Bitcoin Starts a New Year by Tumbling, First Time Since 2015 (bloomberg.com) 109
Bitcoin is already having a bad year. From a report: For the first time since 2015, the cryptocurrency began a new year by tumbling, extending its slide from a record $19,511 reached on Dec. 18. The virtual coin traded at $13,440 as of 3:55 p.m. in New York, down 6.1 percent from Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That's also a fall from the $14,156 it hit Sunday, according to coinmarketcap.com, which tracks daily prices. Bitcoin got off to a much stronger start last year, and then kept that momentum going, eventually creating a global frenzy for cryptocurrencies. In a sign of its phenomenal price gain in 2017, it rose 3.6 percent on the first day of 2017 to $998, data from coinmarketcap.com show. It ended the year up more than 1,300 percent.
back to value (Score:5, Insightful)
returning to its pre-bubble value in a hurry
that was a good pump n' dump for 2017, big players can prep for more suckers taking the next joyride
Re: (Score:1)
Most people saw this coming, there was money to be made but some people got this confused with investing in something that had utility.
It's little more than a decentralized store of value and that value is really based on the hype around it. It doesn't have the transaction speed/cost to replace mainstream currencies nor some of the features of other blockchain technologies, some more dubious than others.
The question often comes up "what do you do with it", well sure you could use it like diamonds, you could
Re:back to value (Score:4, Insightful)
"It's little more than a decentralized store of value and that value is really based on the hype around it"
There is little of the internet that has any value besides social value. Bitcoin - particularly the technology behind it - had utility as a way to store and transfer value securely and quickly across the world. It's still cheaper other cryptocurrencies to send 'money' to the other side of the world than it is to use a bank or Western Union. Not to mention that the increased competition has forced Western Union and moneygram to lower their fees, which are now half of what they were just a couple years ago.
Now btc's first mover advantage has placed it as the 'gold standard' of which an entire ecosystem of digital currencies valued at $600 Billion (of which BTC itself is less than half that) are traded against.
Remember that the USD is backed by the 'faith and credit' of the government, as every other world currency is backed by the faith and credit that their respective goverments won't fuck up their economy so much that their currency becomes worthless.
Bitcoin sidesteps all of that 'faith' by having a limited supply, decentralized management and markets, and the inability for any one organization or actor to fuck it all up (China tried, and failed) That has very clear utility for financial markets and economic systems.
Re: (Score:1)
Bitcoin - particularly the technology behind it - had utility as a way to store and transfer value securely and quickly across the world. It's still cheaper other cryptocurrencies to send 'money' to the other side of the world than it is to use a bank or Western Union.
Well no, it is not. The cost involved in making a transaction is skyrocketing, the rate at which transactions can be processed is very low and even now there exist many tens of thousands of transactions that are unconfirmed by the network with them even getting dropped after a couple of weeks. And even in the case you describe it is still just an intermediate store of value, you're going to convert your local currency to bitcoin, transfer it to another location and then convert back to the new local currenc
Re: back to value (Score:3, Informative)
No Bitcoin is a failure, with a bottlenecked architecture that prevents liquidity, high transaction fees far in excess of bank wiring fee, high percentage of use for black market begging for government intervention, and extreme volatility making it useless as store of value
How do you define failure? (Score:2)
No Bitcoin is a failure, with a bottlenecked architecture that prevents liquidity, high transaction fees far in excess of bank wiring fee, high percentage of use for black market begging for government intervention, and extreme volatility making it useless as store of value
Your claim reads "Bitcoin is a failure", but your explanation is roughly "Bitcoin has problems".
Bitcoin is in widespread use, people are looking into fixing the problems, and... what's your definition of a failure?
Is Twitter a failure in your book?
Re: (Score:3)
False, not in widespread use at all, compared to say dollars or euros, too illiquid. waiting days for a transaction cripples it.
Bringing up Twitter, you are funny. Yes Twitter is losing money, not making it. Failure as a business.
Re: (Score:3)
Unless, of course, you want to transfer some of that value into your pocket so you can buy a loaf of bread and a pound of ground beef. Then, it's not so quick, or so secure, judging from the backlog of transactions.
Re: (Score:2)
Bitcoin - particularly the technology behind it - had utility as a way to store and transfer value securely and quickly across the world. It's still cheaper other cryptocurrencies to send 'money' to the other side of the world than it is to use a bank or Western Union.
What? Western Union, maybe (I'm clueless about what their actual fees are so can't speak there), but sending by bank is pretty damn cheap. But more importantly, if Bitcoin is not being used as a currency, then using bitcoin for any sort of uses like this is still terrible. Because now not only do you still have the bank involved taking their cut, but you also have to pay the exchanges their cut, then pay the miners their transaction fees, then at the other end they pay another exchange to transfer back into
Re: (Score:2)
What? Western Union, maybe (I'm clueless about what their actual fees are so can't speak there), but sending by bank is pretty damn cheap.
Not cheap at all if there is a currency change. Also, Western Union, and the American banking system in general, are restricted from doing business in many areas of the world.
My company employs a graphic artist that lives in Karachi, Pakistan. Bitcoin is by far the easiest and cheapest way to pay her.
Re: (Score:1)
Remember that the USD is backed by the 'faith and credit' of the government
Also remember that the US government has 21 trillion USD of debt and thus has an enormous vested interest in inflating away that debt by devaluing the dollar.
Just last week, we tossed another $1.5 trillion of debt onto the pile with the new tax cut. How much "faith and credit" do you have in Donald Trump?
Re: (Score:2)
It is backed by the US economy.
Inflation goes up when the economy is booming. During the Great Depression, deflation was a serious problem, and the value of the dollar soared.
The strength of the economy and the value of the dollar are negatively correlated.
Re: (Score:1)
This is more an experiment in Blockchain concepts than a joyride. Economists will be digging through this carnage for a century; at least it will give them something concrete to do for once.
Some of us have identified a critical weakness in anything involving Blockchains, not just involving speculation/gambling. Let's just call it for now "Timer Trust". What means do we have to determine that any "mining", or for that matter any transaction or transfer, actually happened when the Blockchain thinks it did? Ho
Re: (Score:2)
Femtosecond synchronization between remote clocks is even possible, the scale where gradient of gravitational potential becomes significant to frequency difference between two clocks according to General Relativity, to the tune of 10E-16 variation in frequency per effective meter of elevation. There is discussion of defining a "chronometric geoid", a mathematical surface around the earth upon which atomic clocks can run at the same rate.
How is this even relevant? (Score:1)
Oh brother. And tomorrow will be the first January 2nd it fell in in value since 2015.
What do you define as "Pre Bubble"??? (Score:2)
The value is still thousands higher than it was at the first of December 2017, and doesn't seem to be diminishing further. I find it hard to call what just happened a "bubble", which would imply a drop of something more like 80-90%, not 20-30%...
Re: (Score:2)
Bitcoins price will be 25000 by feb 1 , or i'll eat my dick... J.M
Shall I pass the mustard?
Re: (Score:2)
Oh my god, you're sick. Clearly this calls for ketchup.
Re: (Score:1)
Bitcoin is only going to go up because there are only so many coins to go around
No, just because the supply of something is limited does not mean its value will increase. Bitcoin doesn't actually have a practical use.
and countries are putting actual value into the currency.
What countries? And specifically how are they "putting value into it"?
Re:Correction: Just a correction (Score:5, Informative)
No, just because the supply of something is limited does not mean its value will increase.
I know people who still cling on to their Beanie Babies, believing they one day will recover their losses and come out ahead.
"No practical use" (Score:2)
Ignoring the variety of illegal goods and services which will always have value to others and can be bought with Bitcoin, what about all of the legit companies [99bitcoins.com] that accept Bitcoin? Or the fact that as economies falter and the native currencies turn to dust and banks fail/are seized, people turn to Bitcoin [forbes.com]...
Re: (Score:2)
Bitcoin is only going to go up because there are only so many coins to go around...
The price bubble in Bitcoin has brought forth a plethora of other cryptocurrencies, most of them with the same algorithmically limited money supply as Bitcoin. Even putting aside such minutiae as having to figure out what in hell "tethers" are, with each new currency and with each new fork of every existing cryptocurrency, there is an additional new store of possible units that can be created. Instead of a limited money, we are approaching digital Zimbabwe.
Re: (Score:2)
aka "if you don't know a sucker to take your fall, you're someone else's".
Re:1300 pct (Score:5, Funny)
My Zimbabwe currency holdings did better than that in 2007, over 7,000%. increase. wh0h00
Re: 1300 pct (Score:2)
I'm guessing you thought I was serious
I do have one bill as a novelty, I truly can't remember how many zeroes it has.
.....lots
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. Furthermore what goes up must come down and if it went up that fast in one year it will not take it long for it to crash. Problem is BC may crash hard, and if/when it does the rest of the stock market might go with it
And nothing of value will be lost.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
There is no US presidential election in 2018.
Re: (Score:1)
Heard that for over five years now. My new car and boat bought this year and my remaining Bitcoin is still worth more than it was a year ago.
Re: (Score:2)
His opinion is clearly stated at the end of his post:
If he thought it was all going to crash down he would have sold all of it.
Re: (Score:2)
3D printing, AI, IoT, gig economy. Millenials!
Is there an actual practical use for blockchain? (Score:5, Interesting)
As a currency its a complete failure so far.
I was doing some research and some companies are trying to make it work as an inventory tracker.
Every time I see the tech in practice, it seems to be easily replaceable by a secure database, which appears to have all the features of blockchain except the supposed anonymity, and a secure database doesn't have problems like a 51% attack, nor the ridiculous time per transaction or cost per transaction problems.
Seems like blockchain so far is workable as a very expensive type of unregulated gambling.
Re: (Score:1)
You are precisely correct sir. Blockchain is only useful for publicly distributed ledgers with no central authority. Outside of this scenario, it doesn't make much sense. In your case, you describe a central authority, so yeah, no point.
They have a name for the private ones: banks and exchanges, and they have worked well for a thousand years.
Re: (Score:2)
How about as a mechanism for counting votes? I.e. an electronic voting machine tallies Joe Schmoe's vote and submits that to to the chain. I'm not sure if Joe has a private key or the private key is associated with the machine. The private key needs to be setup so that it cannot be associated with Joe; but with Joe's vote.
Re: (Score:2)
See that idea sounds interesting, it would create a one time record of voting, but that will never fly as for some reason there are people who dont like requiring some kind of proof of ID (or private key) to vote.
Re: (Score:2)
As a currency its a complete failure so far.
I was doing some research and some companies are trying to make it work as an inventory tracker.
Every time I see the tech in practice, it seems to be easily replaceable by a secure database, which appears to have all the features of blockchain except the supposed anonymity, and a secure database doesn't have problems like a 51% attack, nor the ridiculous time per transaction or cost per transaction problems.
Seems like blockchain so far is workable as a very expensive type of unregulated gambling.
There's a lot of places thinking about using the blockchain for land ledgers [qz.com]. The trouble with land ledgers is a lot of people and groups need access but it's really hard to keep track of and keep everything updated, especially in less developed countries. The blockchain solves this by making the information both widely accessible and trustworthy. Best part is land doesn't change hands much so you don't have the scalability issues of bitcoin.
Re: (Score:2)
Is there a version of a blockchain tech that doesn't have the 51% vulnerability? If not imagine having property sold 2 times because someone was able to attain 51% of the public compute rate, or as I understand it the block history can be rewritten as well.
OR were you suggesting a private compute network of some kind, in which case why not use a database?
Re: (Score:2)
What if it's a conglomerate of private networked computers but you can never be 100% you can trust any of them? Someone can hack a database by accessing one computer. Much harder to hack the blockchain since you'd need to hack 51% of the computers almost all at the same time.
Re: (Score:2)
I found it from:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Block... [reddit.com]
"For example in MultiChain, they introduce a permission based mining (not mandatory) and a round-robin style, where a certain miner can mine limited number of blocks. This means different miners will be mining the blocks. Additionally, most private blockchains do not use the concept of "mining" at all - they have KNOWN identities, who will create the block and KNOWN identities, who will confirm that the block is indeed valid."
So you can have known entities on
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I assume a private network, or a network comprised of only certain parties (ie levels of government with the authority to modify the ledger).
As to the the advantage over a database, the blockchain is distributed and has a history of transactions for units (and a way to break up units) by design. Just like any tech you can do that stuff with a DB, but it might be more natural to pull off with a blockchain,
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Is there an actual practical use for blockchain (Score:5, Interesting)
Bitcoin is less than 50 percent of the cryptocurrency market. The problems that are cited with it have been solved in a myriad of ways by various coins.
The volume of those coins is increasing every day, the ecosystem is blooming hard and most people just see Bitcoin and totally miss it.
Re: (Score:2)
It's like people in 1990 who saw AOL and just shrug "Internet is a fad and will die soon".
Re: (Score:1)
You really don't understand what Bitcoin is.... but Bitcoin is trying to become what you are describing (with the lightning network, transactions will get stored off the blockchain, almost like a database on the side). You probably should talk about Bitcoin-Cash instead... Bitcoin Cash scaled by doing what the creator of Bitcoin described... by increasing the block size to keep up with demand.
Re: (Score:2)
Is there an actual practical use for blockchain?
The use case is basically everything e-gold was used for, before the feds shut that down.
Why Bitcoin will fail (Score:1)
Cryptocurrencies may succeed, but Bitcoin has too many limitations in it that newer cryptocurrencies don't have. In the long run, this will doom BC unless it makes significant changes.
In the short run, political forces like in South Korea and the high transaction costs will push it down. I don't see it crashing below January 2017 levels any time soon, but it will be below $5000 by the end of the decade.
The one thing it does have is market dominance and relatively wide acceptance.
The future of cryptocurren
Re: (Score:2)
Cryptocurrencies may succeed, but Bitcoin has too many limitations in it that newer cryptocurrencies don't have.
Which ones? There was recently an article about Iota [slashdot.org] but it sounds like it has some serious technical flaws. As to newer blockchain cryptocurriencies, my understanding is they generally improve on bitcoin's technical issues, but they don't actually solve them. If they had one of them would have probably overtaken bitcoin.
I don't see it crashing below January 2017 levels any time soon, but it will be below $5000 by the end of the decade.
The one thing it does have is market dominance and relatively wide acceptance.
I don't think it will crash entirely because a lot of big bitcoin owners don't really need their bitcoin wealth, and so given the choice are unwilling to cash out at current market prices.
I don't get what bitcoin is supposed to do well (Score:3)
Because the blockchain is centralized I don't see how it could ever scale to the levels needed for a regular currency.
And as a store of value, ie digital gold, they're really hard to store and really easy to steal.
I can only see two good functions for bitcoin.
1) The black market, I think this is low volume enough to make bitcoin feasible.
2) If anyone ever solves the scalablility issues bitcoin has a ton of invested parties and will likely integrate the fix. Giving it legitimate value.
Re: (Score:2)
Tumbling? (Score:1)
Where is this tumbling you're all talking about happening? My cryptos I found lying on some backup disk 2-3 months ago are still valued circa 10x more than when I found them. If that's what tumbling means, it can tumble all year all along if you ask me.
puh-lease (Score:1)
reporting on crypto.
We have a hard enough time fleecing the sheep without you upsetting them with scare stories.
hodl my beer and watch this!
foo!
Re: (Score:2)
I think you've already had one beer too many.
Dogecoin to the moon!*
* the moon equals one ten dollars.
Ah, but alts are BOOMing (Score:1)
Must be a slow news day (Score:2)
Six percent is just standard volatility for Bitcoin. This is nothing compared to the 20+% drop it had over the course of a few hours a couple of weeks ago. Not to mention that it's already back up to $14k again. This is just someone trying to smear Bitcoin with facts that everyone has already known about it for years, and I say that as someone who recognized Bitcoin as a massive Ponzi scheme a long time ago.
Rob
Every second or third Wednesday (Score:2)
Coin lands on heads for the first time since 2015 (Score:2)
Perhaps my math is wrong, but isn't "first time since 2015" the same as saying "so it's been up and down 50% of the time in the last four years?"
2015: down
2016: up
2017: up
2018: down
But hey, blockchain! cryptocurrency! news!
Re: (Score:2)
since 2015, so 4 years then? (Score:1)
down 1 out of 4 years on a single day.. better write a story.