such as a digitally enhanced version or a re-released version of that same cartoon which may carry a more

        • Existing works should've continued to be subject to their original copyright term. The new copyright duration should've only applied to new works - things created after the copyright extension act was passed. Kinda the inverse of grandfathering and ex post facto laws. This prevents an immediate beneficiary of the change to the law from unduly influencing the process of changing the law. Everyone takes a step back and considers the entire ramifications of the change to the law, instead of considering onl

    • Hopefully Trump tries to, then we can be sure it wonâ(TM)t happen. At least one positive thing the current political climate can achieve.

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        His tax plan went through. What makes you think copyright "reform" can't go through?

        Re:

          by Anonymous Coward

          It'll go through for the same reason the tax reform went through: the donors made it quite clear that if the tax reform didn't go, Congress would not see another penny of donations.

          What for the same thing to happen: extend copyright, or never receive another penny of donations while we prop up those who campaign against you.

          It's the way American politics really works.

          • What for the same thing to happen: extend copyright, or never receive another penny of donations while we prop up those who campaign against you.

            Oh no, Hollywood's going to drop all its support for Republicans! They're going to be quivering in their shoes over that, I'm sure!

        • If they don’t stabilize the healthcare market - and I’m betting they won’t - then Susan Collins will stop prioritizing the party line... that was the promise she extracted for supporting the tax bill. And they’re already going to be down one Republican after a few days, which means they can only afford one defection or absence if they want to pass anything at all.
           

          • And I'd really like to think that Collins will stick to that, but I'm not going to be a bit surprised if she doesn't.

        • The tax plan was not Trump's, it was the Republican Congress's.

          I think that there would be far more public awareness of a new copyright extension, and a lot of determined resistance. People weren't using the Internet to organize in 1998, at least not to the degree that we've seen with e.g. the Net Neutrality campaigns. The 1998 extension was unpopular, but I don't recall it ever being front-page news. I suspect that public pressure, probably as coordinated by our benevolent billion-dollar tech overl^Wcompan

            by Nutria ( 679911 )

            What impetus does Google have to prevent another copyright extension?

            • Impetus is not quite the word you were looking for, I feel. I didn't mention Google specifically, nor do I think that it's entirely fair to single them out. However, Google spends quite a bit of resources on policing copyright, and most tech companies don't really benefit from the idea that some bits are illegal to copy. However, while there may or may not be any direct incentive for the tech companies to oppose a copyright extension, I don't think that their leaders would be very fond of the idea, and they

        Re: And suddenly...

          by arth1 ( 260657 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @02:54PM (#55845039) Homepage Journal

          His tax plan went through.

          No, it didn't. A capitalist tax plan went through, but not his.

          He didn't run for and didn't get elected to Dictator of Legislature, which seemed to come as a shock to him.

        • His tax plan went through.

          Lol.

    There is a way to satisfy all sides here

      by Zontar_Thing_From_Ve ( 949321 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @03:19PM (#55845197)

      And suddenly, legislation will appear that will extend the Public Domain timeout period by another 20 or 50 years.

      Watch and see if this doesn't happen before the end of the year.

      There's a way to both extend copyright on some works and still let most things enter the public domain. If these copyrights are so valuable, why on earth is the US government extending them for free? That's insane. Here's a system that would let the very few people willing to extend their copyrights do so and yet make money for the government and let most stuff enter the public domain.
      1) Current copyright law (so-called Bono Act) is retained.
      2) Copyrights are not automatically extended beyond the Bono act terms. Owners must apply for an extension before the expiration. If they miss the application for any reason at all - too bad, so sad. The work goes into the public domain. This will eliminate the 2nd biggest problem with the Bono Act (the biggest problem is doing renewals for free) - not making people be responsible for their copyrights when a very small number of major failures (ie. It's A Wonderful Life) led to much crying and wailing by Hollywood.
      3) Those who apply for an extension get one for 10 years. We could make it 5 if you like. The cost - $1 million per work. If you don't apply and pay the money, it goes into the public domain.
      4) Every subsequent renewal costs 10 times what the previous one did. The 2nd renewal will cost $10 million. The 3rd will cost $100 million. The 4th will cost $1 billion. And so on. At some point even Disney will have to say "Enough is enough" on extending copyrights on things from the 1920s.

        by jabuzz ( 182671 )

        Except anything less than Berne Convention (thats life plus 50 years) is going to be tough to get going on the international stage and that is kind of important these days.

        In fact the life plus 70 years can probably be seen as an equalisation measure with the EU, where the extra 20 years was a push from Germany basically to keep the copyright in Mein Kampf ticking along so they could keep it's publication banned. (The German goverment's position was the copyright resided with the goverment after Hitler's de

      • 3) Those who apply for an extension get one for 10 years. We could make it 5 if you like. The cost - $1 million per work. If you don't apply and pay the money, it goes into the public domain.

        That is appealing to me, but would probably not fly with the big companies. American laws are relatively cheap to buy.

        It's a long time since i read Free Culture [free-culture.cc] by Lawrence Lessig, but IIRC he argues that a mandatory renewal in order to keep rights would be a huge improvement on the current situation even if the cost were $100 or free. The gist is that it would make available and save a lot of art that would otherwise be lost forever.

        For instance it's not feasible to contact the participants in a movie/de

      • This plan fails at the point when the Congresspersons become less expensive than the extensions. Then, the law changes.
    • It won't be that quick, Steamboat Willie still has a few years in copyright so there's no direct pressure to get the government to extend for awhile.

  Being old enough to drink

    by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @01:34PM (#55844485)

    Totally random OT post, but the Public Domain Drought could easily move to any of 172 other countries in the world and start drinking legally now.

    The contemporaries of the US with a drinking age of 21 are: Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Iraq, Kiribati, Micronesia, Mongolia, Nauru, Oman, Palau, Samoa and Sri Lanka.

    And the only countries that technically forbid drinking alcohol are: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Iran, Kuwait, Libya, Maldives, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen

    Taken from https://drinkingage.procon.org... [procon.org]

  • Don't worry, this congress and president will ensure nothing new falls to the public domain this or any other year.

    Re:They'll fix it

      by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @02:27PM (#55844863)

      Don't worry, this congress and president will ensure nothing new falls to the public domain this or any other year.

      It should, perhaps, be noted that Copyright extensions seems to be a bipartisan thing in the US Congress. The last one was done by a Republican-controlled Congress (with a Dem President), the one before that was done by a Democratic-controlled Congress (with a Rep President)....

        by satsuke ( 263225 )

        It might be noted I said 'this congress", not "this Republican congress".

        Copywrite extension belongs to both parties while steaming turds like the recently passed budget are all on the republicans.

  • A bumper crop of metaphors.

  The Disney effect...

    by Anonymous Coward

    Two things are missing from the original story (which did not allow comments). One is that the original original copyright law (designed by the Founders) provided copyright protection for 14 years, with a possible extension of 14 more. Their intent was to place copyrighted material in the public domain fairly quickly, after allowing the creator to profit. The Founders would be disgusted by the bloated copyrght law of today. The second issue is how todayâ(TM)s copyright law became so bloated - which is

  • What in the hell is that?

    "clinical professor of law"

      by Jeremy Erwin ( 2054 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @02:16PM (#55844795) Journal

      A clinical professor is a professor that is hired for professional expertise and practical experience. Usually clinical professors supervise a school's clinic, which provide low-cost or free (legal, medical, dental) advice to needy clients. Upper level students provide the labor, and in return, get some practical experience.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      Clinical professor, also known as professor of practice, is an academic appointment made to a member of a profession who is associated with a university and engages in practical instruction of professional students.

      Examples of clinical professor

      Clinical Professor of Medicine
      Clinical Professor of Nursing
      Clinical Professor of Psychology
      Clinical Professor of Law
      Clinic

  As a Canadian - responsibilities for IP holders

    by FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Monday January 01, 2018 @02:11PM (#55844753)
    I expect the last copy-right holder of those works to actually make those works available. So if it was a movie or recording the recording must be published in a currently supported format. If it is a book a digital scan or other copy of the work. We, the people of Canada, granted the copy-right holder a limited monopoly on profiting on that work and now we want it available to all Canadians.

    We should be able to sue any copy right holder of any significant cultural work that becomes lost. As a geek, I do think things like the lost early Dr. Who episodes are a loss to our society and the BBC, because they didn't make the works available sooner, should be held financially responsible. I guess we just need to figure out who is allowed to sue on behalf of us.
    • Copyright had nothing to do with the missing Doctor Who episodes. The BBC routinely purged tapes for various reasons: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        by novakyu ( 636495 )

        One of the "various reasons" being "lack of rebroadcast rights". Do you read your own link? It's like the second sentence on the page.

      by dryeo ( 100693 )

      I'm sorry, but I really don't think you should be able to sue me over my kindergarten art work which is long lost. If you happen to have a copy, you are now free to share that work, but the idea that every work has to be kept sounds insane. If it is culturally important, there will be copies around that can be republished.

  • We'll be sure to get that handled before the year's up.

    Yours forever,
    Disney

  • ... we get nothing.

    Personally, I blame a large rat.

  • American copyrights now stretch for 95 years.

    Wait, I thought it was life of author + 70 years, or 120 years after creation/95 years after publication for work-for-hire works, which means, that the copyright duration could actually be much longer than 95 years.
    For example, strictly hypothetical, if some teen at 15 makes a spectacular song, and then lived to be 100, that would mean that the non-work-for-hire work would be under copyright for 85 + 70, or 155 years.

  • Besides government works and works whose copyrights are challenged in court ("Happy Birthday to You" etc.), works not "for hire" published after 1923 and whose only author died 70 years ago have entered into the public domain when the 70th anniversary arrives, if they weren't already in the public domain.

    In almost all cases, they would have already entered due to non-renewal or other reasons.

    It's not much, I know. I can't think of any specific examples off the top of my head.

    This is important though in tha

